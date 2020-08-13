AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE ARQUITECURA E INGENERIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PUERTO ORDAZ ESCUELA: A...
Introducción Cuando hablamos de la arquitectura actual es imprescindible mencionar la palabra sostenibilidad ya que nos mu...
Análisis de Los Avances tecnológicos de la ingeniería y arquitectura en la actualidad La tecnología en el sector de la con...
Por último y no menos importante esta la construcción de tipo Smart complementada con la domótica, en donde instalaciones ...
durabilidad y resistencia al deterioro, buen comportamiento mecánico, entre otras. Además la nanotecnología en la construc...
Lo Nuevo en Campanas Extractoras La tecnología actual ofrece verdaderas obras de arte en diseño y funciones nunca antes vi...
Para hacer diseños estándar y fáciles, las computadoras tienen un papel importante. Utilizando los programas de diseño asi...
Otro tipo de isla artificial es la formada por el aislamiento de una zona mediante la construcción de canales. Crecimiento...
planificación, diseño, ubicación, construcción, usando energía renovable (fuente solar, eólica), conservando el agua, apro...
Edificios inteligentes Son aquellas edificaciones equipadas con cableado estructurado que permite a sus ocupantes controla...
Estructuras arquitectónicas Una de las ramas importantes de la ingeniería civil es la parte arquitectónica con la cual le ...
Aprovechamiento racional de agua El aprovechamiento del recurso hídrico es una preocupación mundial puesto que el agua es ...
Conclusión La tecnología ha sido imprescindible y se ha desarrollado hoy como industria de la construcción, y ha logrado d...
Anexos
Bibliografías https://mandua.com.py/los-avances-tecnologicos-en-el-campo-de-la- ingenieria-civil-n501 https://realestatema...
AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE ARQUITECURA E INGENERIA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE ARQUITECURA E INGENERIA

64 views

Published on

NOMBRE JULIO PEREZ CEDULA 27936845

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE ARQUITECURA E INGENERIA

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PUERTO ORDAZ ESCUELA: ARQUITECTURA Alumno: Julio Pérez Cédula: 27936845 Puerto Ordaz, Agosto del 2020 Ciudad Guayana
  2. 2. Introducción Cuando hablamos de la arquitectura actual es imprescindible mencionar la palabra sostenibilidad ya que nos muestra el proceso de adaptación de las nuevas formas, climas, entorno y necesidades actuales del ser humano antes ciertas situaciones. Por lo que la arquitectura conforme va pasando el tiempo va adquiriendo nuevas destrezas y capacidades de manejo ante las crisis y avistamientos actuales así como también la ingeniería, ambas trabajan de la mano. Hoy en día los ingenieros también van a la delantera en materia tecnológica. Son los principales usuarios de sofisticados productos de alta tecnología y aplican los conceptos más recientes en diseño asistido por computadoras (CAD) en el proceso del diseño propiamente dicho, la construcción, la programación de proyectos y el control de costos. La arquitectura moderna es también afectada por cambios en la tecnología computacional. Programas computacionales que ayudan a presentar ejemplos de arquitectura en 3D permite a los arquitectos ver posibles fallas antes de construir. Los proyectos arquitectónicos pueden ser mostrados como si fueran completos a través de la tecnología computacional y esto ayuda a que el arquitecto cambie los elementos de diseño antes de ejecutarlos. La Arquitectura es la rama de la historia del arte que estudia la evolución histórica de la arquitectura, sus principios, ideas y realizaciones. Si evoluciona la historia, evoluciona la arquitectura con sus estructuras y materiales; estando sujeta a las limitaciones y fortalezas de la historia, existiendo un desarrollo evolutivo en sus construcciones y tecnologías modernas.
