Perfil de cuy chiara liriopata

PERFIL: REGIÓN : AYACUCHO DEPARTAMENTO : AYACUCHO PROVINCIA : HUAMANGA DISTRITO : CHIARA COMUNIDAD : LIRIOPATA SETIEMBRE -...
FORMATO PE- 5 I. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL 1.1 Nombre del Proyecto.- “DESARROLLO DE CAPACIDADES EN CRIANZAS Y COMERCILIZACION DE...
1.7 Facilidades de transporte hacia el mercado Comunidad de Liriopata - Ayacucho a 80 Km., 1.0 hora de viaje, con una frec...
de capital. La crianza de esta especie es una buena alternativa para la generación de empleo e ingreso económico para el p...
III. DIAGNÓSTICO DEL PROYECTO 3.1Análisis de la Situación Actual del Negocio: 3.1.1 Desarrollo y Análisis de la Cadena Pro...
Trazado de galpón 1 día 1 jornal/galpon Galpón 12mX8m Criador de cuy, jornalero Apertura de zanja 1 día 3 jornales/galpon ...
Mercadeo Comercializaci ón Transacciones comerciales con intermediarios 1 año 3 jornales Criador de cuy Venta de cuyes en ...
Siembra de forrajes Riegos Desconocimiento en optimización de agua de riego Agricultor Junta de regantes Preparación del g...
Mercadeo Comercializa ción Transacciones comerciales con intermediarios Desconocimiento de mercados potenciales Desconocim...
Desarrollo Tecnológic o / Infraestruc tura Uso de reproductores mejorados Desconocimiento de tecnología de beneficio y cor...
ANALISIS EXTERNO Factores Oportunidades Amenazas Tecnológico s Presencia de instituciones estatales y privadas que brindan...
Proceso Productivo Problemas en el Proceso Productivo del Negocio Rural Pre-Producción Producción Post-Producción Mercadeo...
3.1.4 Priorización y Selección de los Problemas: PRIORIZACIÓN DE LOS PROBLEMAS ÁreasFuncionales Problemas en las Áreas Fun...
PP8:Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. (3) Post - Producción PP9:No aplican términos de calidad requeridos...
CALIFICACIÒN PARA LA SELECCIÓN DE LOS PROBLEMAS PROBLEMAS PUNTAJES OBTENIDOS Criterios de Ponderación A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 A7...
PP8:Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. 8 9 8 9 6 6 9 6 2 63 PP9:No aplican términos de calidad requeridos ...
3.1.5 Identificación de Posibles Servicios de Desarrollo de Capacidades: Factores Servicios de Desarrollo de Capacidades p...
ARBOL DE PROBLEMAS (CAUSAS Y EFECTOS) Productores con escasa capacidad en manejo Baja calidad de vida de los criadores de ...
ARBOL DE OBJETIVOS (MEDIOS Y FINES) Mejoran calidad de vida los criadores de cuy en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito...
3.2 Identificación de Posible Operadores o Agentes de Servicios: Posibles Servicios de Desarrollo de Capacidades Identific...
ARTICULACIÓN AL MERCADO Capacitación en técnicas de Marketing para la comercialización de cuyes. ICADE Marketing. 6 capaci...
) VERIFICACIÓN FIN: Contribuir a mejorar las condiciones de calidad de vida de los pequeños productores de cuy, mediante e...
conocimientos en gestión empresarial de negocio rural, al culminar el proyecto.  El 80% de los productores participan en ...
IV. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PROYECTO 4.1 Descripción del Proyecto El presente proyecto consiste en intervenir mediante el Programa...
80% del BID, con 10% de FONCODES y el 10% con aporte de los beneficiarios junto con la Municipalidad Distrital de Chiara. ...
4.4 PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES Y APORTES REQUERIDOS PARA SU EJECUCIÓN.- Actividades Programación Anual Aporte según Fuente To...
TOTAL 43,300 43,500 11,457.6 8,332.8 74,99 5.2 104,1 60 PORCENTAJE 49.88 % 50.12% 12% 8% 80% 100% US $= 3.50 V. ANÁLISIS D...
Otros Empresas Exportadoras; 5.1.4 Articulación con Operadores Comerciales. Nombre de la institución Líneas de Negocio y S...
B. Proyección de la demanda: AÑOS Unidades 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 N° de familias 10765 10894 11025 11157 ...
Considerando una tasa de costo de oportunidad del 19%, un tipo de cambio de 3.42 a agosto del 2004. Teniendo como principa...
estos últimos, el 84% es destinado al autoconsumo, entonces la diferencia (16%) destinan al mercado, lo que equivale a 378...
VI. ANÁLISIS DE COSTOS UNITARIOS Área de galpón : 100 m2 Capacidad de galpón: 100 hembras y 10 machos Cuyes comerciables p...
Escoba Unid 2 2.5 5 Lampa unid 1 25 25 Pico unid 1 25 25 Hoz unid 2 5 10 Espátula unid 1 4 4 Comederos unid 150 1.5 225 ga...
