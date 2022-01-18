Successfully reported this slideshow.
A sensor is a device that helps to make advancements in electronic quantities and physical quantities and other quantities. It shall result in making progress by affirming yield. In Industrial automation, sensors play very important role by making the products intellectual and unusually automatic. There are four types of sensors used in Industrial Automation. Temperature sensor, Pressure sensor, MEMS sensor and Torque sensor.

What is Sensor and what are types of Sensor?

  1. 1. Sensor and its types
  2. 2. What is sensor? A sensor is a device that helps to make advancements in electronic quantities and physical quantities and other quantities. It shall result in making progress by affirming yield. In Industrial automation, sensors play very important role by making the products intellectual and unusually automatic. https://www.justengg.com/
  3. 3. Different types of sensors There are different types of sensors used in Automation: 1. Temperature Sensors 1. Pressure Sensors 1. MEMS Sensors 1. Torque Sensors
  4. 4. 1. Temperature Sensor: A temperature sensor is a device that helps in collecting the information regarding the temperature from a resource and it changes in such a form which can be understood by another device. Digital temperature and humidity & temperature sensors are two main sensors that are used in automation. https://www.justengg.com/
  5. 5. Digital temperature sensor: Digital temperature sensors are silicon-based temperature sensing ICs that gives the exact output through the digital representation of temperatures they are measuring. This helps in making simple control system’s design. https://www.justengg.com/
  6. 6. Humidity and Temperature Sensors: These devices are used to give the actual humidity condition within the air at any given time or a place. Such devices are of most use where the air condition is extreme or it need to be controlled that are caused by different reason. By using these sensors, it gives a surety of high consistency and exceptional long standing stability. https://www.justengg.com/
  7. 7. 2. Pressure Sensors: Pressure sensor is a device that catches the pressure and manages to change it into an electronic signal where the quantity depends upon how much pressure appealed. https://www.justengg.com/
  8. 8. 3. MEMS Sensors: Identifmotions MEMS sensors helps in converting measured mechanical signals into electrical signals. Acceleration and Motion MEMS are two types used most in Industrial Automation. https://www.justengg.com/
  9. 9. 4. Torque Sensors: Torque sensors is defined as transducer used for torque measurement (torque sensing) that transforms an input mechanical torque into an electrical output signal. This sensor is also commonly known as Torque transducer, Torque cell, Torque tester, Torque gauge and Moment sensor. https://www.justengg.com/
  THANKS. YOU'RE HALFWAY HERE Calming down by playing TO CONNECT WITH US, VISIT: https://www.justengg.com/ MAIL US: plcscadaclasses@gmail.com

