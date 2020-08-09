Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clauses and Sentences
Writing Writing can be divided into smaller parts in order to better understand the various rules of grammar and punctuati...
Independent Clauses An independent clause can stand alone as a complete sentence. It contains at minimum a noun and a verb...
Dependent Clauses A dependent clause cannot stand alone and does not convey a complete thought. Dependent clauses are not ...
Dependent Clauses cont. Dependent clauses typically begin with subordinating words. The following is a list of some common...
Appositives Phrases Like a dependent clause, an appositive cannot stand alone. It must be connected to an independent clau...
Prepositional Phrases A prepositional phrase begins with a preposition and is not a complete thought. Like a dependent cla...
Sentence Types Knowing the different types of sentences can help you create variety in your writing. Sentence variety can ...
Simple Sentences A simple sentence contains only one independent clause. It does not contain a dependent clause. However, ...
Simple Sentences cont. A simple sentence contains only one independent clause. It does not contain a dependent clause. How...
Complex Sentences Complex sentences combine an independent clause with a dependent clause. The dependent clause may come b...
Complex Sentences cont. Complex sentences combine an independent clause with a dependent clause. The dependent clause may ...
Compound Sentences Compound sentences are formed by combining two independent clauses with a coordinating conjunction and ...
Compound-Complex Sentences Compound-complex sentences are exactly as they sound. They combine two independent clauses with...
This PowerPoint is about the different types of clauses and sentences.

  2. 2. Writing Writing can be divided into smaller parts in order to better understand the various rules of grammar and punctuation. • Words • Phrases: groups of words that collectively perform a specific function in a sentence (known as the part of speech) and do not have a subject (the person, place, or thing that is the main focus of the sentence) or a predicate (the action the subject of the sentence takes/a verb) • Clauses: types of phrases that contain at least one subject and one predicate • Sentences: groups of clauses that include at least one independent clause • Paragraphs: groups of sentences unified around a single topic
  3. 3. Independent Clauses An independent clause can stand alone as a complete sentence. It contains at minimum a noun and a verb. An independent clause conveys a complete thought by itself. • Example: Apple has a new music-streaming app. • Example: The new Avengers movie is a blockbuster.
  4. 4. Dependent Clauses A dependent clause cannot stand alone and does not convey a complete thought. Dependent clauses are not complete sentences, so they must be connected to independent clauses in order to make sense. Example: even though she was tired Example: after she watched the concert Example: because it was raining
  5. 5. Dependent Clauses cont. Dependent clauses typically begin with subordinating words. The following is a list of some common subordinating words: • Time: after, before, until, when, whenever, while • Condition: even, whether, provided, unless, once • Cause and Effect: as, because, inasmuch, now that, since • Contrast: although, though, even though, while, whereas
  6. 6. Appositives Phrases Like a dependent clause, an appositive cannot stand alone. It must be connected to an independent clause. An appositive rephrases the subject of the sentence in a different way. Sometimes the appositive describes or redefines the subject. Here are a few examples of appositive phrases: • With a bushy mustache and grey hair, the captain… • Coming over the hill, the boys... • As quickly as she could, the mother…
  7. 7. Prepositional Phrases A prepositional phrase begins with a preposition and is not a complete thought. Like a dependent clause and an appositive, it cannot stand alone. It must be connected to an independent clause. • Example: after the movie • Example: from the beginning • Example: under the rug
  8. 8. Sentence Types Knowing the different types of sentences can help you create variety in your writing. Sentence variety can help you express your ideas in a more thoughtful and interesting way. Here are the main types of sentences: • Simple • Complex • Compound • Compound-complex
  9. 9. Simple Sentences A simple sentence contains only one independent clause. It does not contain a dependent clause. However, a simple sentence might also contain an appositive or prepositional phrase. • Example: The boy met his mother at the bus stop. • Example: The Incredibles 2 is excellent. • Example: Gasping for breath, the boy ran quickly.
  10. 10. Simple Sentences cont. A simple sentence contains only one independent clause. It does not contain a dependent clause. However, a simple sentence might also contain an appositive or prepositional phrase. • Example: The boy met his mother at the bus stop. • Example: The Incredibles 2 is excellent. • Example: Gasping for breath, the boy ran quickly. Prepositional Phrase Appositive Phrase
  11. 11. Complex Sentences Complex sentences combine an independent clause with a dependent clause. The dependent clause may come before or after the independent clause. In the examples below, the dependent clause is bolded. Example: Because it was raining, she brought her umbrella. Example: She wore shorts, even though it was raining. Example: They went out for dinner after watching the movie.
  12. 12. Complex Sentences cont. Complex sentences combine an independent clause with a dependent clause. The dependent clause may come before or after the independent clause. In the examples below, the dependent clause is in purple. Example: Because it was raining, she brought her umbrella. Example: She wore shorts, even though it was raining. Example: They went out for dinner after watching the movie. For punctuating complex sentences, see the English Corner handout “Commas and Dependent Clauses.”
  13. 13. Compound Sentences Compound sentences are formed by combining two independent clauses with a coordinating conjunction and a comma. The coordinating conjunctions are for, and, nor, but, or, yet, so (FANBOYS is an acronym to help you remember). Example: I like cake, and I also like spinach as well. Example: Suzie bought apples and bananas, but she forgot to buy bread. Example: The sun is shining, yet it is still raining out.
  14. 14. Compound-Complex Sentences Compound-complex sentences are exactly as they sound. They combine two independent clauses with a coordinating conjunction (a FANBOYS) plus a dependent clause. The dependent clauses are bolded. Example: While washing the car, she lost the sponge, but she found it after she finished. Example: She was upset, even though she found the sponge, yet she felt accomplished after washing the car.

