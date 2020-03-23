Successfully reported this slideshow.
Age: 22 Gender: Female Occupation: Undergraduate Senior - Computer Science Location: Ann Arbor, MI Character: Financially ...
Claudia likes hanging out with her group of friends, going to the movies, finding new restaurants in Ann Arbor and shoppin...
● ● ● ●
● ●
Circle pay preso #2 redo
EECS presentation 2

