Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Luego de 22 años de trabajo investigativo, sobre todo teórico (en realidad, se esperaba invertir la vida en procesos pol...
2 junto con ellos las ideas; pero son las ideas, en todo caso, continuum en la memoria, que se asume constituyen una de la...
3 las germanas, las andinas, las despótico-tributarias, las mercantil-dinerarias, etc.} y ha avanzado]), proceso en el que...
4 colosal, exclusiva [factor real de identidad humana], último eslabón evolutivo natural [su posta es la IA -inteligencia ...
5 6.- Teoría, procedimiento, categoría/as, contradicción, ley, prospectiva. - Teoría: de la propiedad de la inteligencia. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
41 views
May. 14, 2021

Sobre mi libro nch

Abstrac del libro La nueva concepción de la historia.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sobre mi libro nch

  1. 1. 1 Luego de 22 años de trabajo investigativo, sobre todo teórico (en realidad, se esperaba invertir la vida en procesos políticos de mayor catadura inherentes al cambio societal revolucionario, pero la historia –luego de 1956- ha tomado otro rumbo), su producto: el libro, denuedo que justifica la vida de quién escribe, se ha elevado a la web, en edición electrónica formal. Quizá sea de interés de personas afectas a la reflexión filosófica y del análisis de la historia del pensamiento, el revisarlo; por lo cual se lo pone en consideración. A propósito: un resumen polémico apretado. LA HUMANIDAD ES EL ESPEJO EN EL QUE SE MIRA CONCEPTUALMENTE LA MATERIA. SOBRE MI LIBRO: “LA NUEVA CONCEPCIÓN DE LA HISTORIA”. En la época de hemisferización genérica (comunidad ilusoria global), de financierización, de la posverdad, de los fake news, de realidad líquida, del discurso débil (relato, narrativa), de disciplinamiento y control, de explosión mediática (en suma: de la pos, híper o transmodernidad); en realidad, momento históricamente circunstancial, que es sobre todo de transición epocal, de ningún modo como se ha dicho (Gramsci), que lo viejo se resiste a morir y lo nuevo no acaba de nacer; coyuntura planetaria especial, en la que se hallan trenzados, en un sistema único de gobernanza, el pasado y el porvenir: capitalismo (“triunfante” -sic) y socialismo (“devenido” -sic), en cuanto rieles por las cuales se va la historia a espaldas de la humanidad (“movimiento espontáneo de la necesidad”) en pos de la nueva formación “social”, se presenta normal (“normalidad”) la guerra de ideas de todos contra todos. Implicado en la referida problemática, verbigracia: el Sr. Dussel antaño arremetió tendenciosa y deliberadamente en contra del Sr. Althusser, en lugar de valorar su pensamiento y exponer el suyo (el del Sr. Dussel) de modo independiente, o sea, sin apoyarse en el recurso de catapultar sus avances teóricos sobre una (varias y reiteradas) infidencia(s); en su momento, como mucho otros sin rigor, también el Sr. Althusser, senil y quizá ya en estado de demencia, se alzó contra Marx y Engels en el plano teórico, sin soporte. El Sr. Grosfoguel, por su parte, en una de sus intervenciones en la web, se atreve a cuestionar a Marx (sin razón, desde luego [reduccionismo interesado el del referido Sr., que cataloga a Marx, como un simple eurocentrista]). De su lado, Atawallpa Oviedo Freire embiste contra los Sres. Dussel y Grosfoguel, mientras que concede al Sr. W. Mignolo, etc. Es requerido pronunciarse sobre la controversial conducta confrontativa ideológica cruzada de estos señores, los que han actuado de la manera exegéticamente sectaria referida; como en otra ocasión se ha hecho respecto del gramscismo y el neomarxismo (también del “marxismo cultural”), a partir de posiciones marxistaleninistas; estas últimas sobre las que, dicho sea de modo incidental, sus detractores apresuradamente asumen –el propio Sr. Dussel con solaz lo hace-, que se trata de una forma ideológico-teórica (práctico-revolucionaria) decesada (la que, sin embargo contra toda parafernalia adversa, es la única que presenta resultados efectivos: la ex URSS y su Campo, China, Cuba); empero, un sistema de ideas periclita, no por decreto, sino una vez que ya nada tiene que hacer en la historia. En verdad, los pueblos también envejecen y