  1. 1. PERFIL: REGIÓN : AYACUCHO DEPARTAMENTO : AYACUCHO PROVINCIA : HUAMANGA DISTRITO : CHIARA COMUNIDAD : LIRIOPATA SETIEMBRE - 2005
  2. 2. FORMATO PE- 5 I. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL 1.1 Nombre del Proyecto.- “DESARROLLO DE CAPACIDADES EN CRIANZAS Y COMERCILIZACION DE CUYES (Cavia porcellus), EN LA COMUNIDAD DE LIRIOPATA DEL DISTRITO DE CHIARA” Período de Duración.- 2.0 años 1.2 Localización Comunidad : LIRIOPATA Localidad : LIRIOPATA Distrito : CHIARA Provincia : HUAMANGA Región : AYACUCHO 1.3 Número de interesados en el Proyecto (Jefes de familias) Hombres Mujeres Total Adultos 22 10 32 Jóvenes(**) 25 19 44 Niños(*) 35 42 77 Total 82 71 153 (*): 0-16 años de edad (**): 17 -29 años 1.4 Numero de Empleos Generados: Directos : 32 Indirectos : 96 1.5 Organización referencial (de la que son miembros) Grupo Organizado ( ) Asociación ( ) Comunidad Campesina ( X ) Comunidad Nativa ( ) 1.6 Experiencia de los interesados en gestión asociativa de negocios Gestión asociada en la organización: Para Negocio de: Número de años: Grupo organizado Producción y comercialización de Cuyes. Más de 2.0 años
  3. 3. 1.7 Facilidades de transporte hacia el mercado Comunidad de Liriopata - Ayacucho a 80 Km., 1.0 hora de viaje, con una frecuencia permanente, por ser un lugar de transito de Ayacucho a sus diferentes comunidades del Distrito de Chiara, constantemente existe movilidad todo el día por ser cerca de Ayacucho. 1.7.1 Estado de las vías de la zona productora a la capital departamental.- (B – R – M) Carretera asfaltada o afirmada ( B ) Trocha carrozable ( B ) Vía fluvial ( ) Mixto de anteriores ( ) Alguno de los anteriores + Camino de herradura ( ) 1.7.2 Estado de las vías de la capital distrital a la ciudad intermediaria.- (B – R – M) Carretera asfaltada o afirmada ( B ) Trocha carrozable ( B ) Vía fluvial ( ) Mixto de anteriores ( ) 1.7.3 Estado de las vías de la zona de producción (o servicio) al mercado más importante.- (B – R – M) B: bueno R: regular M: malo II. JUSTIFICACIÓN DEL PROYECTO El cuy (Cavia porcellus), conocido en nuestro medio como “Quwi”, especie alto andina originaria de la zona alto andina: Perú, Bolivia, Chile y Ecuador y que fue domesticado por los antiguos peruanos hace mas de 9000 a.c. La carne como alimento para el hombre es muy sabrosa y alta calidad proteica (20.3 %) frente a otras especies: el pollo . el vacuno, ovino y porcino. La crianza de cuyes en la provincia de Huamanga, Huanta, y otros esta muy difundida bajo los sistemas de crianza familiar, se observa que las familias campesinas comercializan sus cuyes en ferias tradicionales, semanales, sabatinas y dominicales, donde los intermediarios son los directos beneficiarios, no teniendo aun adecuado canal de comercialización. Durante los últimos años, la crianza y producción de cuyes se ha incrementado en nuestra Región, no obstante así; no cubre la demanda local. La crianza de esta especie es fácil y no requiere instalaciones modernas, mucho espacio, ni inversión alta Carretera asfaltada o afirmada ( B ) Trocha carrozable ( ) Vía fluvial ( ) Mixto de anteriores ( )
  4. 4. de capital. La crianza de esta especie es una buena alternativa para la generación de empleo e ingreso económico para el poblador rural de bajos ingresos. Las ventajas comparativas de la crianza de cuy frente a otras especies domesticas son:  Su rusticidad, hace que se pueda adaptar fácilmente a cualquier zona geográfica de nuestro país.  Su precocidad, permite que se pueda empadrar a la edad de 3 a 4 meses.  Su alta prolificidad. Se logra obtener hasta 5 gazapos por cada parto, con cuatro partos comerciales durante el año. Se estima que la población nacional de cuyes bordea los 22 millones de animales, que generan anualmente 6,500 toneladas de carne para consumo directo ( 650 g/hab/año) La carne de cuy es fuente de consumo proteico en poblaciones rurales y marginales y está considerado de alta digestibilidad. En zonas rurales es considerado fuente de ingresos al servir como medio de intercambio por otras mercancías (trueque) o por venta directa para complementar la dieta familiar y cubrir gastos de educación de los hijos. El contenido de grasa del cuy es bajo (7.8%) pudiendo ser consumido por personas mayores sin riesgo por su bajo o nulo contenido de colesterol. Como tal, el desarrollo del Proyecto de “Desarrollo de Capacidades para la Producción y comercialización de cuyes en la comunidad de Liriopata del Distrito de Chiara permitirá a los productores beneficiarios desarrollar un adecuado nivel de manejo y comercialización de cuyes que les permitirá integrarse al merc ado cada vez más competitivo, de la misma forma se capacitarán de manera sostenida en Tecnología Productiva, Gestión Empresarial y Articulación al Mercado, con la que estarán en condiciones de competir con productores de otras regiones. Del mismo modo la ejecución del presente proyecto tiene por finalidad mejorar la calidad de vida del grupo organizado que viene trabajando en la producción de cuyes , con asistencia técnica de algunas instituciones como: IDESI, INIA, CARE PERÚ y otros por lo tanto, el Proyecto de Desarrollo de Capacidades Fomentado por FONCODES tiene como objetivo primordial afianzar sus conocimientos mediante capacitaciones en el manejo de cuyes, que contribuirá de manera sostenida en la autogestión de pequeños empresarios rurales mediante la toma de decisiones en bienestar de todos sus miembros. Por consiguiente, la ejecución del presente proyecto mejorará de sobremanera la condición económica precaria de los CRIADORES DE CUYES generando oportunidades de desarrollo de su propia comunidad y del mismo modo contribuirá a la lucha contra la pobreza que tanto daño hace en los pueblos menos favorecidos de nuestro país, privando a millones de peruanos acceder a una vida digna, con educación, salud y bienestar social.
