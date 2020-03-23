Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB IV PAPARAN DAN ANALISIS DATA A. Paparan Data Lokasi Penelitian 1. Profil Sekolah Profil Sekolah 1. IdentitasSekolah 1 ...
31 KecukupanAir : Cukup 32 SekolahMemprosesAir : Tidak Sendiri 33 AirMinum UntukSiswa : TidakDisediakan 34 MayoritasSiswaM...
peserta didik, berdasarkan data ekonomi orang tua siswa pada bulan Maret 2018 golongan ekonomi pra sejahtera 15,98 %, golo...
akademik dengan menganalisis tuntas sejauh mana ketercapaian daya serap dan solusi yang di berikan berupa bimbingan akadem...
b. Misi 1) Melaksanakan pembelajaran dan bimbingan secara efektif sehingga setiap siswa dapat berkembang secara optimal, s...
1) Melaksanakan proses pembelajaran di SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B yang sesuai dengan standar proses , Sehingga nilai rata...
10) Melaksanakan budaya bersih, sehat, tertib, jujur, dan displin dalam diri siswa, guru, karyawan sekolah. 11) Meningkatk...
Kristen 0 2 2 Khatolik 16 18 34 Hindu 0 0 0 Budha 0 0 0 Konghuchu 0 0 0 Lainnya 0 0 0 Total 61 76 137 5. Keadaan Guru Tabe...
12 Moch Dahri L Honorer Bahasa Indonesia 13 Nana Fusfitaria P PNS Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti Guru Piket 14 Nu...
Kursi Guru PapanTulis Lemari TempatSampah Tempatcuci tangan Jam Dinding PapanPajang SoketListrik SoketListrik/KotakKontak ...
a. Validitas 1) Validitas Isi a) Validitas Perbutir Tabel 12 Validitas Perbutir Pilihan Ganda Butir Soal ne N CVR Keterang...
30 2 2 1 Valid 31 2 2 1 Valid 32 2 2 1 Valid 33 2 2 1 Valid 34 2 2 1 Valid 35 2 2 1 Valid Tabel 12 Validitas Perbutir Angk...
28 2 2 1 Valid 29 2 2 1 Valid 30 2 2 1 Valid 31 2 2 1 Valid 32 2 2 1 Valid b) Validitas Keseluruhan Butir Tabel 13 Validit...
26 3 4 1 Valid 27 4 4 1 Valid 28 4 4 1 Valid 29 4 4 1 Valid 30 4 3 1 Valid 31 4 3 1 Valid 32 4 3 1 Valid 33 3 4 1 Valid 34...
23 4 4 1 Valid 24 4 3 1 Valid 25 4 4 1 Valid 26 4 4 1 Valid 27 4 4 1 Valid 28 4 4 1 Valid 29 4 4 1 Valid 30 4 4 1 Valid 31...
14 32 42 0,76 Mudah 15 31 42 0,74 Mudah 16 32 42 0,76 Mudah 17 34 42 0,81 Mudah 18 34 42 0,81 Mudah 19 35 42 0,83 Mudah 20...
Data nilai prestasi belajar diperoleh dari penilaian tes tertulis berupa pilihan ganda yang telah peneliti berikan pada si...
22 Poniyah P IPS B 80 23 Sonia Februwanti P IPS B 83 24 Syamsiyah P IPS B 71 25 Ade Ilmayani P IPA 83 26 Aditio Elly Yanto...
Interval Kategori 85-89 Baik Sekali (A) 79-84 Baik (B) 74-78 Cukup (C) 69-73 Kurang (D) Dari interval di atas dapat diketa...
P = 6 42 𝑋100% P= 15% 2) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori B sebanyak 14 sisw...
responden SS S J SJ 4 3 2 1 1 19 10 3 - 76 30 6 0 112 2 17 13 2 - 68 39 4 0 111 3 4 18 10 - 16 54 20 0 90 4 13 19 - - 52 5...
42 22 4 6 - 88 12 12 0 112 Setelah dibagikan kuesioner kepada siswa dengan ketentuan di atas , diperoleh data tentang sika...
86-95 C 6 14% 76-85 D 8 19% Setelah mengetahui berapa siswa yang mempunyai prestasi belajar baik sekali, baik, cukup dan k...
P = 14% 4) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori D sebanyak 8 siswa adalah sebaga...
  1. 1. BAB IV PAPARAN DAN ANALISIS DATA A. Paparan Data Lokasi Penelitian 1. Profil Sekolah Profil Sekolah 1. IdentitasSekolah 1 Nama Sekolah : SMAN 1 KUALA MANDORB 2 NPSN : 30107406 3 JenjangPendidikan : SMA 4 StatusSekolah : Negeri 5 AlamatSekolah : JL. TRANSKALIMANTAN RT / RW : 2 / 2 Kode Pos : 78393 Kelurahan : KualaMandor A Kecamatan : Kec.KualaMandor B Kabupaten/Kota : Kab.Kuburaya Provinsi : Prov.KalimantanBarat Negara : Indonesia 6 Posisi Geografis : -0,0341 Lintang 109,4981 Bujur 3. Kontak Sekolah 20 NomorTelepon : 085252010222 21 NomorFax : 22 Email : smansakmb@yahoo.co.id 23 Website : 4. Data Periodik 24 Waktu Penyelenggaraan : Pagi/6hari 25 BersediaMenerimaBos? : Ya 26 SertifikasiISO : BelumBersertifikat 27 SumberListrik : PLN 28 Daya Listrik(watt) : 1300 29 AksesInternet : Lainnya(Wavelan) 30 AksesInternetAlternatif : Telkomsel Flash 5. Sanitasi
  2. 2. 31 KecukupanAir : Cukup 32 SekolahMemprosesAir : Tidak Sendiri 33 AirMinum UntukSiswa : TidakDisediakan 34 MayoritasSiswaMembawa : Tidak AirMinum 35 JumlahToiletBerkebutuhan : 0 Khusus 36 SumberAirSanitasi : Airhujan 37 KetersediaanAirdi : Ada SumberAir Lingkungan Sekolah 38 Tipe Jamban : Leherangsa (toilet duduk/jongkok) 39 JumlahTempatCuci : 7 Tangan 40 ApakahSabundan Air : Tidak MengalirpadaTempat Cuci Tangan 41 JumlahJambanDapat : Lk Pr Bersama Digunakan 1 1 1 42 JumlahJambanTidakDapat : Lk Pr Bersama Digunakan 0 0 0 SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B terletak di Jalan Trans Kalimantan KM.20,6 Parit 19 Desa Kuala Mandor A Kecamatan Kuala Mandor B Kabupaten Kubu Raya Kalimantan Barat yang berbatasan langsung dengan Kabupaten Landak dan Kabupaten Sanggau, dalam mengelola Penyelenggaraan Pendidikan pada Penerimaan Peserta Didik setiap tahunnya animo masyarakat cukup banyak orang tua yang berminat menyekolahkan anaknya di SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B dan cukup terpenuhi pada PPDB tahun 2019/2020 dengan menampung sebanyak 58 siswa, untuk meningkatkan pelayanan pada masyarakat didukung dengan sarana prasarana yang ada berencana dari sekolah tipe B akan menuju sekolah tipe A, dari isian biodata
  3. 3. peserta didik, berdasarkan data ekonomi orang tua siswa pada bulan Maret 2018 golongan ekonomi pra sejahtera 15,98 %, golongan ekonomi menengah 28,75 % dan golongan ekonomi lemah 55,37 %, pekerjaan orang tua sebagian besar Petani, yang lainnya pedagang dan buruh,multi etnis dan multi kultural satu dalam keanekaragaman. Lulusan siswa SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B selama lima tahun berturut-turut dari tahun pelajaran 2011/2012 sampai dengan 2018/2019 lulus 100%. Hasil SNMPTN yang diikuti seluruh siswa kelas XII, yang diterima di perguruan tinggi 7 siswa, Poltekes 1 siswa, dan melalui jalur SBMPTN sebanyak 6 siswa. Pada penyelenggaraan pendidikan kegiatan prakarya yang sudah berjalan adalah Apotik Hidup, mengingat lahan SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B masih ada dan penggarapannya belum maksimal memungkinkan untuk mendukung menuju sekolah sehat menumbuhkan cinta terhadap lingkungan serta mendukung terciptanya suasana belajar yang neyenangkan, sehat, dan produknya dapat dikembangkan untuk kewirausahaan. Dan juga mulok keagamaan yang mendukung tumbuhnya karakter siswa yang bertaqwa. Untuk prestasi dalam pengembangan diri berupa kegiatan ekstrakurikuler untuk bidang seni, bahasa dan olah raga bisa mengikuti baru sampai tingkat kabupaten. Pada kondisi demikian dengan mengetahui kekuatan dan kelemahan berdasarkan analisa SWOT maka Satuan Pendidikan SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B pada tahun Pelajaran 2019/2020 didukung oleh sarana prasarana yang ada akan mengembangkan proses pembelajaran untuk bidang
  4. 4. akademik dengan menganalisis tuntas sejauh mana ketercapaian daya serap dan solusi yang di berikan berupa bimbingan akademik dan bimbingan konseling yang tertuang dalam RKAS, untuk hal ini dilakukan karena minat peserta didik untuk melanjutkan keperguruan tinggi cukup besar. Untuk pengembangan diri pada kegiatan ektrakurikuler layanan minat dan bakat dari hasil angket akan difasilitasi waktunya pada sore hari dan malam hari dengan daya dukung listrik sebesar 2.200 watt, dan dengan tersedianya lapangan Basket, lapangan volly serta peralatan yang memadai diharapkan hak peserta didik dapat tersalurkan dengan program terlampir. Dalam kegiatan Ekstrakurikuler untuk meningkatkan keimanan dan ketakwaan kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa terdapat rumah ibadah dilingkungan SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B didukung oleh kegiatan Rohisnya pada hari Jumat dan kegiatan sosial membantu fakir miskin sebagai salah satu wujud peduli lingkungan. 2. Visi, Misi dan Tujuan a. Visi Perkembangan dan tantang masa depan seperti ; perkembangan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi ; globalisasi yang sangat cepat ; era informasi ; dan berubahnya kesadaran masyarakat dan orang tua terhadap pendidikan memicu sekolah untuk merespon tantangan sekaligus peluang itu. SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B memiliki citra moral yang mengggambarkan profil sekolah yang diinginkan di masa datang yang diwujudkan dalam visi sekolah “CERDAS, TERAMPIL DAN BERTAQWA” .
  5. 5. b. Misi 1) Melaksanakan pembelajaran dan bimbingan secara efektif sehingga setiap siswa dapat berkembang secara optimal, sesuai dengan potensi yang dimiliki yang dapat meningkatkan prestasi akademik lulusan yang berakhlak dan berbudi pekerti luhur. 2) Menumbuhkembangkan semangat keunggulan kepada warga sekolah ( guru, pegawai dan siswa ) 3) Mendorong dan membantu setiap siswa mengenali potensi dirinya , sehingga dapat dikembangkan secara lebih optimal baik di sekolah maupun di masyarakat. 4) Membersihkan lingkungan sekolah dari segala bahaya Narkoba melalaui upaya Pencegahan dan Pemberantasan, Penyalahgunaan dan Peredaran Gelap Narkotika (P4GN). 5) Membangun etos kerja yang ditandai semangat kerja keras kepada warga sekolah untuk mewujudkan tatanan kehidupan yang lebih berkualitas baik secara personal maupun istitusional. 6) Menumbuhkembangkan kesadaran dan kepedulian terhadap kelestarian lingkungan hidup. 7) Menumbuhkembangkan penghayatan dan kesadaran terhadap ajaran agama yang dianut, serta budaya bangsa sehingga menjadi sumber kearifan dalam bertindak. 8) Menumbuhkan karakter yang disiplin bagi warga sekolah. c. Tujuan
  6. 6. 1) Melaksanakan proses pembelajaran di SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B yang sesuai dengan standar proses , Sehingga nilai rata – rata siswa ujian nasional dan Ujian sekolah meningkat 0,5 per mata pelajaran setiap tahunnya . 2) Mewujudkan ketercapaian nilai lulusan yang sesuai dengan standar isi mencapai 100 %. 3) Mengembangkan kompetensi tenaga pendidik yang dapat memenuhi standar pendidikan dan tenaga kependidikan , melalui IHT di Sekolah maupun penataran-penataran diluar . 4) Menambah dan melengkapi perangkat dan peralatan pembelajaran dan ketatausahaan sehingga terpenuhinya standar sarana dan prasarana . 5) Menyusun RAPBS (Rencana Anggaran Penerimaan dan Belanja Sekolah) dari Bantuan Operasional Sekolah (BOS) secara akurat untuk mendukung ketercapaian setiap program kerja sekolah. 6) Menetapkan standar penilaian (KKM) setiap Mata Pelajaran yang sesuai dengan kriteria penilaian dan kondisi sekolah ,sehingga setiap tahunnya diharapkan adanya peningkatan. 7) Mendapatkan Akreditasi A. 8) Memberikan pelayanan yang optimal (pelayanan prima) guna meningkatkan mutu pendidikan, kretaivitas guru, dan kepercayaan masyarakat kepada sekolah. 9) Meningkatkan partisipasi dan dukungan orang tua, kepedulian sosial warga sekolah, dan terciptanya suasana sekolah yang kondusif
  7. 7. 10) Melaksanakan budaya bersih, sehat, tertib, jujur, dan displin dalam diri siswa, guru, karyawan sekolah. 11) Meningkatkan pengetahuan dan kesadaran siswa SMA Negeri 1 Kuala Mandor B dalam upaya Pencegahan dan Pemberantasan, Penyalahgunaan dan Peredaran Gelap Narkotika (P4GN). 3. Struktur Organisasi 4. Keadaan Siswa Tabel Jumlah Siswa Berdasarkan Jenis Kelamin Laki-laki Permpuan Total 61 76 137 Tabel Jumlah Siswa Berdasarkan Usia Usia L P Total < 6 tahun 0 0 0 6 – 12 tahun 0 0 0 13 – 15 tahun `18 16 34 16 – 20 tahun 43 60 103 > 20 tahun 0 0 0 Total 61 76 137 Tabel Jumlah Siswa Berdasarkan Agama Agama L P Total Islam 45 56 101
  8. 8. Kristen 0 2 2 Khatolik 16 18 34 Hindu 0 0 0 Budha 0 0 0 Konghuchu 0 0 0 Lainnya 0 0 0 Total 61 76 137 5. Keadaan Guru Tabel Daftar Pendidik dan Tenaga Kependidikan No Nama JK Status Mapel Tugas Tambahan 1 Aprillianti Putri P Honorer Sejarah Indonesia, Bahasa Indonesia 2 Beata Mangkoan P PNS Sosiologi 3 Esti Utami P PNS Prakarya dan Kewirausahaan Pembina Pramuka Putri 4 Eva Mustika P Honorer Kimia, Sejarah, Sejarah Indonesia 5 Indarsyah L PNS Pendidikan Pancasila dan Kewarganegaraan Wakil Kepala Sekolah 6 Leni Hariani P PNS Fisika Koordinator Laboratorium 7 Lestari P PNS Bahasa Inggris Bendahara BOS 8 Lina I P PNS Koordinator Laboratorium 9 Linda P PNS Matematika (Umum), Matematika (Peminatan) Guru Piket 10 Lukman Hakim L Honorer Seni Budaya 11 Masnawati P PNS Bimbingan dan Konseling/Konselor (BP/BK)
  9. 9. 12 Moch Dahri L Honorer Bahasa Indonesia 13 Nana Fusfitaria P PNS Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti Guru Piket 14 Nurwanti P PNS Ekonomi Kepala Perpustakaan 15 Rohmansyah L Honorer Pendidikan Jasmani, Olahraga, dan Kesehatan 16 Saidi L PNS Kepala Sekolah 17 Siti Nurhayati P PNS Sejarah, Geografi 18 Surya Tiara P Honorer Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi, Seni Budaya 19 Trisya Sumiati P PNS Biologi Kepala Laboratorium 20 Wiwin Margareta P Honorer Pendidikan Agama Katholik dan Budi Pekerti 6. Keadaan Sarana dan Prasarana Tabel Sarana KlosetJongkok TempatAir(Bak) Gayung Meja Siswa Kursi Siswa Meja Guru
  10. 10. Kursi Guru PapanTulis Lemari TempatSampah Tempatcuci tangan Jam Dinding PapanPajang SoketListrik SoketListrik/KotakKontak KlosetJongkok TempatAir(Bak) Gayung Lemari TempatSampah Tempatcuci tangan Jam Dinding Kursi Kerja Meja Kerja/ sirkulasi Papanpengumuman B. Analisis Instrumen 1. Analisis Instrumen
  11. 11. a. Validitas 1) Validitas Isi a) Validitas Perbutir Tabel 12 Validitas Perbutir Pilihan Ganda Butir Soal ne N CVR Keterangan 1 2 2 1 Valid 2 2 2 1 Valid 3 2 2 1 Valid 4 2 2 1 Valid 5 2 2 1 Valid 6 2 2 1 Valid 7 2 2 1 Valid 8 2 2 1 Valid 9 2 2 1 Valid 10 2 2 1 Valid 11 2 2 1 Valid 12 2 2 1 Valid 13 2 2 1 Valid 14 2 2 1 Valid 15 2 2 1 Valid 16 2 2 1 Valid 17 2 2 1 Valid 18 2 2 1 Valid 19 2 2 1 Valid 20 2 2 1 Valid 21 2 2 1 Valid 22 2 2 1 Valid 23 2 2 1 Valid 24 2 2 1 Valid 25 2 2 1 Valid 26 2 2 1 Valid 27 2 2 1 Valid 28 2 2 1 Valid 29 2 2 1 Valid
  12. 12. 30 2 2 1 Valid 31 2 2 1 Valid 32 2 2 1 Valid 33 2 2 1 Valid 34 2 2 1 Valid 35 2 2 1 Valid Tabel 12 Validitas Perbutir Angket Butir Kuisioner ne N CVR Keterangan 1 2 2 1 Valid 2 2 2 1 Valid 3 2 2 1 Valid 4 2 2 1 Valid 5 2 2 1 Valid 6 2 2 1 Valid 7 2 2 1 Valid 8 2 2 1 Valid 9 2 2 1 Valid 10 2 2 1 Valid 11 2 2 1 Valid 12 2 2 1 Valid 13 2 2 1 Valid 14 2 2 1 Valid 15 2 2 1 Valid 16 2 2 1 Valid 17 2 2 1 Valid 18 2 2 1 Valid 19 2 2 1 Valid 20 2 2 1 Valid 21 2 2 1 Valid 22 2 2 1 Valid 23 2 2 1 Valid 24 2 2 1 Valid 25 2 2 1 Valid 26 2 2 1 Valid 27 2 2 1 Valid
