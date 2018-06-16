Uny julio valbuena romero tarea 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL AGUA EN EL ORGANISMO, COMPARTIMIENTOS LIQUIDOS, CONCEPTOS DE MATERIA ATOMO Y MOLECULAS TAREA 3 ASIGNATURA BIOLOGIA POR:
El agua es el principal componente del cuerpo humano, y supone el 60% del peso corporal total. Esta cantidad total depende...
El agua se distribuye por el cuerpo y los órganos. El contenido en agua de los distintos órganos depende de su composición...
COMPARTIMIENTOS LIQUIDOS DEL CUERPO ( 60% de la masa corporal) LIQUIDO INTRACELULAR ( dentro de las células) LIQUIDO EXTRA...
La osmolaridad y la osmolalidad son términos que se asocian, pero son diferentes. OSMOLARIDAD Concentración de las partícu...
La materia es todo aquello lo cual ocupa una cierta cantidad de energía reunida en una parte del universo observable. Esto...
LOS ÁTOMOS son La unidad básica de la materia es el átomo. Los átomos son las partículas que determinan la naturaleza de l...
LAS MACROMOLÉCULAS son grandes grupos de moléculas unidas, se les conoce así por que son moléculas cuya masa molecular es ...
LAS PROTEÍNAS ​son macromoléculas formadas por cadenas lineales de aminoácidos. Las proteínas participan tanto en las func...
  1. 1. EL AGUA EN EL ORGANISMO, COMPARTIMIENTOS LIQUIDOS, CONCEPTOS DE MATERIA ATOMO Y MOLECULAS TAREA 3 ASIGNATURA BIOLOGIA POR: JULIO VALBUENA ROMERO 11247326
  2. 2. El agua es el principal componente del cuerpo humano, y supone el 60% del peso corporal total. Esta cantidad total depende de múltiples factores como la edad, el sexo o el volumen de grasa corporal Cumple una función vital para el buen funcionamiento del organismo, posibilita el transporte de nutrientes a las células, ayuda a la digestión de los alimentos, contribuye a regular la temperatura corporal, etc. Además, el intestino absorbe parte de estos líquidos, gracias a los cuales es posible eliminar todos lo que el cuerpo no necesita, a través de las secreciones y de la orina, por lo que también previene el estreñimiento
  3. 3. El agua se distribuye por el cuerpo y los órganos. El contenido en agua de los distintos órganos depende de su composición y varía desde un 83% en la sangre hasta sólo un 10% en los tejidos adiposos
  4. 4. COMPARTIMIENTOS LIQUIDOS DEL CUERPO ( 60% de la masa corporal) LIQUIDO INTRACELULAR ( dentro de las células) LIQUIDO EXTRACELULAR ( fuera de las células) LIQUIDO INTERSTICIAL INTERCELULAR O TISULAR ( entre las células y tejidos) PLASMA ( porción liquida de la sangre) El liquido intracelular representa aquel que se halla dentro de las células y representa 60% del peso corporal El liquido extracelular representa cerca del 35 a 40 % del agua corporal total. El líquido extracelular consta de plasma y líquidos intersticiales.
  5. 5. La osmolaridad y la osmolalidad son términos que se asocian, pero son diferentes. OSMOLARIDAD Concentración de las partículas osmóticamente activas contenidas en una disolución, expresada en osmoles o en miliosmoles por litro de disolvente se expresa en mmol/L OSMOLALIDAD es la estimación de la concentración osmolar de plasma y es proporcional al número de partículas por kg de disolvente, se expresa como mOsmol/kg PRESIÓN OSMÓTICA: Es la presión necesaria para detener el flujo de agua a través de una membrana semipermeable: Fuerza necesaria para evitar la osmosis
  6. 6. La materia es todo aquello lo cual ocupa una cierta cantidad de energía reunida en una parte del universo observable. Esto lo hace que tenga localización espacial, directamente afectada por el paso del tiempo La materia, entonces, es todo lo que tiene masa y ocupa un lugar en el espacio
  7. 7. LOS ÁTOMOS son La unidad básica de la materia es el átomo. Los átomos son las partículas que determinan la naturaleza de la materia y a su vez están formados por partículas mas pequeñas: los protones, neutrones y electrones. Su función es ser la base fundamental de la materia. Cuando los átomos entran en interacción mutua, de modo que se completan sus niveles energéticos exteriores, se forman partículas nuevas más grandes. Estas partículas constituidas por dos o más átomos se conocen como MOLÉCULAS Su función es agruparse para formar estructuras mas complejas elementales
  8. 8. LAS MACROMOLÉCULAS son grandes grupos de moléculas unidas, se les conoce así por que son moléculas cuya masa molecular es superior a los 10000 uma (unidad de masa atómica). Podemos encontrar moléculas de hasta un millón de umas. La importancia de las macromoléculas en el cuerpo humano es vital debido a que gracias a ella el organismo realiza una gran cantidad de funciones para su desarrollo y supervivencia Los ácidos nucleicos y las proteínas son las dos macromoléculas biológicas más importantes. Ambas son los canales principales de los flujos de información genómica dentro de la célula, que convierten en acciones moleculares el legado genético acumulado
  9. 9. LAS PROTEÍNAS ​son macromoléculas formadas por cadenas lineales de aminoácidos. Las proteínas participan tanto en las funciones estáticas como en las dinámicas de un organismo. Son las unidades estructurales básicas de la arquitectura celular que dan a las células y organelos su forma y aspecto Cuando comemos un alimento que contiene proteínas, nuestro organismo las descompone y las despedaza en aminoácidos con los que luego elabora sus propias proteínas. Algunas de las moléculas más importantes de nuestro organismo (enzimas, hormonas, anticuerpos, etc.) son proteínas que nuestro cuerpo ha elaborado a partir de esos aminoácidos

