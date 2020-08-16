Successfully reported this slideshow.
This PowerPoint is over making arguments with supporting evidence for an academic essay.

  1. 1. Arguing and Evidence
  2. 2. Arguing Logically: Claims •Good arguments are based on claims— statements that reasonable people may disagree about. •Some claims cannot be argued: •Verifiable statements of fact •Issues of faith or belief •Matters of simple opinion or personal taste. In other words, a judgment.
  3. 3. Thesis Statements •A good thesis statement is arguable. •It is NOT: •An opinion •A fact •A summary •A question •Personal belief
  4. 4. Arguing Logically: Opinions and Claims •Your opinion should lead to an arguable claim. •Opinion is not an arguable claim: • “I think wearing a helmet makes bike riding more dangerous, not less.” •An arguable claim can be supported with evidence: • “Contrary to common sense, wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle increases the chances of injury, at least to adult riders.”
  5. 5. Qualifying A Claim •Qualifying a claim means that under certain conditions, or in certain circumstances, or with certain limitations, you concede that “they” are correct. •Your thesis should represent your qualified argument (Mixed feelings paper). •An argument is rarely only two-sided: right or wrong. Your argument should represent that (Mixed feelings).
  6. 6. Reasons and Evidence •Support your claim with reasons your audience will believe. •Connect your reasons with evidence. •Use transition words and voice markers to differentiate between your words and your opposition (“they say”). •Use a variety of evidence to support your argument.
  7. 7. Types of Evidence •Facts—ideas that can be proven true. Observations, scholarly research that is accepted as true. •Statistics—numerical data produced through research, surveys, or polls. •Examples—specific instances that illustrate general statements.
  8. 8. Types of Evidence Continued 1 •Authorities—experts on your subject. Interviews, surveys, questionnaires can used as experts. •Anecdotes—brief narratives that your audience will find believable. Your personal experience or the personal experience of others can support your argument. •Scenarios—hypothetical situations that describe a possible effect or a new way of looking at a situation or subject. “What if?”
  9. 9. Types of Evidence Continued 2 •Case studies and observations—detailed reporting or in-depth systematic examinations of a situation, group, or person. •Textual evidence—quotes, paraphrases, and summaries from experts, primary, or secondary sources. •Visuals—charts, graphs, photos, drawings, or other visual texts.
  10. 10. Trustworthiness •Build a common ground. •Incorporate other viewpoints. Allow for other ways of viewing your argument. •Acknowledge what “they say” fairly, accurately, and without bias. •Bring up the naysayer, then overcome that argument by refuting it and explaining why it’s wrong.
  11. 11. Trustworthiness Continued •Avoid “because I said so” arguments. •Treat your reader with respect. Acknowledge that your reader is intelligent . •Appeal to the readers emotions but be careful not to go too far and make readers feel manipulated.