  5. 5. III. DIAGNÓSTICO DEL PROYECTO 3.1Análisis de la Situación Actual del Negocio: 3.1.1 Desarrollo y Análisis de la Cadena Productiva A.- Desarrollo de la Cadena Productiva: Fase o etapa del proceso producti vo Operación del proceso productivo Actividades Duración / Unidad de Medida Requerimiento de la Mano de Obra/Ha. Rendimiento s e Indicadores Agentes que Intervienen Pre Producció n (Antes) Asistencia técnica Cursos de capacitación y asistencia técnica Criadores de cuy, IDESI, SENASA, INIA. CARE, MINAG. Asistencia Crediticia Dotación de créditos FINCA, CAJA LIBERTADORES, FINANDINA. Suministro de Insumos Compra de semillas y medicamentos 1 día 1 jornal 25 Kg/ha de semilla de alfalfa Criador de cuyes, Tiendas agropecuarias. Preparación de terreno e instalación de forrajes. Limpieza de terreno 1 día 1 jornal/ha Criador de cuy, jornalero Quema de residuos 1 día 1 jornal/ha Criador de cuy Barbecho de terreno 3 hora / tractor 1 jornal/ha Criador de cuy, tractorista Limpieza de acequias 1 día 3 jornales/ha Criador de cuy, jornaleros Pasada de rastra para mullido y nivelación 2 hora / tractor 1 jornal/ha Criador de cuy, tractorista Preparación de terreno en melgas 1 día 3 jornales/ha Criador de cuy, jornaleros Siembra de forrajes 1 día 2 jornales/ha Criador de cuy, jornaleros Riegos 1 año 52 jornales/ha Criador de cuy, jornaleros Preparación de galpón Elaboración de adobes 5 días 4 jornaleros 2,000 adobes/galpon jornaleros Limpieza y nivelación 1 día 2 jornales/galpon Galpón 12mX8m jornaleros
  6. 6. Trazado de galpón 1 día 1 jornal/galpon Galpón 12mX8m Criador de cuy, jornalero Apertura de zanja 1 día 3 jornales/galpon Galpón 12mX8m Criador de cuy, jornalero Cimiento y sobrecimiento 2 días 4 jornales/galpon Galpón 12mX8m Criador de cuy, jornalero Pared, dinteles, armado de vigas y techado 4 días 3 jornales/galpon Galpón 12mX8m Criador de cuy, jornalero Colocación puertas y ventanas 1 día 2 jornales 1 puerta y 4 ventanas carpintero Limpieza de galpón y preparación de pozas 1 día 5 jornales/galpon 40 pozas / galpón Criador de cuy, jornaleros Preparación de cama e instalación de cuyes 1 dí2 2 jornales/galpón 40 pozas/galpón Criador de cuy, jornaleros Producció n (Durante) Manejo de reproductores Empadre 1 año 2 jornales/galpón 100 hembras/10 machos Criador de cuy Gestación Criador de cuy Parto / lactación Criador de cuy Destete, sexaje, recría 1 año 12 jornales/galpón 840 cuyes / año Criador de cuy Alimentación 1 año 91jornales/galp on Criador de cuy Limpieza 1 año 12 jornales/galpón Criador de cuy Sanidad 1 año 12 jornales/galpón Criador de cuy Post Producció n (Después ) Preparación del producto Selección 1 año 6 jornales/galpón Criador de cuy Embalaje 1 año 6 jornales/galpón Criador de cuy Transporte de la granja al mercado 1 año 6 jornales/galpón Criador de cuy
  7. 7. Mercadeo Comercializaci ón Transacciones comerciales con intermediarios 1 año 3 jornales Criador de cuy Venta de cuyes en pie (vivos) 1 año 12 jornales 70 cuyes / mes; 800/año Criador de cuy B.- Análisis de la Cadena Productiva: Fase o etapa del proceso producti vo Operación del proceso productivo Actividades Problemas o puntos críticos Servicios actuales Agentes u operadores que Intervienen Pre- Producció n Asistencia técnica Cursos de capacitación y asistencia técnica Capacitación y Asistencia técnica Criadores de cuy, IDESI, SENASA,CARE, INIA Asistencia crediticia Dotación de créditos Desconocimiento sobre condiciones de crédito Carecen de cultura crediticia IDESI, AgroBanco Suministro de insumos Compra de semillas y medicamentos No conocen los diferentes tipos de semilla de pastos Compran a las tiendas agropecuarias Agro Servicios Huascaran, Misti, San Miguel. Preparación de terreno e instalación de forrajes Limpieza de terreno Quema de residuos Barbecho de terreno Limpieza de acequias Pasada de rastra para mullido y nivelación Mala preparación del suelo para la siembra de alfalfa UNSCH, IDESI, CARE. Preparación de terreno en melgas
  8. 8. Siembra de forrajes Riegos Desconocimiento en optimización de agua de riego Agricultor Junta de regantes Preparación del galpón Elaboración de adobes Limpieza y nivelación Trazado de galpón Apertura de zanja Cimiento y sobrecimiento Pared, dinteles, armado de vigas y techado Colocación puertas y ventanas Limpieza de galpón y preparación de pozas Preparación de cama e instalación de cuyes. Poco conocimiento en preparación de camas Criadores de cuy IDESI, INIA, SENASA. Producció n (Durante) Manejo de Reproductor es Empadre Poco conocimiento en edad y peso adecuado para el empadre Criador de cuy IDESI, INIA, SENASA. Gestación Alto porcentaje de abortos Criador de cuy IDESI, INIA, SENASA. Parto / lactación Destete, sexaje, recría Alimentación Poco conocimiento en manejo de forrajes. Agricultores MINAG, UNSCH Limpieza Galpones no limpios generan enfermedades Criador de Cuy SENASA Administración de la granja Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. CARE ,IDESI Sanidad Bajo manejo en Sanidad Post producció n Preparación del producto Selección Bajo conocimiento del mercado en cuanto a peso y color. Criador de cuy IDESI, CARE Embalaje y transporte Desconocen el uso de jabas de embalaje IDESI, CARE, INIA.
  9. 9. Mercadeo Comercializa ción Transacciones comerciales con intermediarios Desconocimiento de mercados potenciales Desconocimiento de información de mercado. IDESI, CARE, COOP.BELGA Venta de cuyes en pie. Fuente: Diagnostico con Trabajo de campo 3.1.2 Análisis FODA: ANALISIS INTERNO Áreas Funcionale s Análisis Interno de la Línea de Negocio del Producto Principal Problemas Fortalezas Debilidades Producción Disponibilidad de terreno para ampliar la capacidad de la granja Limitada capacidad de oferta individual, que no permitan cubrir una demanda de mayor cantidad. Capacidad limitada de oferta Existencia de parcelas familiares disponibles para ampliar el área forrajero Limitada producción de forraje Desconocen la optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados. Existencia de reservorios familiares para riego de pastos Deficiente administración de agua para riego causa escasez Deficiente administración del recurso agua por los usuarios genera escasez Existencia de canales de riego y fuentes de agua Poca higiene de las pozas Poco conocimiento de manejo de galpones.
