Prueba diagnostico (1)

Prueba diagnóstica de lenguaje y literatura. 5º A 1.- ¿De qué manera las estrategias discursivas empleadas en el texto per...
CAUSAS CONSECUENCIAS Contradicción respecto a lo anunciado por cada especialista Generaque la población se alarme más resp...
Podríamos decir que la principal diferencia entre un artículo de opinión y un ensayo es la finalidad, el primero se concen...
uno de sus empleados pensando que esas personas tienen el tiempo suficiente, cuando ni siquiera se sabe si esa persona est...
  1. 1. Prueba diagnóstica de lenguaje y literatura. 5º A 1.- ¿De qué manera las estrategias discursivas empleadas en el texto permiten generar algunos efectos en el lector? FRASES ESTRATEGIA DISCURSIVA - Allí,los soportesde comunicaciónque requierenunaactividad extra y externa(ir a comprar el diario - EJEMPLIFICACIÒN - La TV colabora bastante poco en el asunto - COMPARACIÒNCONTRASTE - .. que no se haya contradicho anteriormente,que no esté infectado - COMPARACIÒNCONTRASTE - Si ya resultaba muy común vera dos personas sentadasen un restaurant cada una con sus teléfonos…el contacto físicose verá suspendido. - EJEMPLIFICACIÒN - Evitar ir al supermercado para mantenerse alejadosde los demás. - EXPLICACIÓN - Será el momentode idearestrategias para comunicar los mensajesde salud pública… - SERIACIÓN - Las recomendacionesosugerencias debenpartir de un emisorconfiable - PROBLEMA. SOLUCIÓN - Lo que el autor consigue al usar las diferentes estrategias discursivas es causar seriedad al hablar de un tema tan grave como lo es el coronavirus, tratando de generar conciencia sobre este tema, también se concentra en causar un efecto de tranquilidad hablando y aclarando los puntos que la televisión informa, pero que para èl son terriblemente erróneos. 2.- Elabora un cuadro de causa-consecuencia según el escenario planteado en el texto.
  2. 2. CAUSAS CONSECUENCIAS Contradicción respecto a lo anunciado por cada especialista Generaque la población se alarme más respectoa este tema, así confundiéndolos Falacias en la TV La poblacióntermina con mayor preocupacióny ansiedadpor la falsa informaciónque se da. Aislamiento Incrementala sobreinformaciónya que uno recibe una lluviade datos por parte de distintosmedios mientras trabaja en el hogar. Información no Verídica La gente anteriormente se abocaba y daba más importancia a loscanales de entretenimientoque a losde noticias. Mensaje dado por cada gobernante Dan a entenderque de que están preparados cuando es todo lo contrario, cuando a la poblaciónquiere saber cómo no enfermarse 3. Elabora el esquema de redacción del texto, considera los 3 grandes momentos de todo escrito y específico: asuntos específicos de la parte inicial y final del texto y los asuntos concretos de la parte central del tema, subtemas, ideas principales e ideas secundarias. INICIO: ASUNTOS ESPECÍFICOS LA CUARENTENA Y SUS CONSECUENCIAS- idea principal - Sobrecarga de información en los trabajos desde casa - En tiempo de crisis se deben tomar medidas para mejorar la eficiencia del pueblo - El aislamiento incrementa la sobreinformación ASUNTO CONCRETO CENTRAL: CRITICA A LOS MEDIOS Y POLÍTICOS- idea principal - La contradicción de los emisores en la tv. - La falta de una buena expresión ante los medio - Los gobernantes aparentan estar preparados Final: LA MEJORA MEDIANTE Y AL FINALIZAR EL AISLAMIENTO - idea principal - Los programas de entretenimiento cobrarán mayor relevancia - La población requerirá mayor responsabilidad para esta cuarentena 4.- ¿Que caracteriza este artículo de opinión para diferenciarlo de un ensayo? justifica tu respuesta con ejemplos del texto
