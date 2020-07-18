ANÁLISIS URBANO PUNTO A-B (callao)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANÁLISIS URBANO PUNTO A-B Julyssa Gálvez Armijos
A u t o r : Julyssa Gálvez Armijos D o c e n t e : Vivian Rosbeli López Vallejos C u r s o : Arquitectura y Dis. en el Per...
V I S I O N S E R I A L C i u d a d : Callao D i s t r i t o : Callao D e s d e Jirón Constitución a Ca. Zepita 2
2 INDICE 1.- CAPITULO 1: VISION SERIAL ....................................................... 3 1.1.- La casa Ronald........
A LA CASA RONALD Las obras se iniciaron en 1900 y se terminaron en 1928. Este edificio se encuentra ubicado entre el Jirón...
4 El estilo de las ornamentaciones en la arquitectura del Callao es totalmente ecléctico, producto de la influencia de los...
5 Av. Sáenz Peña En el eje comercial de la Av. Sáenz Peña se encuentran las edificaciones de mayor altura del cercado, hab...
6 Av. Sáenz Peña Durante este recorrido se pueden apreciar tanto construcciones modernas como antiguas, en este caso se en...
7 Jr. Libertad En el Callao muchas casas del siglo pasado, muestran interesantes ornamentaciones en especial en yeso , des...
B EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO El recorrido termina con este edifício diseñado por el arquitecto Rodrigo Mazu...
LA CASA RONALD El nombre se debe a su propietario el Señor Guillermo Ronald se que encargo la construcción de este edifici...
EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO 1975-1977 Este edificio fue construido entre los años 1975-1977, cuenta con un á...
12 LA CASA RONALD ANÁLISIS FUNCIONAL ELEVACIÓN UBICACIÓN 1.- INGRESO AV. CONSTITUCIÓN 2.- INGRESO AV. INDEPENDENCIA 3.- AS...
13 ANÁLISIS FUNCIONAL FACHADA FRONTAL UBICACIÓN 1970 1.- HALL- PÚBLICO 2.- PERSONAL 3.- INGRESO 4.- HALL- DEPARTAMENTOS 5....
ANÁLISIS ESTILÍSTICO LA CASA RONALD EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO La sobriedad de su estilo arquitectónico ref...
CONCLUSIONES Cabe resaltar que el callao posee una riqueza histórica, cultural y arquitectónica, lo cual demuestra su impo...
Claudia María Delgado. (2011). Casa Cor Perú 2011. XVI Exposición Peruana de Decoración y Diseño. Edificio Ronald. Callao....
En el siguiente trabajo se analizaran dos distintas edificaciones con distintos estilos arquitectónicos en el callao.

ANÁLISIS URBANO PUNTO A-B (callao)

  4. 4. 2 INDICE 1.- CAPITULO 1: VISION SERIAL ....................................................... 3 1.1.- La casa Ronald...................................................................3 1.2.- Edifício banco central hipotecário del callao.................8 2.- CAPITULO 2: LÍNEA DE TIEMPO...............................................10 3.- CAPITULO 3: Análisis funcional..................................................12 3.1 .- La casa Ronald......................................................12 3.2 .- Edifício banco central hipotecário del callao....13 4.- CAPITULO 4: Análisis estilístico................................................14 Conclusiones Referencias
  5. 5. A LA CASA RONALD Las obras se iniciaron en 1900 y se terminaron en 1928. Este edificio se encuentra ubicado entre el Jirón Constitución y el Jirón Independencia, considerado lo más moderno de la época, el edificio es de estilo inglés 3 VISIÓN SERIAL
  6. 6. 4 El estilo de las ornamentaciones en la arquitectura del Callao es totalmente ecléctico, producto de la influencia de los estilos que surgieron en Lima desde la época colonial, la gran mayoría de las viviendas cuentan con este estilo Jr. Zepita
  7. 7. 5 Av. Sáenz Peña En el eje comercial de la Av. Sáenz Peña se encuentran las edificaciones de mayor altura del cercado, habiendo edificios de 8 pisos pero con predominancia de 4 pisos, las edificaciones muy antiguas de dos pisos poseen una equivalencia de tres pisos con relación a edificaciones modernas.