  13. 13. 28 2 2 1 Valid 29 2 2 1 Valid 30 2 2 1 Valid 31 2 2 1 Valid 32 2 2 1 Valid b) Validitas Keseluruhan Butir Tabel 13 Validitas Keseluruhan Butir Pilihan Ganda Butir Soal Skor CVI Keterangan Validator 1 Validator 2 1 4 4 1 Valid 2 4 4 1 Valid 3 4 3 1 Valid 4 3 3 1 Valid 5 4 4 1 Valid 6 4 4 1 Valid 7 4 4 1 Valid 8 3 4 1 Valid 9 3 4 1 Valid 10 3 4 1 Valid 11 4 3 1 Valid 12 4 4 1 Valid 13 4 4 1 Valid 14 4 4 1 Valid 15 4 4 1 Valid 16 4 4 1 Valid 17 4 4 1 Valid 18 4 3 1 Valid 19 4 4 1 Valid 20 4 4 1 Valid 21 4 3 1 Valid 22 4 4 1 Valid 23 4 3 1 Valid 24 4 3 1 Valid 25 4 3 1 Valid
  14. 14. 26 3 4 1 Valid 27 4 4 1 Valid 28 4 4 1 Valid 29 4 4 1 Valid 30 4 3 1 Valid 31 4 3 1 Valid 32 4 3 1 Valid 33 3 4 1 Valid 34 4 4 1 Valid 35 4 4 1 Valid Tabel 14 Validitas Keseluruhan Butir Angket Butir Kuisioner Skor CVI Keterangan Validator 1 Validator 2 1 4 4 1 Valid 2 4 3 1 Valid 3 4 4 1 Valid 4 4 4 1 Valid 5 4 4 1 Valid 6 4 3 1 Valid 7 4 4 1 Valid 8 4 4 1 Valid 9 4 3 1 Valid 10 4 3 1 Valid 11 4 4 1 Valid 12 4 3 1 Valid 13 4 3 1 Valid 14 4 4 1 Valid 15 4 4 1 Valid 16 4 4 1 Valid 17 4 4 1 Valid 18 4 3 1 Valid 19 4 4 1 Valid 20 4 4 1 Valid 21 4 4 1 Valid 22 4 4 1 Valid
  15. 15. 23 4 4 1 Valid 24 4 3 1 Valid 25 4 4 1 Valid 26 4 4 1 Valid 27 4 4 1 Valid 28 4 4 1 Valid 29 4 4 1 Valid 30 4 4 1 Valid 31 4 4 1 Valid 32 4 4 1 Valid 2) Validitas Konstruk b. Reliabilitas c. Indeks Kesukaran Tabel 15 Indeks Kesukaran Tes Tertulis (Pilihan Ganda) No Soal Np N P Keterangan 1 28 42 0,67 Sedang 2 32 42 0,76 Mudah 3 34 42 0,81 Mudah 4 35 42 0,83 Mudah 5 27 42 0,64 Sedang 6 31 42 0,74 Mudah 7 28 42 0,67 Sedang 8 31 42 0,74 Mudah 9 30 42 0,71 Mudah 10 32 42 0,76 Mudah 11 31 42 0,74 Mudah 12 31 42 0,74 Mudah 13 31 42 0,74 Mudah
  16. 16. 14 32 42 0,76 Mudah 15 31 42 0,74 Mudah 16 32 42 0,76 Mudah 17 34 42 0,81 Mudah 18 34 42 0,81 Mudah 19 35 42 0,83 Mudah 20 32 42 0,76 Mudah 21 33 42 0,79 Mudah 22 35 42 0,83 Mudah 23 32 42 0,76 Mudah 24 30 42 0,71 Mudah 25 34 42 0,81 Mudah 26 33 42 0,79 Mudah 27 34 42 0,81 Mudah 28 35 42 0,83 Mudah 29 35 42 0,83 Mudah 30 32 42 0,76 Mudah 31 31 42 0,74 Mudah 32 35 42 0,83 Mudah 33 35 42 0,83 Mudah 34 33 42 0,79 Mudah 35 34 42 0,81 Mudah d. Daya Pembeda e. Efektivitas Pengecoh 2. Analisis Deskriptif a. Prestasi Belajar Siswa
  17. 17. Data nilai prestasi belajar diperoleh dari penilaian tes tertulis berupa pilihan ganda yang telah peneliti berikan pada siswa kelas X SMAN 1 Kuala Mandor B. Dari nilai tersebut dapat mengetahui prestasi belajar siswa yang sesungguhnya di sekolah dalam proses belajar mengajar di semester 1, mencakup beberapa ranah PAI yaitu dimensi Al-Qur’an, aqidah, ibadah dan akhlak. Adapun daftar penilaian nilai prestasi belajar PAI, adalah sebagai berikut: Tabel 12 Nilai Prestasi Belajar PAI NO Nama Siswa Jenis Kelamin Kelas Nilai 1 Argo Dwi Sadewa L IPS A 69 