  3. 3. Análisis de Los Avances tecnológicos de la ingeniería y arquitectura en la actualidad La tecnología en el sector de la construcción ha avanzado significativamente en los últimos años, esto debido principalmente a que ya no solo se trata de llevar a cabo un proceso de construcción convencional, donde la estructura se considera independiente de su entorno, sino que además es necesario tomar en cuenta las necesidades tanto ambientales como sociales. Si bien es cierto que los software tipo CAD han sido un gran avance en el diseño en la construcción solo se limita a simular herramientas de dibujo en un ordenador lo cual no involucra otros aspectos en la gestión de las estructuras, a diferencia de la tecnología Building Information Modeling (BIM) que además de abarcar el diseño tipo CAD (2D y 3D), consideran otros aspectos llamados 4D, 5D, 6D y 7D, refiriéndose a los aspectos de la gestión del tiempo o calendario de obra, la gestión de los costos en la construcción, el análisis de sostenibilidad y la gestión del ciclo de vida respectivamente. Esta tecnología revolucionaria también permite hacer un sinfín de simulaciones en cada uno de los elementos componen a las estructuras de forma separada lo que proporciona a los arquitectos e ingenieros observar al mínimo detalle cada aspecto tanto de diseño como en el proceso de construcción, de igual forma la tecnología BIM ayuda considerablemente a integrar a todos los equipos de trabajo o contratistas en un proyecto lo que permite ejecutar un mejor ejercicio de constructibilidad (gestionar las posibles interferencias en la construcción). Obteniendo así estructuras con una mejor gestión económica, considerando el factor social de las comunidades adyacentes a la misma y disminuyendo los residuos o excedentes del proceso de construcción. Esta tecnología BIM se complementa con otros avances tecnológicos que permiten diseñar, construir y gestionar las estructuras de una forma eficiente, tal es el caso de la tecnología LIDAR (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation), el cual es un sistema de medición y detección de objetos mediante láser, que ayuda en la representación en 3D de las elevaciones topográficas, edificios adyacentes, entre otros, ayudando así en el diseño arquitectónico considerando el entorno como enfoque principal (ayudando a diseñar con respecto a la iluminación, viento, etc.) y también ayudando a los ingenieros a tomar decisiones eficientemente al momento de realizar algún tipo de obra que involucre la topografía.
  4. 4. Por último y no menos importante esta la construcción de tipo Smart complementada con la domótica, en donde instalaciones y sistemas (climatización, electricidad, iluminación, seguridad, telecomunicaciones, multimedia, informáticas, control de acceso, etc.) permiten gestionar y controlar de manera integrada y automatizada la edificación, con el fin de aumentar la eficiencia energética, la seguridad y la accesibilidad. Avances Tecnológicos En La Arquitectura Las generación emergente de creativos entiende las fachadas como espacios sobre los que es posible intervenir (proyectando diseños, animaciones, secuencias de video...) A través de estas intervenciones creativas, los edificios dejan de ser estructuras permanentes y se convierten en entornos de comunicación. Adquieren una cualidad líquida, mutante, y en muchas ocasiones la posibilidad de interactuar con el público. Modernidad de la Arquitectura Es de justicia poner en conocimiento del estudiante que el tema que vamos a tratar es un tema nuevo, relativamente nuevo en los estudios CTS. Esto no quiere decir que sea un tema que no tenga fundamento como tal en este tipo de estudios, al contrario, es y debe ser un tema capital en esta disciplina, y a buen seguro lo será si consideramos el creciente impacto que la tecnología arquitectónica moderna tiene en el hombre, en la sociedad, en las culturas y en la naturaleza. El problema de la ausencia o de la presencia marginal de este tema en los estudios clásicos de CTS podríamos atribuirlo en parte a la juventud de esta disciplina, heredera de la vieja filosofía. Habiendo otras importantes tecnologías -desde la energía nuclear hasta la informática- cuya masiva implantación, unida a sus peligrosas consecuencias en el mundo actual, las hacen dignas de un interés privilegiado por parte de los filósofos de la tecnología, la 'tecnología arquitectónica' suena a tema secundario, escasamente relevante. La nanotecnología en la construcción Las nanotecnologías ofrecen un alto potencial para promover innovaciones radicales y de alto valor en la fabricación, propiedades y uso de los materiales de construcción [6]. La nanotecnología facilitará materiales más ligeros, resistentes, con menor impacto ambiental e incluso autoadaptables e inteligentes. Es imprescindible que los materiales de construcción, y los sistemas constructivos derivados, cumplan con varias características como son: alta
  5. 5. durabilidad y resistencia al deterioro, buen comportamiento mecánico, entre otras. Además la nanotecnología en la construcción se refiere en ciertos aspectos como la modificación de pinturas y barnices con nanopartículas, el uso de aditivos para la optimización del rendimiento cemento-hormigón, nano compuestos poliméricos de arcilla para el reciclaje de PET, Pegamentos rápidos y activados a distancia basados en nanopartículas de ferrita, vidrios orgánicos como alternativa al vidrio común, entre otras. Algunas de las líneas de investigación en este campo son:  Nanoaditivación de cemento y otros aglomerantes para obtener compuestos que descomponen los compuestos orgánicos volátiles, auto limpiables, antimicrobianos o para incorporar nano sensores que controlen el estado de las estructuras o la calidad del aire en el interior de los edificios.  Materiales aislantes avanzados basados en aerogeles, vidrios nanos porosos o paneles aislados al vacío.  Vidrios especiales con propiedades de protección anti incendios, recubrimientos funcionales (por ejemplo filtradores de radiaciones)  Materiales autorreparables.  Materiales inteligentes que respondan a estímulos como la temperatura, la humedad, la tensión, etc.
