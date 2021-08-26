CBD Universe 2021 Product Catalog

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 1 + PRIVATE LABEL
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 2 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 4 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 6 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 8 9 WHY WORK WITH US? OUR GUM & MINT CAPABILITIES...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 10 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 12 13 GUMMIES PRIVATE LABEL BULK OPTIONS CUSTOM O...
14 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 15 1 2 b e r r y i s o l a t e g u m m i e s G H...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 16 17 WHY WORK WITH US? SOFTGELS PRIVATE LABEL BU...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 18 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 20 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 22 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 24 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 26 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 28 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 30 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 32 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 34 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 36 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 38 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 40 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 42 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 44 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 46 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 48 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 50 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 52 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 54 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 56 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 58 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 60 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 62 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 64 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Uni...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
Aug. 26, 2021
31 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

CBD Universe 2021 Product Catalog

Download to read offline

Lifestyle
Aug. 26, 2021
31 views

We are a full service manufacturer, wholesaler, and distribution hub. As long time purchasers and distributors of hempbased products, our Founders saw firsthand how unreliable this marketplace could be. There are tremendous challenges presented to businesses looking to expand into hemp. We’re here to change that. We support the rapid expansion of hemp by quickly providing compliant, high quality goods and excellent service at reasonable pricing. Our mission is to help you - fellow advocates of the industry - to launch, build, or scale your business. We are the most credible sources, processors, and manufacturers in the industry and only deliver the best products and ingredients. In this book you’ll find our trending products designed to set your stores up for success and profitability.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CBD Universe 2021 Product Catalog

  1. 1. CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 1 + PRIVATE LABEL
  2. 2. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 2 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 3 ABOUT Tellus Brands & CBD UNIVERSE We are a full service manufacturer, wholesaler, and distribution hub. As long time purchasers and distributors of hemp- based products, our Founders saw firsthand how unreliable this marketplace could be. There are tremendous challenges presented to businesses looking to expand into hemp. We’re here to change that. We support the rapid expansion of hemp by quickly providing compliant, high quality goods and excellent service at reasonable pricing. Our mission is to help you - fellow advocates of the industry - to launch, build, or scale your business. We are the most credible sources, processors, and manufacturers in the industry and only deliver the best products and ingredients. In this book you’ll find our trending products designed to set your stores up for success and profitability. Please get in touch for our full range of customization & price tiers! Catalog CONTENTS What we do/ What Sets Us Apart Our Competitive Edge .... .... 4 5 what we make/ 6 7 11 15 19 24 26 28 32 36 38 .... .... .... .... .... .... .... .... .... .... Gum & Mints Gummies Softgel Capsules Tinctures Canna-Bombs Canna-Tarts Vape Cartridges Spyder CBD Collection Displays Private Label Client Examples Hemp Commodities/ 44 Knowledge Center/ 56 46 47 48 49 50 52 53 54 .... .... .... .... .... .... .... .... Crude Oil Full Spectrum Distillate Oil Broad Spectrum THC-Free Distillate Oil CBC Distillate Oil Delta-8 Extract CBD Isolate CBN Isolate CBG Isolate new customers receive a 10% welcome discount!
  3. 3. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 4 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 5 Lower your costs & simplify procurement by working with us. Product guarantees, warranties, and all our benefits. Increase your margins + profits, decrease your number of vendors. Our supporting staff helps you with more than just your procurement needs. Take advantage of our wide range of abilities like design, legal, and centralized databases to save time and money. We’re a subsidiary of Tellus Core, Inc., a holdings corporation with vast resources & entrepreneurial grit. We’re uniquely equipped to be a superior manufacturing partner with huge resources. Don’t stress about oversights or receiving product that isn’t complete with all necessary compliance. Our products are guaranteed compliant & complete, or your money back. CBD Universe is a true distributor. Products bought from us will always be consistent with the same compliance documentation, guarantees, and quality. Enjoy a dedicated Account Manager who is well versed in our industry and all of the various product options. We’re here to help you with your hemp and CBD needs. Contact us today! CBD Universe carries insurance coverages in excess of $10 Million per occurrence that are designed to cover you too. Rest assured that your products are covered. We have a significant