-
Be the first to like this
COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1597143448 Sanikiluaq, a small Inuit community in the Belcher Islands region of the Far North, has a long history of artistic output. But as the demand for stone carvings grew, grass basket sewing FULLBOOK 8213Readonce a traditional skill for Inuit women FULLBOOK 8213Readfaded from the community consciousness. That was until a group of women, including educator and artist Margaret Lawrence, came together to renew the lost art of basket sewing.In Our Hands Remember: Recovering Sanikiluaq Basket Sewing, Lawrence guides readers through creating their own grass baskets in the unique style of the Sanikiluaq region with step-by-step instructions and photographs. From tips on preparing the grass and forming even coils to the different types of embellishments, this book is accessible to all skill levels.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment