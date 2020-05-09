Successfully reported this slideshow.
My five minutes bell Julio César Hdz. Suárez 180636-1
Sources: - https://www.forbes.com/sites/victorlipman/2013/03/01/5-simple- steps-to-more-efficient-effective-meetings/#45cd...
Five minutes bell

  1. 1. My five minutes bell Julio César Hdz. Suárez 180636-1
  2. 2. 3 effective tips to avoid problems experienced in a business meeting. Meetings are meant to be a channel for change and improvement. A process towards higher productivity, honest communication, stronger team building, and surely better results. But Research indicates that over 50 percent of meeting time is wasted, so then… how we can fix this ?
  3. 3. 1) Spend twice as much time on the agenda as you normally would As meeting organizer, it's your responsibility to have clarity about objectives. Consult with another team member if you need to; a little extra time at the front end will save more time at the back end.
  4. 4. 2) Keep it as short as possible Research shows that meeting engagement starts to drop off quite rapidly after about 30 minutes with attention levels dropping quicker the more extended the meeting lasts. Whatever can be said in 15 minutes should be told in 15 minutes, trying to never surpass a twenty-five minutes length.
  5. 5. 3) Use clear deadlines Productive meetings always look for a precise result or outcome to be achieved. And without defined deadlines, there is no way to measure performance and results. Making everybody acknowledge and agree with time targets is fundamental to keep the team warm up.
  6. 6. Sources: - https://www.forbes.com/sites/victorlipman/2013/03/01/5-simple- steps-to-more-efficient-effective-meetings/#45cdcea571a3 - https://www.forbes.com/sites/palomacanterogomez/2019/05/06/t he-best-9-tricks-to-ensure-efficient-business- meetings/#707bac2331dc

