Vitisのご紹介とAmazon EC2 F1体験デモ

© Copyright 2020 Xilinx VitisによるFPGAアクセラレータ開発と Amazon EC2 F1デモ ザイリンクス株式会社 データセンターグループ ストラテジックアプリケーションエンジニア 安藤 潤 2020/7/29
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx アジェンダ 2  Vitisとは？  Vitisによる開発の流れ  F1インスタンスで体験してみよう（デモ）
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx Vitisとは？ 3
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx エッジからクラウドまでを対象とするFPGA開発プラットフォーム 4 ビルド デプロイ Zynq-7000 Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Alveo Versal ACAPs 組み込...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx FPGA 従来のFPGAアクセラレータ開発 5 カーネル MC制御 DMA PCIe I/F ホスト アプリケーション DMAドライバ Linux ユーザー空間 API データ転送 カーネル実行制...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx FPGA VitisによるFPGAアクセラレータ開発 6 ホスト Linux Vitisが提供するプラットフォームを活用し アクセラレータの本質的な開発に注力できる！ アクセラレータを効率的に 動...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx Vitis 統合ソフトウェアプラットフォーム 7 XRT（ランタイムライブラリ） Vitisターゲットプラットフォーム ドメイン特化型 開発環境 Vitis開発ツール Vitisライブラリ 画像処...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx Vitisターゲットプラットフォーム ※PCIeアクセラレータカードの場合 8  ターゲットプラットフォーム  スタティック領域  PCIeインターフェース、XDMA  コンフィギュレーシ...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx Vitisによる開発の流れ 9
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx Vitis統合ソフトウェアプラットフォーム 10 XRT（ランタイムライブラリ） Vitisターゲットプラットフォーム Vitis開発ツール Vitisライブラリ 画像処理 線形代数 Vitis ...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx アクセラレータ開発の流れ 11 カーネル設計アプリケーションのプロファイル、 オフロード対象の切り出し ビルド・デバッグ・検証・解析を 繰り返し、目標性能達成 デプロイ ランタイム アプリケーショ...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx カーネル設計方法 12 Vivado 高位合成 (HLS) RTL 21 Vitis ライブラリ 3
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx ① 高位合成（HLS）でカーネルを設計 13  HLS: High Level Synthesis  C++ による高抽象度記述  高い設計生産性 !  短く簡潔なコード  最適化済みラ...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx f(int in[20], int out[20]) { int a,b,c,x,y; for(int i = 0; i < 20; i++) { x = in[i]; y = a*x + b +...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx FPGAの特長を活かした性能の最適化 15 演算の カスタマイズ • マイクロアーキテクチャ • 並列処理 メモリの 適応 • オンチップメモリ • シフトレジスタ データ型の 最適化 • 演算精...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx ② RTL設計資産を活用 16  RTLデザインを 2 ステップで統合  ステップ 1: RTLコードをVivado IPとしてパッケージ  ステップ 2: Xilinx Objectファイ...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx ③ Vitisライブラリを利用 17 最適化済みの500以上の関数を提供 ビジョン・画像 数理ファイナンス データ解析・ データベース データ圧縮 セキュリティ 数学 線形代数 統計 信号処理 ユ...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx 3つの抽象レベルで提供 Leverage as-is, Modify or Combine with Custom Code 18 ターゲット プラットフォーム XRT（ランタイムライブラリ） L...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx オープンソースで誰でも利用可能 Access Everything You Need to Get Started 19 幅広いドキュメント 抽象レベルごとの ディレクトリ構造 ソースコード Ap...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx コンパイルとリンク 20 RTL IPs C++ HLS Vitisライブラリ Xilinx Object (.xo) RTL Kernel Wizard Vitis Compiler (v++)...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx アクセラレータ開発フローのまとめ 21 コンパイラ・リンカ アクセラレータ RTL アプリケーション 開発 Deployed Application (On-Premise, Cloud) App...
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx F1インスタンスで体験してみよう 22
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx デモの流れ 23 1. F1インスタンスを作成する 2. Vitisをセットアップする 3. Vitisライブラリのアプリを動かしてみる https://www.acri.c.titech.ac....
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx デモ 24 YouTube: F1インスタンスでFPGAアクセラレータを体験してみよう
© Copyright 2020 Xilinx Thank You
Vitisのご紹介とAmazon EC2 F1体験デモ

