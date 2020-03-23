Circle pay preso#2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Circle Pay Circle Pay is an iOS app that allows college students to keep track of their shared expenses and balance with friends, housemates, groups and families. Team Members: Junyi Zhang, Zhenyang Gong, Palash Kanwar
  2. 2. Claudia Zhang Age: 22 Gender: Female Ethnicity: Asian Occupation: Undergraduate Student - Computer Science Location: Ann Arbor, MI Character: Financially Responsible“It’s SO difficult to be in-charge of everyone’s expenditures in a group!”
  3. 3. Claudia - “The Responsible One” Claudia is a senior at the University of Michigan. She lives on North Campus with three other roommates at Courtyard Apartments. She likes hanging out with her group of friends and enjoys going to the movies and finding new restaurants in Ann Arbor. Usually, she has early classes on Central Campus, so she likes to Uber to Central with her roommates. During the course of the day, she likes to take a break and grab lunch with her friends. In the evening, she goes to Soul Cycle - 4 days of the week. Claudia is planning a graduation trip to Las Vegas with her roommates. She doesn’t mind being responsible for the group when it comes to making reservations for the hotels and flights. She wants to find a convenient way to keep track of everyone’s expenditure.
  4. 4. Key Problem ● Calculating the total money spent for everyone in a group is painful. Motivation ● It is hard to pay for everything separately in group activities. ● Claudia wants to charge people the right amount of money.
  5. 5. Current Solution ● Take photos of all the receipts ● Use excel to record each expenditure ● Text each friend the amount they own her
  6. 6. Use Case “As the ﬁnancial in-charge of everyone in my group, I want to successfully keep track of each individual’s expenditure, so that I can respectively charge each of them for the money owed.”
  7. 7. Screen Mockups
  8. 8. Hypothesis that we are testing: ● Claudia will not forget to record every expenditure she payed. ● How much time will Circle Pay save Claudia? ● Will Circle Pay summarize the right amount of money people own her?
  9. 9. Thank you Q&A

