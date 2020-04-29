Successfully reported this slideshow.
DENOTATIF KONOTATIF BASA SUNDA
HARTI DENOTATIF Harti langsung tina kecap anu diucapkeun atawa harti sabenerna.
HARTI KONOTATIF Harti injeuman atawa harti anu teu sabanerna.
Basa sunda konotatif jeung denotatif

Basa Sunda
Denotatif jeung Konotatif
SMP Al-Imam Islamic School
Oleh : Dewi Rukmana

Basa sunda konotatif jeung denotatif

  1. 1. DENOTATIF KONOTATIF BASA SUNDA
  2. 2. HARTI DENOTATIF Harti langsung tina kecap anu diucapkeun atawa harti sabenerna.
  3. 3. HARTI KONOTATIF Harti injeuman atawa harti anu teu sabanerna.
  4. 4. Denotatif • Rumput di buruan abdi teh meuni ngampar hejo. Kecap “hejo” di luhur nuduhkeun warna hejo (makna sabenerna). Konotatif • Mun nempo duit, panonna meuni hejo. Kecap “hejo” di luhur nuduhkeun sipat jalma anu beuki duit (makna teu sabenerna)
  5. 5. Pancen (Tugas) • Pek baca buku Basa Sunda halaman 102 – 103. • Tulis rangkuman materi ngenaan harti denotatif jeung konotatif di buku tulis. • Damelkeun dina buku tulis masing-masing 5 kalimah denotatif jeung konotatif tina kecap-kecap ieu : 1. Luhur 2. Panas 3. Muter 4. Beurat 5. Hampang • Foto hasil damelan anjeun, tuluy kirim hasilna ka email dewirukmana14@gmail.com .

