Circle pay preso #1

  1. 1. Circle Pay Team Members: Junyi Zhang, Zhenyang Gong, Palash Kanwar To assist college students keep track of their expenses while participating in group activities through an IOS app (extension to iMessage).
  2. 2. Issues - Always lose receipts - Hard to calculate total amount - Too embarrassed to ask friends to pay back small purchases
  3. 3. Reference: https://sspai.com/post/31315 Solution - Mock-up Screen
  4. 4. Competition Matrix Circle Pay Splitwise Venmo Tab Split Bill Calculate Multiple Bills Transfer Money Pre-existing Connections Products Features
  5. 5. Weekly Goals Timeline
  6. 6. Vision ● To assist college students keep track of their expenses while participating in group activities through an IOS app (extension to iMessage).
  7. 7. Thank you Q&A

