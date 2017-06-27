1. CITOLOGÍA VAGINAL Citología vaginal, prueba de Papanicolaou o frotis de Pap es una prueba microscópica de células tomad...
La citología vaginal es una prueba de detección para cáncer de cuello uterino. La mayoría de los cánceres del cuello uteri...
riesgo de cáncer es mayor si el resultado es una lesión intraepitelial de alto grado (LIEAG).  Carcinoma in situ (CIS): e...
Es una prueba que permite certificar o descartar si se ha contraído una infección por hongos o bacterias, especialmente si...
Al momento de que le vayan al realizar el examen la correcta limpieza e higiene de sus genitales. El procedimiento lo real...
La proteinuria es la presencia de proteínas en la orina, en valores superiores a 150 mg en la orina de 24 horas. La misma ...
También es normal que durante el embarazo algunas mujeres experimenten un aumento de proteínas en la orina debido a que du...
El examen de orina sólo necesita de una micción normal. No provoca ninguna molestia. Cuando se introduce la aguja para ext...
 Obstrucción de la salida de la vejiga  Insuficiencia cardíaca Riesgos Los riesgos de este examen están relacionados con...
La mayoría de las veces, la muestra se recogerá como una muestra de orina limpia en el consultorio su proveedor de atenció...
Significado de los resultados anormales Un examen "positivo" o anormal es cuando se encuentran bacterias o cándidas en el ...
Preparación para el examen No orine durante al menos 1 hora antes del examen. Si no tiene ganas de orinar, le pueden solic...
Los riesgos abarcan:  Perforación (orificio) en la uretra o la vejiga por la sonda  Infección Nombres alternativos Urocu...
Citología vaginal

  1. 1. 1. CITOLOGÍA VAGINAL Citología vaginal, prueba de Papanicolaou o frotis de Pap es una prueba microscópica de células tomadas por raspado de la abertura del cuello uterino. El cuello uterino es la parte más baja del útero que se abre en la parte superior de la vagina. Es una prueba de detección para cáncer de cuello uterino. Forma en que se realiza la citología vaginal Usted se acostará sobre una mesa y colocará las piernas en estribos. El médico introducirá un instrumento (llamado espéculo) en la vagina y la abrirá ligeramente para observar el interior de la cavidad vaginal. Las células se raspan suavemente del área del cuello uterino y se envían a un laboratorio para su análisis. Preparación para la citología vaginal Coméntele al médico si:  Está tomando algún medicamento o píldoras anticonceptivas.  Ha tenido una citología vaginal anormal.  Podría estar embarazada. Dentro de las 24 horas anteriores al examen, evite:  Las duchas vaginales.  Tener relaciones sexuales.  Bañarse en la tina.  Usar tampones. Evite programar la citología mientras tenga el período (esté menstruando), ya que esto puede afectar la precisión del examen. Si está teniendo un sangrado anormal, el médico todavía le puede recomendar que se haga el examen. Orine justo antes del examen. Lo que se siente durante la citología vaginal Una citología puede causar alguna molestia, similar a los cólicos menstruales. Usted también puede sentir presión durante el examen. Además, puede sangrar un poco después del examen. Razones por las que se realiza la citología vaginal
  2. 2. La citología vaginal es una prueba de detección para cáncer de cuello uterino. La mayoría de los cánceres del cuello uterino se pueden detectar a tiempo si las mujeres se hacen citologías vaginales (pruebas de Papanicolaou) y exámenes de la pelvis de manera rutinaria. Los exámenes de detección deben empezar hacia la edad de 21 años. Después del primer examen:  La mujer debe hacerse una citología vaginal cada 2 años para buscar cáncer de cuello uterino.  Si usted tiene más de 30 años o su citología vaginal ha sido negativa durante 3 veces consecutivas, el médico puede decirle que sólo necesita una citología vaginal cada 3 años.  