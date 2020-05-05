Areas related to circles ppt by jk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JYOTHI KUMAR.M, KARNATAKA PUBLIC SCHOOL, SANTHEBENNURU, CHANNAGIRI-Tq, DAVANAGERE-Dt, 9972397103.
CIRCUMFERENCE:- The length of the complete Circle is called as circumference. JK 9972397103
SECTOR:- The region between an arc and the two radii, joining the center to the end points of the arc is called as a Secto...
AREA OF THE CIRCLE:- The space enclosed by a circle with any radius is called as Area. Area of a circle with radius r= 𝜋 𝑟...
EXERCISE NO: 5.1 Radius (r1) of 1st circle = 19 cm Radius (r2) or 2nd circle = 9 cm Let the radius of 3rd circle be r. Cir...
Radius (r1) of 1st circle = 8 cm Radius (r2) or 2nd circle = 6cm Let the radius of 3rd circle be r. Area of 1st circle = π...
Radius(r1) of gold region (i.e., 1st circle) = 21 2 =10.5cm Given that each circle is 10.5 cm wider than the previous circ...
Area of blue region = Area of 3rd circle − Area of 2nd circle = πr3 2 - πr2 2 = π(31.5)2 - π(21)2 =992.25π-441π=551.25π=17...
Diameter of the wheel of the car = 80 cm Radius (r) of the wheel of the car = 40 cm Circumference of wheel = 2πr = 2π (40)...
Let the radius of the circle be r. Circumference of circle = 2πr Area of circle = 𝜋𝑟2 Given that, the circumference of the...
JK 9972397103
EXERCISE NO: 5.2 Let OACB be a sector of the circle making 60° angle at center O of the circle. Area of sector of angle 𝜃 ...
Let the radius of the circle be r. Circumference = 22 cm 2πr = 22 r= 22 2𝜋 = 11 𝜋 Quadrant of circle will subtend 900angle...
We know that in 1 hour (i.e., 60 minutes), the minute hand rotates 360°. In 5 minutes, minute hand will rotate = 360 60 × ...
Let AB be the chord of the circle subtending 90° angle at center O of the circle. Area of major sector OADB = 360−90 360 ×...
Radius( r) of circle=21 cm Angle subtended by the given arc= 60° Length of an arc of a sector of angle 𝜃 = 𝜃 360 × 2𝜋r Len...
Radius( r) of circle=15 cm Area of sector OPRQ = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × 3.14×15 ×15=117.75 cm2 In triangle OPQ,∠OPQ= ∠OQP(ra...
Let us draw a perpendicular OV on chord ST. It will bisect the chord ST. SV = VT In ΔOVS, 𝑂𝑉 𝑂𝑆 =cos 600⟹ 𝑂𝑉 12 = 1 2 ⟹OV=...
As the horse is tied at one end of a square field, it will graze only a quarter (i.e. sector with θ = 90°) of the field wi...
Diameter (d) = 35 mm Total number of diameters to be considered= 5 Now, the total length of 5 diameters that would be requ...
There are 8 ribs in an umbrella. The area between two consecutive ribs is subtending 360 8 =450,at the center of the assum...
Radius (r) = 25 cm Sector angle (θ) = 115° Since there are 2 blades, The total area of the sector made by wiper = 2 × 𝜃 36...
It can be observed from the figure that the lighthouse spreads light across a sector of 80° in a circle of 16.5 km radius....
It can be observed that these designs are segments of the circle. Consider segment APB. Chord AB is a side of the hexagon....
Area of minor segment APBA = Area of sector OAPB − Area of ΔOAb = 1232 3 − 333.2 cm2 Therefore, area of designs =6× 1232 3...
14: Tick the correct answer in the following: Area of a sector of angle p (in degrees) of a circle with radius R is (A) 𝑃 ...
EXERCISE NO: 5.3 It can be observed that RQ is the diameter of the circle. Therefore, ∠RPQ will be 90° By applying Pythago...
Area of triangle PQR= 1 2 × PQ × PR = 1 2 ×24 × 7=84 cm2 Area of shaded region = Area of semi - circle RPQOR − Area of ΔPQ...
Radius of inner circle = 7 cm Radius of outer circle = 14 cm Area of shaded region = Area of sector OAFC − Area of sector ...
