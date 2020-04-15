Fake news and desinformation - Justine Toms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Дезинформация и подвеждащи новини Обучение за родители - част 2 Жюстин Томс 15.04.2020
Цели и очаквани резултати Мога да различавам дезинформацията и видовете подвеждащи новини в социалните медии и какви са но...
Списъкът на Чомски: 10 начина за манипулация чрез медиите
1. Разсейване Основният елемент на социалния контрол е отвличане на вниманието от важните за хората въпроси. Това се случв...
2. Създаване на проблем и предлагане на решението му Този метод се нарича "проблем-реакция-решение“. Създава се проблем, в...
3. Процес на постепенно налагане За да наложиш една непопулярна мярка, трябва да го правиш постепенно - ден след ден, годи...
4. Отлагане Друг начин да се прокара непопулярно решение е като то се представи като "болезнено и необходимо" и се постигн...
5. Третиране на хората като малки деца Някои промоционални изяви, предназначени за широката общественост, използват такива...
6. Фокусиране върху емоциите много повече от предлагането на храна за размисъл Въздействието на емоцията е класическата те...
7. Поддържане на невежество сред населението. Култивиране на посредственост Целта е да се гарантира, че хората не са в със...
8. Насърчаване на хората да се възхищават на посредствеността Въвеждане в населението на мислене, че е хубаво или правилно...
9. Засилване на чувството за вина Внушаване на човека да вярва, че само той е виновен за собствените си нещастия, които се...
10. Да знаеш за хората повече, отколкото те знаят за себе си Благодарение на невробиологията и приложната психология, "сис...
пропаганда новини – примамки за кликвания спонсорирано съдържание сатира и измама грешка Използва се от корпорации и непра...
Пропаганда: Използва се от корпорации и неправителствени организации с цел да налагат мнения, ценноси и информация Залага ...
Новини-примамки за кликове: Сензационни заглавия целящи да привлекат вниманието Много често подвеждащи, като съдържанието ...
Спонсорирано съдържание: Реклама, която изглежда като новинарски текст Потенциален конфликт на интереси за истинските нови...
Хумор, сатира и измама: Обществена критика или хумор Различава се по качество и набелязаната цел може да не е ясна Може да...
Грешка: Новинарските медии понякога правят грешки Грешките могат да навредят на медията или да доведат до съдебен спор Рен...
Партизански: Идеологически, включват едностранчиво тълкуване на фактите, макар да твърдят, че са безпристрастни Представят...
Конспирации: Обясняват сложни реалности чрез внушаване на страх или несигурност Доказателствата срещу заговора се смятат з...
Псевдонаука: Внушава лъжливи твърдения за екологичните качества на продукти, лекове , анти-ваксинация и отричане съществув...
Псевдоинформация: Смесица от вярно, невярно и полулъжливо съдържание Цели да информира, но авторът може да не е наясно, че...
Измислица: Напълно измислено съдържание, целящо да дезинформира Тактика на герила маркетинг, ботове, коментари и подправен...
Въпроси?
Благодаря за вниманието! Жюстин Томс JustineToms.com
  1. 1. Дезинформация и подвеждащи новини Обучение за родители - част 2 Жюстин Томс 15.04.2020
  2. 2. Цели и очаквани резултати Мога да различавам дезинформацията и видовете подвеждащи новини в социалните медии и какви са нормите за отговорно поведение онлайн. Тези основни познания ще ми помогнат да изградя дигитално-медийни умения за проверка на достоверността на информацията в социалните мрежи. Мога да откривам разликата между информация и дезинформация. Мога да различавам видовете подвеждащи новини. Разбирам какви са последиците от невярното медийно съдържание за обществото и за мен, както и причините за разпространяване. Знам как да проверявам информацията и как се променя медийната среда.
  3. 3. Списъкът на Чомски: 10 начина за манипулация чрез медиите
  4. 4. 1. Разсейване Основният елемент на социалния контрол е отвличане на вниманието от важните за хората въпроси. Това се случва чрез непрекъснато насищане на медиите с незначителни съобщения, изпращани от управляващия страната политически и икономически кръг. Отвличането на вниманието е съществена възможност гражданите да бъдат лишавани от важни знания в областта на науката, икономиката, психологията, невробиологията и кибернетиката. Постоянното отвличане на вниманието на хората от реалните социални проблеми, преминаването към теми, които нямат реално значение гарантира, че гражданите са винаги заети с нещо и нямат време да мислят.
  5. 5. 2. Създаване на проблем и предлагане на решението му Този метод се нарича "проблем-реакция-решение“. Създава се проблем, вид "ситуация", която трябва да предизвика реакция сред населението. Тя, сама по себе си, трябва да изисква приемане на мерките за преодоляването й. Например, изброяването на нарастващо насилие в градските райони или организирането на кървави атаки, които са довели до това гражданите да изискват по-строги мерки за сигурност и политики, ограничаващи гражданските свободи. Или, осланяне на икономическата криза, за да бъдат нарушвавани социалните права и да бъдат съкращавани градските услуги.
  6. 6. 3. Процес на постепенно налагане За да наложиш една непопулярна мярка, трябва да го правиш постепенно - ден след ден, година след година. По този начин са налагани принципно нови социално-икономически условия през 80-те и 90-те години на миналия век. Намаляването на функциите на държавата, приватизацията, несигурността, нестабилността, масовата безработица, заплатите, които вече не осигуряват достоен живот - ако всичко това се случи по едно и също време, най-вероятно ще доведе до революция.
  7. 7. 4. Отлагане Друг начин да се прокара непопулярно решение е като то се представи като "болезнено и необходимо" и се постигне в момента съгласието на гражданите за неговото прилагане в бъдеще. Много по-лесно е хората да се споразумеят с държавата и с бизнеса за лица, пострадали в бъдеще, отколкото в настоящето. Първо, защото ситуацията няма да се случи веднага. И второ, защото хората по целия свят са склонни винаги да таят наивната надежда, че "утре ще бъде по- добре" и че жертвите, поискани от тях, ще бъдат избегнати. Това дава възможност на гражданите повече време да свикнат с идеята за промяна и смирено да я приемат, когато му дойде времето.
  8. 8. 5. Третиране на хората като малки деца Някои промоционални изяви, предназначени за широката общественост, използват такива аргументи, символи, думи и тон, като че ли хората отпред са деца в училищна възраст със забавяне в развитието, или са психически болни лица. Заради печалбата, някой се опитва да заблуди слушателя, използвайки инфантилни завои на словото. Защо? Ако някой се отнася към човека, както към дете на не повече от 12 години, има голяма вероятност реакцията на човека да не е критична оценка, която е нехарактерната за децата по 12.
  9. 9. 6. Фокусиране върху емоциите много повече от предлагането на храна за размисъл Въздействието на емоцията е класическата техника, която се опитва да блокира способността на хората да правят рационален анализ и, в крайна сметка, до голяма степен ги лишава от способността на критично мислене. Освен това, използването на емоционален фактор позволява да се отвори вратата на подсъзнанието, за да се насложат там мисли, желания, страхове, принуда или постоянен модел на поведение.
  10. 10. 7. Поддържане на невежество сред населението. Култивиране на посредственост Целта е да се гарантира, че хората не са в състояние да разберат техниките и методите, използвани, за да бъдат контролирани и да се огъват на чуждата воля. Качеството на образованието за по-ниските слоеве на обществото се снижава.Масите са правени бедни и посредствени, така че невежеството, което отделя по-ниски от по-високите социални класи, да остане на ниво, което ниските класи не могат да преодолеят.
  11. 11. 8. Насърчаване на хората да се възхищават на посредствеността Въвеждане в населението на мислене, че е хубаво или правилно да бъдеш глупав, вулгарен и необразован.
  12. 12. 9. Засилване на чувството за вина Внушаване на човека да вярва, че само той е виновен за собствените си нещастия, които се случват поради липсата на негови умствени способности, умения или усилия. В резултат на това, вместо да се бунтува срещу икономическата система, човек започва да се впуска в самоунижение, обвинява се, причинявайки си депресия, което води, наред с други неща, до застой. Без действие, за всяка революция не може и да иде реч!
  13. 13. 10. Да знаеш за хората повече, отколкото те знаят за себе си Благодарение на невробиологията и приложната психология, "системата" има на свое разположение задълбочени познания за човека, както по физиология, така и по психология. Тя е в състояние да научи за обикновения човек повече, отколкото той знае за себе си. Това означава, че в повечето случаи системата има по-голяма мощност и повече хора под контрола си.