  10. 10. Desarrollo Tecnológic o / Infraestruc tura Uso de reproductores mejorados Desconocimiento de tecnología de beneficio y corte de carcasas Productores poco capacitados en presentación de carcasa. Recursos Humanos y Organizaci ón Criadores de cuyes con motivación para organizarse No cuentan con un plan estratégico Carecen de un plan estratégico con una visión y misión compartida. Existe interés para trabajar en forma colectiva No existe liderazgo Deficiente liderazgo Cuentan con experiencias en crianza de cuy. Desconocimiento en administración de recursos económicos Desconocimiento en administración de recursos económicos. Falta de conocimiento en gestión empresarial Limitada capacidad en gestión empresarial de las socias. Financiació n Bajo nivel de ahorro de las familias Baja cultura crediticia Temor de las productoras en obtención de créditos grupales. Desconocimiento sobre finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. Comerciali zación Centros de producción cercano a los mercados Poco conocimiento en cuanto al mercado Desconocimiento del mercado Poca participación en ferias y eventos de promoción Poca capacidad competitiva en eventos de promoción y comercialización.
  11. 11. ANALISIS EXTERNO Factores Oportunidades Amenazas Tecnológico s Presencia de instituciones estatales y privadas que brindan servicios de capacitación y asistencia técnica Tendencia a la alta competitividad (costos y diferenciación) en la producción de cuy. Económicos Entidades financieras con oferta de crédito Inestabilidad económico del país Sociales Tendencia creciente de la demanda nacional e internacional. Inestabilidad social de la región Políticos Promoción de proyectos productivos en marco de seguridad alimentaría Geográficos y Ambientale s Clima de la zona de ubica dentro de los rangos óptimos para la crianza del cuy Presencia de ectoparásitos y enfermedades Presencia de sequías y heladas 3.1.3 Interrelación de los Problemas Identificados: Áreas Funcionales Problemas en las Áreas Funcionales del Negocio Rural Producción Capacidad limitada de oferta Desconocen la optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados. Deficiente administración del recurso agua por los usuarios genera escasez Poco conocimiento de manejo de galpones. Desarrollo Tecnológico e Infraestructura Productores poco capacitados en presentación de carcasa. Recursos Humanos y Organización Carecen de un plan estratégico con una visión y misión compartida. Deficiente liderazgo Desconocimiento en administración de recursos económicos. Limitada capacidad en gestión empresarial de las socias. Financiación Baja cultura crediticia Comercialización Desconocimiento del mercado Poca capacidad competitiva en eventos de promoción y comercialización
  12. 12. Proceso Productivo Problemas en el Proceso Productivo del Negocio Rural Pre-Producción Producción Post-Producción Mercadeo No conocen los diferentes tipos de semilla de pastos, tampoco saben determinar porcentaje de impurezas y porcentaje de germinación. Desconocen el manejo en: destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos generando alta mortalidad No aplican términos de calidad requeridos por el mercado (peso y color) Desconocimiento de técnicas de marketing Mal manejo de medicamentos veterinarios Desconocimiento en alimentación balanceada y mal manejo de forrajes durante la alimentación. Desconocen el uso de herramientas para embalaje Desconocen el manejo de medios de información de mercado. Desconocen en control de ectoparásitos y enfermedades Ignoran sobre temas de comercialización legal ( uso de boletas y facturas) Mala preparación del suelo para la siembra de alfalfa Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. No conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización. Desconocimiento en preparación de camas de cuy Desconocen sobre certificación de calidad. Fuente: Trabajo de campo
  13. 13. 3.1.4 Priorización y Selección de los Problemas: PRIORIZACIÓN DE LOS PROBLEMAS ÁreasFuncionales Problemas en las Áreas Funcionales del Negocio Rural Orden de Priorizació n Producción PF1: Desconocen optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados en las diferentes etapas de producción. (4) PF2: Deficiente administración del recurso agua por los usuarios, genera escasez. (11) PF3: Galpones con alta mortalidad (7) Recursos Humanos y Organización PF4: Desconocimiento del criador sobre producción con enfoque de cadena productiva (1) PF5: No conocen los diferentes tipos de empresas (Ventajas y desventajas) (4) PF6: Carecen de plan estratégico con una misión y visión compartida (9) PF7: Deficiente liderazgo no permite mayor cohesión del grupo de criadores (5) PF8: Desconocimiento en gestión empresarial, administración de recursos económicos financieros. (2) Desarrollo tecnológico e infraestructura PF9: Poco capacitados en tecnología de carne (10) Financiación PF10: Baja cultura crediticia (12) PF11: Desconocimiento sobre finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. (6) Comercialización PF12: Demanda de mercado de cuy no determinado, no permite planificar la producción. (8) ProcesoProductivo Problemas en las Áreas Funcionales del Negocio Rural Pre- producción PP1:No conocen los diferentes tipos de semilla de pastos, tampoco saben determinar porcentaje de impurezas y porcentaje de germinación. (5) PP2:Mal manejo de medicamentos veterinarios (12) PP3:Mala preparación del suelo para la siembra de alfalfa (6) PP4: Desconocimiento en preparación de camas de cuy (7) Producción PP5: Desconocen el manejo en: destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos generando alta mortalidad (2) PP6: Desconocimiento en alimentación balanceada y mal manejo de forrajes durante la alimentación. (8) PP7: Desconocen en control de ectoparásitos y enfermedades (9)