It can be observed from the figure that the radius of each semi-circle is 7 cm. Area of each semi-circle = 1 2 × 𝜋r2 = 1 2...
We know that each interior angle of an equilateral triangle is of measure 60°. Area of sector OCDE = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × ...
Each quadrant is a sector of 90° in a circle of 1 cm radius. Area of each quadrant = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × 1 × 1= 22...
Radius (r) of circle = 32 cm ,AD is the median of ABC. OA = 2 3 AD ,AD = 48 cm In ΔABD, AB2 = AD2 + BD2 AB2 = 48 2 + 𝐴𝐵 2 ...
Area of each of the 4 sectors is equal to each other and is a sector of 90° in a circle of 7 cm radius. Area of each secto...
Distance around the track along its inner edge = AB + arc BEC + CD + arc DFA =106+ 1 2 ×2𝜋𝑟+ 106+ 1 2 ×2𝜋𝑟 =212+ 1 2 ×2 × ...
Radius (r1) of larger circle = 7 cm Radius (r2) of smaller circle = 7 2 cm Area of smaller circle = 𝜋𝑟1 2= 22 7 × 7 2 × 7 ...
Let the side of the equilateral triangle be a. Area of equilateral triangle = 17320.5 cm2 3 4 × 𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 2 =17320.5 ⟹ 1.73205 ...
From the figure, it can be observed that the side of the square is 42 cm. Area of square = (Side)2 = (42)2 = 1764 cm2 Area...
(i) Since OACB is a quadrant, it will subtend 90° angle at O. Area of quadrant OACB = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × 3.5 × 3....
In ΔOAB, OB2 = OA2 + AB2 = (20)2 + (20)2 OB =20 2 Radius (r) of circle 20 2 cm Area of quadrant OPBQ = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 ...
Area of the shaded region = Area of sector OAEB − Area of sector OCFD = 30 360 × 𝜋r2 - 30 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 12 × 22 7 × (21)2-...
As ABC is a quadrant of the circle, ∠BAC will be of measure 90ᵒ. In ΔABC, BC2 = AC2 + AB2 = (14)2 + (14)2 ,BC =14 2 Radius...
The designed area is the common region between two sectors BAEC and DAFC. Area of sector BAEC = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 ...
Areas related to circles ppt by jk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Areas related to circles ppt by jk

25 views

Published on

10th standard

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Areas related to circles ppt by jk

  1. 1. JYOTHI KUMAR.M, KARNATAKA PUBLIC SCHOOL, SANTHEBENNURU, CHANNAGIRI-Tq, DAVANAGERE-Dt, 9972397103.
  2. 2. CIRCUMFERENCE:- The length of the complete Circle is called as circumference. JK 9972397103
  3. 3. SECTOR:- The region between an arc and the two radii, joining the center to the end points of the arc is called as a Sector. JK 9972397103
  4. 4. AREA OF THE CIRCLE:- The space enclosed by a circle with any radius is called as Area. Area of a circle with radius r= 𝜋 𝑟2 JK 9972397103
  5. 5. EXERCISE NO: 5.1 Radius (r1) of 1st circle = 19 cm Radius (r2) or 2nd circle = 9 cm Let the radius of 3rd circle be r. Circumference of 1st circle = 2πr1 = 2π (19) = 38π Circumference of 2nd circle = 2πr2 = 2π (9) = 18π Circumference of 3rd circle = 2πr Given that, Circumference of 3rd circle = Circumference of 1st circle + Circumference of 2nd circle 2πr = 38π+18π=56π r= 56π 2π =28 Therefore, the radius of the circle which has circumference equal to the sum of the circumference of the given two circles is 28 cm. JK 9972397103
