Responding to Text
Cartoo n
First Step? What is the first step in responding to a text?
Understand and Examine the Text • What is the main idea? • How does the author support this idea? • What kind of evidence ...
Filter through Gut Reactions • Responding in an academic manner is deeper than a gut reaction. • Don’t focus on your initi...
What is the main idea here? • Student loans are overwhelming. • Parents don’t understand. • Adult kids have to move back h...
What are the facts??
What are the facts?
What are the opinions?
What are the opinions?
-Why did you get upset or stressed? -Do you relate? -How did you connect with the image? -Can you prove any of your claims?
How to respond There are several ways to write a response: You might make a personal connection with the text. You might...
Connections • What connections can you draw between the text and your own life or your previous learning? • In other words...
Challenges • What ideas, positions, or assumptions would you like to challenge in the text? • In other words, what might y...
Changes • What changes in attitudes, thinking, or action are suggested by the text, either for you or for others? • In oth...
Extensions • What new ideas did you get that extended or broadened your thinking in new directions? • Can you apply the id...
Choose two to write your response • Connections: What connections do you draw between the text and your own life or your p...
Write two paragraphs of response • A topic sentence that captures the main idea or claim you hope to communicate in your r...
Lecture -Responding to a Text

This PowerPoint is over responding (not reacting) to a text.

Lecture -Responding to a Text

