THEORIES OF PROFIT (3) PRESENTED BY – DR. JYOTI KHARE GOVT. DEGREE COLLEGE MALDEVTA, RAIPUR DEHRADUN
The Dynamic Theory of Profit:  Prof. J. B Clark propounded this theory in the year 1900.  According to him— “Profit is t...
Six Dynamic Changes  Profit is the result exclusively of six dynamic changes i.e.:  (1) Changes or increase in populatio...
CRITICISM  All changes are not foreseen.  All changes do not lead to Profit.  Element of risk involved in business. Ris...
INNOVATION THEORY OF PROFIT  Associated with Prof. J. A. Schumpeter  “Profit is the Reward for Successful Innovation”: ...
Types of innovation  Innovation is of two types: (i) Product innovations (the cost and quality of the product ) (ii) Mark...
Criticism  Schumpeter has never considered Profit as the reward for risk-taking  There is no place of uncertainty in Sch...
THE WAGE THEORY OF PROFIT  by Prof. Taussig and Davenport the two most prominent economists.  According to them— “Profit...
Criticisms of Wages Theory  Profit is flexible, it may vary. But wage may remain stable and cannot fluctuate.  This theo...
THANK YOU