  6. 6. Radius (r1) of 1st circle = 8 cm Radius (r2) or 2nd circle = 6cm Let the radius of 3rd circle be r. Area of 1st circle = πr1 2 = π(8)2 = 64π Area of 2nd circle = πr2 2 = π(6)2 = 36π Circumference of 3rd circle = 2πr Given that, Area of 3rd circle = Area of 1st circle + Area of 2nd circle πr2 = πr1 2 + πr2 2 =64π+ 36π ⇒πr2=100π ⇒r2=100 r=±10,However.The radius cannot be negative. Therefore, the radius of the circle having area equal to the sum of the areas of the two circles is 10 cm. JK 9972397103
  7. 7. Radius(r1) of gold region (i.e., 1st circle) = 21 2 =10.5cm Given that each circle is 10.5 cm wider than the previous circle. Therefore, radius (r2) of 2nd circle =10.5 + 10.5 = 21 cm Radius (r3) of 3rd circle = 21 + 10.5 = 31.5 cm Radius (r4) of 4th circle = 31.5 + 10.5= 42 cm Radius (r5) of 5th circle = 42 + 10.5= 52.5 cm Area of gold region = Area of 1st circle =πr1 2 = π(10.5)2 = 346.5cm2 Area of red region = Area of 2nd circle − Area of 1st circle = πr1 2 - πr2 2 = π(21)2 - π(10.5)2 =441π-110.25π=330.75π=1039.5cm2 JK9972397103
  8. 8. Area of blue region = Area of 3rd circle − Area of 2nd circle = πr3 2 - πr2 2 = π(31.5)2 - π(21)2 =992.25π-441π=551.25π=1732.5cm2 Area of black region = Area of 4th circle − Area of 3rd circle = πr4 2 – πr3 2 = π(42)2 - π(31.5)2 =1764π-992.25π=771.75π=2425.5cm2 Area of white region = Area of 5th circle − Area of 4th circle = πr5 2 – πr4 2 = π(52.5)2 - π(42)2 =2756.25π-1764π=992.25π=3118.5cm2 Therefore, areas of gold, red, blue, black, and white regions are 346.5 cm2, 1039.5 cm2 ,1732.5 cm2 , 2425.5 cm2 and 3118.5 cm2 respectively . JK 9972397103
  9. 9. Diameter of the wheel of the car = 80 cm Radius (r) of the wheel of the car = 40 cm Circumference of wheel = 2πr = 2π (40) = 80π cm Speed of car = 66 km/hour = 66×100000 60 cm/min = 110000 cm/min Distance travelled by the car in 10 minutes = 110000 × 10 = 1100000 cm Let the number of revolutions of the wheel of the car be n. n × Distance travelled in 1 revolution (i.e., circumference) = Distance travelled in 10 minutes n × 80π= 1100000⟹n= 1100000×7 80×22 = 35000 8 =4375 Therefore, each wheel of the car will make 4375 revolutions. JK 9972397103
  10. 10. Let the radius of the circle be r. Circumference of circle = 2πr Area of circle = 𝜋𝑟2 Given that, the circumference of the circle and the area of the circle are equal. This implies 2𝜋r = 𝜋𝑟2 2 = r Therefore, the radius of the circle is 2 units. Hence, the correct answer is A. JK 9972397103
  11. 11. JK 9972397103
  12. 12. EXERCISE NO: 5.2 Let OACB be a sector of the circle making 60° angle at center O of the circle. Area of sector of angle 𝜃 = 𝜃 360 × 𝜋r2 Area of sector OACB = 60 360 × 22 7 × (6)2 = 1 6 × 22 7 × 6 × 6 = 132 7 CM2 Therefore, the area of the sector of the circle making 60° at the center of the circle is 132 7 CM2 JK 9972397103
  13. 13. Let the radius of the circle be r. Circumference = 22 cm 2πr = 22 r= 22 2𝜋 = 11 𝜋 Quadrant of circle will subtend 900angle at the center of the circle. Area of such quadrant of the circle = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 90 360 × 𝜋 × 11 𝜋 2 = 121 4𝜋 = 77 8 CM2 JK 9972397103
