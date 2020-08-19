Successfully reported this slideshow.
LITERATURA BIOGRAFÍA DE EURÍPIDES
Poeta griego trágico y dramaturgo. Eurípides nació probablemente en el año 480 a.C , Salamina Su padre, Mesarco fue un ter...
Escribió 92 tragedias, aunque solo se conservan 18 de ellas. Sus obras tratan de leyendas y eventos de la mitología. Espec...
Hipólito (428 a.C) Alcestis (438 a.C) Troyanas (415 a.C) Medea (431 a.C) Helena (412 a.C) Ion (414 a.C)
• “Los dioses nos dan muchas sorpresas: lo esperado no se cumple y para lo inesperado siempre hay algún dios que abre la p...
Biografía de uno de los mejores poetas dramaturgos de la antigua Grecia.

