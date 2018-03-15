Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRANTES • Cortez Izquierdo Juan Victor. • Gómez Cueva Robert. • Polo Castillo Giussepe. • Campos Carvajal Johanna. • S...
Web 4.0, Proyecto

Published on

Este es un trabajo en grupo, para la clase de Educación para el trabajo, del la I.E.P Santa María de Cervello en Nuevo Chimbote-Ancash-Perú.

Web 4.0, Proyecto

  1. 1. WEB 4.0
  2. 2. ¿CÓMO LLEGAMOS A ELLA? Hemos llegado a ella gracias al propio avance de la tecnología. Lo que nos llevará a explotar la información de una forma mas natural y efectiva. Actualmente empresas como Google, Facebook o Microsoft están desarrollando nuevos sistemas que gracias al Deep Learning y Machine Learning, podrán procesar información como el cerebro humano.
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES LA WEB 4.0? Es un nuevo modelo de Internet que nace con el objetivo de resolver las limitaciones de la Red a día de hoy. Mejorar esa experiencia mediante el uso de nuevas tecnologías que permitirían un nivel de interacción más completo y personalizado. Lo que se conoce como “Internet of Everything”. Así, que pasaríamos de una web que nos daría información a una que de soluciones.
  4. 4. LOS PILARES DE LA WEB Para lograr los objetivos de la web 4.0, se fundamentará en 4 pilares: Comprensión del lenguaje natural. De texto a voz y viceversa. Nuevos sistemas de comunicación máquina a máquina. Uso de la información que nos rodea. Como la del GPS. Nuevo modelo de interacción con el usuario.
  5. 5. CRIPTOMONEDAS Y BANCOS DIGITALES Y si el dinero es el motor que mueve el mundo, el nuevo dinero nace de Internet. En la Web se imprime, se acuña y se gestiona, gracias a las Criptomonedas. Cada transacción conlleva una ID única y cada moneda (virtual) tiene nombre y apellido: Internet es ahora un gran libro contable. Y los nuevos sistemas de cobros hacen desaparecer las barreras, a favor de transacciones locales e inmediatas.
  6. 6. CONCLUSIONES Hemos llegado a una época, del internet, en la que podemos tener conectado a todos los aparatos de nuestro entorno; de una forma más natural y efectiva Y esto puede sonarnos a ciencia ficción. Pero, si logramos adaptarnos a esta nueva etapa, podremos usar estos conocimientos para: • Detectar nuevas enfermedades. • Evitar accidentes. • Ayudar a personas con trastornos, y mucho más. Así que no hay que preocuparse si Internet desaparece, porque lo hará. Se ocultará en segundo plano para dar un nuevo paso, el 4.0.
  7. 7. INTEGRANTES • Cortez Izquierdo Juan Victor. • Gómez Cueva Robert. • Polo Castillo Giussepe. • Campos Carvajal Johanna. • Sandoval Paz José Francisco. • Linian Lozano Eduardo. • Ashimine Shante.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.xataka.com/territoriolowi/web-4-0-asi-es-la-internet- que-viene-con-spoilers https://www.nobbot.com/general/que-es-la-web-4-0/ https://www.paradigmadigital.com/dev/web-4-0/ https://blogthinkbig.com/diferencias-entre-machine-learning-y- deep-learning

