Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Learn to Learn: A survey on Meta-learning for Few-shot Natural Language Processing Paper By Wenpeng Yin Presented by- Juma...
Less data
What is Meta-Learning? The motivation for meta-learning comes from being able to learn from small amounts of data. What if...
• Meta-learning or few-shot learning offers a potential solution to these problems: by learning to learn across data from ...
Meta-learning for NLP • Unlike traditional NLP tasks, few-shot Natural Language Processing tasks consists of training the ...
Traditional NLP vs Meta-learning NLP • In traditional NLP, we train a task-specific model by iterating on the task-specifi...
Meta-learning vs. Transfer learning • Transfer learning- Uses the past experience of a source task to improve learning on ...
Meta-learning vs. Multi-task learning • Transfer learning- can be referred to as implementing a sequential training flow f...
Metric-based meta-learning
Optimization-based meta-learning • MAML (Model Agnostic Meta-Learning)- The basic idea of MAML is to find a better initial...
• FOMAML- First Order MAML (Finn et al, 2017) is said to be a simplified version that overrides computationally expensive ...
Reptile Reptile (Nichole et al, 2018)- It is another first-order optimization- based meta-learning and it is similar to a ...
Progress of few-shot NLP • NLP problems in meta-learning can be of two categories: • Meta-learning on different domains of...
Datasets for meta learning few shot NLP • Datasets for class as a task- • FewRel- It’s a relation classification dataset, ...
References • https://deepai.org/publication/meta-learning-for-few-shot-natural- language-processing-a-survey • https://pap...
Short story slides
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Short story slides

22 views

Published on

Meta-learning for Few-shot Natural Language Processing: A Survey

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Short story slides

  1. 1. Learn to Learn: A survey on Meta-learning for Few-shot Natural Language Processing Paper By Wenpeng Yin Presented by- Jumana Nadir
  2. 2. Less data
  3. 3. What is Meta-Learning? The motivation for meta-learning comes from being able to learn from small amounts of data. What if we encounter any of the below situations? 1)What if we don’t have a large data set and we are in a domain such as robotics or medical imaging or translation of rare languages and we don’t have enough data for every possible situation or task? 2)What if we want to build a more general-purpose AI system that can do many different things that we want to be able to continuously adapt and learn on the job? 3)What if our data has a long tail?
  4. 4. • Meta-learning or few-shot learning offers a potential solution to these problems: by learning to learn across data from many previous tasks. Few-shot meta-learning algorithms can discover the structure among tasks to enable fast learning of new tasks.
  5. 5. Meta-learning for NLP • Unlike traditional NLP tasks, few-shot Natural Language Processing tasks consists of training the model on a very small set of labeled data. In order words, the goal is to train a model on a variety of tasks with rich annotations, so that it can solve a new task with very few labeled data.
  6. 6. Traditional NLP vs Meta-learning NLP • In traditional NLP, we train a task-specific model by iterating on the task-specific labeled data. In text- we treat an input sentence/document as a training example. • Meta –learning model treats tasks as training examples. For solving a new task, the first step is to collect lots of tasks, treating each as a training example. Then we train a model to adapt to these training tasks.
  7. 7. Meta-learning vs. Transfer learning • Transfer learning- Uses the past experience of a source task to improve learning on a target task. • Meta-learning- refers to a methodology that can be used to improve transfer learning as well as other problems.
  8. 8. Meta-learning vs. Multi-task learning • Transfer learning- can be referred to as implementing a sequential training flow from source task to target task; multi-tasking on the other hand is to train all the tasks simultaneously. • Meta-learning- the key difference in them is- meta-learning tries to learn an efficient learning algorithm that learns the target task quickly, and multi-task learning on the other hand is to learn a well- pretrained model that can generalize to the target task.
  9. 9. Metric-based meta-learning
  10. 10. Optimization-based meta-learning • MAML (Model Agnostic Meta-Learning)- The basic idea of MAML is to find a better initial parameter so that, with good initial parameters, the model can learn quickly on new tasks with fewer gradient steps. In MAML, we try to find these optimal weights by learning from the distribution of similar tasks. So, for a new task, we don’t have to start with randomly initialized weights — instead, we can start with optimal weights, which will take fewer gradient steps to reach convergence and it doesn’t require more data points for training.
  11. 11. • FOMAML- First Order MAML (Finn et al, 2017) is said to be a simplified version that overrides computationally expensive MAML.
  12. 12. Reptile Reptile (Nichole et al, 2018)- It is another first-order optimization- based meta-learning and it is similar to a standard Stochastic Gradient Descent in minibatch. It works by repeatedly sampling a task performing SGD on it and updating the initial parameters towards the final parameters learned on that task.
  13. 13. Progress of few-shot NLP • NLP problems in meta-learning can be of two categories: • Meta-learning on different domains of the same problem. This category usually has access to different domains of datasets which essentially belong to the same problem, such as different domains of datasets for sentiment classification, different domains of datasets for intent classification. • Meta-learning on diverse problems and then it is applied to solve a new problem.
  14. 14. Datasets for meta learning few shot NLP • Datasets for class as a task- • FewRel- It’s a relation classification dataset, having 100 relations each with 700 labeled sentences. https://thunlp.github.io/1/fewrel1.html. • SNIPS- Intent classification dataset with only seven intent types. https://github.com/snipsco/nlu-benchmark/. • Datasets for domain as a task- • CLINC150- It has 23,700 instances in which 22,500 examples cover 150 intents, and 1,200 instances are out-of-scope. https://github.com/clinc/oos- eval. • ARSC- is a sentiment classification dataset. It is comprised of Amazon reviews for 23 types of products.
  15. 15. References • https://deepai.org/publication/meta-learning-for-few-shot-natural- language-processing-a-survey • https://paperswithcode.com/paper/siamese-neural-networks-for- one-shot-image • https://arxiv.org/abs/1606.04080 • https://arxiv.org/abs/1703.05175 • https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.06025.

×