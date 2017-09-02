Licenciatura en Procesos Gerenciales. Cátedra de Administración y Gerencia. Semestre 2017-III. Septiembre-Diciembre 2017. ...
Administración y Gerencia. ¿Si vivimos en un planeta, donde habita el Homo Sapiens hace 190.000 años, con cambios reciente...
juvenalfreites@udefa.edu.ve juvenalfreites@gmail.com Blog de la cátedra de Administración y Gerencia y Liderazgo: Http://j...
Administración y Gerencia. Países Democráticos y Tecnológicamente avanzados Participación Social/Ciudadana. Organizacio...
Objetivo: El Conocimiento. Participación Activa, Proactiva y Dinámica. Exámenes Escritos. Trabajos de Investigación co...
Evaluaciones: Programadas. Exámenes. Trabajos de Investigación y Exposiciones. 40% Acumulado de Evaluación. 75% Asist...
Administración y Gerencia. BIBLIOGRAFIA: Idalberto Chiavenato. Administración de los Nuevos Tiempos. Mc. Graw Hill. Agus...
Administración y Gerencia. BIBLIOGRAFIA: Humberto Serna Gómez . Gerencia Estratégica. Global ediciones S.A. Fred R. Davi...
Administración y Gerencia. Objetivo General. Proporcionar Condiciones y Medios Académicos que Permitan: Identificar y Des...
SEM Und Objetivos Específicos y/o competencias Contenidos (o criterios del nivel de rendimiento) Estrategias (Técnicas, in...
Módulos I, II y III.  I. Introducción a la Administración Moderna.  II. Conocer la Administración en el siglo XXI.  III...
Administración y Gerencia. El Fordismo. Desarrollar una investigación bibliográfica sobre estos modelos. Esquema: Introduc...
Administración y Gerencia. Secciones: Fecha: 01- Lunes de 07.00 a 09:25 A.M. Sección 01- Salón 09. 02-10-2017 Examen Escri...
Informacion inicial ay g. 17 iii. (01).
  • Conocernos.
    Que los alumnos se Presenten.
    Puntualidad.
    Atención.
    Respeto por los otros.
  • Si y solo Si…….

    Antes preguntarle a los alumnos, que opinan, que puede pasar.
  • ¿Sera Posible? Las amenazas siempre los Lideres y vanguardistas las han convertido en oportunidades.

    Con esto he pretendido ponerlos en contexto. Donde estamos y hacia donde vamos.
  • Ética y Responsabilidad Social, serán las condiciones que se apreciaran mas.

    Favor determínenlas, cada uno de Ustedes y incorpórenlas a su bagaje de Valores y Principios.