  14. 14. We know that in 1 hour (i.e., 60 minutes), the minute hand rotates 360°. In 5 minutes, minute hand will rotate = 360 60 × 5 =300 Therefore, the area swept by the minute hand in 5 minutes will be the area of a sector of 30 in a circle of 14 cm radius. Area of sector of angle 𝜃 = 𝜃 360 × 𝜋r2 Area of sector of 300 = 30 360 × 22 7 × 14 × 14 = 22 12 × 2 × 6= 154 3 CM2 Therefore, the area swept by the minute hand in 5 minutes is 154 3 CM2 JK 9972397103
  15. 15. Let AB be the chord of the circle subtending 90° angle at center O of the circle. Area of major sector OADB = 360−90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 270 360 × 𝜋r2 = 3 4 ×3.14 ×10 ×10=235.5 cm2 Area of major sector OADB = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 270 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 ×3.14 ×10 ×10=78.5 cm2 Area of triangle OAB= 1 2 ×OA ×OB = 1 2 ×10 ×10=50 cm2 Area of minor segment ACBA = Area of minor sector OACB − Area of triangle OAB =78.5-50= 28.5cm2 JK 9972397103
  16. 16. Radius( r) of circle=21 cm Angle subtended by the given arc= 60° Length of an arc of a sector of angle 𝜃 = 𝜃 360 × 2𝜋r Length of arc ACB= 60 360 × 2 × 22 7 × 21=22 cm Area of sector OACB = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × 22 7 ×21 ×21=231 cm2 In triangle OAB,∠OAB= ∠OBA(radii of same circle) ∠OAB+ ∠AOB+ ∠OBA=1800 ,Then2∠OAB+600= 1800 ∠OAB =600 ,Therefore triangle OAB is an equilateral triangle. Area of ∆OAB= 3 4 × 𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 2= 3 4 × 21 2= 441 3 4 cm2 Area of segment ACB = Area of sector OACB − Area of ΔOAB = 231 − 441 3 4 cm2 JK 9972397103
  17. 17. Radius( r) of circle=15 cm Area of sector OPRQ = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × 3.14×15 ×15=117.75 cm2 In triangle OPQ,∠OPQ= ∠OQP(radii of same circle) ∠OPQ+ ∠OQP+ ∠POQ=1800 ,Then2∠OPQ+600= 1800 ∠OPQ =600 ,Therefore triangle OPQ is an equilateral triangle. Area of ∆OPQ= 3 4 × 𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 2= 3 4 × 15 2= 225 3 4 cm2=97.3125cm2 Area of minor segment PRQP = Area of sector OPRQ − Area of ΔOPQ = 117.75-97.3125=20.4375 cm2 Area of major segment PSQP = Area of circle − Area of minor segment = 𝜋r2 -20.4375=3.14× 225-20.4375 =706.5-20.4375=686.0625cm2 JK 9972397103
  18. 18. Let us draw a perpendicular OV on chord ST. It will bisect the chord ST. SV = VT In ΔOVS, 𝑂𝑉 𝑂𝑆 =cos 600⟹ 𝑂𝑉 12 = 1 2 ⟹OV=6 cm. 𝑆𝑉 𝑆𝑂 =sin 600⟹ 𝑆𝑉 12 = 3 2 ⟹ SV=6 3 cm. ST=2SV=2 × 6 3 =12 3cm. Area of ∆OST= 1 2 × ST×OV = 1 2 × 12 3 ×6=36 3=62.28 cm2 Area of sector OSUT = 120 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 3 × 3.14×12 ×12=150.72 cm2 Area of segment SUTS = Area of sector OSUT − Area of ΔOST = 150.72- 6228=88.44 cm2 JK 9972397103
  19. 19. As the horse is tied at one end of a square field, it will graze only a quarter (i.e. sector with θ = 90°) of the field with radius 5 m. Here, the length of rope will be the radius of the circle i.e. r = 5 m It is also known that the side of square field = 15 m (i) Area of circle = π r2 = 22 7 × 52 = 78.5 m2 Now, the area of the part of the field where the horse can graze = 1 4 (the area of the circle) = 1 4 × 78.5 = 19.625 m2 (ii) If the rope is increased to 10 m, Area of circle will be =π r2 = 22 7 × 102 = 314 m2 Now, the area of the part of the field where the horse can graze = 1 4 (the area of the circle) = 1 4 × 314 = 78.5 m2 ∴ Increase in the grazing area = 78.5 m2 - 19.625 m2 = 58.875 m2 JK 9972397103