2 Aryo Setiadi L IPS A 80 3 Hairil L IPS A 77 4 Juharani L IPS A 86 5 Kaila Utari P IPS A 74 6 M. Riski L IPS A 80 7 Nanda Ramayanti P IPS A 83 8 Nirman L IPS A 83 9 Pitri P IPS A 74 10 Rianti Sagita P IPS A 69 11 Shafila Nadiavila P IPS A 74 12 Siti Azi Idzhari P IPS A 71 13 Zaenal L IPS A 80 14 Anisa P IPS B 77 15 Apri Ansyah Putra L IPS B 80 16 Aryo L IPS B 86 17 Dini Leatari Ningsih P IPS B 69 18 Hamdila Alfa Reza L IPS B 71 19 M. Ajai L IPS B 83 20 M. Hafiz L IPS B 69 21 Nurhalimah P IPS B 74
  18. 18. 22 Poniyah P IPS B 80 23 Sonia Februwanti P IPS B 83 24 Syamsiyah P IPS B 71 25 Ade Ilmayani P IPA 83 26 Aditio Elly Yanto L IPA 89 27 Anita Melia Putri P IPA 89 28 Ardilatar P IPA 83 29 Duhafilianisa P IPA 83 30 Dwi Astari Oktaviani P IPA 69 31 Fahzril Aries L IPA 74 32 Fariz Fahlevi Fadhilah L IPA 80 33 Misa P IPA 86 34 M. Mastur Riski S L IPA 71 35 Putri Andayni P IPA 71 36 Rangga L IPA 69 37 Ranti Fadilah P IPA 74 38 Riana Fitriani P IPA 69 39 Siti Nurhalizah P IPA 80 40 Syabila P IPA 69 41 Puji Setiani P IPA 86 42 Yudi Pratama L IPA 71 Berdasarkan nilai di atas dapat dijelaskan rumus interval yaitu sebagai berikut: i = skor tertinggi−skor terendah +1 4 i = 89−69+1 4 i = 19+1 𝟒 i = 5,25 dibulatkan menjadi 5 Sehingga dapat diperoleh interval sebagai berikut: Tabel 13 Interval Prestasi Belajar
  19. 19. Interval Kategori 85-89 Baik Sekali (A) 79-84 Baik (B) 74-78 Cukup (C) 69-73 Kurang (D) Dari interval di atas dapat diketahui kategori siswa berdasarkan nilai prestasi belajar siswa kelas X SMAN 1 Kuala Mandor B. Tabel 14 Kategori Prestasi Belajar siswa kelas X SMAN 1 Kuala Mandor B Interval Kategori Jumlah Siswa Persentase 85-89 A 6 14% 79-84 B 14 33,5% 74-78 C 8 19% 69-73 D 14 33,5% Setelah mengetahui berapa siswa yang mempunyai prestasi belajar baik sekali, baik, cukup dan kurang kemudian masing-masing kategori diprosentasikan dengan rumus sebagai berikut: P = 𝐹 𝑁 𝑋 100% Kterangan: P = Persentase F = Frekuensi Nilai yang diperoleh N = Jumlah Siswa 1) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori A sebanyak 6 siswa adalah sebagai berikut;
  20. 20. P = 6 42 𝑋100% P= 15% 2) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori B sebanyak 14 siswa adalah sebagai berikut: 𝑃 = 14 42 𝑋 100% P = 33% 3) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori C sebanyak 8 siswa adalah sebagai berikut; 𝑃 = 8 42 𝑋 100% P =19 % 4) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori D sebanyak 14 siswa adalah sebagai berikut; 𝑃 = 14 42 𝑋 100% P = 33% b. Sikap Sosial Data sikap sosial siswa diperoleh dari kuesioner angket sikap sosial yang dibagikan kepada siswa. Kuesioner berjumlah 32 pertanyaan yang terdiri dari aspek sikap sosial peduli, santun, jujur, tanggung jawab, dan disiplin. Tabel 15 Data Sikap Sosial siswa kelas X SMAN 1 Kuala Mandor B No Jawaban Bobot Nilai Jumlah