  8. 8. 6 Av. Sáenz Peña Durante este recorrido se pueden apreciar tanto construcciones modernas como antiguas, en este caso se encuentra el banco BBVA frente a unas casonas, principalmente en esta avenida hay mucha afluencia de personas, ya que es este es considerado como un eje comercial
  9. 9. 7 Jr. Libertad En el Callao muchas casas del siglo pasado, muestran interesantes ornamentaciones en especial en yeso , desafortunadamente al igual que el Centro Histórico muchas de estas casas están deterioradas, hacinadas, en lamentable estado de conservación o a punto de colapsar.
  10. 10. B EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO El recorrido termina con este edifício diseñado por el arquitecto Rodrigo Mazuré Miguel, este edifício moderno fue construído entre los años 1975 – 1977, 8
  11. 11. LA CASA RONALD El nombre se debe a su propietario el Señor Guillermo Ronald se que encargo la construcción de este edificio al ingeniero Ingles Bunting a un costo de un millón de soles. Las obras se iniciaron en 1900 y se terminaron en 1928. Se recuerda que fue inaugurado en el año 1930, siendo el más moderno de la época. Tiene un vistoso pasaje de estilo inglés, A lo largo del pasaje en los altos de las columnas, tiene estilo Dórico, también se pueden observar bustos de mármol. En los pisos superiores existían viviendas multifamiliares y desde su azotea se divisa el Callao Antiguo. Hoy luce totalmente remodelado y convertido en un centro de interés turístico. Este imponente edificio, por decidía de las autoridades responsables, permaneció por años cerrado y abandonado. Hoy se llama Casa Fugaz, luce remozada y se encuentra abierta al público. Este edificio ubicado en pleno Callao Monumental, luce la belleza de antaño. Sus locales del pasaje están ocupados por galerías, escuelas, talleres de Arte, Salas de Exposiciones, restaurantes y cafeterías. 10 1928 1929 1935-1940 1962 LA CASONA ROSPIGLIOSI La casona Rospigliosi, ubicada en el malecón Pardo, a pasos de la Plaza de Armas de La Punta, y que podría merecer fácilmente el título de castillo o palacio, constituye un rincón único en el Callao, caracterizado por el gusto al arte, al atardecer imponente y a la arquitectura de otros aires. ESCUELA NAVAL DEL PERÚ – (Edificio de oficiales y administración) El conjunto está ubicado en el extremo mismo de la pequeña península chalaca llamada La Punta, en los terrenos de la propia Escuela Naval, ampliados con un considerable sector recientemente ganado al mar. El planeamiento general ha sido determinado por la necesidad de conservar las antiguas instalaciones, durante el proceso de construcción de los nuevos edificios, al fin de no interrumpir el normal funcionamiento de la institución, y así mismo por la ubicación un tanto forzada de las residencias para el Director y Subdirector. CLUB REGATAS LA UNIÓN Edificio de 3 niveles, en estilo buque, de características monumentales, es uno de los primeros en su género, y tiene la particularidad de aunar el estilo del uso y al contexto, de estructura ortogonal y flexible, le permite diversas utilizaciones. LINEA DE TIEMPO
  12. 12. EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO 1975-1977 Este edificio fue construido entre los años 1975-1977, cuenta con un área de 400 m2, fue construida por el arquitecto Rodrigo Mazuré Miguel . La ceremonia de inauguración contó con la presencia de altas autoridades políticas, militares y civiles de la Provincia e igualmente, de representantes de la Banca, la Industria y el Comercio de Lima y Callao. El moderno edificio de once pisos que se levanta al costado de la Plaza "Francisco Bolognesi", fue bendecido por el Obispo del Callao, Monseñor Eduardo Picher Peña. El Presidente del Banco Central Hipotecario, Doctor Arturo Seminario García, en su discurso dijo que “el ser humano nace para un quehacer, quien lo rehúye reniega de esa condición, la más alta y noble del Universo". Agregó que "en esta etapa de nuestra vida nacional el derrotero de ese laborar esta indeleblemente marcado por inevitables transformaciones que den a las mayorías nacionales humanos y dignos niveles de vida". Finalmente expresó que era motivo de orgullo para la entidad de su presidencia haber levantado ese edificio en la Provincia Constitucional, que día a día va teniendo un marcado auge en su progreso. 