Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PASOS PARA HACER UNA PRESENTACI�N DE FOTOGRAF�AS EN POWER POINT
Debes entrar en Power Point y seleccionar la opci�n �Presentaci�n en blanco� para comenzar a ver c�mo hacer la presentaci�...
Una vez tengamos abierto el documento, comenzaremos a crear el �lbum que nos servir� para la presentaci�n. Vete a �Inserta...
Dentro del cuadro de di�logo �Album de fotograf�as�, debajo de la opci�n �Insertar imagen de�, debes hacer �clic� sobre la...
Ver�s como se abre un nuevo cuadro de di�logo llamado �Insertar im�genes nuevas� y dentro de este debes buscar y seleccion...
Seleccionas la carpeta y haces �clic� en �Insertar�, deber�s ahora elegir las fotos de la carpeta que deseas a�adir a tu p...
Estas se abrir�n en el cuadro de �Insertar im�genes nuevas�, y es aqu� donde vas a poder ajustar el orden de las fotos y t...
Una vez hayas hecho los cambios pertinentes, solo tienes que hacer �clic� sobre a opci�n �Crear� y ver�s como en tu docume...
Solo te quedar� a�adir subt�tulos o m�sica a la presentaci�n, algo que puedes hacer cuando se hayan cargado las fotos (aba...
Por otro lado, si no deseas crear la presentaci�n a partir de un �lbum de fotos, siempre puedes optar por abrir el documen...
Una vez hayas acabado de organizar y crear tu presentaci�n de fotos en Power Point, solo deber�s elegir la opci�n �Guardar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Álbum de fotografías en PowerPoint

16 views

Published on

Pasos para hacer un álbum de fotografías en Microsoft PowerPoint de manera fácil, es válido para cualquier versión del programa

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Álbum de fotografías en PowerPoint

  1. 1. PASOS PARA HACER UNA PRESENTACI�N DE FOTOGRAF�AS EN POWER POINT
  2. 2. Debes entrar en Power Point y seleccionar la opci�n �Presentaci�n en blanco� para comenzar a ver c�mo hacer la presentaci�n (luego cuando domines lo que te vamos a explicar, puedes probar a hacerlo con cualquier de las plantillas que tambi�n nos ofrece Power Point).
  3. 3. Una vez tengamos abierto el documento, comenzaremos a crear el �lbum que nos servir� para la presentaci�n. Vete a �Insertar� y haces �clic� en la opci�n ��lbum de fotograf�as� ya continuaci�n seleccionas �Nuevo �lbum de fotograf�as�.
  4. 4. Dentro del cuadro de di�logo �Album de fotograf�as�, debajo de la opci�n �Insertar imagen de�, debes hacer �clic� sobre la opci�n �Archivo o disco�.
  5. 5. Ver�s como se abre un nuevo cuadro de di�logo llamado �Insertar im�genes nuevas� y dentro de este debes buscar y seleccionar la carpeta con la imagen o im�genes que quieres a�adir a la presentaci�n.
  6. 6. Seleccionas la carpeta y haces �clic� en �Insertar�, deber�s ahora elegir las fotos de la carpeta que deseas a�adir a tu presentaci�n.
  7. 7. Estas se abrir�n en el cuadro de �Insertar im�genes nuevas�, y es aqu� donde vas a poder ajustar el orden de las fotos y tambi�n seleccionar si por ejemplo deseas que aparezcan todas ajustadas como las diapositivas una detr�s de otra o que se vean todas juntas.
  8. 8. Una vez hayas hecho los cambios pertinentes, solo tienes que hacer �clic� sobre a opci�n �Crear� y ver�s como en tu documento de Power Point aparecen las fotos como en un �lbum
  9. 9. Solo te quedar� a�adir subt�tulos o m�sica a la presentaci�n, algo que puedes hacer cuando se hayan cargado las fotos (abajo aparecer� la opci�n para crear subt�tulos) y en el men� �Insertar� tendr�s la opci�n de �A�adir audio� para la m�sica.
  10. 10. Por otro lado, si no deseas crear la presentaci�n a partir de un �lbum de fotos, siempre puedes optar por abrir el documento y en el men� �Insertar� elegir la opci�n de �Imagen� para ir a�adiendo una a una las fotos de tu presentaci�n.
  11. 11. Una vez hayas acabado de organizar y crear tu presentaci�n de fotos en Power Point, solo deber�s elegir la opci�n �Guardar como�, dar un t�tulo al documento y guardarlo.

×