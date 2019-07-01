T221 t220 radiator flush radiator cleaner

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAR CARE PRODUCTS ENGINE OILS, OPERATIONAL FLUIDS AND ADDITIVES CAR AIR FRESHENERS CAR WASH PRODUCTS CAR PAINT PRODUCTS WORKSHOP PRODUCTS
CONTACT US FOR ANY FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US: Melle Ltd., Stary Staw 9, 63-400 Ostrów Wlkp. Poland, Europe +48 62 735 16 00, https://www.k2car.com/en/
  1. 1. RADIATOR CLEANER K2 RADIATOR FLUSH www.K2car.com Index: T220, T221
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION www.K2car.com K2 RADIATOR FLUSH Effectively removes sediments and impurities. When used regularly in every fluid exchange keeps the cooling system clean and thus ensures optimum engine operating temperature. It can be use in all types of radiators, independently of the coolant type.
  3. 3. USING DIRECTIONS www.K2car.com Pour the fluid into the cold radiator (use the whole pacakage for systems with capacity up to 12 litres). Start the engine, let it work idle for 15 minutes until the fluid reaches an optimum temperature i.e. radiator thermostat opens, then turn it off. After cooling, drain the fluid from radiator. Then rinse the system with water repeatedly untli the pure water flows outside the radiator. Fill the radiator with new coolant and check its level after venting.
  4. 4. - AVAIABLE IN DIFFERENT SIEZES www.K2car.com 250 ml 400 ml
  5. 5. www.K2car.com For more details find K2 RADIATOR FLUSH on www.K2car.com
  6. 6. www.K2car.com RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS K2 RADIATOR STOP LEAK Liquid sealant for radiators, heating units, engine blocks and gaskets. Forms a flexiblemental layer that fills leaks permanently. Contains inhibitors counteracting rust and corrosion. Does not clog the cooling system. Avoids depositing of scale. Acts fast and effectively. Index: T231 K2 KULER CONCENTRATE RED 5L Kuler Long Life CONCENTRATE – universal, radiator antifreeze concentrate for all types of radiators, showing very high performances. Meets ASTM D 3306 and ASTM D 2570 standarts. Provides toatal engine protection for 5 years or 250.000 kilometeres, also when mixed with other well-known long-life liquids, independently of color. Index: T215C READ MORE READ MORE
  7. 7. CAR CARE PRODUCTS ENGINE OILS, OPERATIONAL FLUIDS AND ADDITIVES CAR AIR FRESHENERS CAR WASH PRODUCTS CAR PAINT PRODUCTS WORKSHOP PRODUCTS www.K2car.com FULL RANGE OF PRODUCTS
  8. 8. , CONTACT US FOR ANY FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US: Thank you for your interest in our products, in case of futher question please contact us by email: sales@melle.com or global@melle.com Melle Ltd., Stary Staw 9, 63-400 Ostrów Wlkp. Poland, Europe +48 62 735 16 00, https://www.k2car.com/en/ Melle Ltd., reserve the right to mistakes and errors in the presentation content and is not responsible for the possible consequences of actions taken on the basis of the information provided in it. Characteristics, specifications, packing, labeling and/or capacity of the presented product may be subject to change. Current data on the products are available on request directly from the manufacturer.

