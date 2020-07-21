Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNAD. Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia 21 de julio de 2020 Curso Calidad, Equidad e Inclusión, Directora del cur...
Contexto  Las responsabilidades como docentes educativos en el siglo XXI se basa en la necesidad de innovar en las estrat...
Descripción de la población La sociedad actual se encuentra en continuo aprendizaje, día a día las costumbres y las formas...
Identificación de la problemática El rol del educador del siglo XXI, se muestra como la transformación profunda y trascend...
Descripción de la propuesta de solución La pandemia que ha afectado la humanidad en el presente año, ha obligado a todas l...
Elementos de solución La idea del proyecto es proponer el desarrollo de un juego virtual, estilo escalera, que permita ava...
Objetivos  Reconocer propuestas de solución de calidad, equidad e inclusión  Implementar propuestas de solución a proble...
Estructura del diseño Basándose en el diseño de calidad, equidad e inclusión; abordaremos los aspectos necesarios para est...
Etapas de implementación Esta programada en 3 etapas, las cuales estarán divididas de las siguiente manera: 1) Reconocimie...
Referencias Bibliográficas  Acevedo Zapata, S. (2012). Relaciones y tensiones entre las prácticas comunicativas de los jó...
 Araoz-Fraser, S. (2010). Inclusión social: un propósito nacional para Colombia. Departamento de Economía de la Universid...
 UNESCO, UNICEF, Banco Mundial, UNFPA, PNUD, ONU Mujeres y ACNUR (2015). Declaración de Incheon y Marco de Acción ODS 4 –...
 Ramírez Valbuena, W. Á. (2017). La inclusión: una historia de exclusión en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. Cuaderno...
  UNAD. Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia 21 de julio de 2020 Curso Calidad, Equidad e Inclusión, Directora del curso: Sandra Acevedo Zapata, Docente: Fernando Hernández. Maestría en Educación, (UNAD) Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia CURSO CALIDAD, EQUIDAD E INCLUSIÓN Maestrantes: Niyineth Peña Aldana. Código 36291413 Juan David Rodríguez Tavera. Código 1083910674 Jersson Fabián Barreto Muñoz. Código 1083898109 Jymena Liévano Méndez. Código 190184204122 Carlos Eduardo Díaz Paredes. Código 1075271029 Paso 4. Plantear una propuesta de solución integral
  2. 2. Contexto  Las responsabilidades como docentes educativos en el siglo XXI se basa en la necesidad de innovar en las estrategias para llamar la atención de los estudiantes y poder traer un alto interés en la educación, el cual lo pueden desarrollar dentro y fuera del aula de clases. La motivación es parte fundamental en este proceso.  Tomamos la “praxis educativa”, donde la praxis educativa se origina al observar la falta de interés de los estudiantes y de los docentes los cuales tenemos la responsabilidad de impartir un conocimiento; este fenómeno se observa por motivo de que la educación ha tenido un salto tan grande en nuestra actualidad que los docentes ahora no solo impartimos un conocimiento si no que la sociedad nos pone como pilar principal en la educación de los estudiantes.  Tenemos como desafío principal hacer entender y ver a los educandos que esta modalidad virtual que hoy día es mucho más significativa que antes y que en muchos momentos es necesaria para un buen desarrollo de la educación.
  3. 3. Descripción de la población La sociedad actual se encuentra en continuo aprendizaje, día a día las costumbres y las formas de relacionar y comunicarse han siendo impactadas por el uso de las nuevas tecnológicas, de igual forma el siglo XXI ha obligado a los docentes, padres de familia e instituciones educativa a transformar también sus formas de comunicarse y orientar el conocimiento en sus aulas de clase. Existen muchos escenarios educativos en los cuales los docentes se resisten transformar sus prácticas educativas y continúan impartiendo en las aulas de clase una educación magistral sin integrar el uso de las TICs. La responsabilidad que debe asumir el educador del siglo XXI es crucial para para el desarrollo de la sociedad del conocimiento, es todo un reto, por ello el docente debe reflexionar en la praxis educativa, ajustar su didáctica e integrar el uso de las TICS y la conectividad en sus prácticas educativas para que vayan a la par de esta sociedad del conocimiento.