Si usted o su compañero sexual tienen otras parejas nuevas, entonces debe hacerse una citología vaginal cada 2 años.  Después de la edad de 65 a 70 años, la mayoría de las mujeres pueden dejar de hacerse citologías vaginales siempre y cuando hayan obtenido tres resultados negativos en los exámenes dentro de los últimos 10 años.  Si usted tiene un nuevo compañero sexual después de los 65 años, debe empezar a hacerse la citología vaginal nuevamente. Usted posiblemente no necesite hacerse citologías vaginales si le han practicado una histerectomía total (extirpación del útero y el cuello uterino) y no tiene antecedentes de displasia cervical (células anormales), cáncer de cuello uterino u otro tipo de cáncer de la pelvis. Los valores normales de la citología vaginal Un valor normal (negativo) significa que significa que no hay células anormales presentes. Nota: los rangos de los valores normales pueden variar ligeramente entre diferentes laboratorios. Hable con el médico acerca del significado de los resultados específicos de su examen. Significado de los valores anormales de la citología vaginal Los resultados anormales se agrupan como sigue:  CASI (células atípicas de significado indeterminado). (ASCUS o AGUS, por sus siglas en inglés). Estos cambios pueden deberse a infección con el VPH, pero también pueden significar que hay cambios precancerosos.  LIEBG (lesión intraepitelial de bajo grado) o LIEAG (lesión intraepitelial de alto grado). (LSIL o HSIL, respectivamente, por sus siglas en inglés). Esto significa que hay probabilidad de presencia de cambios precancerosos; el
  3. 3. riesgo de cáncer es mayor si el resultado es una lesión intraepitelial de alto grado (LIEAG).  Carcinoma in situ (CIS): esto generalmente significa que es probable que los cambios anormales progresen hasta cáncer.  Células escamosas atípicas (ASC-H, por sus siglas en inglés): esto significa que se han encontrado cambios anormales y pueden ser lesión intraepitelial de alto grado (LIEAG).  Células glandulares atípicas (CGA): se observan cambios celulares que sugieren precáncer de la parte superior del canal cervicouterino o dentro del útero. Cuando una citología vaginal muestra cambios anormales, se necesitan pruebas o controles adicionales. El próximo paso depende de los resultados de la citología vaginal, sus antecedentes previos de citologías y factores de riesgo que usted pueda tener para el cáncer de cuello uterino. Esto puede incluir:  Biopsia dirigida por colposcopia.  Un examen del VPH para verificar la presencia de los tipos de este virus que con mayor probabilidad causan cáncer. Para los cambios celulares menores, los médicos generalmente recomiendan repetir la citología vaginal en 3 a 6 meses. Consideraciones La citología vaginal no es un examen 100% preciso. El cáncer de cuello uterino se puede pasar por alto en un pequeño número de casos. Afortunadamente, este tipo de cáncer se desarrolla de manera muy lenta en la mayoría de las mujeres y las citologías vaginales de control deben identificar cambios preocupantes a tiempo para el tratamiento. Verifique que su médico sepa acerca de todos los medicamentos que usted está tomando. Algunos, entre ellos estrógenos y progestágenos, pueden afectar las citologías vaginales. 2. FROTIS VAGINAL Es un método de investigación que nos permite determinar si detrás de alguno de los órganos reproductores femeninos se esconde una infección bacteriana. Si la respuesta es positiva, ¿de qué tipo y cómo tratarla? Identificar el agente responsable de la infección permite acertar con el tratamiento y saber exactamente cuál es el fármaco más efectivo para combatirlo. PARA QUE SE DEBE REALIZAR
