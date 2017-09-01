Daedalus and icarus (reflexive and intensive pronouns)

DaedalusandIcarus By NickPontikis
Nick Pontikis
•Who hired Daedalus? •What did Daedalus design to hold the Minotaur? •What did Daedalus invent to help him and Icarus esca...
•Why did Minos imprison Daedalus in the Labyrinth •Why did Minos think that, if Dadalus can’t find his way out, “so much t...
Daedalus found a way to save his life from danger. Daedalus saved himself from danger he made.
•REFLEXIVE & INTENSIVE PRONOUNS
REFLESIVE PRONOUNS •Tells whoever performs the action in a sentence and is also the one receiving the action. •It can be u...
•The boy kicked himself. •Chairen made herself coffee. •You should address the letter to yourself
INTENSIVE PRONOUNS •Emphasize a preceding noun, which is often (but not always) the noun immediately before the pronoun. •...
•Intensive pronouns are used to emphasize another noun or pronoun. They are also called emphaticappositives •That means th...
•I made a sandwich for the President himself. •My sister herself paid for my popcorn.
