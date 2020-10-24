Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Silvia R�os Monta�o Mgr: Jos� Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA UNIVERSIDAD: MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD: CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA: ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS TRABAJO PR�CTICO NOMBRE: R IOS MONTA�O SILVIA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA III GRUPO: 21 FECHA: 07/10/20
  2. 2. Silvia R�os Monta�o Mgr: Jos� Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA LA PERCEPCION Percepci�n es la acci�n y efecto de percibir en este sentido, el t�rmino percepci�n hace alusi�n a las impresiones que puede percibir un individuo de un objeto a trav�s de los sentidos (vista, olfato tacto, auditivo y gusto). Por otro lado, percepci�n es el conocimiento o la comprensi�n de una idea. La percepci�n comenz� a ser estudiada en el siglo XIX y, es el primer proceso cognoscitivo, en el cual el individuo o animal capta la informaci�n proveniente del exterior y, llega a los sistemas sensoriales y, es el cerebro quien se encarga de formar conexiones de neuronas que permite representar la imagen o idea completa de lo que fue descubierto Introducci�n La percepci�n es una actividad cognoscitiva, es la forma del conocimiento de la realidad: de este modo los datos sensibles que suministra la percepci�n y la imagen que se forma con ellos poseen en seguida un significado, la confrontaci�n , la comparaci�n, y la comprobaci�n de la imagen que se forma en la conciencia individual son caracter�sticas esenciales de la percepci�n como actividad cognoscitiva., de este modo el contenido del concepto, as� como sus cualidades y caracter�sticas aparecen en la experiencia social, que est� fijada el significado de la palabra., es decir la interpretaci�n est� contenida en toda percepci�n humana sensible Desarrollo Cuando un reci�n nacido se enfrenta al mundo, s�lo es sensible a la presi�n, al fr�o o calor del ambiente; a las diferencias de sabores, de sonidos y de luz. Las primeras sensaciones provienen de la piel (especialmente de la mucosa bucal: primero chupa un objeto y luego lo palpa) y de los receptores internos. El tacto, el olfato y el gusto tienen m�s importancia para la supervivencia en etapas tempranas del desarrollo que en etapas posteriores. Conclusiones Se ha supuesto que todos los individuos cuentan con una serie de condiciones, caracter�sticas y necesidades - que deriv�ndose directa e indirectamente de los procesos perceptivos sensoriales humanos, influir�n y/o determinar�n sus inclinaciones o c�nones de gusto y por lo tanto su elecci�n de productos, por lo cual estudiando las caracter�sticas, particularidades y requerimientos fisiol�gicos y psicol�gicos perceptivo sensoriales de los diferentes grupos de individuos o usuarios va a ser posible identificar, caracterizar y satisfacer todas estas importantes necesidades humanas, hasta hoy ignoradas, a trav�s del producto
  3. 3. Silvia R�os Monta�o Mgr: Jos� Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Referencias 1. https://www.profesorenlinea.cl/FilosofiaSicologia/Desarrollo_de_la_percepci on.html 2. http://datateca.unad.edu.co/contenidos/90016/2013_2/90016_ONLINE/lecci n_12_introduccin_a_la_percepcin.html 3. vhttps://www.google.com/search?q=concluciones+de+la+percepcion&oq=c oncluciones+de+la+percepcion&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l7.19038j0j1&sourceid =chrome&ie=UTF-8 Videos La Percepci�n es la acci�n y efecto de percibir. En este sentido, el t�rmino percepci�n hace alusi�n a las impresiones que puede percibir un individuo de un objeto a trav�s de los sentidos (vista, olfato tacto, auditivo y gusto).