  14. 14. PP8:Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. (3) Post - Producción PP9:No aplican términos de calidad requeridos por el mercado (peso y color) (14) PP10:Desconocen el uso de herramientas para embalaje (10) Mercadeo PP11:Desconocimiento de técnicas de marketing (1) PP12:Desconocen el manejo de medios de información de mercado. (15) PP13: Ignoran sobre temas de comercialización legal ( uso de boletas y facturas) (4) PP14: No conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización (11) PP15: Desconocen sobre certificación de calidad. (13) Fuente: Elaboración con Trabajo de campo
  15. 15. CALIFICACIÒN PARA LA SELECCIÓN DE LOS PROBLEMAS PROBLEMAS PUNTAJES OBTENIDOS Criterios de Ponderación A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 A7 A8 A9 Puntaje Total4 3 4 3 3 3 3 2 2 AREAS FUNCIONALES PF1: Desconocen optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados en las diferentes etapas de producción. 12 9 8 6 6 9 9 6 2 67 PF2: Deficiente administración del recurso agua por los usuarios, genera escasez. 4 3 8 9 6 6 6 4 2 48 PF3: Galpones con alta mortalidad 12 3 4 9 6 9 9 6 2 60 PF4: Desconocimiento del criador sobre producción con enfoque de cadena productiva 8 6 12 9 6 6 6 4 2 59 PF5: No conocen los diferentes tipos de empresas (Ventajas y desventajas) 8 3 8 9 6 6 9 6 2 57 PF6: Carecen de plan estratégico con una misión y visión compartida 8 9 12 6 6 6 9 6 2 64 PF7: Deficiente liderazgo no permite mayor cohesión del grupo de criadores 8 6 8 9 6 6 9 4 2 61 PF8: Desconocimiento en gestión empresarial, administración de recursos económicos financieros. 12 6 12 9 6 6 9 4 2 66 PF9: Poco capacitados en tecnología de carne 8 6 4 9 6 9 9 6 2 59 PF10: Baja cultura crediticia 8 9 8 9 6 6 6 4 2 58 PF11: Desconocimiento sobre finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. 12 6 8 9 6 9 6 6 2 64 PF12: Demanda de mercado de cuy no determinado, no permite planificar la producción. 8 6 8 6 6 9 6 6 2 57 PROCESO PRODUCTIVO PP1:No conocen los diferentes tipos de semilla de pastos, tampoco saben determinar porcentaje de impurezas y porcentaje de germinación. 8 6 4 9 6 0 9 6 2 50 PP2:Mal manejo de medicamentos veterinarios 8 3 4 9 6 9 9 6 2 56 PP3:Mala preparación del suelo para la siembra de alfalfa 8 3 4 9 9 9 9 6 2 59 PP4: Desconocimiento en preparación de camas de cuy 8 3 4 9 6 9 9 6 2 56 PP5: Desconocen el manejo en: destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos generando alta mortalidad 12 9 4 3 9 6 9 6 4 62 PP6: Desconocimiento en alimentación balanceada y mal manejo de forrajes durante la alimentación. 12 6 4 6 6 6 9 6 2 57 PP7: Desconocen en control de ectoparásitos y enfermedades 8 3 4 6 6 6 9 2 2 44
  16. 16. PP8:Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. 8 9 8 9 6 6 9 6 2 63 PP9:No aplican términos de calidad requeridos por el mercado (peso y color) 8 3 8 9 6 6 6 6 2 54 PP10:Desconocen el uso de herramientas para embalaje 8 3 4 9 6 9 9 6 2 56 PP11:Desconocimiento de técnicas de marketing 12 6 8 6 9 9 9 6 6 71 PP12:Desconocen el manejo de medios de información de mercado. 12 9 8 6 9 9 9 6 2 70 PP13: Ignoran sobre temas de comercialización legal ( uso de boletas y facturas) 12 6 8 9 6 9 9 6 2 67 PP14: No conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización 12 9 8 6 6 9 9 6 2 67 PP15: Desconocen sobre certificación de calidad. 12 3 8 6 6 9 9 6 2 61 Fuente: Elaboración conTrabajo de campo A1: Criterios de rentabilidad y factibilidad, Xi: Puntajes obtenidos, PFi: problemas en el área funcional, PPi: problemas en el proceso productivo PROBLEMAS SELECCIONADOS Factores Problemas Seleccionados Puntaje Obtenido Proceso productivo PP5: Desconocen el manejo en: destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos generando alta mortalidad 62 PP8:Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. 63 PP11:Desconocimiento de técnicas de marketing 71 PP12:Desconocen el manejo de medios de información de mercado. 70 PP13: Ignoran sobre temas de comercialización legal ( uso de boletas y facturas) 67 PP14: No conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización 67 PP15: Desconocen sobre certificación de calidad. 61 Áreas Funcionales PF1: Desconocen optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados en las diferentes etapas de producción. 67 PF3: Galpones con alta mortalidad 60 PF6: Carecen de plan estratégico con una misión y visión compartida 64 PF7: Deficiente liderazgo no permite mayor cohesión del grupo de criadores 61 PF8: Desconocimiento en gestión empresarial, administración de recursos económicos financieros. 66 PF11: Desconocimiento sobre finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. 64 Fuente: Elaboración con trabajo de campo.
  17. 17. 3.1.5 Identificación de Posibles Servicios de Desarrollo de Capacidades: Factores Servicios de Desarrollo de Capacidades por Ejes Temáticos Tecnología Productiva Gestión Empresarial Articulación al Mercado Causas Directas Nivel medio de tecnología que genera baja productividad Deficiente organización y administración de galpón Poca capacidad competitiva en comercialización y eventos de promisión Causas Indirectas Desconocen el manejo en: destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos generando alta mortalidad Deficiente liderazgo no permite mayor cohesión del grupo de criadores Desconocimiento de técnicas de marketing Desconocen optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados en las diferentes etapas de producción. Desconocimiento en manejo de costos de producción. Poca capacidad competitiva en eventos de promoción y comercialización. Galpones con alta mortalidad Desconocimiento en gestión empresarial, administración de recursos económicos financieros. Ignoran sobre temas de comercialización legal ( uso de boletas y facturas) Carecen de plan estratégico con una misión y visión compartida No conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización Desconocimiento sobre finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. Desconocen sobre certificación de calidad. 3.1.6 Identificación del Problema Central del Negocio.- A continuación se presenta el análisis del árbol de problemas y objetivos para el presente proyecto de producción de Cuyes en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara.