  2. 2. 2 junto con ellos las ideas; pero son las ideas, en todo caso, continuum en la memoria, que se asume constituyen una de las materias primas de formación de la identidad de un segmento humano. Con el declive del capitalismo (etapa ésta, según el marxismo “ortodoxo” -sic-, que es la última fase y el culmen de la larga onda clasista del género humano; y una vez que esta estructura progresiva de largo plazo de la praxis ha cumplido en lo fundamental su misión en la historia: “producir la base material del mundo nuevo” -K. Marx), empieza por debilitarse Occidente como modo de vida y de pensamiento (se asevera, que al momento flaquean la colonialidad, la modernidad, el eurocentrismo, el “mito” del progreso -sic-, etc.), como también el socialismo en su versión clásica (el socialismo, empero, fue el intento prepotente del orgullo de la razón de la clase ascendente: el proletariado, por sobrepasar la fatalidad: dejar de solamente ser marionetas del mercado, y pasar a auto conducir la propia existencia). ¿Es rotunda la nocionalidad (declive de Occidente, inserto en él, el socialismo en su versión moderna -sic) expuesta en parágrafo inmediatamente precedente? Parece que no, puesto que puede haber una alternativa. ¿Cuál es la función de la vida humana en el Universo? La respuesta a esta pregunta define las posiciones: Eufrósine o Prometeo. La búsqueda del bienestar humano per se, sobre todo del segmento neocolonial, aspiración que rechaza la idea que concibe a la naturaleza como recurso; o, si es posible pensar en términos de racionalidad superior: la razón de la vida humana consiste en producir la idea total (y todo lo existente guarda subsidiaridad frente a dicho telos); supuesto este último, que redefine el esquema de comprensión y de evaluación sobre las tribulaciones humanas de momento; en realidad, una vez en este punto, hasta la más nimia inquietud recibe atención mediante ejercicio de hermenéutica compara con la citada cuestión. Se es del parecer, que debe mirarse la realidad de modo objetivo, no fetichístico, como lo hace el decolonialismo, que ve a España y al capitalismo en su faceta sólo negativa (latrocinio [acumulación originaria por “desposesión”], asesinato y “esclavización”, aculturación [epistemicidio; más bien: doxamicidio], etc.); cuando, en realidad, han sido paralelamente los arietes del desarrollo histórico (para quienes asumen una postura dinámico-ascendente, en devenir, de la historia, desde luego): han sacado a la humanidad de las cavernas, del circo romano y de Catedrales Góticas, y entregado el maná de la racionalidad (Occidental). Para formular (hipotetizar) una perspectiva de la vida, debe uno ubicarse. Y este posicionamiento (sitio de enunciación) es el pedestal a partir del cual se atalaya. El más alto grado de desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas (Héctor Díaz Polanco): el capitalismo (neoliberal financiero hemisférico) de la ciencia y de la técnica (del conocimiento), a portas de ingresar al sexto paradigma (al poshumano), en este caso, es el punto de mira. En ese sentido, la pregunta epistémico-filosófica clave en el nuevo milenio (regularidad que fija el “proyecto de vida”, de aquí en más, para la humanidad) viene siendo: ¿Sumak kawsay (buen vivir) o The Theory of Everything? (o sea: ¿hedonismo epistémico marxista, antiprogresista, decolonial o modernidad ilustrada?). In fact: that is the question! Sin formular –en esta parte de las presentes anotaciones- el fundamento de la detracción respecto de la propuesta de enfrente (humanismo antropológico): “Teoría que explica todas las cosas” (neohumanismo ilustrado, antropocentrismo plus), como la resolución gnoseológica del misterio de la existencia, formulada a partir de la entrada del pensamiento