distribution footprint of trusted retailers who sell hemp derived products curated over many years distribution. When you carry our brands, you’ll be added to our interactive store locator and promoted in our emails and marketing. OUR COMPETITIVE EDGE Consolidated supply chain In-house support staff Manufacturing services Guaranteed compliance No brokers, ever Product experts Bonded & insured We carry national & global brands Get added to our store locator WHAT SETS US APART With unprecedented capabilities and the best products the industry has to offer, CBD Universe is here to help you grow your business profitably and responsibly. The CBD Universe team has years of experience scaling brands and perfecting supply chain interest. We’re set apart by our ability to execute business structures that are optimized for commercialization. The majority of our competitors do not have the operational ability to help you seize and maintain significant market share. As a data-driven organization, we utilize empirical data to guide our management and investment decisions. We utilize state of the art systems & data management for fluid sales order processing, customer service management, and more. We care about your success and we will make it possible for consumers to access high value CBD products that are safe, effective, and compliant.
  4. 4. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 6 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 7 EDIBLES GUM & MINTS • GUM & MINTS • GUM & MINTS • GUMMIES • GUMMIES • SOFTGELS • SOFTGELS • TINCTURES • TINCTURES • CANNA-BOMBS • CANNA-BOMBS • • CANNA-TARTS CANNA-TARTS
  5. 5. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 8 9 WHY WORK WITH US? OUR GUM & MINT CAPABILITIES GETTING STARTED IS EASY! 3RD PARTY TESTED RESULTS GUARANTEED LOW MOQ OPTIONS COMPLIANT & CERTIFIED WE ARE THE MANUFACTURER $10M INSURANCE COVERAGE SEED TO SALE TRACKING Our automated tablet processing line is second-to-none. From mints and gum to tableted candy, we can facilitate all of your tablet-product needs. With 500k+ pieces per day in production capacity there’s no job that’s too large. Custom formulations available! MOQ for custom formulas runs require a min. of 50,000 pieces. Tier 1 pricing starts at 300,000 pieces per order. 1. Fill out the Form in the next section 2. Email to your rep or to sales@cbduniverse.com 3. Schedule a consultation with our product experts! GUM & MINTS PRIVATE LABEL BULK OPTIONS CUSTOM OPTIONS Save this page and email to Sales@CBDUniverse.com GUM & MINTS TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF & PARAMETERS LET’S NARROW DOWN YOUR FORMULA PACKAGING AND FULFILLMENT FULL NAME COMPANY PLEASE CHECK IN WITH US FOR EXISTING INVENTORY - WE MAY HAVE WHAT YOU NEED READY TO GO! EMAIL TITLE PHONE PROJECT BUDGET PRODUCT NAME FLAVOR PEPPERMINT CBD ISOLATE DELTA-8 BROAD SPECTRUM 0% THC CBC DISTILLATE BULK PIECES WHITE LABEL PRIVATE LABEL SPEARMINT CBG ISOLATE CBG DISTILLATE FULL SPECTRUM 0.3% THC FRUIT BURST CBC ISOLATE CBN DISTILLATE INNER/OUTER CASE PACKS SPECIFIED? SPECIAL CASE UPC/ GTIN REQUIREMENTS? DO YOU HAVE UPC CODES? DO YOU HAVE QR CODES? DO YOU HAVE PACKAGING OR DIELINES YOU’D LIKE TO USE? WANT YOUR LOGO EMBOSSED? tool is $2,750, you will own it (custom) yes yes yes yes yes yes (custom) (eg: elderberry, vitamin) (eg: chill pills) TYPE IS THIS PROJECT... ADD NUTRA-BOOSTS? PACKAGING TYPE CANNABINOIDS - CHECK ANY THAT APPLY QUANTITY TARGET TIMELINE PAN COATING? SUGAR FREE? (hard candy shell) STRENGTH GUM MINT CANDY TABLET SIZE STANDARD 1.2g LARGER SMALLER ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW? NOW OFFERING 5MG Delta-8 INFUSED GUM! 5mg 10mg 15mg 6-Count Tin 8-Count Blister Pack Puck Dispenser
  6. 6. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 10 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 11 p e p p e r m i n t mint C U - B S - P P M - M I N T - 0 6 $ 4 . 0 0 $ 7 . 9 9 $ 9 6 . 0 0 $ 4 . 0 0 $ 7 . 9 9 $ 9 6 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 p e p p e r m i n t gum C U - B S - P P - G U M - 0 6 s p e a r m i n t m i n t C U - B S - S P R - M I N T - 0 6 s p e a r m i n t gum C U - B S - S P R - G U M - 0 6 f r u i t b u r s t gum C U - B S - F R T - G U M - 0 6 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T p e p p e r m i n t gum C U - B S - P P - G U M - 0 8 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 s p e a r m i n t gum C U - B S - S P R - G U M - 0 8 f r u i t b u r s t gum C U - B S - F R T - G U M - 0 8 BLISTER PACKS 8 COUNT OF 10MG BROAD SPECTRUM GUM TWO INNER 12-PACK DISPLAYS (24 PACKS TOTAL) SMALL TINS SMALL TINS 6 COUNT OF 10MG BROAD SPECTRUM MINTS & GUM TWO INNER 12-PACK DISPLAYS (24 TINS TOTAL) 6 COUNT OF 10MG BROAD SPECTRUM MINTS & GUM 24 TINS TOTAL B R A N D E D S K U S R E A D Y T O S E L L peppermint mints GH-BS-PPM-MINT-06 $ 4 . 0 0 $ 7 . 9 9 $ 9 6 . 0 0 $ 4 . 0 0 $ 7 . 9 9 $ 9 6 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 5 . 0 0 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 peppermint gum GH-BS-PP-GUM-06 spearmint gum GH-BS-SPR-GUM-06 spearmint mints GH-BS-SPR-MINT-06 fruit burst gum GH-BS-FRT-GUM-06 GUMMIES
  7. 7. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 12 13 GUMMIES PRIVATE LABEL BULK OPTIONS CUSTOM OPTIONS WHY WORK WITH US? OUR GUMMY CAPABILITIES GETTING STARTED IS EASY! 3RD PARTY TESTED RESULTS GUARANTEED LOW MOQ OPTIONS COMPLIANT & CERTIFIED WE ARE THE MANUFACTURER $10M INSURANCE COVERAGE SEED TO SALE TRACKING Our best-in-class fully automated gummy machinery is a masterpiece laid out in a dedicated 3,500 square foot facility that solely manufactures award-winning gummies. We have dedicated chemists & flavorists on staff, and a multi-generational confections family handling day to day operations. With over 1M units per day in production capacity there is no job too large for our team. MOQ for custom runs requires a minimum of 100,000 pieces. Tier 1 price breaks start at 400,000 pieces. 