  4. 4. Identificación de la problemática El rol del educador del siglo XXI, se muestra como la transformación profunda y trascendental que propone nuevos retos al maestro en conectividad, inclusión y nuevas habilidades para mejorar en el proceso de desarrollo educativo. Lo que se busca, es lograr calidad educativa procurando el alcance en las TIC, equidad y pertinencia social, en donde el maestro sea portador de soluciones y al mismo tiempo creador de oportunidades en diferentes campos de la educación.
  5. 5. Descripción de la propuesta de solución La pandemia que ha afectado la humanidad en el presente año, ha obligado a todas los docentes de las instituciones educativas volcarse sin ninguna preparación previa a la virtualidad, esto con el fin de cumplir con las obligaciones establecidas con los estudiantes que iniciaron su periodo académico que se vio interrumpido. Muchas personas, tanto estudiantes como docentes se han dado cuenta de las ventajas de la educación virtual y la necesidad obligada de utilizarla, por tanto se sienten atraídos a esta y pueden cuestionarse el nivel de dificultad en el empleo de estas nuevas plataformas y aplicaciones. Es de vital importancia que los estudiantes y con mayor razón los docentes tengan habilidades informáticas para el estudio en la educación virtual y para asegurarse de esto se propone una evaluación tipo juego, que busca falencias en este sentido para fortalecerlas. Los jóvenes se sienten atraídos por los programas, los juegos y en general por las aplicaciones en línea y para los adultos puede ser un primer acercamiento amigable y sencillo al manejo de una plataforma digital que ayude a desmitificar la educación virtual y que les brinde herramientas para su nivelación. Pinilla, A. (2007).
  6. 6. Elementos de solución La idea del proyecto es proponer el desarrollo de un juego virtual, estilo escalera, que permita avanzar a la meta, en la medida que se van desarrollando cada uno de los pasos y en alguno que no se logre el objetivo se deba detener y reforzar. Rodriguez, C. A. C. (2018). Llegar a la meta y terminar el juego implica finalizar un nivel, y se puede pensar en 3 niveles básicos, la escalera informática, la escalera del internet, la escalera de manejo de aplicaciones. El juego comienza con un test evaluativo que puede ubicar a los jugadores en un nivel más avanzado y poder terminarlo en menos tiempo. Este juego es virtual, lo puede realizar en una página web o por medio de una aplicación, al igual que el test. Para ingresar a este lo debe hacer con una clave que lo identifique como estudiante o docente de la institución. En cada paso tiene que desarrollar una actividad, una evaluación y en caso de obtener una baja calificación debe realizar una actividad de refuerzo y una reevaluación.
  7. 7. Objetivos  Reconocer propuestas de solución de calidad, equidad e inclusión  Implementar propuestas de solución a problemáticas de educación.  Realizar por etapas la propuesta de solución, apoyado en el trabajo colaborativo.
  8. 8. Estructura del diseño Basándose en el diseño de calidad, equidad e inclusión; abordaremos los aspectos necesarios para estas tres categorías. En primera instancia tenemos la calidad, dentro de este aspecto encontramos la importancia del uso de las TIC para impartir conocimientos a los estudiantes, esto se ha convertido en un reto para el docente, pero es necesario replantear y rediseñar el currículo y las actividades pedagógicas, para que estas estén dirigidas hacia el uso de las herramientas digitales. Dentro de los aspectos de equidad, es necesario enfocarlo en la equidad digital, en la cual consiste en brindarle a los estudiantes las herramientas digitales necesarias para fundamentarlos en un aprendizaje más activo, tales como uso de aplicaciones prácticas para fortalecer el conocimiento adquirido. Por otro lado, el tema de la inclusión es unos de los mayores retos que se ha presentado en el quehacer docente, es importante empezar a conocer a los estudiantes, saber sus capacidades y habilidades, empezar a incluirlos dentro de las actividades programada, hacerlos lideres dentro de los proyectos de innovación e investigación, todos estos aspectos ayudan a que se fortalezca la inclusión dentro de las clases.
  9. 9. Etapas de implementación Esta programada en 3 etapas, las cuales estarán divididas de las siguiente manera: 1) Reconocimiento de la población estudiantil, identificar las habilidades y capacidades de cada estudiantes para que sean incluidos de manera pertinente dentro de as actividades pedagógicas. 2) Replanteamiento y diseño de los currículos, crear nuevas estrategias de aprendizaje y actividades, basándonos en la transversalidad de los proyectos para implementar las TICs. 3) Implementar el uso de aplicaciones digitales dentro del quehacer pedagógico y el uso de herramientas digitales dentro del aula