  3. 3. Podríamos decir que la principal diferencia entre un artículo de opinión y un ensayo es la finalidad, el primero se concentra en tan solo informar a las personas, y el segundo por lo general es empleado con fines académicos También se caracteriza, por la objetividad en concreto, ya que el autor del texto buscala tranquilidad de sus lectores ante elduro momento por elque para su país,nos brinda su opinión sobre cómo se informa, realiza un breve criterio a sus autoridades, a los canales de TV, habla también sobre los cambio en la sociedad,y cómo podría afectaresto en un futuro a esta, por ejemplo, menciona el tema te la cuarentena, el nos dice que esto podría significar un cambio significativo en las relaciones sociales, con este mismo tema, habla de las actividades diarias de las personas, menciona algo tan simple como lo es ir de compras, explica que en un futuro, las personas ya no tendrán que realizar estas actividades, por que debido al aislamiento se compran cosas por internet, para evitar en contacto con otras personas, y que esto podría causar una mala costumbre, que nos afectaría como sociedad. Es increíble todo lo que este autor logra causar en los lectores, gracias a su forma de expresar lo que piensa, utilizando diferentes estrategias discursivas para explicar mejor sus ideas. 5. Identifica y evalúa 4 argumentos empleados por el autor para defender su opinión sobre la crítica a los medios de comunicación ante la pandemia [1 La “mente” social colectiva, el autor lo utiliza porque ante tal crisis, la gente se puede imaginar hasta lo peor, en parte tiene razón, el humano tiene ese raciocinio ante una presión, pero para mí solo ve el lado negativo, ya que de esto también puede ofrecer buenas ideas, como prevenir de diferentes maneras o mejorar la tranquilidad de la población [2 La contradicción de los canales de comunicación, nos da a entender el autor que cada canal tiene su opinión respecto a este tema, en cómo se debe llevar el aislamiento, etc; como consecuencia tenemos a la población confundida, y no sabe qué hacer al respecto. Indicado a este comentario, yo estoy a favor con esta opinión porque es válida, dado a que cada canal tiene su opinión y no son claros con lo que informan. [3 El mensaje “alentador” de los gobiernos, con este argumento el autor se refiere a que los gobiernos dicen estar preparados, mintiendo a la población, nos llenan la cabeza con que han comprado camas, respiradores, sabiendo que si se infectan millones de personas eso no va ser suficiente. Respecto a este argumento, estoy en desacuerdo dado a que cada gobierno tiene su forma de pensar y de actuar, algunos gobiernos están actuando responsablemente y están informando a la población con las medidas correctas. [4 El aislamiento afecta en las labores de la población, el autor nos dice que las personas se cargan de sobreinformación, recibiendo datos de su trabajo por las redes y los medios, las personas que trabajan desde casa se están llenando de trabajo acostumbrado a lo habitual, como en la oficina en diversos aspectos, generando una sobrecarga de labores. El autor tiene razón, dado a que los jefes de cada empresa u otras labores están llenando de trabajos a cada
  4. 4. uno de sus empleados pensando que esas personas tienen el tiempo suficiente, cuando ni siquiera se sabe si esa persona está en la condición adecuada. 6. Busca y parafrasea otro artículo de opinión que responda, contradiga o amplíe los argumentos https://elperuano.pe/noticia-el-coronavirus-y-panico-93263.aspx - Aunque la tasa de mortalidad en circunstancias matemáticas son bajas, lo más preocupantes es que se encuentren más casos de la pandemia y para no traer como consecuencia es mejor utilizar como base el distanciamiento social. - Como recomendación importante es mejor tratar de no salir al mercado o transitar en horas más tempranas, para que poder precaver la abundancia de personas. - La empresa Amarillista debe tener en cuenta que la exageración o la preocupación que transmite no nos beneficia a muchos ciudadanos, pues lo único que vamos a conseguir con todo esto, es aumentar el pánico entre nosotros . - Gran parte de este virus no es tan peligroso como suele transmitirse en muchos programas, con una alta prevención y unos buenos cuidados personales podremos salir de esta dificultad de manera eficaz. - Es momento de que nosotros nos hagamos cargo de esta situación y más conveniente para el ser humano es solamente hacer caso omiso de no salir a las calles y usar de forma responsable actividades elementales. Integrantes: - Borde Segura Fabrizzio Gabriel - De la Cruz Quispe Ashly Liliana - Huamani Campos Piero Alonso - Puescas Rumiche Junnior Alexis - Silva Garcia Deborah Michelle