1. Fill out the Form in the next section 2. Email to your rep or to sales@cbduniverse.com 3. Schedule a consultation with our product experts! TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF & PARAMETERS LET’S NARROW DOWN YOUR FORMULA PACKAGING AND FULFILLMENT FULL NAME COMPANY PLEASE CHECK IN WITH US FOR EXISTING INVENTORY - WE MAY HAVE WHAT YOU NEED READY TO GO! EMAIL TITLE PHONE PROJECT BUDGET PRODUCT NAME FLAVOR SIZE CBD ISOLATE DELTA-8 BROAD SPECTRUM 0% THC CBC DISTILLATE BULK PIECES WHITE LABEL PRIVATE LABEL CBG ISOLATE CBG DISTILLATE FULL SPECTRUM 0.3% THC CBC ISOLATE CBN DISTILLATE INNER/OUTER CASE PACKS SPECIFIED? SPECIAL CASE UPC/ GTIN REQUIREMENTS? DO YOU HAVE UPC CODES? DO YOU HAVE QR CODES? (custom or mix) (vegan) (more chewy) (custom) yes yes yes yes yes (custom) (eg: elderberry, vitamin) (eg: sleep well) BASE IS THIS PROJECT... ADD NUTRA-BOOSTS? CANNABINOIDS - CHECK ANY THAT APPLY QUANTITY TARGET TIMELINE SUGAR COATING? STRENGTH PECTIN GELATIN SHAPE DOME DROP GUMMY BEAR ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW? GUMMIES DO YOU HAVE PACKAGING OR DIELINES YOU’D LIKE TO USE? DOES PACKAGING NEED TO BE CHILD RESISTANT? yes yes (custom if not listed) (custom if not listed) PACKAGING TYPE COUNT PER FILLED UNIT Save this page and email to Sales@CBDUniverse.com 5mg 10mg 15mg 20mg 25mg Berry Lemon Passion Fruit Peach Pina Colada Coconut Orange Standard 3.3g Small 2.5g Large 4g White 75cc Bottle White 150cc Bottle Black 75cc Bottle Black 150cc Bottle Glass Clear Jar Glass Amber Jar Glass Black Jar Mylar Bag 5 ct 10 ct 15 ct 20 ct 25 ct 30 ct 40 ct 50 ct 60 ct
  8. 8. 14 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 15 1 2 b e r r y i s o l a t e g u m m i e s G H - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - G R P - 1 2 1 2 p i ñ a c o l a d a d e l t a - 8 g u m m i e s G H - D 8 - G 0 3 0 0 - P I N A - 1 2 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 1 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 1 4 $ 2 9 . 9 9 $ 1 6 8 . 0 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 1 2 p a s s i o n f r u i t i s o l a t e g u m m i e s G H - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - P A S - 1 2 1 2 l e m o n i s o l a t e g u m m i e s G H - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - L E M - 1 2 3 0 p i ñ a c o l a d a d e l t a - 8 g u m m i e s G H - D 8 - G 0 7 5 0 - P I N A - 3 0 1 2 p e a c h i s o l a t e g u m m i e s G H - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - P C H - 1 2 10MG ISOLATE GUMMIES 25MG DELTA-8 12-COUNT BOTTLES VEGAN & ALL NATURAL CASE PACKS OF 12 12 & 30 COUNTS VEGAN & ALL NATURAL CASE PACKS OF 12 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T 3 0 b e r r y i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 3 0 0 - G R P - 3 0 $ 1 0 . 0 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 1 0 . 0 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 1 0 . 0 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 1 0 . 0 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 3 0 p a s s i o n f r u i t i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 3 0 0 - P A S - 3 0 3 0 l e m o n i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 3 0 0 - L E M - 3 0 3 0 p e a c h i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 3 0 0 - P C H - 3 0 10MG ISOLATE GUMMIES 30-COUNT BOTTLES VEGAN & ALL NATURAL CASE PACKS OF 12 1 2 b e r r y i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - G R P - 1 2 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 9 . 9 9 $ 6 0 . 0 0 1 2 p a s s i o n f r u i t i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - P A S - 1 2 1 2 l e m o n i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - L E M - 1 2 1 2 p e a c h i s o l a t e g u m m i e s C U - I S O - G 0 1 2 0 - P C H - 1 2 10MG ISOLATE GUMMIES 12-COUNT BOTTLES VEGAN & ALL NATURAL CASE PACKS OF 12 SOFTGELS B R A N D E D S K U S R E A D Y T O S E L L
  9. 9. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 16 17 WHY WORK WITH US? SOFTGELS PRIVATE LABEL BULK OPTIONS CUSTOM OPTIONS OUR SOFTGEL CAPSULE CAPABILITIES GETTING STARTED IS EASY! 3RD PARTY TESTED RESULTS GUARANTEED LOW MOQ OPTIONS COMPLIANT & CERTIFIED WE ARE THE MANUFACTURER $10M INSURANCE COVERAGE SEED TO SALE TRACKING We have a state of the art line for gel encapsulation. Everything is automated, precise, and all in-house, offering you the best product at a great value. With over 1M units per day in production capacity there’s no job that’s too large or too customized for our team. MOQ for custom runs require a minimum of 50,000 pieces. Tier 1 price breaks start at 200,000 pieces per order. 1. Fill out the Form in the next section 2. Email to your rep or to sales@cbduniverse.com 3. Schedule a consultation with our product experts! DO YOU HAVE PACKAGING OR DIELINES YOU’D LIKE TO USE? SOFTGELS TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF & PARAMETERS LET’S NARROW DOWN YOUR FORMULA PACKAGING AND FULFILLMENT FULL NAME COMPANY PLEASE CHECK IN WITH US FOR EXISTING INVENTORY - WE MAY HAVE WHAT YOU NEED READY TO GO! EMAIL TITLE PHONE PROJECT BUDGET PRODUCT NAME CBD ISOLATE DELTA-8 BROAD SPECTRUM 0% THC CBC DISTILLATE BULK PIECES WHITE LABEL PRIVATE LABEL CBG ISOLATE CBG DISTILLATE FULL SPECTRUM 0.3% THC CBC ISOLATE CBN DISTILLATE INNER/OUTER CASE PACKS SPECIFIED? SPECIAL CASE UPC/ GTIN REQUIREMENTS? DO YOU HAVE UPC CODES? DO YOU HAVE QR CODES? DOES PACKAGING NEED TO BE CHILD RESISTANT? yes yes yes yes yes yes (custom) (custom if not listed) (custom if not listed) (custom if not listed) (eg: justin’s gels) OUTER SHELL IS THIS PROJECT... PACKAGING TYPE COUNT PER FILLED UNIT CANNABINOIDS - CHECK ANY THAT APPLY QUANTITY TARGET TIMELINE CARRIER OIL STRENGTH ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW? Save this page and email to Sales@CBDUniverse.com 5mg 10mg 15mg 20mg 25mg White 75cc Bottle White 150cc Bottle Black 75cc Bottle Black 150cc Bottle Glass Clear Jar Glass Amber Jar Glass Black Jar Mylar Bag 5 ct 10 ct 15 ct 20 ct 25 ct 30 ct 40 ct 50 ct 60 ct MCT Oil MCT Organic Hemp Seed Oil Vegetable Glycerin Water Soluble Gelatin Tapioca Seaweed
  10. 10. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 18 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 19 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T 3 0 c o u n t g e l a t i n s o f t g e l s C U - C 0 7 5 0 - 3 0 $ 2 0 . 0 0 $ 3 9 . 9 9 $ 2 4 0 . 0 0 $ 3 0 . 0 0 $ 5 9 . 9 9 $ 3 6 0 . 0 0 6 0 c o u n t g e l a t i n s o f t g e l s C U - C 1 5 0 0 - 6 0 $ 3 0 . 0 0 $ 5 9 . 9 9 $ 3 6 0 . 0 0 $ 2 2 . 0 0 $ 4 4 . 9 9 $ 1 3 2 . 0 0 25mg gelatin softgels 60 count bottle GH-C1500-60 20mg Delta-8 30 gelatin softgel jar GH-D8-C0600-30 TINCTURES B R A N D E D S K U S R E A D Y T O S E L L 25MG SOFTGELS 25MG SOFTGELS 20MG DELTA-8 SOFTGELS BROAD SPECTRUM CBD 30 & 60 COUNT BOTTLES CASE PACKS OF 12 BROAD SPECTRUM CBD 30-COUNT BOTTLE CASE PACKS OF 12 DELTA-8 THC 30-COUNT GLASS JAR CASE PACKS OF 6