  20. 20. Diameter (d) = 35 mm Total number of diameters to be considered= 5 Now, the total length of 5 diameters that would be required = 35 × 5 = 175 Circumference of the circle = 2π r Or, C = π d = 22 7 × 35 = 110 Area of the circle = π r2 Or, A = 22 7 × 35 2 2 = 1925 2 mm2 (i) Total length of silver wire required = Circumference of the circle + Length of 5 diameter = 110 + 175 = 185 mm (ii) Total Number of sectors in the brooch = 10 So, the area of each sector = total area of the circle/number of sectors ∴ Area of each sector = 1925 2 × 1 10 = 385 4 mm2 JK 9972397103
  21. 21. There are 8 ribs in an umbrella. The area between two consecutive ribs is subtending 360 8 =450,at the center of the assumed flat circle. Area between two consecutive ribs of circle = 45 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 8 × 22 7 × 45 × 45 = 795.5 cm2 JK 9972397103
  22. 22. Radius (r) = 25 cm Sector angle (θ) = 115° Since there are 2 blades, The total area of the sector made by wiper = 2 × 𝜃 360 × π r2 =2 × 115 360 × 22 7 × 252 = 2 × 158125 252 cm2 = 158125 156 = 1254.96 cm2 JK 9972397103
  23. 23. It can be observed from the figure that the lighthouse spreads light across a sector of 80° in a circle of 16.5 km radius. Area of sector OACB = 80 360 × 𝜋r2 = 2 9 × 3.14 × 16.5 × 16.5 = 189.97 km2 JK 9972397103
  24. 24. It can be observed that these designs are segments of the circle. Consider segment APB. Chord AB is a side of the hexagon. Each chord will substitute at 360 60 =60, at the center of the circle. In triangle OAB,∠OAB= ∠OBA(radii of same circle) ∠OAB+ ∠AOB+ ∠OBA=1800 ,Then2∠OAB+600= 1800 ∠OAB =600 ,Therefore triangle OAB is an equilateral triangle. Area of ∆OAB= 3 4 × 𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 2 = 3 4 × 28 2 =196 3 cm2 =196 ×1.7=333.2cm2 Area of sector OAPB = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × 22 7 × 28 × 28= 1232 3 cm2 JK 9972397103
  25. 25. Area of minor segment APBA = Area of sector OAPB − Area of ΔOAb = 1232 3 − 333.2 cm2 Therefore, area of designs =6× 1232 3 − 333.2 cm2 =(2464-1999.2) cm2 =464.8 cm2 Cost of making 1 cm2 designs = Rs 0.35 Cost of making 464.76 cm2 designs = 464.8 × 0.35 = Rs 162.68 Therefore, the cost of making such designs is Rs 162.68. JK 9972397103
  26. 26. 14: Tick the correct answer in the following: Area of a sector of angle p (in degrees) of a circle with radius R is (A) 𝑃 180 × 2𝜋𝑅 (B) 𝑃 180 × 2𝜋𝑅2 (C) 𝑃 360 × 2𝜋𝑅 (D) 𝑃 720 × 2𝜋𝑅2 We know that Area of sector = 𝜃 360 × 𝜋r2 But here, 𝜃 =P and r=R Then, Area of sector = 𝑃 360 × 𝜋𝑅2 But there is no such option ,which is matching with the answer So, multiply 2 in numerator and denominator Area of sector = 𝑃 360 × 𝜋𝑅2 × 2 2 = 𝑃 720 × 2𝜋𝑅2 Hence, option (D) is correct. JK 9972397103