  18. 18. ARBOL DE PROBLEMAS (CAUSAS Y EFECTOS) Productores con escasa capacidad en manejo Baja calidad de vida de los criadores de cuy en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara Bajos ingresos de las familias integrantes Baja rentabilidad Baja productividad Deficiente productividad y organización genera falta de competitividad de los criadores de cuy en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara Nivel medio de tecnología que genera baja productividad Deficiente organización y administración del galpón. Poca capacidad competitiva en comercialización y promoción. Deficienteliderazgonopermitecohesióndel grupodecriadores Pococonocimientosobrecertificaciónde calidad Desconocen el manejo en destete,empadre, gestación , gestación y recría. Deficiente manejo de galpones, genera alta mortalidad Desconocimiento de técnicas de Marketing No conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización. Desconocimientoenmanejodecostosde producción Desconocimientoengestiónempresarialy administrativo Desconocimientosobrefinanzaspara actividadpecuaria Desconocen la optimización de forraje y alimentos balanceados. Poca capacidad competitiva en eventos de promoción y comercialización
  19. 19. ARBOL DE OBJETIVOS (MEDIOS Y FINES) Mejoran calidad de vida los criadores de cuy en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara Buenos ingresos de las familias integrantes Alta rentabilidad Alta productividad Eficiente productividad y organización genera alta competitividad de los criadores de cuy en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara Nivel alto de tecnología que genera buena productividad Eficiente organización y administración del galpón. Mayor capacidad competitiva en comercialización y promoción. Eficienteliderazgopermitecohesióndel grupodecriadores Buenconocimientosobrecertificaciónde calidad Conocen el manejo en destete, empadre, gestación , gestación y recría. Eficiente manejo de galpones disminuye la mortalidad. Se conoce de técnicas de Marketing Si conocen sobre desarrollo de producto para la comercialización. Conocimientoenmanejodecostosde producción Conocimientoengestiónempresarialy administrativo Conocimientosobrefinanzasparaactividad pecuaria Conocen la optimización de forraje y alimentos balanceados. Buena capacidad competitiva en eventos de promoción y comercialización
  20. 20. 3.2 Identificación de Posible Operadores o Agentes de Servicios: Posibles Servicios de Desarrollo de Capacidades Identificados Información del Agente u Operador Nombre del Agente o Institución Temas Duración Costo promedio S/. Representa nte Legal Dirección y Teléfono TECNOLOGÍA PRODUCTIVA Capacitación En manejo , destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos PRODISA INIEA Manejo en etapas de producción 8 capacitacio nes en dos años 8,000 Misael Quispe 9650248 Capacitación en optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados en las diferentes etapas de producción. PRODISA INIA IDESI Manejo de forrajes y preparación de alimentos balanceados 6 capacitacio nes en dos años 8,000 Misael Quispe 9650248 Capacitación en manejo de galpones INIA Manejo de galpones 5 capacitacio nes en dos años 6,000 Misael Quispe 9650248 Capacitación en control de parásitos y enfermedades en cuy. SENASA Control de parásitos y enfermedades 4 capacitacio nes en dos años 3,000 GESTION EMPRESARIAL Taller de capacitación en liderazgo y organización ICADE Liderazgo y organización 3 días 3,000 Capacitación En gestión empresarial, administración y recurso económico financiero IDESI Gestión empresarial y administración 4 capacitacio nes por 2 años 8,000 Capacitación en finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. PRODISA INIA IDESI Condiciones de crédito 4 capacitacio nes por 2 años 8,000 Misael Quispe 9650248 Elaboración del plan estratégico PRODISA Plan estratégico 3 meses 5,000 Misael Quispe 9650248
  21. 21. ARTICULACIÓN AL MERCADO Capacitación en técnicas de Marketing para la comercialización de cuyes. ICADE Marketing. 6 capacitacio nes por 2 años 9,000 Pasantías y participación en ferias nacionales PRODISA Pasantía y ferias 3 viajes por dos años del proyecto 10,800 Misael Quispe 9650248 Capacitación en desarrollo del producto para la comercialización PRODISA Desarrollo del Producto 04 6,000 Misael Quispe 9650248 Capacitación Proyecto PRA Articulación al Mercado 2 días 3,000 Hernán Paz Jr. Arequipa 266A 836048 MARCO LÓGICO OBJETEIVOS(EJES METAS INDICADORES MEDIOS DE SUPUESTO:
  22. 22. ) VERIFICACIÓN FIN: Contribuir a mejorar las condiciones de calidad de vida de los pequeños productores de cuy, mediante el incremento de los ingresos económicos y el desarrollo de capacidades productivas comerciales. El 50% de los productores han incrementado su nivel de ingreso, en un 20% por venta, al finalizar el proyecto. El 40% de los pobladores mejoran sus condiciones de vida. El 40% de los productores producen y manejan en forma optima el negocio de cuyes. N° de productores que han incrementado el % de ingreso. Nro de usuarios que mejoran sus niveles de vida. Nro. De usuarios que producen con pleno conocimiento del mercado con ventajas competitivas. Informe de evaluación de impacto socio económico del proyecto. Estabilidad social y política PROPÓSITO: Mejorar la producción e incrementar los niveles de rentabilidad del negocio de cuyes. Incrementar la producción y la calidad en 30% del negocio El 60% de los criadores de cuyes incrementan sus ganancias en 20% por venta, al finalizar el proyecto. Cantidad de producción de primera calidad. Nro .de productores que han incrementado su margen de ganancia. % de incremento del valor de la producción de cuyes. precio cotizado al terminar el proyecto / precio cotizado al iniciar el proyecto. Informe de evaluación y monitoreo del proyecto. Registro de producción promedio por unidad área. Registros de ventas por productor. Registro de producción y ventas por productor, antes y después del proyecto Registro de precios en chacra y mercado Ayacucho y Lima. Informe de evaluación del proyecto. Demanda creciente por producción de cuyes , a factores climáticos favorables y precios estables en el mercado. RESULTADOS/PRODUCTOS: 01 Productores con eficiente organización y administración del galpón  El 70% de los usuarios, participan en las actividades de la comunidad, al concluir el proyecto.  La comunidad y el grupo organizado con capacidad para realizar gestiones ante actores externos.  El 60% de los productores con  N° de productores que participan en las actividades de la comunidad.  N° de gestiones realizadas.  N° de actores externos que apoyan a la comunidad.  Libro de actas  Listado de participantes por sectores  Registro de asistencia de los productores, a las actividades.  Registro de documentos gestionados.  Registro de actores  Interés de los productores en organizarse.  Interés de productores sobre el tema de gestión de negocio rural.