  11. 11. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 20 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 21 WHY WORK WITH US? TINCTURES PRIVATE LABEL BULK OPTIONS CUSTOM OPTIONS OUR TINCTURE CAPABILITIES GETTING STARTED IS EASY! 3RD PARTY TESTED RESULTS GUARANTEED LOW MOQ OPTIONS COMPLIANT & CERTIFIED WE ARE THE MANUFACTURER $10M INSURANCE COVERAGE SEED TO SALE TRACKING Our fully inline bottling machinery takes the bottle to a sealed and deliverable tincture unit in less than 10 seconds! Best-in-class equipment configured to perfection to ensure that your products are top quality & consistently at the best value. With over 200,000 units per day in production capacity there is no job that’s too large for us. MOQ custom runs require a minimum of 500 pieces. Tier 1 price breaks start at 10,000 units per order. 1. Fill out the Form in the next section 2. Email to your rep or to sales@cbduniverse.com 3. Schedule a consultation with our product experts! TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF & PARAMETERS FULL NAME COMPANY PLEASE CHECK IN WITH US FOR EXISTING INVENTORY - WE MAY HAVE WHAT YOU NEED READY TO GO! EMAIL TITLE PHONE PROJECT BUDGET PRODUCT NAME BULK PIECES WHITE LABEL PRIVATE LABEL (eg: sleep well) IS THIS PROJECT... QUANTITY TARGET TIMELINE TINCTURES LET’S NARROW DOWN YOUR FORMULA CBD ISOLATE DELTA-8 BROAD SPECTRUM 0% THC CBC DISTILLATE CBG ISOLATE CBG DISTILLATE FULL SPECTRUM 0.3% THC CBC ISOLATE CBN DISTILLATE (custom) per ml fill wt (custom if not listed) (custom if not listed) (custom if not listed) CANNABINOIDS - CHECK ANY THAT APPLY CARRIER OIL STRENGTH VOLUME FLAVOR yes DOES IT NEED TO BE CERTIFIED ORGANIC? PACKAGING AND FULFILLMENT INNER/OUTER CASE PACKS SPECIFIED? SPECIAL CASE UPC/ GTIN REQUIREMENTS? DO YOU HAVE UPC CODES? DO YOU HAVE QR CODES? yes yes yes yes DO YOU HAVE PACKAGING OR DIELINES YOU’D LIKE TO USE? DOES BOTTLE NEED TO BE CHILD RESISTANT? GRADUATED DROPPER? yes yes yes (custom if not listed) (custom if not listed) PACKAGING TYPE ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW? (eg: elderberry, vitamin) ADD NUTRA-BOOSTS? Save this page and email to Sales@CBDUniverse.com Natural Cinnamon Berry Strawberry-Lemonade Tropical MCT Oil MCT Organic Hemp Seed Oil Vegetable Glycerin Water Soluble 16.75mg 33mg 50mg 67mg 83mg 100mg 5ml 10ml 30ml 60ml 90ml 120ml Clear Glass Frosted Clear Glass White Glass Frosted White Glass Black Glass Frosted Black Glass Amber Glass Blue Glass
  12. 12. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 22 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 23 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T b r o a d s p e c t r u m n a t u r a l 2 5 0 m g C U - B S - T 0 2 5 0 - 3 0 $ 1 0 . 0 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 2 0 . 0 0 $ 3 9 . 9 9 $ 2 4 0 . 0 0 $ 2 5 . 0 0 $ 4 9 . 9 9 $ 3 0 0 . 0 0 $ 4 0 . 0 0 $ 7 9 . 9 9 $ 4 8 0 . 0 0 $ 2 5 . 0 0 $ 4 9 . 9 9 $ 3 0 0 . 0 0 b r o a d s p e c t r u m n a t u r a l 2 5 0 0 m g C U - B S - T 2 5 0 0 - 3 0 f u l l s p e c t r u m n a t u r a l 1 0 0 0 m g C U - F S - T 1 0 0 0 - 3 0 b r o a d s p e c t r u m n a t u r a l 5 0 0 m g C U - B S - T 0 5 0 0 - 3 0 b r o a d s p e c t r u m n a t u r a l 1 0 0 0 m g C U - B S - T 1 0 0 0 - 3 0 broad spectrum cinnamon 250mg CU-T0250-C-30 $ 1 0 . 0 0 $ 1 9 . 9 9 $ 1 2 0 . 0 0 $ 2 0 . 0 0 $ 3 9 . 9 9 $ 2 4 0 . 0 0 $ 2 5 . 0 0 $ 4 9 . 9 9 $ 3 0 0 . 0 0 $ 7 . 5 0 $ 1 4 . 9 9 $ 9 0 . 0 0 $ 2 5 . 0 0 $ 4 9 . 9 9 $ 3 0 0 . 0 0 c b d i s o l a t e n a t u r a l 2 5 0 m g C U - I S O - T 0 2 5 0 - 3 0 c b d i s o l a t e n a t u r a l 1 0 0 0 m g C U - I S O - T 1 0 0 0 - 3 0 broad spectrum cinnamon 500mg CU-T0500-C-30 broad spectrum cinnamon 1000mg CU-T1000-C-30 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T broad spectrum natural 500mg 150mg 10ml Delta-8 Natural $ 2 0 . 0 0 $ 3 9 . 9 9 $ 2 4 0 . 0 0 $ 7 . 7 5 $ 1 5 . 9 9 $ 9 3 . 0 0 $ 2 5 . 0 0 $ 4 9 . 9 9 $ 3 0 0 . 0 0 $ 7 . 7 5 $ 1 5 . 9 9 $ 9 3 . 0 0 $ 2 0 . 0 0 $ 3 9 . 9 9 $ 2 4 0 . 0 0 $ 7 . 7 5 $ 1 5 . 9 9 $ 9 3 . 0 0 $ 2 5 . 0 0 $ 4 9 . 9 9 $ 3 0 0 . 0 0 broad spectrum cinnamon 1000mg broad spectrum natural 1000mg 150mg 10ml Delta-8 Cinnamon broad spectrum cinnamon 500mg 150mg 10ml Delta-8 Citrus B R A N D E D S K U S B R A N D E D S K U S R E A D Y T O S E L L R E A D Y T O S E L L BROAD SPECTRUM TINCTURE BROAD SPECTRUM TINCTURE DELTA-8 TINCTURE CBD ISOLATE TINCTURE FULL SPECTRUM TINCTURE 30ML - MCT OIL NATURAL AND CINNAMON TWO INNER 6-PACK DISPLAYS (12 TOTAL) 30ML - MCT OIL NATURAL AND CINNAMON 12 TOTAL 30ML - MCT OIL NATURAL, CINNAMON, CITRUS 12 TOTAL 30ML - MCT OIL NATURAL TWO INNER 6-PACK DISPLAYS (12 TOTAL) 30ML -MCT OIL - NATURAL TWO INNER 6-PACK DISPLAYS (12 TOTAL)
  13. 13. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 24 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 25 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T 1 0 c o u n t c a n n a - b o m b s f r u i t c h e w s G H - D 8 - 0 5 - A S R T - 1 0 $ 2 . 5 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 1 0 0 . 0 0 $ 7 . 0 0 $ 1 3 . 9 9 $ 2 8 0 . 0 0 3 0 c o u n t c a n n a - b o m b s f r u i t c h e w s G H - D 8 - 0 5 - A S R T - 3 0 $ 2 . 5 0 $ 4 . 9 9 $ 2 5 0 . 0 0 10 count joybomb fruit chews JOY-D8-05-ASRT-10 CANNA-BOMBS JOYBOMBS 5MG DELTA-8 PER PIECE CASE PACKS OF 4 INNER 10-PACK DISPLAYS (40 POUCHES TOTAL) HARD-SHELL CANDY COATED DELTA-8 FRUIT CHEWS AVAILABLE IN BULK, PRIVATE LABEL, AND WHITE LABEL IN STRAWBERRY, LEMON, GRAPE, AND FRUIT PUNCH 5MG DELTA-8 PER PIECE CASE PACKS OF 10 INNER 10-PACK DISPLAYS (100 POUCHES TOTAL) B R A N D E D S K U S R E A D Y T O S E L L CANNA-BOMB FRUIT CHEWS Size: 3.13 x 3 x 5.53 Inches ALL CANNA-BOMBS COME IN A POINT OF PURCHASE DISPLAY THAT HOLDS 10 POUCHES
