CHINA: UNANG SIBILISASYON SA SILANGANG ASYA
Pinakamalaking bansa sa Asya ang China. Ito rin ang pinakamatandang sibilisasyong patuloy na umiiral hanggang sa kasalukuy...
Natamo ng China ang pinakamataas na antas ng sibilisasyon sa daigdig. Naimbento nila ang papel, paglilimbag, porselana, se...
Biniyayaan ng kalikasan ang China ng napakahalagang Ilog na humuhubog sa sibilisasyon ng mga Tsino. Masaganang napagkukuna...
Maganda ang klima at mataba ang lupa sa lambak Huang Ho kaya pagsasaka ang naging pangunahing hanapbuhay ng mga tao. Sa ka...
HUANG HO RIVER
Pinakamababang ilog naman sa Asya at ikatlo sa pinakamahaba sa daigdig ang Ilog Yang Tze ( Chang Jia ). Ito ang pangunahin...
Yang Tze
Grand Canal
SINAUNANG KASAYSAYAN AT LIPUNAN
Maraming alamat ang mga Tsino tungkol sa pinagsimula ng China at ng mga tao rito. Isa sa mga ito ang alamat ni Pan Ku na a...
DINASTIYANG SHANG (1766-1027 BCE)
Isang pamayanang agrikultural ang lumago sa Hilagang China at naging mga bayan at lungsod. Madalas naglalabanan sa kapangy...
Napaligiran ng mga taong barbaro ang kaharian ng Dinastiyang Shang ngunit nanatiling malakas ang kaharian. Gumamit ang mga...
EKONOMIYA AT INDUSTRIYA
Sa Dinastiyang Shang ang karaniwang itinatanim ay palay at trigo. Agrikultura ang pangunahing ikinabuhay ng mga tao. Nag-a...
Hindi lahat ng Tsino sa Dinastiyang Shang ay magsasaka. Mayroon ding mga mangangalakal at artisano. Ang mga artisano ng Sh...
SISTEMA NG PAGSULAT
Napaunlad ng mga Tsino ang sistema ng pagsulat sa pamamagitanng isang bagong karakter. Lumaganap ang ganitong paraan ng pa...
Ginamit ng mga sinaunang Tsino ang kanilang sistema ng pagsulat sa pagbuo ng kanilang literatura at mga klasiko. Naging si...
Calligraphy
RELIHIYON
May anyong animismo at pagsamba sa mga ninuno ang relihiyong lumaganap sa Dinastiuyang Shang. Sinamba ng mga Tsino ang kal...
Binibigyan-diin ng relihiyong Tsino ang tamang pagkilos sa buhay. Naniniwala sila na nakasalalay ang kapangyarihan ng pinu...
PAGBAGSAK NG DINASTIYANG SHANG
Humina ang Dinastiyang Shang sa pagpasok ng 1028 BCE. Naging malupit ang mga pinuno hanggang sa mapatalsik ng isang rebely...
DINAGTIYANG ZHOU (1046-256)
Nawala ang “basbas ng lagit” sa namumunong dinastiya dahil sa kalupitan ng huling lider ng Dinastiyang Shang. Nahalinhan n...
Wen (Cultured King)
Wu (Martial King)
Zho Gong (Duke of Zhou)
Pinanatili ng Dinastiyang Zhou ang karamihan sa mga tradisyun at batas ng Shang. Ito ang panahon ng paglago sa ekonomiya n...
Nasasalamin din ang paglago ng ekonomiya sa paglawak ng kalakalan, paglago ng mga lungsod at paggamit ng salapi. Upang lal...
Thank You!!!
×