  6. 6. Lo Nuevo en Campanas Extractoras La tecnología actual ofrece verdaderas obras de arte en diseño y funciones nunca antes vistas. Ese persistente olor a aceite que se siente al ingresar a algunas casas, o la película pegajosa que se adhiere en los accesorios cercanos a la zona de cocción pueden evitarse fácilmente con el uso de un sistema extractor efectivo. En este tema, la tecnología ha logrado grandes avances debidos, en buena parte, a la influencia del diseño interior actual, en el cual los espacios abiertos e integrados se imponen cada vez más Casas Inteligentes Establece una metáfora que define estos edificios como el espacio soft dentro del hardware de la ciudad. Los espacios han dejado de ser estáticos, las fachadas comunican. Con el uso de Internet, la tecnología de las casas inteligentes tuvo un avance muy significativo, ofreciendo hoy al usuario la seguridad y el confort de una casa con tecnologías como TELEMETRIA (comandadas a distancia) y DOMÓTICA (tecnología que permite interactuar con su casa). Seguridad: Un gran avance para la seguridad de su hogar, es que su casa sea una CASA INTELIGENTE. Es recurrente ver en la televisión noticias como: “delincuentes entraron a una casa de familia, cortaron los cables telefónicos y de energía, permaneciendo en ella por gran parte de la noche”. Si es una CASA INTELIGENTE esto no ocurrirá, por que funcionan con tecnologías como Domótica y Telemetría, aun cuando cortaran cables de energía y telefónicos, la casa sigue conectada vía microondas y en forma autónoma, comunicándose con la empresa encargada de la vigilancia, carabineros y con usted, aun si se encuentra fuera de casa. Sin duda la seguridad y tranquilidad de su hogar le permitirán dormir tranquilo. Avances Tecnológicos en la Ingeniera La Ingeniería es una profesión científica, técnica, teórica y experimental que tiene por objeto transformar los recursos naturales en bienes y servicios útiles al hombre, aplicando los conocimientos de las ciencias exactas, físicas y químicas, desarrollando tecnologías para tal fin. El ingeniero civil está capacitado para la realización de obras civiles en general, lleva a cabo el estudio, proyecto, cálculo, dirección y construcción en todas las obras afines a la industria de la construcción.