  14. 14. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 26 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 27 P H O T O N A M E & S K U W H O L E S A L E E A C H M S R P E A C H C A S E P A C K C O S T 1 0 c o u n t C a n n a - T a r t s T a b l e t s $ 3 . 5 0 $ 7 . 0 0 $ 1 4 0 . 0 0 $ 3 . 5 0 $ 7 . 0 0 $ 1 4 0 . 0 0 1 0 c o u n t C a n n a - T a r t s T a b l e t s $ 3 . 5 0 $ 7 . 0 0 $ 1 4 0 . 0 0 10 count Canna-Mints CANNA-TARTS CANNA-MINTS 5MG DELTA-8 PER PIECE CASE PACKS OF 4 INNER 10-PACK DISPLAYS (40 POUCHES TOTAL) DELTA-8 INFUSED TABLET CANDIES AVAILABLE IN BULK, PRIVATE LABEL, AND WHITE LABEL IN STRAWBERRY KIWI, RASBERRY LIME, TANGERINE 5MG DELTA-8 PER PIECE CASE PACKS OF 10 INNER 10-PACK DISPLAYS (100 POUCHES TOTAL) B R A N D E D S K U S R E A D Y T O S E L L CANNA-TARTS/MINTS ALL CANNA-TARTS/MINTS COME IN A POINT OF PURCHASE DISPLAY THAT HOLDS 10 POUCHES DELTA-8 INFUSED CANNA-TARTS DELTA-8 INFUSED CANNA-TARTS DELTA-8 INFUSED CANNA-TARTS Caution: Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. There may be long term physical or mental health risks from use of Delta-8. This product is made with Industrial Hemp and is in compliance with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Allow 2 hours to feel effects. Dist. by Greater Hemp, Englewood, CO 80112 USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. Consult a physician before use. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or have any health conditions. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gum Acacia, Palm Kernel Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Hemp Extract, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1), Magnesium Stearate, Carnauba Wax. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Made in USA. GLUTEN-FREE. VEGAN. 5MG ∆8 EACH DELTA-8 INFUSED CANNA-TARTS 5 MG ∆8 EACH CONTAINS DELTA-8: KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN ∆ 8 ∆ 8 Size: 3.13 x 3 x 5.53 Inches $ 3 . 5 0 $ 7 . 0 0 $ 1 4 0 . 0 0 10 count Canna-Tarts
  15. 15. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 28 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 29 VAPE CARTRIDGES PRIVATE LABEL BULK OPTIONS CUSTOM OPTIONS WHY WORK WITH US? 3RD PARTY TESTED RESULTS GUARANTEED LOW MOQ OPTIONS COMPLIANT & CERTIFIED WE ARE THE MANUFACTURER $10M INSURANCE COVERAGE SEED TO SALE TRACKING OUR CARTRIDGE CAPABILITIES GETTING STARTED IS EASY! Our cartridge lines are capable of producing thousands of vape products per day. We offer 40 different flavors and strains in a variety of hardware options. MOQ for custom formulations are 1,000 units. Tier 1 pricing starts at 5,000 units. The flavors we offer are Bubba Kush, Green Crack, Grand Daddy Purp, Gelato, Girl Scout Cookies, Guava, Lemon Haze, Mango, Obama Kush, Pina Colada, Pineapple Express, Runtz, Strawberry Lemon, Wedding Cake, and Watermelon. 1. Fill out the Form in the next section 2. Email to your rep or to sales@cbduniverse.com 3. Schedule a consultation with our product experts! Greater Hemp Delta-8 Vapes wholesale price $7! Save this page and email to Sales@CBDUniverse.com TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF & PARAMETERS LET’S NARROW DOWN YOUR FORMULA PACKAGING AND FULFILLMENT FULL NAME COMPANY PLEASE CHECK IN WITH US FOR EXISTING INVENTORY - WE MAY HAVE WHAT YOU NEED READY TO GO! EMAIL TITLE PHONE PROJECT BUDGET PRODUCT NAME FLAVOR CARTRIDGE TYPE CBD ISOLATE DELTA-8 BROAD SPECTRUM 0% THC CBC DISTILLATE BULK PIECES WHITE LABEL PRIVATE LABEL CBG ISOLATE CBG DISTILLATE FULL SPECTRUM 0.3% THC CBC ISOLATE CBN DISTILLATE INNER/OUTER CASE PACKS SPECIFIED? SPECIAL CASE UPC/ GTIN REQUIREMENTS? DO YOU HAVE UPC CODES? DO YOU HAVE QR CODES? (custom or mix) (custom) yes yes yes yes (custom) (eg: sleep well) IS THIS PROJECT... CANNABINOIDS - CHECK ANY THAT APPLY QUANTITY TARGET TIMELINE STRENGTH ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW? DO YOU HAVE PACKAGING OR DIELINES YOU’D LIKE TO USE? yes (custom if not listed) PACKAGING TYPE VAPE CARTRIDGES Clamshell Mylar Bag 1 gram ceramic 1 gram stainless 0.5 gram disposable Pina Colada Strawberry Mango Guava Blue Dream Pineapple Express Kush Maximum 90%+ active <80% active ~50% active
  16. 16. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 30 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 31 TOPICALS CBD Universe is the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Spyder CBD topicals: Body Lotion, Sunscreen, Face Cream, Lip Balm, Muscle Balm, and Essential Performance Travel Kit. Spyder is one of the world’s most recognizable and credible outdoor sportswear brands. Focused on enhancing the ski experience both on and off the mountain, Spyder prides itself on its advanced technical composition and style. As the official outfitter for the U.S. Ski Team for over 30 years, Spyder offers technical ski, fitness, swim, and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Spyder is a tested and trusted brand known for innovation and best-in-class quality. “CBD Universe is a highly-respected pioneer in the industry and we’re excited to launch the Spyder CBD Collection through this partnership,” said Daniel W. Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Spyder. “This new line of topicals is built for elite Olympic athletes, weekend warriors and everyone in between, which creates a great market opportunity to bring these world-class product to the market.”
  17. 17. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 32 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 33 CBD TOPICALS ORDER FORM CASE PACKS CAN BE CUSTOMIZED PRODUCT INQUIRE FOR DETAILS OR SEE OUR SPYDER PRESENTATION INQUIRE FOR DETAILS OR SEE OUR SPYDER PRESENTATION INQUIRE FOR DETAILS OR SEE OUR SPYDER PRESENTATION SAVE 15% ASK FOR DETAILS SAVE 10% ASK FOR DETAILS # OF CASE PACKS 1,500 MG CBD 645 MG CBD 470 MG CBD 235 MG CBD 800 MG CBD 475 MG CBD 40 MG CBD 2,195 MG CBD TOTAL MG OF CBD 7 FL OZ 3 FL OZ 6 OZ 3 OZ 2.6 OZ 2 FL OZ 0.14 OZ 5 PRODUCTS IN A ZIPPERED CLEAR BAG FILL SIZE NAME & SKU CBD BODY LOTION SKU: SPY-BL-01 CBD SUNSCREEN SKU: SPY-SS-01 CBD MUSCLE BALM SKU: SPY-MB-01 CBD BODY LOTION TRAVEL SIZE SKU: SPY-TS-BL-01 CBD SUNSCREEN TRAVEL SIZE SKU: SPY-TS-SS-01 CBD FACE CREAM SKU: SPY-FC-01 CBD LIP BALM SKU: SPY-LB-01 CBD TRAVEL SET SKU: SPY-TS-01 PREMIER FLOOR KIT SKU: SPY-DISP-SF-PKIT STANDARD TABLETOP KIT SKU: SPY-DISP-MP-KIT STANDARD FLOOR KIT SKU: SPY-DISP-SF-KIT 24 24 24 24 24 36 36 6 CASE PACK $59.99 $30.00 $24.99 $12.50 $34.99 $17.50 $19.99 $10.00 $44.99 $22.50 $39.99 $20.00 $7.50 $3.75 $99.99 $50.00 STANDARD WHOLESALE & MSRP EACH $720 $300 $420 $240 $540 $720 $135 $300 $331.82 CASE PACK / KIT COST 1 SPYDER ACTIVATION KIT Enhance your merchandising display with our poster, table tent, and education. LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE FACTS Spyder CBD complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, which namely states Hemp material must have less than 0.3% THC by volume. Hemp cultivators must be registered with the department of Agriculture Strains and genetics must be preapproved by local and federal regulators. Hemp material must come from a domestic US farm. All of our products, including Spyder topicals, comply.
