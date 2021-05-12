Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CARBON- OXYGEN CYCLE
May. 12, 2021

  1. 1. THE CARBON- OXYGEN CYCLE
  2. 2. Respiration and photosynthesis are the two importatnt processes involved in the carbon-oxygen cycle.In this cycle,plants and other chlorophyll-bearing organisms take in carbon dioxide from the environment and use this gas during photosynthetic organisms such as algae and certain protists release oxygen,a by-product of photosynthesis,into the atmosphere and this is taken in by animals and other aerobic organisms (including microorganisms and decomposers).Terrestrial organisms obtain oxygen directly from the atmosphere,while aquatic organisms obtain oxygen dissolved in water.
  3. 3. The element carbon is stored in various forms of organis compounds such as carbohydrates,fats,proteins,and nucleic acids.It is also retained in the bodies of consumers until they die.Carbon and waste products of dead organisms accumulate in the soil.After hundreds to thousands of years,the organic compounds form part of fossls and fossil fuels.Ocean uptake may also bring about release of carbon dioxide.
  4. 4. Organic carbon found in carbohydrates produced in photosynthesis is utilized during cellular respiration.It is passed from producers to consumers,for example,from trees to sheep.Carbon stored in the form of compounds of carbohydrates,fats,and the like is retained in the bodies of the consumers until they die.It is finally released as carbon dioxide when the remains of the consumers decompose.The remains of plants and animals accumulate in the ground for over millions of years,and are subjected to physical prosses that transform them into fossil fuels,such as coal and petroleum.