  14. 14. пропаганда новини – примамки за кликвания спонсорирано съдържание сатира и измама грешка Използва се от корпорации и неправителствени организации с цел да налагат мнения,ценноси и информация;Залага на емоциите;Целта е користна и вреди на обществото Сензационни заглавия целящи да да привлекат вниманието Много често подвеждащи, като съдържанието може да не отговаря на заглаавието. Носят рекламни приходи Реклама която изглежда като новинарски текст Потенциален конфликт на интереси за истинските новинарски медии Консуматорите може да не разпознаят съдържанието като реклама ако не е ясно означена како таква Обществена критика или хумор Различава се по качество и набелязаната цел може да не е ясна Може да заблуди хората да приемат съдържанието като истина Нновинските медии понякога правят грешки Грешките могат да навредят на медията или да доведат до съдебен спор Реномираните организации публикуват извинения ПОД ПОВЪРХНОСТТА... неверни твърдения фалшификация Автентични снимки, видео или цитати се приписват на погрешни събития или лица Уеб сайтове и Туитър профили кои се представят като познат бранд или лице подвеждащи Подправено съдържание Заглавието или подзаглавието не отразява съдържанието Статистичките таблици, графики, снимки и видео са модифицирани или подправени Идеологически ;включват едностранчиво тълкуване на фактите, макар да тврдят, че са безпристрастни Представят само факти които подкрепят историята, като същевременно игнорират другите Емоционален и страстен език Обяснява сложни реалности чрез внушаване на страх или несигурност;Не може да се фалшифицира; доказателствата срещу заговора се смятат за допълнително потвърждение;Отхвърля експерти и авторитети теория на заговора партизански псевдонаука мисинформация измислица Напълно измислено съдържание, целящо да дезинформира Тактика на герила маркетинг, ботове, коментари и подправено брандиране Мотивирани от рекламни приходи, политичко влияние или и двете Внушава лъжливи твърдения за екологичните качества на продукти, лекове , анти-ваксинация и отричане съществуването на климатичните промени Погрешно представя истински научни разработки чрез измислени или лъжливи твърдения Често противоречи на експертите Смесица от вярно, невярно и полулъжливо съдържание Цели да информира, но авторът може да не е наясно, че съдържанието е невярно Неточни твърдения, изкривено съдържиние и подвеждащо заглавие ВЛИЯНИЕ неутрално слабо средно силно МОТИВАЦИЯ пари политика/сила хумор/забава страст мисинформа- ция 10 ВИДОВЕ ПОДВЕЖДАЩИ НОВИНИ ЗАД „Фалшивите Новини” Забележка: Означенията за влияние и мотивация са примерни и създават възможности за дискусия
  15. 15. Пропаганда: Използва се от корпорации и неправителствени организации с цел да налагат мнения, ценноси и информация Залага на емоциите Целта е користна и вреди на обществото
  16. 16. Новини-примамки за кликове: Сензационни заглавия целящи да привлекат вниманието Много често подвеждащи, като съдържанието може да не отговаря на заглаавието. Носят рекламни приходи
  17. 17. Спонсорирано съдържание: Реклама, която изглежда като новинарски текст Потенциален конфликт на интереси за истинските новинарски медии Хората може да не разпознаят съдържанието като реклама ако не е ясно означена како такава
  18. 18. Хумор, сатира и измама: Обществена критика или хумор Различава се по качество и набелязаната цел може да не е ясна Може да заблуди хората да приемат съдържанието като истина
  19. 19. Грешка: Новинарските медии понякога правят грешки Грешките могат да навредят на медията или да доведат до съдебен спор Реномираните организации публикуват извинения
  20. 20. Партизански: Идеологически, включват едностранчиво тълкуване на фактите, макар да твърдят, че са безпристрастни Представят само факти които подкрепят историята, като същевременно игнорират другите Емоционален и страстен език
  21. 21. Конспирации: Обясняват сложни реалности чрез внушаване на страх или несигурност Доказателствата срещу заговора се смятат за допълнително потвърждение Отхвърля наука, експерти и авторитети
  22. 22. Псевдонаука: Внушава лъжливи твърдения за екологичните качества на продукти, лекове , анти-ваксинация и отричане съществуването на климатичните промени Погрешно представя истински научни разработки чрез измислени или лъжливи твърдения Често противоречи на експертите
  23. 23. Псевдоинформация: Смесица от вярно, невярно и полулъжливо съдържание Цели да информира, но авторът може да не е наясно, че съдържанието е невярно Неточни твърдения, изкривено съдържиние и подвеждащо заглавие
  24. 24. Измислица: Напълно измислено съдържание, целящо да дезинформира Тактика на герила маркетинг, ботове, коментари и подправено брандиране Мотивирано от рекламни приходи, политичко влияние или и двете
  25. 25. Въпроси?
  26. 26. Благодаря за вниманието! Жюстин Томс JustineToms.com