  18. 18. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 34 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 35 ON DISPLAY ACRYLIC DISPLAY LED LIGHTING retail ready & in stock! pre-filled or customized! This versatile display can be customized to hold: all tinctures, all gummies, gel capsules and more.. Acrylic display is FREE when purchased filled! $1,068 WHOLESALE COST FOR CASE PACKS OF ALL ITEMS PICTURED HERE: 12 peppermints 12 spearmints 12 tinctures 12 peppermint gum 12 spearmint gum 12 fruit burst gum 12 peach gummies 12 passion fruit gummies 12 berry gummies 12 lemon gummies MAXIMIZE YOUR SALE PER SQUARE FOOT WITH THIS COMPACT, EYE-CATCHING DISPLAY FOR ADD-ONS AT YOUR REGISTER! 17 3 /8 " 101/4 " 65/8 " $2,134.80 in revenue per kit in only 10"x6.5" of space! FILLED COST $1,068 WHOLESALE $2,134.80 VALUE $1066.8 PROFIT
  19. 19. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 36 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 37 10"W x 10.25"D x 12"H can be fully customized ask us about more display options! Spyder Tabletop Kits ship fully loaded with the full suite of all Spyder CBD topicals, including specialized holders for 9 lip balms for $331.82. Marketing language inserts can be seasonally updated. Arrange your display any way you like! Spyder lip balm display holds a case pack of 36 lip balms. Glossy, durable finish to attract customers. 2.67”W x 2.67”D x 6.5”H 58” H x 126” D x 4” W (shelves are 6” deep on 2 sides) Storage cabinet sits below the spinning display. Marketing language inserts can be seasonally updated. Spyder Floor Display Kits ship fully loaded with Spyder’s full line of CBD- infused products. Retail-ready — setting up is as simple as opening the master carton.
  20. 20. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 38 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 39 examples only not for sale PRIVATE LABEL HÜLSA PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT full service line from start to finish
  21. 21. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 40 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 41 DEFY PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT tinctures & muscle balm to add to their existing line of CBD sports drinks HIGH POWER PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT custom formulated tinctures SEVENTH SENSE PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT gummies in custom jars, mints & gum
  22. 22. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 42 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 43 VEGAMOUR CBD EMPORIUM PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT gummies custom tinctures LCKY PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT gum gummies KAT’S BOTANICALS PRIVATE LABEL CLIENT
  23. 23. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 44 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 45 Hemp Commodities com•mod•i•ty A raw material or primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold, such as hemp, copper or coffee. This section covers all of the commodities we carry. While some of these materials require more advanced, unique technology to make, everything is ultimately derived from the hemp plant. CBD Universe stocks most every material found herein, and partner directly with the farms, processors, and labs to ensure optimal quality and traceability. We are the first to standardize these prices, all based upon the current price for legal and compliant hemp flower. All of our material comes from our hemp farm in Colorado and processed right here in the greater Denver area. With our seed to sale chain of custody we are unmatched in quality, consistency, and compliance with all of our materials and products. COAs available upon request. Supply contracts for monthly bulk purchase amounts available. We guaranty all of our materials Compliant and 3rd party tested Sourced from USDA Registered, organic-certified hemp farm Best value & best price for the quality Quick fulfillment and delivery Broad insurance coverage that extends to our Customers via Additionally Insured cGMP compliant processing standards As advertised guaranteed
  24. 24. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 46 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 47 CRUDE OIL Cannabinoid Range 60% - 80% CBD Range 50% - 70% Full Spectrum? Yes Color Dark maple Appearance Dark oil Consistency Thick and sticky Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Pros • Least expensive • Full spectrum • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Terpene rich Cons • Has THC • Heavy hemp taste and smell • Doesn’t formulate into non- oil based • Must be heated to turn to liquid for formulation • End-product will taste like hemp • Low cannabinoid concentration • Will crystallize when cooled CBD CBN CBGC BC THC THCa Active Compounds: Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDa) Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9 THC) Cannabigerol (CBG) Cannabichromene (CBC) Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCa) Cannabinol (CBN) Naturally Present Terpenes Cannabinoid Composition C Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble. FULL SPECTRUM DISTILLATE OIL Cannabinoid Range 80% - 93% CBD Range 75% - 85% Full Spectrum? Yes Color Light to dark maple Appearance Gold oil Consistency Thick and sticky Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Pros • Less expensive • Full spectrum • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Terpene rich • High cannabinoid concentration Cons • Has THC • Heavy hemp taste and smell • Doesn’t formulate into non- oil based • Must be heated to turn to liquid for formulation • End-product will taste like hemp • Will crystallize when cooled • Not for topical use Active Compounds: Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDa) Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9 THC) Cannabigerol (CBG) Cannabichromene (CBC) Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCa) Cannabinol (CBN) Naturally Present Terpenes Cannabinoid Composition Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble.
  25. 25. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 48 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 49 BROAD SPECTRUM THC-FREE DISTILLATE OIL Cannabinoid Range 80% - 83% CBD Range 75% +/- Full Spectrum? No, 0% THC Color Light to dark maple Appearance Dark oil Consistency Thick and sticky Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Pros • Less expensive • Perfect for zero-THC needs • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Terpene rich • High in cannabinoid concentration Cons • Heavy hemp taste and smell • Doesn’t formulate into non- oil based • Must be heated to turn to liquid for formulation • Will crystallize when cooled • Not for topical use Active Compounds: Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabigerol (CBG) Cannabidivarin (CBDV) Cannabinol (CBN) Naturally Present Terpenes Cannabinoid Composition Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble. CBC DISTILLATE OIL Cannabinoid Range 85% - 97% CBC Range 75% +/- Color Light Maple Appearance Gold Oil Consistency Thick and sticky Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Pros • Effects you can feel • Can be used with other cannabinoids • Easy to formulate into oil- based products Cons • More Expensive • Only available in oil form Active Compounds: Cannabichromene (CBC) 100% THC Free 100% Natural Hemp Product Made in the USA 85+% Purity Derived from Registered Industrial Hemp Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble.
  26. 26. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 50 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 51 DELTA-8 EXTRACT Delta-8 Range 85% Full Spectrum? Delta-8 THC Color Maple Appearance Medium oil Consistency Thick and sticky Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Pros • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Effects you can feel Cons • Heavy hemp taste and smell • Doesn’t formulate into non- oil based • Must be heated to turn to liquid for formulation • End-product will taste like hemp • Low cannabinoid concentration • Will crystallize when cooled Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble. The entourage effect The phrase “entourage effect” was introduced in 1999. While originally identified as a novel method of endocannabinoid regulation by which multiple endogenous chemical species display a cooperative effect in eliciting a cellular response, the term has evolved to describe the polypharmacy effects of combined cannabis phytochemicals or whole plant extracts. The phrase now commonly refers to the compounds present in cannabis supposedly working in concert to create “the sum of all the parts that leads to the magic or power of cannabis”.
  27. 27. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 52 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 53 CBD ISOLATE Cannabinoid Range 99%+ CBD CBD Range 99% +/- Color White Appearance Powder Consistency Like Powdered Sugar Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Topicals Pros • Least expensive • No taste • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Easy to formulate into topicals • Easiest to work with Cons • Doesn’t formulate into water- based products • Saturated market, easiest to make • CBD only - no entourage effect Active Compounds: Cannabidiol (CBD) Applications: • Pharmaceuticals • Dietary Supplements • Medical Devices • Cosmetics • Edibles • Beverages • Topicals 100% THC Free 100% Natural Hemp Product Made in the USA 99+% Purity Derived from Registered Industrial Hemp Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble. CBN ISOLATE Cannabinoid Range 90%+ CBN Range 85% - 99% +/- Color White Appearance Powder Consistency Like Powdered Sugar Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Topicals Pros • Unique and rare • No taste • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Easy to formulate into topicals • Has effects that you feel Cons • Doesn’t formulate into water- based products • Very expensive Applications: • Pharmaceuticals • Dietary Supplements • Medical Devices • Cosmetics • Edibles • Beverages • Topicals 100% THC Free 100% Natural Hemp Product Made in the USA 85+% Purity Derived from Registered Industrial Hemp Active Compounds: Cannabinol (CBN) Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble.