  23. 23. conocimientos en gestión empresarial de negocio rural, al culminar el proyecto.  El 80% de los productores participan en talleres de motivación y sensibilización.  N° de productores motivados y sensibilizados.  N° de Talleres de motivación y sensibilización desarrollada. externos que apoyan a la comunidad.  Registro de asistencia a los talleres. 02 Nivel alto de tecnología genera alta productividad..  El 80% de los productores mejoran la producción , calidad y rendimientos de cuyes  Buen manejo agronómico de forrajes y conocimiento del proceso de cadena productiva, incrementada y fortalecida las capacidades humanas en cuanto a producción.  Manejo y uso adecuado de galpones.  N° de productores que incrementan nivel de rendimiento de producción.  % de incremento de rendimiento de cuyes por galpón, conducidas adecuadamente.  Capacidad Humana mejora en 80%; evaluación familiar.  Documentos que sustenten el plan de capacitación.  Reportes e informes periódicos del proyecto.  Registro de productores asistentes a actividades de capacitación y asistencia técnica.  Informes, fotografías, material didáctico existente a nivel de productores.  Aceptación y adopción de los productores, sobre técnicas de cosecha y post cosecha.  Los productores interiorizan y practican actividades agronómicas.  Interés de los productores para organizarse en campañas de comercialización. 03 Mayor capacidad competitiva en comercialización y eventos de promoción..  Productores organizados para la comercialización en mercado regional y nacional en cada campaña.  Productores acceden a servicios de información sobre las tendencias del mercado.  Productores comercializan cuyes de calidad en el mercado Nacional.  03 convenios firmados entre el productor organizado y le empresa al cual se va ha abastecer.  N° de productores organizados en campañas de comercialización.  Volumen de comercialización de cuyes por productor organizado.  N° Convenios firmados.  N° de productores que acceden a servicios de información.  Calidad de servicios de información brindada.  Informes periódicos.  Informes de monitoreo  Registro de productores que comercializan.  Testimonios fotográficos.  Registro de productores que acceden a servicios de información.  Boletines informativos.  Suscripciones de convenios específicos.  Condiciones climáticas favorables. Interés de los productores para organizarse en campañas de comercialización.
  24. 24. IV. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PROYECTO 4.1 Descripción del Proyecto El presente proyecto consiste en intervenir mediante el Programa a Producir que viene promoviendo FONCODES en el desarrollo de capacidades, en las áreas temáticas de Tecnología Productiva, Gestión empresarial y Articulación al Mercado para la producción de cuyes como producto potencial en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara, que permita a los productores mejorar sus condiciones de vida incrementado los ingresos económicos de sus familias. Las potencialidades de la zona de influencia del presente proyecto también están enmarcadas en la experiencia de los beneficiarios en el manejo de la producción de cuyes mediante la intervención de diferentes Instituciones publicas y privadas entre otros, que en la actualidad vienen promoviendo la producción de especies domesticas altamente rentables para el mercado Nacional e internacional. De la misma forma La Municipalidad Distrital de Chiara dentro de su plan estratégico de desarrollo tiene priorizado el desarrollo de esta ac tividad para elevar el nivel de vida de los pobladores dedicados a este negocio. Asimismo este proyecto pretende dar continuidad a las actividades que se vienen desarrollando en estas comunidades del distrito de Chiara. Este pequeño grupo se ha consolidado como pequeños criadores de cuy logrando vender algunos excedentes, además de utilizar para su autoconsumo. Como consecuencia de esta actividad económica las señoras se sientes motivadas a continuar incrementando su producción. Con este proyecto se propone la conformación de granjas comerciales familiares “Crianza semi-intensiva”, como unidades productivas para sostener una producción con capacidad de 100 reproductores y 800 cuyes comercializables durante el año, materializándose así una fuente de trabajo para los integrantes de la familia, generando un ingreso de 553 soles mensuales en promedio. La ubicación y el clima de la zona es apropiada la cual se constituye en una ventaja para esta actividad pecuaria, además cuenta con medios de transporte de fácil acceso y comunicación a otras ciudades de la Región. El financiamiento para la ejecución de este proyecto en el Desarrollo de capacidades en los temas considerados de acuerdo al taller será con aporte de
  25. 25. 80% del BID, con 10% de FONCODES y el 10% con aporte de los beneficiarios junto con la Municipalidad Distrital de Chiara. 4.2 OBJETIVOS DEL PROYECTO.- 4.2.1 Objetivo Principal del Proyecto.- Mejorar la calidad de vida de los productores de cuy en la comunidad de Liriopata del distrito de Chiara. 4.2.2 Objetivos Específicos del Proyecto.- Objetivos Específicos Nº Familias destinatarias Nº Empleos directos generados Fortalecer la tecnología generando alta productividad 32 32 Mejorar la organización y administración del galpón 32 32 Desarrollar capacidad competitiva en comercialización y promoción. 32 32 4.3 RESULTADOS DEL PROYECTO.- Descripción de Resultados Indicador de cantidad resultante Productores con buena organización y administración del galpón  . El 70% de los usuarios, participan en las actividades de la comunidad, al concluir el proyecto.  La comunidad y el grupo organizado con capacidad para realizar gestiones ante actores externos.  El 60% de los productores con conocimientos en gestión empresarial de negocio rural, al culminar el proyecto. El 80% de los productores participan en talleres de motivación y sensibilización. Productores fortalecen la tecnología generando alta productividad.  El 80% de los productores mejoran la producción de cuyes con calidad y rendimientos óptimos incrementados para la producción.  Buen manejo agronómico y conocimiento del proceso de cadena productiva, incrementada y fortalecida las capacidades humanas en cuanto a producción.  Manejo eficiente de galpones. Productores desarrollan capacidades competitivas en comercialización y promoción.  Productores organizados para la comercialización en mercado regional y nacional en cada campaña.  Productores acceden a servicios de información sobre las tendencias del mercado.  Productores comercializan cuyes mejorados en el mercado local y nacional.  03 convenios firmados entre el productor organizado y le empresa al cual se va ha abastecer.