  21. 21. responden SS S J SJ 4 3 2 1 1 19 10 3 - 76 30 6 0 112 2 17 13 2 - 68 39 4 0 111 3 4 18 10 - 16 54 20 0 90 4 13 19 - - 52 57 0 0 109 5 13 10 9 - 52 30 18 0 100 6 0 31 1 - 0 93 2 0 95 7 0 20 12 - 0 60 24 0 84 8 19 10 3 - 76 30 6 0 112 9 21 1 10 - 84 3 20 0 107 10 14 10 8 - 56 30 16 0 102 11 23 0 9 - 92 0 18 0 110 12 1 14 17 - 4 42 34 0 80 13 13 10 9 - 52 30 18 0 100 14 0 21 11 - 0 63 22 0 85 15 11 21 0 - 44 63 0 0 107 16 10 22 0 - 40 66 0 0 106 17 14 0 18 - 56 0 36 0 92 18 2 29 1 - 8 87 2 0 97 19 18 11 3 - 72 33 6 0 111 20 10 0 22 - 40 0 44 0 84 21 10 21 1 - 40 63 2 0 105 22 5 3 24 - 20 9 48 0 77 23 2 30 0 - 8 90 0 0 98 24 0 21 11 - 0 63 22 0 85 25 11 2 19 - 44 6 38 0 88 26 10 1 21 - 40 3 42 0 85 27 24 3 5 - 96 9 10 0 115 28 0 22 10 - 0 66 20 0 86 29 0 32 0 - 0 96 0 0 96 30 2 21 9 - 8 63 18 0 89 31 11 21 0 - 44 63 0 0 107 32 12 20 0 - 48 60 0 0 108 33 12 10 10 - 48 30 20 0 98 34 25 1 6 - 100 3 12 0 115 35 19 11 2 - 76 33 4 0 113 36 19 3 10 - 76 9 20 0 105 37 2 30 0 - 8 90 0 0 98 38 2 11 19 - 8 33 38 0 79 38 11 19 2 - 44 57 4 0 105 40 20 1 11 - 80 3 22 0 105 41 11 19 2 - 44 57 4 0 105
  22. 22. 42 22 4 6 - 88 12 12 0 112 Setelah dibagikan kuesioner kepada siswa dengan ketentuan di atas , diperoleh data tentang sikap sosial siswa. Hasil nilai sikap sosial siswa sebagai berikut: Dari hasil data di atas bahwa intervalnya adalah: i = skor tertinggi−skor terendah +1 4 i = 115−77+1 4 i = 38+1 4 i = 9,75 di bulatkan menjadi 10 Sehingga dapat diperoleh interval sebagai berikut: Tabel 16 Interval Prestasi Belajar Interval Kategori 106-115 Baik Sekali (A) 96-105 Baik (B) 86-95 Cukup (C) 76-85 Kurang(D) Dari interval di atas dapat diketahui kategori siswa berdasarkan nilai prestasi belajar siswa kelas X SMAN 1 Kuala Mandor B. Tabel17 Kategori Prestasi Belajar siswa kelas X SMAN 1 Kuala Mandor B Interval Kategori Jumlah Siswa Persentase 106-115 A 15 36% 96-105 B 13 31%
  23. 23. 86-95 C 6 14% 76-85 D 8 19% Setelah mengetahui berapa siswa yang mempunyai prestasi belajar baik sekali, baik, cukup dan kurang kemudian masing-masing kategori diprosentasikan dengan rumus sebagai berikut: P = 𝐹 𝑁 𝑋 100% Kterangan: P = Persentase F = Frekuensi Nilai yang diperoleh N = Jumlah Siswa 1) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori A sebanyak 15 siswa adalah sebagai berikut; P = 15 42 𝑋100% P= =36% 2) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori B sebanyak 13 siswa adalah sebagai berikut; 𝑃 = 13 42 𝑋 100% P = 31% 3) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori C sebanyak 6 siswa adalah sebagai berikut; 𝑃 = 6 42 𝑋 100%
  24. 24. P = 14% 4) Untuk mengetahui persentaseprestasi belajar siswa yang mendapat nilai kategori D sebanyak 8 siswa adalah sebagai berikut; 𝑃 = 8 42 𝑋 100% P = 19% 3. Analisis Korelasi a. Asumsi 1) Normalitas 2) Linieritas Koofisien b. Korelasi c. Uji Hipotesis d. Indeks Determinasi C. Temuan Penelitian D. Pembahasan