1960-1964 1966-1969 1971 - 1972 11 Para la solución de la torre de la Cámara de Comercio del Callao se recurre a producir una hendidura en el volumen del edificio, para dar la ilusión que se trata de dos torres y de esta manera acentuar la verticalidad del edificio. Seoane recurre, además, a mostrar las columnas sobre salidas del plomo de fachada, con el mismo fin al descrito anteriormente. LA CÁMARA DE COMERCIO DEL CALLAO AEROPUERTO INTERNACIONAL JORGE CHÁVEZ Por la Av. Elmer Faucett que une las avenidas principales de conexión a la ciudad, es decir las Avenidas La Marina, Venezuela, Benavides y Argentina, o por la Av. Tomás Valle que empieza en el Km. 7 de la Carretera Panamericana Norte, se llega al Óvalo Faucett desde el cual se ingresa al área del Terminal de Pasajeros. Una garita, controla el ingreso de vehículos a la zona de estacionamiento, con capacidad de parqueo para aproximadamente 1,000 unidades. En el lugar preponderante de la zona de estacionamiento, se han ubicado 14 astas para las banderas de los países cuyas líneas de aviación operan en el Terminal, estando en el centro de ellas la bandera del Perú. Conjunto de vivienda cuya composición volumétrica es compleja sin embargo su escala es local; esta inspirado en el proyecto " Hábitat" de safdie con expresión brutalista. CONJUNTO VIVIENDAS EN EL CALLAO
  13. 13. 12 LA CASA RONALD ANÁLISIS FUNCIONAL ELEVACIÓN UBICACIÓN 1.- INGRESO AV. CONSTITUCIÓN 2.- INGRESO AV. INDEPENDENCIA 3.- ASCENSORES 4.- ESCALERAS 5.- BAÑOS 6.- BAR 7.- GALERIAS 8 PASILLO 1.- MIRADORES 2.- ROOFTOP 3.- INGRESO 4.- ASCENSORES 5.- ESCALERAS 6.- PASILLO 7.- VITRAL 8.-SÓTANO PLANTA 1 CORTES
  14. 14. 13 ANÁLISIS FUNCIONAL FACHADA FRONTAL UBICACIÓN 1970 1.- HALL- PÚBLICO 2.- PERSONAL 3.- INGRESO 4.- HALL- DEPARTAMENTOS 5.- COMEDOR 6.- SSHH 7.- CONSEJERIA 8.- ARCHIVOS PLANTA 1 1.- ESTACIONAMIENTO 2.- PERSONAL 3.- HALL- PÚBLICO 4.- HALL- DEPARTAMENTOS 5.- PÚBLICO 6.- ADMINISTRACIÓN 7.- DEPARTAMENTO A 8.- DEPARTAMENTO B 9.- AZOTEA CORTE EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO
  15. 15. ANÁLISIS ESTILÍSTICO LA CASA RONALD EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO La sobriedad de su estilo arquitectónico refleja un neoclasicismo tardío en su detalle, con elementos como frisos, molduras o capiteles jónicos, así como medallones, grecas y otros que enriquecen su arquitectura ESTILO INGLES La composición volumétrica de esta edificación es un tanto compleja Bustos en mármol de importantes personajes de la historia universal. ARQUITECTURA MODERNA "La casa Ronald" ubicada en Callao se convierte en uno de los monumentos arquitectónicos más representativos de la arquitectura producto de la industrialización europea. En este caso se busco neutralizar la imagen estructural del edificio, buscando mantener la calidad volumétrica El moderno edificio de once pisos que se levanta al costado de la Plaza "Francisco Bolognesi", 14
  16. 16. CONCLUSIONES Cabe resaltar que el callao posee una riqueza histórica, cultural y arquitectónica, lo cual demuestra su importante pasado para el país, debido a que su puerto era el principal acceso al país en la época colonial, republicana, estilo ingles y la actual. En sus comienzos era un asentamiento urbano de servicios para la actividad aduanera y almacenaje del fortín, así como vivienda del personal militar, administrativo y laboral del mismo. El desarrollo de la arquitectura en el Perú desde la época colonial hasta nuestros días está ligado primordialmente a la evolución arquitectónica de países con tradiciones y costumbres ajenas a la realidad peruana El valor arquitectónico