social, filosófico, marxista. Los aspectos esenciales de dicha problemática cognitiva, se expone a continuación. La existencia humana (y el funcionamiento de la realidad toda) se halla radicalmente determinada, teleológicamente con destino. Su movimiento es prometeico. Las etapas de su carácter evolutivo (“lógica”, suele ponerse), son las clásicas que recoge la concepción materialista de la historia (comunidad primitiva, esclavismo, feudalismo y capitalismo [esta progresión, válida únicamente para la “pequeña”, “peninsular” y circunscrita Europa –sic-, es la senda por la cual la historia ha roto el dique puesto por otras “lógicas” {las formas asiáticas,
  3. 3. 3 las germanas, las andinas, las despótico-tributarias, las mercantil-dinerarias, etc.} y ha avanzado]), proceso en el que la fase inferior prepara las condiciones para el advenimiento de la superior: el desarrollo de la esfera material de reproducción de la vida, mediatizado por la “lucha de clases”; y la cima de todo es la producción de la IDEA. Historia: proceso progresivo: de la ignorancia total al saber absoluto. Cada fase histórica juega un rol gradual en ella. El capitalismo: la “etapa de la febril acumulación” (dixit K. Marx), como la juventud en una “unidad mínima de pensamiento”, es el momento clave al interior del itinerario de paso del objeto/sujeto a su concepto, puesto que es el encargado de transferir el trabajo al autómata (ley del “valor” de usufructo, democovivencia: comunismo). Marx (maduro) anota que no se puede prescindir del capitalismo o eliminarlo antes de hora (de que cumpla su misión: automatizar el proceso de reproducción material, como del resto de esferas de la realización de la vida); lo único que es posible hacer es reducir el período de su existencia y atenuar su impacto nocivo sobre el trabajo (y ahora se dice: entrópico sobre la naturaleza). Con el capitalismo (desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas) y en contra del capitalismo (supresión del costo social y ambiental del progreso). El proyecto de Lenin-Stalin: desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas y eliminación de su efecto negativo simultáneo sobre el proletariado. Empero, intercambiar desarrollo material con equivalencialidad no es posible: la historia “no lo permite” (en sentido amplio: Espartaco, Tupac amaru, la Comuna de París, el socialismo de Lenin-Stalin, Allende, Mao, Bishop, Gadafi, Corea,… no lo lograron –Cuba, Corea del Norte patalean). En la historia: el capitalismo (la competencia, no la emulación) ha sido relanzado para que complete el desarrollo material. Ahora bien, comunismo se da con robot –sapiens autónomo- (con el paso del trabajo a la máquina, con la automatización) o no se da (“el molino del” conocimiento produce la comunidad humana); y la conquista del Cosmos (no es por, con y para el capitalismo) la cumple la forma social, que supera y sustituye al sistema burgués de reproducción humana. “No se puede pedir a alguien, que haga algo que todavía no está en su naturaleza” (K. Marx). Es posible una modalidad intermedia (luego de la Revolución socialista de Octubre y de la Dictadura del proletariado de Lenin-Stalin reemergen postulados, adquieren pertinencia: Gramsci: lucha larga y difícil -hegemonia-, Habermas: proyecto político emancipador, Dussel: 20 tesis de política). Trabazón histórica contrahecha de momento: el modelo de China (Deng Xiaoping: se vence al capitalismo con su superación por intermedio de sí mismo) es el adecuado (ariete, “hegemón”, en el “núcleo de poder” global –J. L. Fiori), pues, comprehende el intercambio modulado entre decisión e invariante: superestructura y conciencia (el Partido comunista), que maneja una forma de reproducción capitalista. Atendidos los requerimientos de la reproducción material, dos ocupaciones entretienen a la mente (para que la inteligencia no se fastidie): el político y el científico. No se ha podido cumplir el primero, aunque se ha estado atento a él (Sólo los animales se mantienen impasibles