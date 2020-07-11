Diseno de moodle_5-generar_foros

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Tutorial de Diseño de Moodle Generar FOROS
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En la plataforma Moodle, el foro permite a los participantes tener discusiones asincrónicas (en di...
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Una vez que ya ingresó a su curso. Ubique el botón de Edición y de clic.
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Luego de clic en “ACTIVAR EDICIÓN”
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Ubique el tema en el que va a agregar archivos y ubique el botón “AÑADIR UNA ACTIVIDAD O RECURSO”
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Elija la opción: FORO y luego de clic en “Agregar”:
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Coloque la información general del FORO
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Elija la opción de Foro que prefiere en el botón de “tipo de foro”:
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Configure la suscripción al foro de sus alumnos y alumnas en la opción “SUSCRIPCIÓN Y SEGUIMIENTO”.
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En la opción de “Valuaciones” puede configurar si desea otorgar calificación a su foro:
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En el foro se puede trabajar por grupos, es decir, en equipos y cada equipo ve los aportes de su p...
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Guarde cambios y regrese al curso:
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Así se verá su foro en la plataforma:
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Por cada aporte que se genere en el foro, llegará una notificación al correo, si el alumno o usted...
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Le pedirá confirmar la des-suscripción. Y así ya no recibirá más mensajes en su correo.
Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Ahora Hágalo usted mismo Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís egosumjulio@gmail.com Facebook: Julio Muñoz Solís...
  1. 1. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Tutorial de Diseño de Moodle Generar FOROS
  2. 2. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En la plataforma Moodle, el foro permite a los participantes tener discusiones asincrónicas (en diferentes tiempos), que suceden a lo largo de un curso. Existen varios tipos de foros a elegir, como el foro estándar donde cualquiera puede empezar una nueva discusión en cualquier momento, un foro donde cada estudiante solamente puede publicar exactamente una discusión, un foro de preguntas y respuestas donde los estudiantes deben publicar un mensaje antes de poder ver los mensajes de los otros estudiantes. Un profesor puede permitir que se anexen archivos a los mensajes del foro y las imágenes anexas se mostrarán en el mensaje del foro. Los participantes pueden suscribirse al foro para recibir avisos de nuevos mensajes en el foro. Un profesor puede configurar el modo de suscripción a opcional, forzado o auto, o impedir completamente las suscripciones. Si se requiere, se puede prohibir a los alumnos que publiquen más de un número determinado de mensajes en un período de tiempo para evitar que algún individuo acapare las discusiones.
  3. 3. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Una vez que ya ingresó a su curso. Ubique el botón de Edición y de clic.
  4. 4. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Luego de clic en “ACTIVAR EDICIÓN”
  5. 5. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Ubique el tema en el que va a agregar archivos y ubique el botón “AÑADIR UNA ACTIVIDAD O RECURSO”
  6. 6. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Elija la opción: FORO y luego de clic en “Agregar”:
  7. 7. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Coloque la información general del FORO
  8. 8. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Elija la opción de Foro que prefiere en el botón de “tipo de foro”:
  9. 9. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Configure la suscripción al foro de sus alumnos y alumnas en la opción “SUSCRIPCIÓN Y SEGUIMIENTO”.
  10. 10. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En la opción de “Valuaciones” puede configurar si desea otorgar calificación a su foro:
  11. 11. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En la opción de “Valuaciones” puede configurar si desea otorgar calificación a su foro:
  12. 12. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís En el foro se puede trabajar por grupos, es decir, en equipos y cada equipo ve los aportes de su propio grupo y participa solo en su grupo. La agrupación debe hacerse en los ajustes generales del curso.
  13. 13. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Guarde cambios y regrese al curso:
  14. 14. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Así se verá su foro en la plataforma:
  15. 15. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Por cada aporte que se genere en el foro, llegará una notificación al correo, si el alumno o usted, ya no quieren recibirlas, deben dar clic en la opción “Des-suscribir” que viene en los mensajes de sus correos:
  16. 16. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Le pedirá confirmar la des-suscripción. Y así ya no recibirá más mensajes en su correo.
  17. 17. Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís Ahora Hágalo usted mismo Prof. Julio Muñoz Solís egosumjulio@gmail.com Facebook: Julio Muñoz Solís (profesor) Vea mis tutoriales en mi canal de youtube.

