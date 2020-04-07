CSR and COVID-19 Communication

Successfully reported this slideshow.
КСО и Комуникации Семинар 24 януари 2020
Брандинг.
Не спирайте комуникациите си Силно препоръчваме да не спирате комуникация с аудиториите си. Да, може да намалите, а със си...
Не автоматизирайте В тези времена не разчитайте да автоматизация в публикациите, защото може да са доста неуместни спрямо ...
Позитивно Задръжте позитивния тон. Днес повече от всякога. Сигурно не ви е много позитивно, но намерете сили и се усмихнет...
Не бързайте Не бързайте. Отложете всичко, което вече не е релевантно. Ще му дойде времето, някъде в бъдещето, но не днес. ...
Преценявайте добре каналите Може би не всяка информация е за социалните канали. Вероятно някоя ще остане само в сайта, дру...
Преценявайте добре посланията си Преценявайте добре посланията си и знайте, че остават следи. Всички са объркани. Не добав...
Знайте, че какъвто и план да направите днес той може да е тотално нерелевантен утре. Бъдете готови за промяна. Ние сме на ...
Благодаря за вниманието! Желая здраве и вдъхновение!
  1. 1. КСО и Комуникации Семинар 24 януари 2020
  2. 2. Брандинг.
  3. 3. Не спирайте комуникациите си Силно препоръчваме да не спирате комуникация с аудиториите си. Да, може да намалите, а със сигурност ще е нужно да промените.
  4. 4. Не автоматизирайте В тези времена не разчитайте да автоматизация в публикациите, защото може да са доста неуместни спрямо текущия контекст. Преди всяка публикация проверете комуникационния фон и ако е адекватно – натиснете бутона „сподели“.
  5. 5. Позитивно Задръжте позитивния тон. Днес повече от всякога. Сигурно не ви е много позитивно, но намерете сили и се усмихнете – и така мислете какво да направите. Страхът и депресията не са добър помощник.
  6. 6. Не бързайте Не бързайте. Отложете всичко, което вече не е релевантно. Ще му дойде времето, някъде в бъдещето, но не днес. Ако взимате важни решения – премислете ги и така ги комуникирайте.
  7. 7. Преценявайте добре каналите Може би не всяка информация е за социалните канали. Вероятно някоя ще остане само в сайта, друга ще разпратите на всички клиенти, трета ще публикувате в блога, а четвърта ще достигне само до определени групи хора – най-важните ви клиенти.
  8. 8. Преценявайте добре посланията си Преценявайте добре посланията си и знайте, че остават следи. Всички са объркани. Не добавяйте шум в комуникациите. Бъдете ясни, конкретни и обмисляйте добре какво казвате – чете се и между редовете, особено при повсеместен страх.
  9. 9. Знайте, че какъвто и план да направите днес той може да е тотално нерелевантен утре. Бъдете готови за промяна. Ние сме на линия да помагаме също. И знайте – скоро всичко ще бъде наред.
  10. 10. Благодаря за вниманието! Желая здраве и вдъхновение!