ante el dolor de sus semejantes: dixit K. Marx); el segundo, se cree haberlo hecho. Entender la razón de este estado de la materia (de la vida –personal/genérica) antes de pasar a la condición inerte (muerte) ha sido el objetivo de la praxis de la existencia personal, cuyo resultado se expone en las anotaciones contenidas en el documento del que las presentes tienen la intención de ser apertura e invitación a su lectura, con la cual se pueda alivianar quizá la carga de la tribulación existencial de una mente que se interroga sobre los “grandes números” de la vida. Luego: la nueva y finalística tarea de la Especie (del poshumano) implica (“sembrarse en otras áreas del Universo”) realizar de modo efectivo su propiedad especial: la inteligencia (el neocórtex colectivo: sistema neuronal de la asociación, base material del pensamiento, de formación de la conciencia, exclusivo del orden sapiens), en la categorización completa de lo existente (“destino común de la humanidad”; “dictadura de la realidad”; la forza del destino: la obertura Egmont al Drama de Goethe de Ludwig van). Y al hacerlo, termina todo; el órgano del pensamiento productor (de órganos) de la conciencia: el córtex nuevo (esa herramienta
  4. 4. 4 colosal, exclusiva [factor real de identidad humana], último eslabón evolutivo natural [su posta es la IA -inteligencia artificial]) ha abordado su objeto por completo, por lo que a continuación detrae su utilidad. Luego: 1.- El papel del capitalismo (mercado) y del socialismo (voluntad) en la historia. Capitalismo. - Marx (Los grundrisse: el apartado sobre las máquinas): pasar el trabajo al robot (automatización, inteligencia artificial). - La ley: la tendencia decreciente de la tasa de ganancia (composición orgánica absoluta del capital, salario cero). Socialismo. - Instaurar la contradicción sistémica: espina en las posaderas del capitalismo acelerante del desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas; contribución con su propio desarrollo al paso del trabajo a la máquina. Luego: los contrarios (capitalismo/socialismo) son eliminados en conjunto; la ley del valor se desactiva, y las antinomias fuerzas productivas/relaciones de producción y base/superestructura abstraen su motricidad. 2.- Papel de la humanidad en la realidad (en la materia, en el Universo, en la naturaleza, en la historia). - Producir el concepto total. - Realización del “espíritu absoluto”; el ser llega a ser: lógica del devenir (Hegel). 3.- El fundamento real y de la mente. - El ser humano existe para pensar: para producir la idea. - Neocórtex: realización última y máxima del movimiento progresivo material; el verdadero poder de la materia (llegada allá por vía progresiva estocástica en implicación de la propia actuación humana: el trabajo en comunidad –feedback). - La base material del pensamiento: las neuronas de la asociación (Neocórtex); y, Economía política: lucha de clases (se rompe la barrera entre ciencias naturales y sociales). - La inteligencia es el medio por el cual la materia se dota de espíritu, se torna dual. 4.- La persona, liberada del trabajo, se transforma en exclusivo “sujeto de pensamiento”: el poshumano (el trabajo físico-productivo: “aquel que se liga al capital y produce plusvalía”, como el trabajo sans phrase, pierden finalmente su “esencialidad”); las unidades mínimas de inteligencia (seres humanos) conectadas en interface y eslabonadas a un centro de inteligencia cuántico-artificial, se dedican a producir el concepto. 5.- La categoría supra total: ontopraxeologoteleologia (teleo-logo-praxeo-ontología [“tecnología”/{metodología} inversa -retrospectiva]). - Ontología: dialéctica de la naturaleza, Materialismo dialéctico, lógica (objetiva) del ser. F. Engels. - Praxeología: la historia, la actividad humana; Materialismo histórico, la praxis (Humanología). K. Marx. - Lógica: dialéctica, conciencia, pensamiento (lógica subjetiva). G. F. Hegel. - Telos: propósito y término (dialéctica total). Hegel, Marx, Engels, C. Sagan.
