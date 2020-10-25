Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hola mi Nombre es Julissa Genao Y juntos/as veremos temas de Gimnasia en el Nivel Inicial Grado a quien va dirigida la pla...
Pero antes de empezar la clase te invito a que levantes tu dedito y cantes conmigo la canción mi dedito Con mi dedito digo...
El Tema que quiero darles a conocer es el Descanso y Relajación
Pero sabes tu ¿Qué es un Ejercicio de descanso y de Relajación?
 !TRANQUILOS Y TRANQUILAS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS QUE EN EL DÍA DE HOY VAMOS A CONOCER MAS DE ESTE TEMA!
La relajación es el conjunto de técnicas para disminuir el tono muscular excesivo y proporcionar una distensión física y m...
Mientras que El Descanso es el reposo, la quietud o la pausa que se hace en medio del trabajo o de otra actividad.
Te voy a mostrar estas imágenes para que tengas una idea
 Luego de ver la imágenes quiero que responda esta pregunta  ¿ cual de estas imagenes cree que representa la de posición...
Si Elegiste esta…
!Felicidades estas en lo correcto!
Entonces esta es la de Relajación
Para afianzar conocimientos
 En el día de hoy veremos audiovisuales de como podemos hacer ejercicios y posiciones de relajación y descanso También te...
El primer video nos va ayudar a hacer ejercicios de Relajación
Para Recordar
Ejercicios de Relajación
Y el segundo nos va ayudar a llevar a tener un descanso
Para Recordar
Posiciones de Descanso
Luego de Ver los audiovisuales y practicado cada una de las posiciones menciona: ¿Qué vimos? ¿Qué aprendimos? ¿Cual tipo d...
Hemos terminado
Julissa Genao
Planificación sobre el tema de descanso y relajacion en el area del Nivel Inicial

Julissa Genao

  1. 1. Hola mi Nombre es Julissa Genao Y juntos/as veremos temas de Gimnasia en el Nivel Inicial Grado a quien va dirigida la planificación Pre-Primario
  2. 2. Pero antes de empezar la clase te invito a que levantes tu dedito y cantes conmigo la canción mi dedito Con mi dedito digo: si, si Con mi dedito digo: no, no Digo, digo: si, si Digo, digo: no, no Y este dedito se escondió…
  3. 3. El Tema que quiero darles a conocer es el Descanso y Relajación
  4. 4. Pero sabes tu ¿Qué es un Ejercicio de descanso y de Relajación?
  5. 5.  !TRANQUILOS Y TRANQUILAS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS QUE EN EL DÍA DE HOY VAMOS A CONOCER MAS DE ESTE TEMA!
  6. 6. La relajación es el conjunto de técnicas para disminuir el tono muscular excesivo y proporcionar una distensión física y mental aumentando la energía de nuestro organismo para afrontar nuestra actividad de una forma óptima.
  7. 7. Mientras que El Descanso es el reposo, la quietud o la pausa que se hace en medio del trabajo o de otra actividad.
  8. 8. Te voy a mostrar estas imágenes para que tengas una idea
  9. 9.  Luego de ver la imágenes quiero que responda esta pregunta  ¿ cual de estas imagenes cree que representa la de posición de descanso?
  10. 10. Si Elegiste esta…
  11. 11. !Felicidades estas en lo correcto!
  12. 12. Entonces esta es la de Relajación
  13. 13. Para afianzar conocimientos
  14. 14.  En el día de hoy veremos audiovisuales de como podemos hacer ejercicios y posiciones de relajación y descanso También te propongo que imites lo que veas en el video
  15. 15. El primer video nos va ayudar a hacer ejercicios de Relajación
  16. 16. Para Recordar
  17. 17. Ejercicios de Relajación
  18. 18. Y el segundo nos va ayudar a llevar a tener un descanso
  19. 19. Para Recordar
  20. 20. Posiciones de Descanso
  21. 21. Luego de Ver los audiovisuales y practicado cada una de las posiciones menciona: ¿Qué vimos? ¿Qué aprendimos? ¿Cual tipo de Ejercicio te gusto mas el de relajación o el descanso?
  22. 22. Hemos terminado