  7. 7. Para hacer diseños estándar y fáciles, las computadoras tienen un papel importante. Utilizando los programas de diseño asistido por ordenador (DAO, más conocido por CAD, Computer - Aided Design), los ingenieros pueden obtener más información sobre sus diseños. El ordenador puede traducir automáticamente algunos modelos en instrucciones aptas para fabricar un diseño. La computadora también permite una reutilización mayor de diseños desarrollados anteriormente, mostrándole al ingeniero una biblioteca de partes predefinidas para ser utilizadas en sus propios diseños. Ordenadores y software Anteriormente para poder medir la resistencia de un edificio o una estructura, conocer si podría soportar las grandes cargas, así como su propio peso, había que realizar muchos cálculos físicos y matemáticos, mediante la utilización de fórmulas. Ahora existen diferentes tipos de software muy útiles para los ingenieros civiles tales como el ETABS o el SAP2000, los cuales permiten diseñar edificios desde la nada, estructuras que nos salgan de la imaginación y al mismo tiempo mediante el ingreso de valores, tipos de materiales, grosores de columnas, de losas, vigas, número de varillas, además de otros tipos de datos calcular resistencias, deformaciones, y mediante animaciones conocer si el edificio resistirá o no a nuestros valores para la utilización de nanotecnología. Otro avance tecnológico en la Ingeniería Civil está en la investigación de una pintura que proteja la estructura y pueda encontrar fallas en la misma. Es una pintura ecológica que está siendo desarrollada en la Universidad de Strathclyde en Glasgow, Escocia. La pintura ecológica utiliza nanotecnología, la cual se obtiene de productos reciclados como lo son las cenizas volantes y nanotubos de carbón alineados que poseen propiedades semejantes al cemento pero de más fácil colocación. Otro descubrimiento tecnológico innovador para la ingeniería civil es la del material conocido como hormigón translúcido que se consigue ya sea por la utilización de fibra óptica o también de un polímero. Islas artificiales Una isla artificial es la que ha sido formada por el ser humano en vez de procesos naturales. Generalmente son construidas sobre algún pequeño filón, usando arena o rocas o como una expansión de una o varias isletas. Las islas artificiales tradicionales son creadas mediante tierras ganadas al mar, aunque algunas estructuras más recientes son construidas de forma similar a las plataformas petroleras.
  8. 8. Otro tipo de isla artificial es la formada por el aislamiento de una zona mediante la construcción de canales. Crecimiento vertical de ciudades La mayoría de las ciudades han sido desarrolladas por casas pequeñas y muchas veces alejadas unas de otras; las ciudades dispersas consumen mayores recursos por el requerimiento de servicios, más energía, más suelo, más agua; sin embargo la “verticalidad” de las edificaciones logra hacer de las ciudades densas más compactas con menos invasión de su naturaleza haciendo más fácil la construcción de redes de abastecimiento de agua potable y la reducción de la red del transporte público. La verticalidad controlada es el modelo más eficiente de vivir y permanecer en el planeta sin afectarlo. La vida en altura es más humana, la ciudad densa facilita el contacto entre la gente y resuelve problemas de explotación de la naturaleza. Edificaciones sustentables Estas edificaciones se refieren a la utilización de métodos constructivos y el uso de materiales respetando el medio donde se desarrolla desde su
  9. 9. planificación, diseño, ubicación, construcción, usando energía renovable (fuente solar, eólica), conservando el agua, aprovechando los recursos naturales de luz y ventilación, minimizando los residuos y creando ambientes productivos. Utilización de materiales optimizados Como producto de la investigación vienen apareciendo diversos materiales para ser utilizados en obras civiles que permiten optimizar sus propiedades de resistencia mecánica, durabilidad, factores económicos, disponibilidad y el respeto por el medio ambiente; y surgen materiales como el concreto translúcido, el permeable, el flexible, fibra de carbono, composites o resinas compuestas, nanotubos, nanocerámica, nanopinturas, y quizás por qué no, el uso industrializado en la construcción del aerogel y otros materiales innovadores.
  10. 10. Edificios inteligentes Son aquellas edificaciones equipadas con cableado estructurado que permite a sus ocupantes controlar, remotamente, una serie de dispositivos automatizados por medio de un solo comando, es decir que un solo botón pueda realizar varias tareas a la vez. Este concepto de edificios inteligentes permite sistematizar automáticamente el control de la luz, temperatura y cambios de humedad y que sus ocupantes puedan personalizar los servicios del edificio. Vías Una de las ramas que estudia la ingeniería civil es la vía para la realización de carreteras y otras formas de desplazamiento para el transporte moderno y facilitar la velocidad en el tiempo de traslado de un lugar a otro con mucha más seguridad para los viajantes, y favorecer la movilidad de los vehículos terrestres, el tiempo que consumen estos viajes y el cansancio que, en la mayoría de los casos, causan accidentes fatales. Es el área de la ingeniería civil encargada del mantenimiento de las vías y sus estructuras. Un ingeniero especializado en infraestructura vial y pavimentos debe tener conocimientos en las siguientes áreas: diseño geométrico de vías; diseño de pavimentos tanto rígidos como flexibles; ingeniería de materiales.