  28. 28. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 54 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 55 CBG ISOLATE Cannabinoid Range 85%+ CBG CBG Range 85%+ CBG Color White Appearance Powder Consistency Fine Like Salt Shelf Life 12 months unopened. Store in cool, dark location Best and most often used for Gel capsules Tinctures Gummies Vape Most edibles Topicals Pros • No taste • Easy to formulate into oil- based products • Easy to formulate into topicals • Effects you can feel Cons • Doesn’t formulate into water- based products • More expensive Active Compounds: Cannabidiol (CBD) Applications: • Pharmaceuticals • Dietary Supplements • Medical Devices • Cosmetics • Edibles • Beverages • Topicals 100% THC Free 100% Natural Hemp Product Made in the USA 85+% Purity Derived from Registered Industrial Hemp Ask us about making any of these products in nano or water soluble. looking for something that wasn’t listed here? just ask us! sales@cbduniverse.com
  29. 29. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 56 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 57 knowledge center American hemp journey hemp is now legal in the us Compliant Hemp Products Must: Comply with Farm Bill 2018, which namely states • Hemp material must have <0.3% THC by volume • Hemp cultivators must be registered with the Department of Agriculture • Strains and genetics must be preapproved by local and federal regulators • Hemp Material must come from a domestic farm
  30. 30. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 58 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 59 THE Endocannabinoid System The endocannabinoid system (ECS) comprises two types of receptors: CB1 and CB2, which serve distinct functions in our well-being. Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabinol (CBN), and Tetrahydrocannibinol (THC) fit like a lock and key into existing receptors in our body. The receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system which impact physiological processes. While your body naturally produces cannabinoids, CBD products are another means of giving your body cannabinoids to trigger reactions within the ECS. The ECS can control everything from autophagy (the process in which a cell will get rid of and recycle any parts that aren’t functioning properly) to communication between different cell types. CB1 receptors are primarily found in the brain and central nervous system. CB2 receptors are mostly found in peripheral organs, especially cells associated with the immune system. CBD doesn’t directly fit CB1 & CB2 receptors but has powerful indirect effects still being studied. Preliminary studies suggest Hemp CBD helps to reduce internal and external inflammation, promote relaxation, minimize anxiety, reduce spasms, improve bone density, regulate appetite control, and also hosts neuroprotective qualities. Medical Conditions that have been shown to be affected by Cannabinoids Gastrointestinal Mood Pain / Sleep Neurological Other CBD THC THCV THC CBD/ THC/ THCA THC/ CBD THC/ CBD THC CBD/ THC CBD/ THC CBD/ THCA CBD/ THC CBN/ THC CBD CBD/ CBN THC THC CBD/CBN CBDY CBD/ CBN THCA CBD/ CBN/THC THCA CBD/ CBN/CBO/ THC/THCA CBO/ THC THCA CBC/CBD/ CBO/ CBDY/THC CBD/ THC THCA THC/CBD/ CBC/CBN/ CBDY Stress Depression Muscle Spasms Inflammation Arthritis Tourette’s Tinnitus Seizures Epilepsy Spasticity Multiple Sclerosis Parkinson’s Disease Alzheimer’s Muscular Dystrophy Cancer HIV/AIDS Hypertension Lupus Fatigue Glaucoma ADD/ADHD Asthma Anxiety PMS PTSD Bipolar Fibromyalgia Diabetes Appetite Loss Cachexia Crohn’s Disease Anorexia Nausea Gastrointestinal Disorders Phantom Limb Spinal Injury Insomnia Migraine Cramps Pain Cannabidiol (CBD) Tetrahydrocannibinol (THC) Cannabichromene (CBC) Cannabigerol (CBG) Cannabidivarin (CBDV) Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) terpenes & cannabinoids Cannabinol (CBN) Alpha Bisabolol Alpha Phellandrene Alpha Pinene Beta Caryophyllene Beta Pinene Cadinene Camphene Camphor Citral Citronellol Delta 3 Carene Eucalyptol Eugenol Gamma Terpinene Geraniol Humulene Limonene Linalool Nerol Nerolidol Ocimene Para-Cymene Phytol Pulegone Terpineol Terpinolene Valencene
  31. 31. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 60 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 61 understanding terpenes Within the hemp plant there are over 100 compounds called terpenes & cannabinoids and no two are alike. Each genetic profile or strain of plant contains different quantities of these compounds. Terpenes are fragrant oils that give cannabis its aromatic diversity. They’re what give Blueberry its signature berry smell, and Lavender its sweet floral aroma. These oils are secreted in the flower’s sticky resin glands, the same ones that produce THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Terpenes are by no means unique to cannabis; they can be found in many other herbs, fruits, and plants as well. Like cannabinoids, terpenes bind to receptors in the brain and give rise to various effects. The infographic outlines properties of six common cannabis terpenes along with a few strains that tend to express notable levels of each. TYPICAL EFFECT PROFILES TERPENES FOUND IN HEMP MYRCENE muscle relaxer hops, thyme, lemongrass, basil anti-inﬂammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic, aids sleep stress relief thai basil, cloves, cinnamon leaves, black pepper anti-anxiety, antioxidant, depression, spasm and pain relief calming, sedating lavender, coriander, rosewood anti-anxiety, immune booster, stress, depression, and pain relief assists memory & alertness orange peels, pine needles, basil, and parsley anti-inﬂammatory, improves airﬂow to lungs suppresses appetite hops, coriander, cloves, basil anti-inﬂammatory, anti-bacterial, pain relief elevates mood citrus rinds, juniper, peppermint anti-fungal, antibacterial, improves topical terpene absorption relaxing mint, parsley, orchids, basil inhibits key enzymes connected to type 2 diabetes & hypertension sedating sage, rosemary, tea tree, nutmeg antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-fungal CARYOPHYLLENE LINALOOL PINENE HUMELENE LIMONENE OCIMENE TERPINOLENE POTENTIAL EFFECTS ALSO FOUND IN HEALTH BENEFITS TERPENES ARE KEY COMPONENTS IN DETERMINING HOW A HEMP PRODUCT MAY EFFECT YOU understanding terpenes
  32. 32. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 62 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 63 key cannabis terpenes BETA-CARYOPHYLLENE Beta-caryophyllene is a sesquiterpene found in many plants such as Thai basils, cloves, cinnamon leaves and black pepper, and in minor quantities in lavender. It’s aroma has been described as peppery, woody and/or spicy. Caryophyllene is the only terpene known to interact with the endocannabinoid system (CB2). Studies show B–caryophyllene holds promise in cancer treatment plans. Research shows that B–caryophyllene selectively binds to the CB2 receptor and that it is a functional CB2 agonist. Further, B–caryophyllene was identified as a functional non-psychoactive CB2 receptor ligand in food- stuff and as a macrocyclic anti-inflammatory cannabinoid in cannabis. CAMPHENE Camphene is monoterpene which emits pungent odors of damp woodlands and fir needles. Camphene may play a critical role in cardiovascular disease. Clinical studies have found camphene reduces plasma cholesterol and triglycerides in hyperlipidemic rats. Given the importance that the control of hyperlipid- emia plays in heart disease, the results of this study provide insight into how camphene might be used as an alternative to pharmaceuti- cal lipid lowering agents which are proven to cause intestinal problems, liver damage and muscle inflammation. This finding alone warrants further investigation. CARENE Delta-3-carene is a bicyclic monoterpene with a sweet, pungent odor. It is found naturally in many healthy, beneficial essential oils, including cypress oil, juniper berry oil and fir needle essential oils. In higher concentrations, delta-3-carene can be a central nervous system depressant. It is often used to dry out excess body fluids, such as tears, mucus, and sweat. GERANIOL Geraniol produces a sweet, delightful smell similar to roses. This makes geraniol a popular choice for many bath and body products. It is also known to be an effective mosquito repellent. Med- ically, geraniol