  4. 4. Es una prueba que permite certificar o descartar si se ha contraído una infección por hongos o bacterias, especialmente si la mujer presenta síntomas como pérdidas más abundantes de lo normal, picor o señales de padecer vaginitis, entre otros. El frotis vaginal es una prueba tan sencilla como fundamental para adelantarse al diagnóstico de una posible infección viral o bacteriana en los órganos reproductores femeninos. Una prueba que forma parte la revisión ginecológica, especialmente cuando aparecen algunos síntomas que nos pueden alertar de que algo no va bien. También es aconsejable realizar durante el embarazo RECOMENDACIONES Antes de realizar la prueba esa aconsejable tener en cuenta una serie de consejos que pueden invalidar la prueba del examen consejos como evita las relaciones sexuales durante 24 horas y utilizar cremas o productos de higiene. Es una prueba rápida y totalmente indolora la cual como hemos dicho se realiza cuando la mujer manifiesta señales de infecciones vaginales pérdida constante y abundante dolor al tener relaciones picazón y mal olor. PROCEDIMIENTO Esta prueba la realiza el ginecólogo. En la vagina se inserta, ayudado por una fuente de luz, un hisopo de algodón a una profundidad de unos cinco centímetros para recoger las secreciones y someterlas a análisis. También puede recomendar realizar un frotis cervical, prueba necesaria para detectar las infecciones por Chlamydia o Mycoplasma. Prueba para detectar también la infección por virus del papiloma humano (VPH). Si la toma de muestra vaginal detecta la presencia de Escherichia coli o Trichonomas o Chlamydia hay que tener en cuenta que puede ser un factor de riesgo de obstrucción de las trompas de Falopio y de posterior infertilidad. En el caso de hongos como la cándida es aconsejable administrar también un tratamiento anti fúngico. Si el frotis es negativo indica la ausencia total de problemas o infecciones. IMPLEMENTOS  ESPECULO VAGINAL  ESPATULA DE RECOGIDA  PORTA OBJETOS DE CRISTAL  CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERIA Explicarle a la paciente sobre el procedimiento que le van a realizar El informarle las pre indicaciones que debe tener en cuenta para la toma del examen tales como no tener relaciones sexuales antes de 48 horas, haber culminado su ciclo menstrual por completo.
  5. 5. Al momento de que le vayan al realizar el examen la correcta limpieza e higiene de sus genitales. El procedimiento lo realizara un ginecólogo. 3. CONTEO DE ADDIS Conteo de Addis Conteo de Addis o también conocido como recuento de Addis, es un análisis de orina que permite valorar la funcionalidad renal mediante el estudio microscópico de los sedimentos urinarios. La prueba consiste en el conteo celular y de cilindros en la orina centrifugada, donde el paciente es sometido a una dieta restrictiva de líquidos, para luego recolectar la orina, la cual debe hacerse de forma cronometrada en 2 h, 4 h o 24 h. La determinación de proteinuria minutada debe hacerse por el método de Biuret. La prueba debe su nombre al científico estadounidense Thomas Addis, que fue quien la desarrolló en 1926. Las cifras o valores normales  Proteínas: menor a 0.03 mg/min.  Hematíes y leucocitos: menor 1000/min.  Cilindros: menor 250/min. Importancia de los análisis de orina El más antiguo de los procedimientos de laboratorio que hoy se usa en medicina es probablemente el examen de la orina. Hipócrates en el siglo V a.n.e exhortaba a sus seguidores a que se analizara la orina y como fieles a su escuela incitamos a nuestros analistas, no sólo a su examen, sino que abogamos, por un incremento del número de técnicas, que satisfagan las necesidades diagnósticas y terapéuticas de la clínica médica, y con un perfeccionamiento del desempeño analítico en aras de lograr resultados más exactos y precisos. Recogida de orina para recuento de Addis  Desechar totalmente la primera micción de la mañana y a las tres horas exactas, miccione y recoja toda la orina.  Cierre el recipiente herméticamente y envíelo al laboratorio inmediatamente.  Se permite la tomar agua durante las tres horas.  Conviene estar en reposo entre las dos micciones 4. PROTEINURIA DURANTE EL EMBARAZO Es un aumento de las proteínas en orina que se produce por los cambios renales del embarazo. Si los niveles son elevados puede ser un indicador de preeclampsia o enfermedad renal. ¿Qué es la proteinuria?