  11. 11. Estructuras arquitectónicas Una de las ramas importantes de la ingeniería civil es la parte arquitectónica con la cual le damos una nueva forma de ver la construcción moderna, es la parte de diseño y va de la mano con la ingeniería civil. Con ésta se puede construir un futuro diferente ya que al modernizar el diseño de las estructuras también se demuestra un cambio en la cultura; otra forma de ver cómo la arquitectura y la ingeniería civil se apoyan se da en los hermosos lugares creación del ser humano, como por ejemplo puentes transparentes (de vidrio) que conectan torres y vías, siendo ésta una demostración de las grandes obras hechas por ingenieros civiles. Nuevos procesos constructivos Según el tipo de obra, los procesos constructivos se adecuan a una mejor producción, reducción de tiempos de construcción y eficiencia en la gestión de proyectos. Las aplicaciones de estos nuevos procesos como los prefabricados, la construcción industrializada, la construcción mecanizada, el lean construcción (construcción sin pérdidas), la biotecnología, y otros, siempre están de la mano de las innovaciones tecnológicas y la aplicación y utilización de nuevos materiales.
  12. 12. Aprovechamiento racional de agua El aprovechamiento del recurso hídrico es una preocupación mundial puesto que el agua es cada vez más escasa. Para minimizar el riesgo y optimizar su uso debemos evitar el despilfarro del agua, su uso en muchos casos no es el racional; existe una serie de pérdidas como en el transporte para la irrigación, se debe maximizar el aprovechamiento del agua mediante el uso del riego gota a gota incorporando aspersores más eficientes, la identificación de las necesidades hídricas de las plantas cultivadas. En el sector industrial, mejorar las técnicas industriales y evitar la contaminación del agua. Para el caso del agua de uso doméstico se debe plantear el uso diferenciado de agua y no utilizar, necesariamente, agua potable para el funcionamiento de inodoros; así también, identificar fugas de agua.
  13. 13. Conclusión La tecnología ha sido imprescindible y se ha desarrollado hoy como industria de la construcción, y ha logrado disminuir los tiempos de construcción de forma considerable, mediante estructuras y materiales, donde la prefabricación e industrialización de elementos como losas, trabes y columnas, así como fachadas y recubrimientos, ha reducido el trabajo que se realiza en el sitio, de tal modo que construimos con tal velocidad, que vemos cambios vertiginosos en la fisonomía de las ciudades por lo tanto gracias a ello, los avances de la tecnología están permitiendo construir obras hasta hace pocas décadas solo imaginables. La ingeniería ha sido de gran base ya que se concentra en ofrecer mejoras, avances y servicios a la comunidad que por ello Implica la concepción, planificación, diseño, construcción y operación de las instalaciones esenciales para la vida moderna. En la actualidad, la construcción cuenta con tecnologías que nos permiten procesar y reutilizar el agua, aprovechar la luz solar o la energía eólica para generar electricidad propia; además que cuenta con materiales que son mucho más eficientes en la transmisión de temperaturas, reduciendo los altos consumos de energía que se requieren para acondicionar espacios con las temperaturas adecuadas. Definitivamente seguiremos viendo una acelerada evolución del desarrollo tecnológico en la arquitectura e ingeniería, lo que representa nuevos retos, pero también oportunidades de crear edificaciones con propuestas innovadoras, que transformen su entorno urbano y que seguirán redefiniendo el lenguaje formal que expresamos aquellos que nos dedicamos a tan apasionante profesión
  14. 14. Anexos
  15. 15. Bibliografías https://mandua.com.py/los-avances-tecnologicos-en-el-campo-de-la- ingenieria-civil-n501 https://realestatemarket.com.mx/arquitectura/14634-eficiencia-en-la- nueva-era-de-%20la-arquitectura https://prezi.com/eyebljikyz14/avances-tecnologicos-en-la- arquitectura/?fallback=1 https://sites.google.com/site/avancesenelcampotecnologico/introducci https://cmicac.com/2018/12/10/avances-tecnologicos-en-la-ingenieria- civil/

×