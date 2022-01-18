What is Sensor and what are types of Sensor?

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
A sensor is a device that helps to make advancements in electronic quantities and physical quantities and other quantities. It shall result in making progress by affirming yield. In Industrial automation, sensors play very important role by making the products intellectual and unusually automatic. There are four types of sensors used in Industrial Automation. Temperature sensor, Pressure sensor, MEMS sensor and Torque sensor.