de las edificaciones de arquitectura moderna del Callao influye de manera positiva en la referencia de memorias en los habitantes de Lima. Como reflexión y conclusión de esta primera investigación, vemos cómo nacen así las primeras estructuras rígidas a diferencia de las concepciones elásticas de la ingeniería moderna tradicional y por ello también se tiene unas expresiones estructurales diferentes a lo convencional 15 Actualmente en el callao, se pueden apreciar viviendas coloniales en buena conservación, pero lamentablemente la gran mayoría se encuentran en deterioro o en total abandono, este es el caso del Edificio Banco Central Hipotecario Del Callao, que se encuentra en abandono desde un buen tiempo, y esto es lamentable porque fue unos de los edificios mas importantes en aquella época. En cuanto al análisis funcional en el edificio Ronald, este desarrolla negocios en el primer piso, oficinas y departamentos en los pisos restantes, teniendo el último piso unos espacios espléndidos tanto en su concepción como en el detalle arquitectónico. Por otro lado en el Edificio Banco Central Hipotecario Del Callao, cuenta con ambientes tanto privados como públicos, desarrolla una doble altura en el ingreso principal, consiguiendo una mayor luminosidad y sensación de amplitud que genera el volumen de aire aumentado y luz. En el caso estilístico de la casa Ronald, esta muestra 4 fases, lo que quiere decir es que esta casa a pasado por distintas remodelaciones a lo largo de todo este tiempo, debido a diversos acontecimientos sucedidos en la época, esto genero cambios en cuanto a su estilo, tanto exterior como interior 1 2 3 4
  17. 17. Claudia María Delgado. (2011). Casa Cor Perú 2011. XVI Exposición Peruana de Decoración y Diseño. Edificio Ronald. Callao.. lunes, septiembre 26, 2011, de Bitácora arquitectura peruana Sitio web: https://www.arquitecturaperuana.pe/2011/10/casa-cor-peru-2011-xv-exposicion.html Rodrigo Mazure (1976). (2014). EDIFICIO BANCO CENTRAL HIPOTECARIO CALLAO. 22 de setiembre del 2014, de Catalogo arquitectura movimiento moderno Sitio web: http://cammp.ulima.edu.pe/edificios/edificio-banco-central-hipotecario-callao/ Armando Arteaga. (SATURDAY, JULY 02, 2011). ARQUITECTURA MONUMENTAL DEL CALLAO*. 2011, de La arquitectura Sitio web: http://laarquitectura.blogspot.com/2007/05/arquitectura-monumental-del-callao.html Pablo Herrera. (Apr 26, 2010 ). Lima y el Callao: Guía de Arquitectura y Paisaje. 2010, de issuu Sitio web: https://issuu.com/pabloherrera/docs/guialima TV Perú. ( Vie, 23 Mar 2012). Arquitectura: Callao, el otro centro histórico cap1. 2012, de Tv Perú Sitio web: https://www.tvperu.gob.pe/videos/umbrales/arquitectura-callao-el-otro-centro-historico-cap1 Edmundo Aguilar. ( 5 de dic. de 2011). 100 años de arquitectura moderna en el perú. 2011, de Slideshare Sitio web: https://es.slideshare.net/chupete911/100-aos-de-arquitectura-moderna-en-el-per Prezzi. ( 28 de Abril de 2014). Arquitectura Moderna en el Perú. 28 de Abril de 2014, de Prezzi Sitio web: https://prezi.com/mvx-_lt5cbro/arquitectura- moderna-en-el-peru/?fallback=1 Archdaily. (18/06/20). Arquitectura Peruana: Las más recientes noticias y obras de arquitectura. 18/06/20, de Archdaily Sitio web: https://www.archdaily.pe/pe/tag/arquitectura-peruana Fabrizio Tealdo Zazzali. (31 enero 2018). Un recorrido por las calles del distrito de la Punta en el Callao. 2018, de APUNTES - REVISTA DIGITAL DE ARQUITECTURA Sitio web: http://apuntesdearquitecturadigital.blogspot.com/2018/01/un-recorrido-por-las-calles-del.html Nathan Piper . (March 10, 2019). MONUMENTAL CALLAO: RENAISSANCE IN CALLAO’S HISTORIC PORT DISTRICT. 2020, de Lima city kings Sitio web: http://limacitykings.com/monumental-callao/ Juma. (lunes, 16 de mayo de 2011). "La Casa Ronald - El primer edificio más alto del Callao". 2020, de Callao centro histórico Sitio web https://www.callaocentrohistorico.com/2011/05/la-casa-ronald-el-primer-edificio-mas.html REFERENCIAS 16

