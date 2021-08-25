Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAPÍTULO I.  Mensajes de los Sabios• Debemos buscar el éxito dentro de nosotros mismos y así podemos ser felices y desper...
CAPÍTULO II  Esta increíble maquina llamada cerebro. En realidad nuestro cerebro es un procesador o una máquina incompara...
CAPÍTULO III ANATOMÍA DE LA MENTE  .• La mente es un inmaterial, no es algo físico, trabaja a toda hora todos los días si...
CAPÍTULO IV LAMENTE SUBCONSCIENTE CUNA DE LA MEMORIA  En realidad es una máquina que archiva toda la información que nos ...
CAPÍTULO V LA INTELIGENCIA  En el ámbito nacional e internacional existen personas muy exitosas, con inteligencias difere...
CAPÍTULO VI.EL ETERNO DIÁLOGO MENTAL Programar tu mente al éxito o al fracaso Las clases de inconciencia son: Efecto picma...
CAPÍTULO VIIORIGEN DE NUESTRAS LIMITACIONES  Creencias raras actúan como programas mentales acerca de si es posible o no....
Conclusiones Realidad nuestro cerebro es un procesador o una máquina incomparable. Sin duda este libro nos muestra el ca...
Los genios no nacen se hacen
Los genios no nacen se hacen

  1. 1. CAPÍTULO I.  Mensajes de los Sabios• Debemos buscar el éxito dentro de nosotros mismos y así podemos ser felices y despertar el genio que hay dentro de nosotros.• La solución para nuestros problemas es el poder para hacer realidad nuestras metas lo vamos a encontrar en lo más profundo de nuestra mente.• Las actitudes positivas o negativas serán programadas subconsciente según las circunstancias que las vivimos.
  2. 2. CAPÍTULO II  Esta increíble maquina llamada cerebro. En realidad nuestro cerebro es un procesador o una máquina incomparable. Tenemos que cuidar toda la información que ingresa a nuestro cerebro, pues puede ser mala y buena, incluso puede llenarse de temores y miedos. Nuestro cerebro está conformado por: Cerebro Reptiliano –Cumple necesidades básicas. Cerebro Límbico – Procesa nuestras emociones y las relaciona con las demás. Corteza Cerebral o Neocortes – Soluciona problemas, desarrolla nuestra memoria. Está formado por dos hemisferios: Hemisferio Izquierdo – Asociación el lenguaje la lógica y matemática. Hemisferio Derecho –Asocia lo artístico, musical y creativo.
  3. 3. CAPÍTULO III ANATOMÍA DE LA MENTE  .• La mente es un inmaterial, no es algo físico, trabaja a toda hora todos los días sin detenerse.• Nuestro consciente tiene un 5% al 10% de la totalidad dela mente, capta ,informa, procesa información Descansa cuando duerme , La persona utiliza la lógica y el raciocinio, Nuestro inconsciente tiene del 90 al 95% del total de la mente, No diferencia lo bueno de lo malo, Siesta duerme morimos, acepta toda información
  4. 4. CAPÍTULO IV LAMENTE SUBCONSCIENTE CUNA DE LA MEMORIA  En realidad es una máquina que archiva toda la información que nos envían nuestros sentidos y cuando es necesario la recupera para recordarla.  ESTRUCTURA DE LA MEMORIA•  Sensorial – La información exterior es retenida por pocos segundos.•  A corto plazo – Es el filtro, es consciente y toma las decisiones. Es nuestro archivo de toda la información que hemos adquirido.  COMO DESARROLAR UNA MEMORIA PRODIGIOSA• Mejorar la manera de cómo se encuentra nuestra información en la memoria a corto plazo.  TÉCNICAS PRÁCTICAS• Tener siglas, sílabas, números, imágenes gráficas, nos ayudará a recordar.  Crear una imagen mental-visual, con esto nos ayudar a recordar los pasos de un proceso.•  Recordamos 20% de lo que se lee, 50% de lo que decimos, 30% de lo que escuchamos y90% de todo, o sea, lo que escuchamos, decimos, vemos y hacemos.•  Para memorizar, primero debemos ordenar a la mente que se disponga a asimilar la información. La memoria es muy importante para el camino al éxito.
  5. 5. CAPÍTULO V LA INTELIGENCIA  En el ámbito nacional e internacional existen personas muy exitosas, con inteligencias diferentemente desarrolladas.  Antes se medía de forma lineal, mediante el coeficiente intelectual. Es el arte de pensar.  TIPOS DE INTELIGENCIA  Inteligencia lógico matemática, lingüística, visual – espacial, kinestética, musical, intrapersonal.  interpersonal, son las inteligencias que hoy están presentes encada uno de nosotros.  APRENDIZAJE ACELERADO  Existen tres mapas mentales:  Visuales, que captan la información que ven en el mundo.  Auditivos, que escuchan al mundo.  Kinestéticos, que sienten el mundo.  Debemos estar en un estado óptimo, trabajar todos nuestros sentidos a la vez  Escuchar escribir o dibujar toda la información adquirida.  Ser creativos.
  6. 6. CAPÍTULO VI.EL ETERNO DIÁLOGO MENTAL Programar tu mente al éxito o al fracaso Las clases de inconciencia son: Efecto picmaleón, es decir, piensa nuestra mente, actúa nuestro cuerpo, y eso sucede. Se presentó por primera vez en filósofos como Platón y Sócrates. Los pesimistas, tienen expectativas demasiado pobres. Inconsciente capaz Conscientement e incapaz Conscientemente capaz Inconscientemente incapaz (acción automática) Una persona habla consigo misma 14 horas diarias. En todo momento estamos en un diálogo con nuestro cerebro, es nuestro compañero. Para tomar decisiones actúan el consciente y subconsciente. La Percepción – Involucra todo aquello que sucede en nuestro alrededor. Asociación – Tratar de relacionar. Evaluación – Ver si es bueno o mala. Decisión – va a nuestro subconsciente. El cerebro La izquierda del cerebro – memoria de uso casual La derecha del cerebro – memoria de acceso rápido
  7. 7. CAPÍTULO VIIORIGEN DE NUESTRAS LIMITACIONES  Creencias raras actúan como programas mentales acerca de si es posible o no.  Uno decide de cómo pasar en cualquier circunstancia, incluso podemos sabotear nuestro éxito.  Si nosotros creemos que no somos capaces de algo, así será, porque solo nosotros nos ponemos limitaciones.  El paradigma con que vemos al mundo.  A TRAVES DEL LENTE DE TU MENTE SUBCONSIENTE  Ley causa y efecto, no actuar de libre albedrío  CUANDO ELIGES PROGRAMAR TU MENTE PARA EL FRACASO  Puedes programar la mente para el fracaso, la mente acepta ideas positivas y negativas.  La mente no es capaz de reflexionar
  8. 8. Conclusiones Realidad nuestro cerebro es un procesador o una máquina incomparable. Sin duda este libro nos muestra el camino del éxito o la forma comose debería programar a nuestra mente. Las Actitudes positivas o negativas serán programadas en nuestro subconsciente.

Los genios no nacen se hacen libro

×