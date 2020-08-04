DNA DO INOVADOR as 5 habilidades dos inovadores de RUPTURA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Insights interessantes e relevantes sobre inovação inspirados no livro "DNA do Inovador".

  1. 1. DNA DO INOVADOR as 5 habilidades dos inovadores de Simone Tolini abril/2020 ruptura
  2. 2. “Não falhei. Apenas encontrei 10 mil jeitos que não funcionam”. Thomas Edison Inventou a lâmpada no ﬁnal do séc. XIX. Registrando na época mais de 2.300 patentes. +
  3. 3. Steve Jobs juntarcoisas” “Cria vidade é
  4. 4. Estudos apontam que a inovação tem apenas 30% de origem gené ca, ou seja da competência dedois terços inovação vem por meio de aprendizado.
  5. 5. ASSOCIAR QUESTIONAR OBSERVAR NETWORKING EXPERIMENTAR Com base nesses estudos foram iden ﬁcadas CINCO COMPETÊNCIAS de descoberta que DISTINGUEM OS INOVADORES dos execu vos picos.
  6. 6. ASSOCIAR Busque novas associações: • Criação de combinações estranhas • Zoom in e Zoom out • Pensamento Lego
  7. 7. Edwin Land, cofundador da Polaroid, após sua ﬁlha de 3 anos ques onar durante as férias por que ela não conseguia ver a foto imediatamente, o fez buscar um especialista em emulsões fotográﬁcas. QUESTIONAR
  8. 8. OBSERVAR Ratan Tata, presidente do Conselho do Grupo Tata, se inspirou na criação do carro mais barato do mundo, em um dia de muita chuva em Mumbai. Em meio ao transito, um homem de classe média dirigia uma motoneta com duas crianças e uma mulher, ensopados, provavelmente tentando chegar em casa.
  9. 9. NETWORKING • Saia da ro na • , não de recursosNetworking de ideias • Fale com especialistas de fora • Par cipe de eventos de networking de ideias • de ser rejeitado, isso vai acontecerNão tenha medo
  10. 10. EXPERIMENTAR Michael Dell estava ansioso para completar 16 anos, isso porque seus pais permi ram que a par r do aniversário ele poderia ter seu primeiro e desejado computador, um Apple II. A primeira coisa que ele fez quando pegou seu Apple novinho foi desmonta-lo para entender como funcionava. Assim ele começou experimentos para que seu computador rodasse mais rápido e ﬁcasse mais potente.
  11. 11. 25 50 75 100 25 10050 75 Competênciasdedescoberta Competências de entrega BAIXO EQUILÍBRIO ALTO EQUILÍBRIO CEOs fundadores em empresas inovadoras voltando à entrega CEOs não fundadores em empresas médias Matriz: Competências de entrega x descoberta
  12. 12. Reflexão: Qual a pequena INOVAÇÃO que você pode trazer opara DIA A DIA ? O que pode propor para IMPACTAR positivamente na experiência da CLIENTE?
  13. 13. Simone Tolini abril/2020 JULIO MORAES projeto gráﬁco Referência. Clayton M. Christensen, Hal Gregersen e Jeﬀrey H. Dyer. DNA do Inovador, as cinco habilidades dos inovadores de ruptura. Editora Alta Books

