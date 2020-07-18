Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SET THE COMMUNICATION OBJECTIVES - KOTLER KELLER
SET THE COMMUNICATION OBJECTIVES FOUR POSSIBLE OBJECTIVES :- ESTABLISH NEED FOR CATEGORY BUILD BRAND AWARENESS BUILD BRAND...
ESTABLISH NEED FOR CATEGORY BUILD BRAND AWARENESS BUILD BRAND ATTITUDE INFLUENCE BRAND PURCHASE INTENTION Establishing a n...
THANK YOU CREATED BY : JYOTI JEPH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SET THE COMMUNICATIONS OBJECTIVES

2 views

Published on

THE PRESENTATION CONTAINS THE INFORMATION ABOUT FOUR COMMUNICATION OBJECTIVES.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SET THE COMMUNICATIONS OBJECTIVES

  1. 1. SET THE COMMUNICATION OBJECTIVES - KOTLER KELLER
  2. 2. SET THE COMMUNICATION OBJECTIVES FOUR POSSIBLE OBJECTIVES :- ESTABLISH NEED FOR CATEGORY BUILD BRAND AWARENESS BUILD BRAND ATTITUDE INFLUENECE BRAND PURCHASE INTENTION
  3. 3. ESTABLISH NEED FOR CATEGORY BUILD BRAND AWARENESS BUILD BRAND ATTITUDE INFLUENCE BRAND PURCHASE INTENTION Establishing a new product as necessary or satisfy a perceived discrepancy between a current and desired motivational state should be removed. E.g. Electric car Fostering the consumers ability to recognize or recall the brand within the category. e.g. Colgate Helping consumers evaluate the brands perceived to meet a currently relevant need Moving customers to decide to purchase the brand or take purchase related action.
  4. 4. THANK YOU CREATED BY : JYOTI JEPH

×