  27. 27. EXERCISE NO: 5.3 It can be observed that RQ is the diameter of the circle. Therefore, ∠RPQ will be 90° By applying Pythagoras theorem in ΔPQR, RP2 + PQ2 = RQ2 (7)2 + (24)2 = RQ2 RQ= 625 = 25 Radius of circle, OR = 𝑅𝑄 2 = 25 2 Since RQ is the diameter of the circle, it divides the circle in two equal parts. Area of semicircle RPQOR= 1 2 × 𝜋r2= 1 2 × 22 7 × 25 2 2 = 1 2 × 22 7 × 625 4 = 6875 28 CM2 JK 9972397103
  28. 28. Area of triangle PQR= 1 2 × PQ × PR = 1 2 ×24 × 7=84 cm2 Area of shaded region = Area of semi - circle RPQOR − Area of ΔPQR = 6875 28 CM2-84cm2 = 6875−2352 28 = 4523 28 CM2 JK 9972397103
  29. 29. Radius of inner circle = 7 cm Radius of outer circle = 14 cm Area of shaded region = Area of sector OAFC − Area of sector OBED = 40 360 × 𝜋r2 - 40 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 9 × 22 7 × 14 × 14 - 1 9 × 22 7 × 7 × 7 = 616 9 - 154 9 = 462 9 = 154 3 CM2 JK 9972397103
  30. 30. It can be observed from the figure that the radius of each semi-circle is 7 cm. Area of each semi-circle = 1 2 × 𝜋r2 = 1 2 × 22 7 × 7 × 7=77 CM2 Area of square ABCD = (Side)2 = (14)2 = 196 cm2 Area of the shaded region = Area of square ABCD − Area of semi-circle APD − Area of semi-circle BPC = 196 − 77 − 77 = 196 − 154 = 42 cm2 JK 9972397103
  31. 31. We know that each interior angle of an equilateral triangle is of measure 60°. Area of sector OCDE = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × 22 7 × 6 × 6= 132 7 CM2 Area of ∆OAB= 3 4 × 𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 2= 3 4 × 12 2=36 3 cm2 Area of Circle= 𝜋r2 = 22 7 × 6 × 6= 792 7 CM2 Area of shaded region = Area of ΔOAB + Area of circle − Area of sector OCDE = 36 3 + 792 7 - 132 7 = 36 3 + 660 7 cm2 JK 9972397103
  32. 32. Each quadrant is a sector of 90° in a circle of 1 cm radius. Area of each quadrant = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × 1 × 1= 22 28 CM2 Area of square = (Side)2 = (4)2 = 16 cm2 Area of Circle= 𝜋r2 = 22 7 ×1 ×1= 22 7 CM2 Area of shaded region = Area of square − Area of circle − 4 × Area of quadrant = 16 - 22 7 -4 × 22 28 = 16 - 22 7 - 22 7 = 124−44 7 = 68 7 cm2 JK 9972397103
  33. 33. Radius (r) of circle = 32 cm ,AD is the median of ABC. OA = 2 3 AD ,AD = 48 cm In ΔABD, AB2 = AD2 + BD2 AB2 = 48 2 + 𝐴𝐵 2 2 ⇒ 3𝐴𝐵2 4 = 48 2 𝐴𝐵 = 48×2 3 = 96 3 =32 3 Area of triangle = 3 4 × 32 × 32 × 3= 768 3 cm2 Area of Circle= 𝜋r2 = 22 7 × 32 × 32= 22528 7 CM2 Area of shaded region = Area of circle − Area of ΔABC = 22528 7 − 768 3 cm2 JK 9972397103
  34. 34. Area of each of the 4 sectors is equal to each other and is a sector of 90° in a circle of 7 cm radius. Area of each sector= 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × 7 × 7= 77 2 CM2 Area of square = (Side)2 = (14)2 = 196 cm2 Area of shaded region = Area of square − Area of circle − 4 × Area of each sector = 196 -4 × 77 2 = 196 - 154 = 42cm2 JK 9972397103
  35. 35. Distance around the track along its inner edge = AB + arc BEC + CD + arc DFA =106+ 1 2 ×2𝜋𝑟+ 106+ 1 2 ×2𝜋𝑟 =212+ 1 2 ×2 × 22 7 × 30+ 1 2 ×2 × 22 7 × 30 = 212+ 2 × 22 7 × 30= 2804 7 m Area of the track = (Area of GHIJ − Area of ABCD) + (Area of semi-circle HKI – Area of semi-circle BEC) + (Area of semi-circle GLJ − Area of semi-circle AFD) =106× 60-106 ×60+ 1 2 × 22 7 × 40 2- 1 2 × 22 7 × 30 2 + 1 2 × 22 7 × 40 2- 1 2 × 22 7 × 30 2 =106(80-60) + 22 7 × 40 2- 22 7 × 30 2=106(20)+ 22 7 (40)2−(30)2 =2120+ 22 7 (40 − 30)(40 + 30) =2120+2200 =4320 m2 JK 9972397103
