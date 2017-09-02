Informacion inicial ge. 17 iii. (01)

Licenciatura en Procesos Gerenciales. Gerencia Estratégica. Semestre 2017-III. Septiembre-Diciembre 2017.
Competencias Ambientales Empresariales. Liderazgo Situacional. Equipos Empoderados. Comunicación asertiva. Proactivid...
Administración y Gerencia. Gerencia Estratégica. Objetivo General. Proporcionar Condiciones y Medios Académicos que Permit...
Administración y Gerencia. Gerencia Estratégica. Objetivo: El Conocimiento. Participación Activa, Proactiva y Dinámica. ...
Procesos Gerenciales. Gerencia Estratégica. • Evaluaciones Programadas. Exámenes. Trabajos de Investigación y Exposicio...
Administración y Gerencia. Gerencia Estratégica. Bibliografía  Hill, Charles W. L. y Jones. Gareth R. (2001). Administrac...
SE M Un d Objetivos Específicos y/o competencias Contenidos (o criterios del nivel de rendimiento) Estrategias (Técnicas, ...
Elaborar la declaración de Visión, Misión, Objetivos y Valores. Implementar Estrategias, de acuerdo a organizaciones invol...
Desarrollo de las Actividades Académicas: • TEORIA: • Lunes de 09:25 AM a 10:30 AM • PRACTICA • Lunes de 10:30 AM a 12:35 ...
Actividades Evaluadas Primer Corte. Formación de Equipos de Trabajo: Lunes 11/09/2017. Salón 09 Trabajo Individual y Perso...
Equipo numero 3. Equipo numero 4. EquiposDef. Equipo numero 1. Equipo numero 2.
EquiposDef. Equipo numero 5. Equipo numero 6.
Procesos Gerenciales. Gerencia Estratégica. juvenalfreites@udefa.edu.ve juvenalfreites@gmail.com Blog de las cátedras de T...
Información Inicial.
GE - 01
2017-III