  5. 5. 5 6.- Teoría, procedimiento, categoría/as, contradicción, ley, prospectiva. - Teoría: de la propiedad de la inteligencia. - Método: discernimiento dialéctico prospectivo/retrospectivo omnicomprensivo. - Categoría: Neocórtex (unidad naturaleza-praxis); la acción del ser que comprende y se realiza como historia. - Metacategoría: ontopraxeologoteleología. - Metacontradicción: entre ser (realidad) y pensar (idea); resolución: el concepto. - Mataley de movimiento: aproximación/alejamiento e igualación entre el cinetismo de la realidad y el de la mente (episteme filosófica). - Metaescenario (prospectiva): saber absoluto. 7.- Principio inmanente/trascendente. - “Inmamentismo antropológico absoluto” (Gramsci); “conciencia sensible” inscripta en el fin metafísico (Religión); “carne con necesidades” rumbo a conocer y regir al Universo (Marx). - Trascendencia radical (exterioridad conceptual): neohumanismo (ethos) ilustrado, racional (ser humano superior, hierático, témpano de hielo, inhibido de deseo). - El ser en cuanto tal; doctrina del concepto; dualidad del ser: ser y saber (materia y espíritu –en sentido especulativo, de conciencia). Con preocupación y en la misma perspectiva el pronunciamiento recusatorio personal. De esto, no asumen consciencia los portentos del pensamiento (que en realidad si lo son): Dussel, Grosfoguel, Hinkelammert, Baustista, Mignolo, Morin, Quijano, de Sousa Santos (quizá sea porque tienen otra modalidad de percepción); tampoco Lowy o el incisivo Sr. N. Kohan. No lo tuvo el coterráneo Dr. Bolívar Echeverría. Mucho peor alcanzaron esta noción los fatotums del pensamiento socio-filosófico neoclásico: Poper, Mises, Weber, Heidegger, Hayek, Samuelson (economía mixta), Friedman; personajes de mirada individualista, cortoplacista (sobrevalorados por sus turiferarios), que siempre estuvieron extraviados. En Ecuador, esa pléyade de chicago domésticos seniles: Dahik, Pozo, Paredes, Spurrier, Pachano, Albornoz y alguno que otro diletante benjamín, se hallan sumidos en un nivel de despiste supino. A pesar de ser añejos y paroxísticamente materialistas (neoliberales) y algunos ingenuamente creyentes en mitos religiosos, no han abordado la cuestión del sentido de la razón, de la misión del ser humano en el Cosmos. Han llegado cerca, hay que decirlo, los Sres. Estulin y Harari et al (4ta. revolución industrial, sexto paradigma: trashumanismo; De animales a dioses; en tanto que empotrada en la orilla opuesta se levanta la contestación neotorquemadiana de Milkos Lukacs o Javier Villamor). Mientras que Marx es el genio real. Se dice: “Alábate de tu queso rancio” o “Llevas el agua a tu molino”. De lo expuesto (esbozo de actualización del pensamiento de Marx y de Lenin) trata el libro cuyo título se enuncia a la vez en el título de este paper (la descripción sobre los sucesos en ciernes y por venir [prospectiva, ucronía inversa] está avanzada sobre todo en los trabajos de la pareja de investigadores citados en el penúltimo párrafo [Estulin, Harari]; mientras que en el documento de autoría de la persona que borronea estás líneas se expone las leyes que presiden los mismos); el cual, dicho sea de paso, es posible que salga según la modalidad de edición en papel, en los próximos meses, en el presente año. Justo Castillo Freire. Quito, abril del 2021. Si desea descargar este libro, el link es: https://uceedu- my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/jacastillof_uce_edu_ec/ER5xFzRSZl1Dm1VbD0oy_oUBfuHFB7cfHLwTmD 30jaZPKQ?e=397XR4

×