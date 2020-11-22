Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.upoli.edu.ni info@upoli.edu.ni Costado Sur, Villa Rubén Darío Apartado Postal 3595 Teléfono: (505) 2289-7740 Fax: (505...
1. Comprender la reciprocidad de relación entre las personas, las organizaciones y los diferentes sub sistemas de la ARH, ...
1. Reciprocidad entre Individuo y las Organizaciones La interacción psicológica entre empleado y organización es un proces...
1.2 Las Personas y las organizaciones
Barnard hace una diferencia interesante entre eficacia y eficiencia respecto a los resultados de la interacción de las per...
1.3 Relaciones de Intercambio Lo que las personas esperan de la organización Lo que la organización espera de las personas...
Relaciones de Intercambio
2. Racionalización de las Organizaciones La racionalización implica organizar y disponer el trabajo o la producción (o una...
2.2 El enfoque de Katz y Kahn
2.3 Las organizaciones y el ambiente
1. Capacitación y Desarrollo Capacitación o desarrollo de personal, es toda actividad realizada en una organización, respo...
3.1 Conceptos y tipos de educación ¿Qué es la educación concepto? En su sentido más amplio, por educación se entiende el p...
3.2 La capacitación como una responsabilidad de línea y una función de staff ¿Qué es responsabilidad de línea y función de...
3.3 Capital intelectual y capacidad de innovación Existe el convencimiento general de que la sobrevivencia de las compañía...
La capacidad de innovación es la habilidad que tiene una empresa para criar, absorber, adaptar y transformar determinada t...
Primera unidad las personas y las organizaciones
Primera unidad las personas y las organizaciones
  1. 1. www.upoli.edu.ni info@upoli.edu.ni Costado Sur, Villa Rubén Darío Apartado Postal 3595 Teléfono: (505) 2289-7740 Fax: (505) 2249-9232 Managua - Nicaragua RUR – BOACO Primera Unidad: Las Personas y las Organizaciones 1. Reciprocidad entre Individuo y las Organizaciones 1.1 Historia de la gestión del talento 1.2 Las Personas y las organizaciones 1.3 Relaciones de Intercambio 2 Racionalización de las Organizaciones 2.1 Las organizaciones como sistema abierto 2.2 El enfoque de Katz y Kahn 2.3 Las organizaciones y el ambiente 3 Capacitación y Desarrollo 3.1 Conceptos y tipos de educación 3.2 La capacitación como una responsabilidad de línea y una función de staff 3.3 Capital intelectual y capacidad de innovación ASIGNATURA: GESTIÓN DEL TALENTO HUMANO
  2. 2. 1. Comprender la reciprocidad de relación entre las personas, las organizaciones y los diferentes sub sistemas de la ARH, para lograr los objetivos institucionales y personales desde la perspectiva de una efectiva gestión del talento humano. 2. Explicar la racionalidad de las organizaciones y el ambiente, como un sistema abierto. 3. Analizar la capacitación y desarrollo de personal, como una responsabilidad de línea y una función de staff 4. Valorar la importancia del capital humano vs, capital intelectual, para el desarrollo organizacional, desde los diferentes sub sistemas de la ARH y las relaciones de intercambio entre el talento humano Objetivos Específicos
  3. 3. 1. Reciprocidad entre Individuo y las Organizaciones La interacción psicológica entre empleado y organización es un proceso de reciprocidad: la organización realiza ciertas cosas por el trabajador y para el trabajador, y del mismo modo el empleado responde trabajando. 1.1 Historia de la gestión del talento
  4. 4. 1.2 Las Personas y las organizaciones
  5. 5. Barnard hace una diferencia interesante entre eficacia y eficiencia respecto a los resultados de la interacción de las personas con la organización.
  6. 6. 1.3 Relaciones de Intercambio Lo que las personas esperan de la organización Lo que la organización espera de las personas  Un excelente lugar de trabajo.  Oportunidad de crecimiento, educación y carrera.  Reconocimiento y recompensas: salario beneficios e incentivos.  Libertad y autonomía.  Apoyo: liderazgo renovado.  Capacidad de empleo y de ocupación.  Camaradería y compañerismo.  Calidad de vida en el trabajo.  Participación en las decisiones.  Distracción, alegría y satisfacción. Enfocarse en la misión organizacional. Enfocarse en la visión del futuro de la organización. Enfocarse en el cliente sea interno o externo. Enfocarse en las metas y resultado a alcanzar. Enfocarse en la mejoría y el desarrollo continuos. Enfocarse en el trabajo participativo en equipo. Compromiso y dedicación.  Talento, habilidades y competencia. Aprendizaje constante y crecimiento profesional. Ética y responsabilidad social.
  7. 7. Relaciones de Intercambio
  8. 8. 2. Racionalización de las Organizaciones La racionalización implica organizar y disponer el trabajo o la producción (o una parte de ella) con la finalidad de reducir los costos y aumentar el rendimiento. 1. Las organizaciones como sistema abierto Las organizaciones constituyen sistemas abiertos. Sistema es un conjunto de elementos dinámicamente relacionados que desarrollan una actividad para lograr determinado objetivo o propósito.
  9. 9. 2.2 El enfoque de Katz y Kahn
  10. 10. 2.3 Las organizaciones y el ambiente
  11. 11. 1. Capacitación y Desarrollo Capacitación o desarrollo de personal, es toda actividad realizada en una organización, respondiendo a sus necesidades, que busca mejorar la actitud, conocimiento, habilidades o conductas de su personal.
  12. 12. 3.1 Conceptos y tipos de educación ¿Qué es la educación concepto? En su sentido más amplio, por educación se entiende el proceso por el cual se transmite el conocimiento, los hábitos, las costumbres y los valores de una sociedad a la siguiente generación. Educación viene del latín educere que significa 'sacar', 'extraer', y educare que significa 'formar', 'instruir'.
  13. 13. 3.2 La capacitación como una responsabilidad de línea y una función de staff ¿Qué es responsabilidad de línea y función de staff? así, cada jefe tiene autoridad de línea sobre sus subordinados, es decir, autoridad para decidir, actuar y ordenar. ... La administración de recursos humanos es una responsabilidad de línea (de cada jefe) y una función de staff (asesoría que el organismo de recursos humanos ofrece a cada jefe).
  14. 14. 3.3 Capital intelectual y capacidad de innovación Existe el convencimiento general de que la sobrevivencia de las compañías y su capacidad de generar utilidades están muy vinculadas a su habilidad de reinventarse. ... Convertir el capital intelectual en una ventaja competitiva y las innovaciones en utilidades debe ser la meta de toda empresa.
  15. 15. La capacidad de innovación es la habilidad que tiene una empresa para criar, absorber, adaptar y transformar determinada tecnología en rutinas gerenciales, operacionales y transaccionales suficientemente eficientes para permitir que la empresa obtenga lucros encima del promedio del mercado