  • ;:_[ÑP¨*]¡?=)(/&%$#”!0+

    1. 1. Licenciatura en Procesos Gerenciales. Gerencia Estratégica. Semestre 2017-III. Septiembre-Diciembre 2017.
    2. 2. Competencias Ambientales Empresariales. Liderazgo Situacional. Equipos Empoderados. Comunicación asertiva. Proactividad Innovadora. Responsabilidad Social. El cambio como condición. Competencias tecnológicas. Integridad y Reputación. Confianza y Credibilidad.
    3. 3. Administración y Gerencia. Gerencia Estratégica. Objetivo General. Proporcionar Condiciones y Medios Académicos que Permitan:  Comprender los conceptos relacionados con la Gerencia Estratégica, que permita su uso como herramienta de trabajo.  Estudiar Nuevos Enfoques y Tendencias.  Internalizar el comportamiento Ético y la importancia de la Motivación y el respeto al Ser Humano.  Vislumbrar Criterios y Patrones que Prevalecerán en el Futuro en cuanto a la Gerencia Estratégica y sus usos.  Dotarlos de herramientas y conocimientos que les permitan tener las bases necesarias para los próximos desafíos de la carrera de Licenciatura en Procesos Gerenciales.
    4. 4. Administración y Gerencia. Gerencia Estratégica. Objetivo: El Conocimiento. Participación Activa, Proactiva y Dinámica.  Trabajos en Equipos conformados y permanentes. Exámenes Escritos. Trabajos de Investigación, análisis y compilación. Control de la Asistencia evaluadas. Puntualidad y Permanencia. Teléfonos no permitidos. Cuenten Conmigo.
    5. 5. Procesos Gerenciales. Gerencia Estratégica. • Evaluaciones Programadas. Exámenes. Trabajos de Investigación y Exposiciones. Justificación de Inasistencia. Se produce en el mismo corte. Notificación antes de la Evaluación. Avance Académico sin necesidad de cursar la materia. Aprobación Consejo Académico. Aprobación: 49,5% de por lo menos el 80% de los objetivos programados. Nota de Observación: 40 acumulado y falta la ultima prueba, por causas justificadas. La definitiva será en las 2 primeras semana próximo lapso. Periódicas: Sustitutivas: Diferidas: Extraordinarias: Condiciones: 40% Acumulado de Evaluación. 75% Asistencia. Sustituye a una prueba escrita en un corte.
    6. 6. Administración y Gerencia. Gerencia Estratégica. Bibliografía  Hill, Charles W. L. y Jones. Gareth R. (2001). Administración Estratégica: Un Enfoque Integrado. McGraw Hill. Tercera Edición.  Sallenave, Jean-Paul. (1990).Gerencia y Planeación Estratégica. Grupo Editorial Norma. Primera Edición.  Kaplan, Robert S. y Norton, David P. (2007).Cuadro de Mando Integral (The Balanced Scorecard). Gestión 2000. Tercera Edición.  Serna Gómez, Humberto. (2008) Gerencia Estratégica. 3R Editores. Decima Edición.  David, Fred R. (2008). Conceptos de Administración Estratégica. Pearson Prentice Hall. Decimoprimera Edición.  Francés, Antonio.(2006) Estrategia y Planes para la Empresa. Pearson Prentice Hall. Primera Edición.  Kourdi, Jeremy. (2008) Estrategia. (The Economist)Cuatro Media Inc. Primera Edición.  Vause, Bob. (2008) Análisis Estratégico de Compañías. (The Economist)Cuatro Media Inc. Primera Edición.  Friend, Graham y Zehle Stefan. (2008). Como Diseñar un Plan de Negocios. (The Economist)Cuatro Media Inc. Primera Edición.  Shank, Jonh K. y Govindarajan Vijay. (1997) Gerencia Estratégica de Costos. Grupo Editorial Norma. Tercera Reimpresión.  Krauze, Donald G. (1998). El Camino del Líder: Principios de Confucio y Sun Tzu. Editorial EDAF. Primera Impresión.  Stettinius, W., Wood Jr., D.R., Doyle, J.L., y Colley Jr, J.L. (2009) Plan de Negocio: Como Diseñarlo e Implementarlo. Profit Editorial. Primera Edición.  Spulber, Daniel F. (2010) Estrategia de Gestión: Como Hacer un Análisis Exitoso. Universidad Metropolitana. Primera Edición.
    7. 7. SE M Un d Objetivos Específicos y/o competencias Contenidos (o criterios del nivel de rendimiento) Estrategias (Técnicas, instrum. y procedimientos) Tipo de evaluación y Fecha % 01 A 05 I Unidad I. Introducción a la conceptualización de Gerencia Estratégica, revisando y discutiendo conceptualizaciones básicas y plataforma filosófica. Conceptos básicos de Misión, Valores, Fines, Visión, Políticas, Indicadores, Metas y Objetivos. Introducción al FODA yal CMI. Exposición del facilitador y discusión socializada. Revisión bibliográfica discusión y dinámicas en clase. S.5/Lunes 02/10/17 Examen Escrito. Trabajo de Investigación Individual, y Grupal Exposición y Defensa. Asistencia 08 08 10 04 06 A 09 II Unidad II. Cuadro de Mando Integral. Factores Claves de Éxito. FODA. Visión Estratégica Perfil Estratégico, Tipo de Estrategia. Elemento de diseño. Desarrollo capacidades distintivas. Validación. Exposiciones grupales e intervención del facilitador. Talleres, Dinámica S.9/Lunes 30/10/17 Examen Escrito. Trabajo de Investigación por Equipo, Talleres, Exposición y Defensa. Asistencia. 10 15 (05+) 05 10 A 14 III Unidad III. Diseño de modelo de medición, basado en el CMI. Proyecto de Estudio y Gerencia Estratégica de una Organización. Proceso de evaluación de estrategias. Medición del rendimiento organizacional. Adopción de medidas correctivas. Planificación contingente. Exposiciones grupales e intervención del facilitador. Talleres. Dinámicas S.14/Lunes 20/11/17 Talleres de Elaboración Trabajo final, Exposición, defensa. Asistencia. 10 25 (05-) 05 El Plan Académico se completara en un 100%. El CMI es obligatorio para la aprobación respectiva.
    8. 8. Elaborar la declaración de Visión, Misión, Objetivos y Valores. Implementar Estrategias, de acuerdo a organizaciones involucradas. Generar, evaluar y seleccionar estrategias. Establecer Objetivos a largo plazo. ConceptosBásicos. Implementar Estrategias. Medir y Evaluar desempeño. Realizar auditoria Interna. Realizar auditoria Externa: Primer Corte Segundo Corte Tercer Corte Examen Escrito 08 Taller Individual 08 Taller Grupal 10 Asistencia 04 Examen Escrito 10 Talleres y exposición 16 (+05) Asistencia 04 Talleres de elaboración Trabajo final 10 CMI Exposición 25 (-05) Asistencia 05 Formulación Implementación Evaluación Lunes 02/10/17. Lunes 30/10/17. Lunes 20/11/17.
    9. 9. Desarrollo de las Actividades Académicas: • TEORIA: • Lunes de 09:25 AM a 10:30 AM • PRACTICA • Lunes de 10:30 AM a 12:35 PM: Trabajo en Equipos. • Día de Evaluación: • 09:25 A.M. a 09:40 A.M. Examen Escrito. • 09:40 A.M. a 12:35 A.M. Presentación por Equipos, con intervención de todos.
    10. 10. Actividades Evaluadas Primer Corte. Formación de Equipos de Trabajo: Lunes 11/09/2017. Salón 09 Trabajo Individual y Personal, con entrega: (F.O.D.A. Personal): Lunes 11/09/17. 08 Formación de Equipos de Trabajo, definitivos: Lunes 11/09/17. Examen escrito sobre la teoría dictada en clase: Lunes 02/10/17. 08 Taller por Equipos: Direccionamiento estratégico de la Visión, Misión, Principios y Valores organizacionales, políticas y objetivos estratégicos de una Organización o un Proyecto: Lunes 18/ y 25/09 y 02/10/17. 10 Asistencia 04
    11. 11. Equipo numero 3. Equipo numero 4. EquiposDef. Equipo numero 1. Equipo numero 2.
    12. 12. EquiposDef. Equipo numero 5. Equipo numero 6.
    13. 13. Procesos Gerenciales. Gerencia Estratégica. juvenalfreites@udefa.edu.ve juvenalfreites@gmail.com Blog de las cátedras de Teoria de la Organización, Administración y Gerencia, de Liderazgo y Trabajo en Equipo y de Gerencia Estratégica: Http://juvenalfreites.blogspot.com Teléfono: 0424 8394077 Twitter: @JuvenalFreitesM