  36. 36. Radius (r1) of larger circle = 7 cm Radius (r2) of smaller circle = 7 2 cm Area of smaller circle = 𝜋𝑟1 2= 22 7 × 7 2 × 7 2 = 77 2 cm2 Area of semi-circle AECFB of larger circle= 1 2 × 𝜋𝑟2 2 = 22 7 × 1 2 × 7 ×7= 77cm2 Area of triangle ABC= 1 2 × A𝐵 × OC= 1 2 × 14 × 7=49 cm2 Area of the shaded region = Area of smaller circle + Area of semi-circle AECFB − Area of ΔABC = 77 2 +77-49= 77 2 +28=28+38.5=66.5cm2 JK 9972397103
  37. 37. Let the side of the equilateral triangle be a. Area of equilateral triangle = 17320.5 cm2 3 4 × 𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 2 =17320.5 ⟹ 1.73205 4 × 𝑎 2 = 17320.5 ⟹ a2=4 ×10000 ⟹ a=200cm Each sector is of measure 60°. Area of each quadrant = 60 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 6 × 3.14 × 100 × 100= 15700 3 CM2 Area of shaded region = Area of equilateral triangle − 3 × Area of each sector =17320.5-3 × 15700 3 =17320.5-15700 =1620.5 CM2 JK 9972397103
  38. 38. From the figure, it can be observed that the side of the square is 42 cm. Area of square = (Side)2 = (42)2 = 1764 cm2 Area of each circle = πr2 = 22 7 × 7 × 7= 154cm2 Area of 9 circles = 9 × 154 = 1386 cm2 Area of the remaining portion of the handkerchief = 1764 − 1386 = 378 cm2 JK 9972397103
  39. 39. (i) Since OACB is a quadrant, it will subtend 90° angle at O. Area of quadrant OACB = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × 3.5 × 3.5= 77 8 CM2 (ii) Area of ΔOBD = 1 2 × 𝑂𝐵 × OD= 1 2 × 3.5 × 2 = 1 2 × 7 2 × 2= 7 2 cm2 Area of the shaded region = Area of quadrant OACB − Area of ΔOBD = 77 8 - 7 2 = 49 8 CM2 JK 9972397103
  40. 40. In ΔOAB, OB2 = OA2 + AB2 = (20)2 + (20)2 OB =20 2 Radius (r) of circle 20 2 cm Area of quadrant OPBQ = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 3.14 × (20 2)2 = 1 4 × 3.14 × 800= 628CM2 Area of square OABC = (Side)2 = (20)2 = 400 cm2 Area of shaded region = Area of quadrant OPBQ − Area of square OABC = (628 − 400) cm2 = 228 cm2 JK 9972397103
  41. 41. Area of the shaded region = Area of sector OAEB − Area of sector OCFD = 30 360 × 𝜋r2 - 30 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 12 × 22 7 × (21)2- 1 12 × 22 7 × (7)2 = 1 12 × 22 7 [(21-7)(21+7)] = 22×14×28 12×7 = 308 3 CM2 JK 9972397103
  42. 42. As ABC is a quadrant of the circle, ∠BAC will be of measure 90ᵒ. In ΔABC, BC2 = AC2 + AB2 = (14)2 + (14)2 ,BC =14 2 Radius (r1) of semi-circle drawn on BC= 14 2 2 = 7 2 cm Area of ΔABC = 1 2 × 𝐴𝐵 × AC= 1 2 × 14 × 14= 98cm2 Area of sector ABDC = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × (14)2= 154CM2 Area of semi-circle drawn on BC = 1 2 × 𝜋𝑟1 2= 22 7 × 1 2 × 98 = 154cm2 Area of shaded region = Area of semi-circle on BC – (Area of sector ABDC – Area of ΔABC) = 154 − (154 − 98) = 98 cm2 JK 9972397103
  43. 43. The designed area is the common region between two sectors BAEC and DAFC. Area of sector BAEC = 90 360 × 𝜋r2 = 1 4 × 22 7 × (8)2 = 22×16 7 = 352 7 CM2 Area of ΔBAC = 1 2 × 𝐵𝐴 × BC= 1 2 × 8 × 8= 32cm2 Area of the designed portion = 2 × (Area of segment AEC) = 2 × (Area of sector BAEC − Area of ΔBAC) =2 × 352 7 − 32 = 2 × 352 −224 7 = 2×128 7 = 256 7 cm2 JK 9972397103

×