 La fortaleza del profesor Estrada es que sus actividades son bien explicadas, detalladas y se entienden muy bien.
 La debilidad seria que el profesor no pone en cada actividad una nota personal, sino que contesta a todos los alumnos en...
 Mi sugerencia seria que le especifique a cada alumno su nota personal de sus trabajos, que corrija los errores.
Power point profe estrada
Power point profe estrada

Devolución al profesor Estrada

  1. 1.  La fortaleza del profesor Estrada es que sus actividades son bien explicadas, detalladas y se entienden muy bien.
  2. 2.  La debilidad seria que el profesor no pone en cada actividad una nota personal, sino que contesta a todos los alumnos en general.
  3. 3.  Mi sugerencia seria que le especifique a cada alumno su nota personal de sus trabajos, que corrija los errores.

×