  6. 6. La proteinuria es la presencia de proteínas en la orina, en valores superiores a 150 mg en la orina de 24 horas. La misma puede ser transitoria, permanente, ortostática, monoclonal o de sobrecarga. ¿Cuáles son las causas que la provocan? La proteinuria se produce al dañarse los filtros de los riñones (estos filtros retienen lo indispensable para el organismo y descartan lo innecesario). Significa que los riñones no pueden contener las macromoléculas de las proteínas y estas se filtran en la sangre. La afección se produce por enfermedades que afectan directamente a los riñones, o por enfermedades que afecten otros órganos vinculados a su funcionamiento. Algunas de las principales causas pueden ser provocadas por: diabetes, lupus, mieloma múltiple e intoxicación con medicamentos. Otras posibles afecciones que provocan la proteinuria son: pielonefritis bacteriana, tumor en la vejiga, insuficiencia cardíaca congestiva, síndrome de Goodpasture, envenenamiento por metales pesados, síndrome nefrótico, enfermedad poliquística del riñón, entre otras. Sin embargo la causa más frecuente de proteinuria durante el embarazo es la preeclampsia. ¿Cómo se diagnostica? Su diagnóstico se realiza mediante un análisis de orina para detectar proteínas o bien con una tira reactiva, similar al test de embarazo casero. El resultado también puede variar durante el día, por lo que si se sospecha que puede haber un problema deberás recoger la orina durante 24 hs. para realizar el test nuevamente. ¿Cuáles son los valores normales? En análisis de orina los valores normales son menores de 150 mg en la orina de 24 horas o de 0 a 8 mg/dl si se determina por medio de una prueba rápida con tira reactiva. ¿Qué sucede si tengo proteinuria? La aparición de un nivel elevado de proteinuria es un indicador de que el sistema de filtro de los riñones presenta algún daño. Es normal que el médico decida hacerte un análisis para chequear el funcionamiento de los riñones y determinar si estos están amenazados por alguna enfermedad.
  7. 7. También es normal que durante el embarazo algunas mujeres experimenten un aumento de proteínas en la orina debido a que durante este período los riñones trabajan con más intensidad. Otra causa puede ser una infección urinaria. En este caso es probable que el médico indique un análisis de orina para confirmar su diagnótico y de ser así, conocer de qué tipo se trata. Por lo general su tratamiento es con antibióticos. Si los niveles proteinuria continúan aumentando en controles posteriores, puede ser un síntoma de preeclampsia. Debes prestarle a tención a los siguientes síntomas: hipertensión arterial, hinchazón de pies, rostro y dedos. La preeclampsia puede manifestarse con todos estos síntomas o con solo uno de ello. ¿Cuál es el tratamiento? Al no ser una enfermedad propiamente dicha, la proteinuria se trata combatiendo a la enfermedad que la provocó. El médico decidirá cuál es el tratamiento más adecuado para cada paciente. 5. EXAMEN DE DEPURACIÓN DE LA CREATININA Es un análisis que ayuda a proporcionar información sobre la forma en la que están funcionando los riñones. Este examen compara el nivel de creatinina en la orina con el nivel de creatinina en la sangre. Forma en que se realiza el examen Este examen requiere tanto una muestra de orina como una muestra de sangre. Usted recogerá la orina durante 24 horas y luego se le tomará la muestra de sangre. Siga las instrucciones con exactitud. Esto garantiza resultados precisos. Preparación para el examen Su proveedor de atención médica puede solicitarle que suspenda temporalmente cualquier medicamento que pueda afectar los resultados del análisis. Esto incluye antibióticos y medicamentos para los ácidos gástricos. No olvide comentarle al proveedor de atención sobre todos los medicamentos que usted toma. NO deje de tomar ningún medicamento sin hablar antes con su proveedor de atención. Lo que se siente durante el examen
  8. 8. El examen de orina sólo necesita de una micción normal. No provoca ninguna molestia. Cuando se introduce la aguja para extraer la sangre, algunas personas sienten un dolor moderado. Otras sólo sienten un pinchazo o sensación de picadura. Posteriormente, puede haber una sensación pulsátil o un hematoma leve. Estos desaparecen poco después. Razones por las que se realiza el examen La creatinina es un desecho químico producto de la creatina. La creatina es un químico que el cuerpo produce para suministrar energía, principalmente a los músculos. Al comparar el nivel de creatinina en la orina con el nivel de creatinina en la sangre, esta prueba calcula la tasa de filtración glomerular (TFG). La TFG es una