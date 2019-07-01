T221 t220 radiator flush radiator cleaner

K2 RADIATOR FLUSH Effectively removes sediments and impurities. When used regularly in every fluid exchange keeps the cooling system clean and thus ensures optimum engine operating temperature. It can be use in all types of radiators, independently of the coolant type.



Directions: Pour the fluid into the cold radiator (use the whole pacakage for systems with capacity up to 12 litres). Start the engine, let it work idle for 15 minutes until the fluid reaches an optimum temperature i.e. radiator thermostat opens, then turn it off. After cooling, drain the fluid from radiator. Then rinse the system with water repeatedly untli the pure water flows outside the radiator. Fill the radiator with new coolant and check its level after venting.