shows promise in the treatment of neuropathy. HUMULENE Humulene is a sesquiterpene also known as a-humulene and a–caryophyllene; an isomer of B–caryophyllene. Humulene is found in hops, cannabis sativa strains, and Vietnamese coriander, among other naturally occurring substances. Humulene is what gives beer its distinct ‘hoppy’ aroma. Humulene is considered to be anti-tumor, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anorectic (suppresses appetite). It has commonly been blended with B–caryophyllene and used as a major remedy for inflammation. Humulene has been used for generations in Chinese medicine. It aids in weight loss by acting as an appetite sup- pressant. LINALOOL Linalool is a monoterpenoid and has been described as having floral and lavender undertones. Varieties high in linalool promote calming, relaxing effects. Linalool has been used for centuries as a sleep aid. Linalool lessens the anxious emotions provoked by pure THC, thus making it helpful in the treatment of both psychosis and anxiety. Studies also suggest that linalool boosts the immune system; can significantly reduce lung inflammation; and can restore cognitive and emotional function (making it useful in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease). LIMONENE Limonene is a monoterpenoid and one of two major compounds formed from pinene. As the name suggests, varieties high in limonene have strong citrusy smells like oranges, lemons and limes. Strains high in limonene promote a general uplift in mood and attitude. This citrusy terpene is the major constituent in citrus fruit rinds, ...continued on next page key cannabis terpenes rosemary, juniper and peppermint, as well as in several pine needle oils. Limonene is highly absorbed by inhalation and quickly appears in the bloodstream. Clinical studies have shown that it assists in the absorption of other terpenes through the skin and other body tissue. MYRCENE Myrcene, specifically B-myrcene, is a monoterpene and the most common terpene produced by cannabis (some varieties contain up to 60% of the essential oil). Its aroma has been described as musky, earthy, herbal – akin to cloves. A high myrcene level in cannabis (usually above 0.5%) results in the well-known “couch-lock” effect of classic Indica medicinal cannabis strains. Myrcene is found in oil of hops, citrus fruits, bay leaves, eucalyptus, wild thyme, lemon grass and many other plants. Myrcene has some very special medicinal properties, including lowering the resistance across the blood to brain barrier, allowing itself and many other chemicals to cross the barrier easier and more quickly. PHELLANDRENE Phellandrene is described as pepperminty, with a slight scent of citrus. Phellandrene is believed to have special medicinal values. It has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to treat digestive disorders. It is one of the main compounds in turmeric leaf oil, which is used to prevent and treat systemic fungal infections. PINENE Akin to its name, pinene has distinctive aromas of pine and fir. Pinene is one of the principal monoterpenes that is important physiologically in both plants and animals. It tends to react with other chemicals, forming a variety of other terpenes (like limonene) and other compounds. Pinene is used in medicine as an anti-inflammatory, expectorant, bronchodilator and local antiseptic. Clinical studies indicate that the effects of THC may be lessened if mixed with pinene. PULEGONE Pulegone, a monocyclic monoterpenoid, is a minor component of cannabis. Higher concentrations of pulegone are found in rosemary. Rosemary breaks down acetylcholine in the brain, allowing nerve cells to communicate more effectively with one another. An ethnopharmacology study indicates pulegone may have significant sedative and fever-reducing properties. It may also alleviate the side effects of short-term memory loss sometimes associated with long term use of THC. TERPINEOL a-Terpineol, terpinen-4-ol, and 4-terpineol are three closely related monoterpenoids. The aroma of terpineol has been compared to lilacs and flower blossoms. Terpineol is often found in cannabis varieties that have high pinene levels, which unfortunately mask the fragrant aromas of terpineol. Terpineol, specifically a-terpineol, is known to have calming, relaxing effects. It also exhibits antibiotic, AChe inhibitor and antioxidant antimalarial properties. TERPINOLENE Terpinolene is a common component of sage and rosemary and is found in the oil derived from Monterey cypress. Its largest use in the United States is in soaps and perfumes. It is also a great insect repellent. Terpinolene is known to have a piney aroma with slight herb- al and floral nuances. It tends to have a sweet flavor reminiscent of citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Terpinolene has been found to be a central nervous system depressant used to in- duce drowsiness or sleep or to reduce psycho- logical excitement or anxiety. Further, terpino- lene was found to markedly reduce the protein expression of AKT1 in K562 cells and inhibited cell proliferation involved in a variety of human cancers. CONTENT SOURCE: MedicalJane.com
  33. 33. Get in touch: 720-828-8788 | hello@cbduniverse.com | www.CBDUniverse.com 64 CBD Universe, LLC | 109 Inverness Drive E, Unit J, Englewood, CO 80112 65 how it’s made extraction methods and economics Our CBD products are the highest purity with no toxins, binders, fillers, dyes or unknown substances. Because we have seen first hand that not all hemp vendors are reliable, our goal is provide you with the most trustworthy process in this industry. We thoroughly test our products and provide you with accurate Certificates of Authenticity and Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS). Our THC-Free products are lab tested to ensure no detectable THC. According to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, almost 70% of CBD extracts sold online are mislabeled! There are many ways to extract cannabidiol and isolates from the hemp plant, and one way is: Crude Oil Distillation How hemp gets from plant to product: Also known as Rick Simpson Oil. A dense assortment of phytocannabinoid rich oil. Butane, Ethanol, Propane, etc. Activate & Decarboxylate Heat is used to activate the cannabinoids, making distillate ready for consumption. Chromatography Distillates are ran through chromatography to yield isolated compounds, like CBD, CBG and CBN that we sell! Chromatography is a way of separating chemical compounds to purify a substance. A complex mixture is passed through silica - an inert solid like ﬁne sand - at diﬀerent rates, therefore separating themselves apart. Heat and pressure are used to reﬁne the target active ingredients for a more concentrated oil. Hydrocarbon Solvent High-Pressure CO2 OR Winterization Process Puriﬁed further by dewaxing and removal of fats and lipids. EMAIL hello@cbduniverse.com PHONE 720-828-8788 ADDRESS 109 Inverness Drive, Unit J Englewood, CO 80112 WEBSITE CBDUniverse.com CBD Universe, LLC. a Tellus Core, Inc. Company Catalog subject to price changes, product availability, and printing errors. Our mission is to help you launch, build, or scale your business. Our team is made up of individuals who possess years of knowledge in the industry, including ever- changing compliance and regulation guidelines. We strive to deliver the best consulting and guidance to fellow businesses in our line of work. LET’S WORK TOGETHER

    Be the first to comment

We are a full service manufacturer, wholesaler, and distribution hub. As long time purchasers and distributors of hempbased products, our Founders saw firsthand how unreliable this marketplace could be. There are tremendous challenges presented to businesses looking to expand into hemp. We’re here to change that. We support the rapid expansion of hemp by quickly providing compliant, high quality goods and excellent service at reasonable pricing. Our mission is to help you - fellow advocates of the industry - to launch, build, or scale your business. We are the most credible sources, processors, and manufacturers in the industry and only deliver the best products and ingredients. In this book you’ll find our trending products designed to set your stores up for success and profitability.

Views

Total views

31

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×