medición de qué tan bien están trabajando los riñones, especialmente sus unidades de filtración. Estas unidades de filtración se conocen como glomérulos. La creatinina se excreta (elimina) del cuerpo por completo a través de los riñones. Si la actividad renal es anormal, el nivel de creatinina en la sangre aumenta, debido a que se elimina menos creatinina a través de la orina. Resultados normales La depuración a menudo se mide como milímetros por minuto (mL/min) o mililitros por segundo (mL/s). Los valores normales son:  Hombres: 97 a 137 mL/min (1.65 a 2.33 mL/s)  Mujeres: 88 a 128 mL/min (14.96 a 2.18 mL/s) Los rangos de los valores normales pueden variar ligeramente entre diferentes laboratorios. Algunos utilizan diferentes mediciones o analizan muestras diferentes. Hable con el médico acerca del significado de los resultados específicos de su examen. Significado de los resultados anormales Los resultados anormales (depuración de la creatinina por debajo de lo normal) pueden indicar:  Problemas renales como el daño a las células tubulares  Insuficiencia renal  Muy poco flujo de sangre hacia los riñones  Daño a las unidades de filtración en los riñones  Pérdida de líquidos corporales (deshidratación)
  9. 9.  Obstrucción de la salida de la vejiga  Insuficiencia cardíaca Riesgos Los riesgos de este examen están relacionados con el proceso de extracción de sangre. Las venas y las arterias varían de tamaño de una persona a otra y de un lado del cuerpo a otro. Obtener una muestra de sangre de algunas personas puede ser más difícil que de otras. Otros riesgos asociados con la extracción de sangre son leves, pero pueden incluir:  Sangrado excesivo  Desmayo o sensación de mareo  Hematoma (acumulación de sangre debajo de la piel)  Infección (un riesgo leve cada vez que se presenta ruptura de la piel) 6. UROANÁLISIS Aunque a veces no parezca, el análisis de la orina es probablemente uno de las mejores exámenes no invasivos de las que se dispone actualmente. Este análisis puede dar información acerca de problemas renales, trastornos del sistema urinario e incluso sobre el funcionamiento general del organismo. Médicos de la Antiguedad como Hipócrates ya sabían hace 2500 años como diagnosticar la diabetes a partir de la orina. El uroanálisis es en realidad un conjunto de pruebas que dan una idea general acerca de la orina desde el punto de vista físico, químico y microscópico y de este modo permite obtener una idea general del estado de salud del organismo. Tanto así que algunos médicos han llamado al uroanálisis una biopsia líquida y siempre es uno de las pruebas más solicitadas al laboratorio clínico. 7. UROCULTIVO Es un examen de laboratorio para analizar si hay bacterias u otros microbios en una muestra de orina. Puede ser utilizado para buscar una infección urinaria en adultos y niños. Forma en que se realiza el examen
  10. 10. La mayoría de las veces, la muestra se recogerá como una muestra de orina limpia en el consultorio su proveedor de atención médica o en la casa. Usted usará un equipo especial para recolectar la orina. Una muestra de orina también puede tomarse introduciendo una sonda (tubo) de caucho delgada (catéter) a través de la uretra hasta la vejiga. Esto lo hace alguien en el consultorio de su proveedor de atención médica o en el hospital. La orina se vacía en un recipiente estéril y luego se retira la sonda. En raras ocasiones, su proveedor puede recolectar una muestra de orina introduciendo una aguja a través de la piel de la parte baja del abdomen hasta la vejiga. La orina se lleva luego a un laboratorio para determinar si hay bacterias u hongos en la orina. Los resultados tardan de 24 a 48 horas. Preparación para el examen Si es posible, recoja la muestra cuando la orina haya estado en la vejiga durante dos a tres horas. Lo que se siente durante el examen Cuando se introduce la sonda, se puede sentir presión. Se usa un gel especial para insensibilizar la uretra. Razones por las que se realiza el examen Su proveedor puede ordenar este examen si usted tiene síntomas de una infección urinaria o vesical, tales como dolor o ardor al orinar. A usted también le pueden hacer un urocultivo después de que le hayan tratado una infección con el fin de constatar que todas las bacterias hayan desaparecido. Resultados normales La "proliferación normal" es un resultado normal, lo cual significa que no hay ninguna infección. Los rangos normales de valores pueden variar un poco entre distintos laboratorios. Algunos laboratorios utilizan medidas diferentes o analizan muestras diferentes. Hable con su proveedor de atención médica acerca de los resultados específicos de su examen.
