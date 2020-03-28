Cuestionarios aleatorios1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uso de R para la elaboración de cuestionarios aleatorios en Moodle by @juliomulero #ProfesQueComparten
Plan de Bolonia 50% de evaluación continua, como mínimo Grupos pequeños Trabajos Controles Por ejemplo, en Criminología 7 ...
Controles EspacioTiempo Reservar nuevos espacios Implicar a otros compañeros/as
Cuestionarios en EspacioTiempo Banco de preguntas Elección aleatoria Orden de las preguntas Orden de las respuestas
Cuestionarios en Banco de preguntas Elección aleatoria Categorías Preguntas
¿Cómo diseñarlo? ¿Puedo escribir tantas preguntas como alumnos/as? ¿De qué tiempo dispongo?
Situación hipotética Contenido a evaluar Cálculo de la varianza Número de alumnos 5 Banco de preguntas 1 categoría con 5 p...
Situación real Contenido a evaluar Cálculo de la varianza Número de alumnos 70 Banco de preguntas 1 categoría con 70 pregu...
Año 1993 Análisis estadístico Uno de los lenguajes más utilizados en el ámbito científico Código abierto Gratuito Potencia...
Compilación
https://rstudio.com/ Rstudio es un entorno de desarrollo integrado (IDE) para R que se puede ejecutar sobre distintas plat...
¡Código abierto! Paquetes/packages
El paquete exams permite generar exámenes “aleatorios” (random exams) en formato PDF, HTML, xml, etc. http://www.r-exams.o...
Debe cambiar No debe cambiar
¿Cómo puedo instalar el paquete exams? ¿Cómo redacto las preguntas? ¿Cómo genero las copias?
Instalación de la distribución de LaTeX, R y Rstudio. Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R). Generac...
Instalación de la distribución de R, Rstudio y LaTeX, R.1 https://cran.r-project.org/ https://rstudio.com/ https://miktex....
Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R).2 Archivos de texto plano que pueden ser interpretados por R L...
Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R).2 Abramos Rstudio…
Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R).2 ¡Es importante ubicar a R en el directorio de trabajo!
Generación de las copias (ya sea en PDF o para Moodle) (Rstudio, R). 3 3.1) Instalamos el paquete exams. 3.2) La palabra m...
A continuación, importaremos la pregunta al banco de preguntas de Moodle dentro de una categoría y crearemos un cuestionar...
Si repetimos este proceso para cada pregunta, podremos componer un cuestionario de más de una pregunta. Para ser sincero d...
Ahora ya no se copian, ahora se ayudan. Ahora practican. La evaluación en forma online pone en evidencia la importancia de...
Podemos tener en cuenta los resultados, pero todo debe ser refrendado con un examen presencial. ¿Es esto una evaluación tr...
  1. 1. Uso de R para la elaboración de cuestionarios aleatorios en Moodle by @juliomulero #ProfesQueComparten
  2. 2. Plan de Bolonia 50% de evaluación continua, como mínimo Grupos pequeños Trabajos Controles Por ejemplo, en Criminología 7 grupos con alrededor de 60- 70 alumnos
  3. 3. Controles EspacioTiempo Reservar nuevos espacios Implicar a otros compañeros/as
  4. 4. Controles EspacioTiempo Reservar nuevos espacios Implicar a otros compañeros/as
  5. 5. Controles EspacioTiempo Reservar nuevos espacios Implicar a otros compañeros/as
  6. 6. Cuestionarios en EspacioTiempo Banco de preguntas Elección aleatoria Orden de las preguntas Orden de las respuestas
  7. 7. Cuestionarios en Banco de preguntas Elección aleatoria Categorías Preguntas
  8. 8. ¿Cómo diseñarlo? ¿Puedo escribir tantas preguntas como alumnos/as? ¿De qué tiempo dispongo?
  9. 9. Situación hipotética Contenido a evaluar Cálculo de la varianza Número de alumnos 5 Banco de preguntas 1 categoría con 5 preguntas
  10. 10. Situación real Contenido a evaluar Cálculo de la varianza Número de alumnos 70 Banco de preguntas 1 categoría con 70 preguntas ¿Qué? ¿70 preguntas distintas?
  11. 11. Año 1993 Análisis estadístico Uno de los lenguajes más utilizados en el ámbito científico Código abierto Gratuito PotenciaFinanzas Biomedicina Machine learning Big data Conjunto de funciones Lenguaje de programación https://cran.r-project.org/
  12. 12. Compilación
  13. 13. https://rstudio.com/ Rstudio es un entorno de desarrollo integrado (IDE) para R que se puede ejecutar sobre distintas plataformas (Windows, Linux ó Mac) o incluso desde la web usando RStudio Server.
  14. 14. ¡Código abierto! Paquetes/packages
  15. 15. El paquete exams permite generar exámenes “aleatorios” (random exams) en formato PDF, HTML, xml, etc. http://www.r-exams.org + +
  16. 16. Debe cambiar No debe cambiar
  17. 17. ¿Cómo puedo instalar el paquete exams? ¿Cómo redacto las preguntas? ¿Cómo genero las copias?
  18. 18. Instalación de la distribución de LaTeX, R y Rstudio. Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R). Generación de las copias (ya sea en PDF o para Moodle) (Rstudio, R). 1 2 3 A continuación, las importaremos en Moodle dentro de diferentes categorías y crearemos un cuestionario escogiendo las preguntas aleatorias.
  19. 19. Instalación de la distribución de R, Rstudio y LaTeX, R.1 https://cran.r-project.org/ https://rstudio.com/ https://miktex.org/ https://tug.org/mactex/ https://www.tug.org/texlive/
  20. 20. Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R).2 Archivos de texto plano que pueden ser interpretados por R Los datos La pregunta Las respuestas Los metadatos num schoice mchoice
  21. 21. Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R).2 Abramos Rstudio…
  22. 22. Elaboración de preguntas en archivos Rnw (Rstudio, LaTeX+R).2 ¡Es importante ubicar a R en el directorio de trabajo!
  23. 23. Generación de las copias (ya sea en PDF o para Moodle) (Rstudio, R). 3 3.1) Instalamos el paquete exams. 3.2) La palabra mágica es: exams2moodle Veámoslo en Rstudio…
  24. 24. A continuación, importaremos la pregunta al banco de preguntas de Moodle dentro de una categoría y crearemos un cuestionario escogiendo una pregunta aleatoria dentro de esa categoría.
  25. 25. Si repetimos este proceso para cada pregunta, podremos componer un cuestionario de más de una pregunta. Para ser sincero del todo, también combino en una misma categoría dos preguntas similares (por ejemplo, cálculo de Q1 y cálculo de Q2). Cada alumno/a tendrá su propio conjunto de preguntas, todas con la misma “dificultad”.
  26. 26. Ahora ya no se copian, ahora se ayudan. Ahora practican. La evaluación en forma online pone en evidencia la importancia de la evaluación formativa.
  27. 27. Podemos tener en cuenta los resultados, pero todo debe ser refrendado con un examen presencial. ¿Es esto una evaluación tradicional? Evidentemente, no. El concepto de evaluación continua ha cambiado. ¿Pueden ser ayudados por otras personas ajenas a la asignatura? Evidentemente, sí.
  28. 28. Uso de R para la elaboración de cuestionarios aleatorios en Moodle by @juliomulero #ProfesQueComparten