  11. 11. Significado de los resultados anormales Un examen "positivo" o anormal es cuando se encuentran bacterias o cándidas en el cultivo. Esto probablemente significa que usted tiene una infección urinaria o vesical. Otros exámenes pueden ayudarle a su proveedor a saber qué bacterias o cándidas están causando la infección y cuales antibióticos pueden ser mejores para tratarla. Algunas veces, en el cultivo se puede encontrar más de un tipo de bacterias o sólo una pequeña cantidad. Riesgos Existe un riesgo muy poco frecuente de un agujero (perforación) en la uretra o la vejiga si su proveedor de atención médica utiliza una sonda. Consideraciones Se puede presentar un resultado falso negativo en el urocultivo si usted ha estado tomado antibióticos recientemente. 8. UROCULTIVO EN MUESTRA POR SONDAJE Es un examen de laboratorio con el cual se buscan microorganismos en una muestra de orina. Forma en que se realiza el examen Este examen requiere una muestra de orina. La muestra se toma colocando una sonda de caucho delgada (llamada catéter) a través de la uretra hasta la vejiga. Esto lo puede hacer un enfermero o un técnico entrenado. Primero, se limpia minuciosamente la zona alrededor del orificio de la uretra con una solución desinfectante (antiséptica). Luego, se inserta suavemente la sonda dentro de la uretra. La orina se descarga dentro de un recipiente estéril y se retira la sonda. En raras ocasiones, el proveedor de atención médica puede optar por tomar la muestra de orina insertando una aguja directamente en la vejiga a través de la pared abdominal y drenando la orina. Sin embargo, esto por lo general sólo se hace en bebés o para una evaluación inmediata en búsqueda de una infección bacteriana. La orina se envía a un laboratorio. Se hacen exámenes para determinar si hay microorganismos en la muestra de orina. Se pueden hacer otros exámenes con el fin de determinar el mejor medicamento para combatirlos.
  12. 12. Preparación para el examen No orine durante al menos 1 hora antes del examen. Si no tiene ganas de orinar, le pueden solicitar que se tome un vaso de agua unos 15 a 20 minutos antes del procedimiento. Aparte de esto, no es necesaria preparación alguna para el examen. Lo que se siente durante el examen Hay cierta molestia. A medida que se inserta el catéter, se puede sentir presión. Si usted tiene una infección urinaria, puede tener algo de dolor cuando se introduce el catéter. Razones por las que se realiza el examen El examen se lleva a cabo:  Para obtener una muestra estéril de orina en una persona que no puede orinar por sí sola.  Si usted podría tener una infección en las vías urinarias.  Si usted no puede vaciar la vejiga (retención urinaria). Resultados normales Los valores normales dependen del examen que se esté realizando. Los resultados normales se informan como "sin crecimiento bacteriano" y son un signo de que no hay infección. Significado de los resultados anormales Un examen "positivo" o anormal significa que microorganismos, como bacterias u hongos levaduriformes, se encuentran en una muestra de orina. Esto probablemente significa que usted tiene una infección de las vías urinarias o una infección de la vejiga. Si sólo hay una pequeña cantidad de microorganismos, su médico posiblemente no recomiende el tratamiento. A veces, en el cultivo se encuentran bacterias que no causan infecciones urinarias. Esto se conoce como contaminante. Es posible que no se necesite tratamiento. Las personas que tienen una sonda vesical permanente puede tener bacterias en la muestra de orina, pero éstas no causan una infección real. Esto se llama ser colonizado. Riesgos
  13. 13. Los riesgos abarcan:  Perforación (orificio) en la uretra o la vejiga por la sonda  Infección Nombres alternativos Urocultivo en muestra obtenida por sondaje vesical; Urocultivo por sondaje vesical; Cultivo de muestra de orina obtenida por catéter (cateterizada)