  26. 26. 4.4 PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES Y APORTES REQUERIDOS PARA SU EJECUCIÓN.- Actividades Programación Anual Aporte según Fuente Total Soles Año 1 Año 2 Solicitad o FONCODE S Usuario s/Munic ipio Otras Fuent es Aport e Gob. Local Para el Resultado 01: Fortalecer la tecnología generando alta productividad. Capacitación en manejo, destete, empadre, gestación y manejo de gazapos. 4,000 4,000 8,000 8,000 . Capacitación en optimización de forrajes y alimentos balanceados en las diferentes etapas de producción. 4,000 4,000 8,000 8,000 Capacitación en manejo de galpones 3,000 3,000 6,000 6,000 Para el Resultado 02: Mejorar la organización y administración del galpón. Capacitación en liderazgo y organización 4,000 4,000 8,000 8,000 Capacitación en finanzas para la actividad pecuaria. 4,000 4,000 8,000 8,000 Elaboración del Plan estratégico del comité de criadores de cuy. 2,500 2,500 5,000 5,000 Capacitación en costos de producción 2,000 2,000 4,000 4,000 Capacitación en certificación de calidad de producto 2,000 2,000 4,000 4,000 Para el Resultado 03:Desarrollar la capacidad competitiva en comercialización y promoción. Capacitación en técnicas de marketing para la comercialización del cuy. 4,000 5,000 9,000 9,000 Pasantías y participación en ferias (Cajamarca, Huancayo) 5,800 5,000 10,800 10,80 00 Capacitación en comercialización legal (Uso de boletas y facturas) 3,000 3,000 6,000 6,000 Capacitación en desarrollo de producto para la comercialización. 3,000 3,000 6,000 6,000 Aporte comunal 8,332.8
  27. 27. TOTAL 43,300 43,500 11,457.6 8,332.8 74,99 5.2 104,1 60 PORCENTAJE 49.88 % 50.12% 12% 8% 80% 100% US $= 3.50 V. ANÁLISIS DEL MERCADO 5.1 Características del Mercado. 5.1.1 Mercado actual Operadores Comerciales actuales Modalidad de venta Frecuencia de venta Volumen de Venta Precio de venta unitario Mercados de Ayacucho Venta directa Semanal 20 cuyes 6 – 7.00 nuevos soles Cuyerias de Ayacucho Venta directa diarial 64 cuyes 9 – 10.00 nuevos soles 5.1.2 Mercado Potencial. Operadores comerciales potenciales Modalidad de venta Frecuencia de venta Volumen de Venta Precio de venta unitario Mercasdos de Lima Al contado Mensual 150 cuyes 14.00 nuevos soles Mercados de EEUU y Japon Al contado Mensual 2500 cuyes 8 dolares /cuy 5.1.3 Principales Agentes en el Circuito de Comercialización.- Se identifica a los agentes principales que participan en la c omercialización del producto y sub. productos, determinando quienes son y donde se les ubica. Nº Nombre y Dirección Rescatistas No se define Acopiadores Mercados de Ayacucho y Huanta Minoristas Restaurantes Mayoristas Wong, Metro, Mercados de EEUU y Japon
  28. 28. Otros Empresas Exportadoras; 5.1.4 Articulación con Operadores Comerciales. Nombre de la institución Líneas de Negocio y Sub productos Canales de venta Volúmenes de venta anual Condicione s de venta Nombre del representante legal Restaurantes de Ayacucho Cuy eviscerado y/o vivo directa 23,296 Al contado Propietarios Proyecto PARA Cuy eviscerado Supermercados 2 t.. Crédito Ricardo Etchegaray Sánchez. 5.1.5 Eventos Comerciales. Localidad Nombre de Feria Duración Fecha Productos Comercializados Ayacucho Por Semana Santa 04 dias Marzo o abril Cuy Chactado, Frito, Picante de Cuy y otros platos Ayacucho Por día de la Madre, del padre, otras festividades 02 dias Mayo, junio Cuy Chactado, Frito, Picante de Cuy y otros platos VI. ANÁLISIS DE RENTABILIDAD FAMILIAR 5.1 Análisis de demanda: (Fuente encuesta l IDESI 2001) A. Descripción del procedimiento de cálculo, variables importantes y supuestos utilizados para la estimación de la demanda. Datos utilizados N° de familias 2000 : 10,735 Tasa de crecimiento poblacional : 1.20 Según la encuesta realizada el año 2001 a familias de los distritos de Ayacucho, San Juan Bautista, Carmen Alto y Jesús Nazareno, se tiene los siguientes resultados. El 78% de los hogares consumen cuyes El consumo promedio por familia es de 2.2 cuyes / mes. El 33% de las familias crían cuyes para autoconsumo. A partir de estos datos y conociendo que en los distritos mencionados hay 10,765 hogares con capacidad adquisitiva se estima que la demanda actual es: 8397 hogares que consumen cuy, el cual representa el 78% del total de hogares. 3552 familias crían cuyes, el cuál representa el 33% del total de familias. Por lo tanto se concluye que la demanda potencial resulta de la diferencia de los que se consumen, menos los que se crían, resultando 4844 familias que demandan cuyes, que multiplicado por 2.2 resulta una demanda potencial de 10657 cuyes mensuales, lo que equivale a 127884 cuyes anuales.
  29. 29. B. Proyección de la demanda: AÑOS Unidades 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 N° de familias 10765 10894 11025 11157 11291 11427 11564 11702 Familias demandantes 4844 4902 4961 5021 5081 5142 5204 5266 Demanda de cuy 127888 129423 130976 132548 134138 135748 137377 139025 Fuente: IDESI 2001 5.2 Análisis de la oferta A. Descripción de procedimiento: Según la encuesta realizada por IDESI Ayacucho, se sabe que 3552 familias crían cuyes en condiciones no tecnificadas, con un promedio de 20 cuyes por familia, haciendo un total de 71040 cuyes, de los cuales el 40% son posibles hembras reproductoras y suponiendo que el número de crías por hembra es de 2.5, se tiene una disponibilidad de 23680 cuyes por mes (71040X0.4X2.5X3 meses) y de estos últimos, el 84% es destinado al autoconsumo, entonces la diferencia (16%) destinan al mercado, lo que equivale a 3789 cuyes ofertados por mes. De otro lado, instituciones como INIA, La Beneficencia, El Convento Santa Teresa, otros productores locales y los procedentes de Huancayo, proveen al mercado no menos de 1600 cuyes por mes; que sumados a la producción de las familias domesticas resulta una oferta total de 5389 cuyes mensuales. Lo que equivale a 64666 cuyes ofertados por año. B. Proyección “Sin proyecto” (Oferta actual optimizada) AÑOS Unidades 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 Población total 10765 10894 11025 11157 11291 11427 11564 11702 Población que crían cuyes 3552 3595 3638 3682 3726 3771 3816 3862 N° de cuyes por familia 71040 71902 72764 73638 74521 75415 76320 77236 N°de madres reproductoras 28416 28761 29106 29455 29808 30166 30528 30894 5 Producción bruta 28416 0 287606 291058 294550 298085 301662 305282 30894 5 Destinado al mercado 64666 65409 65961 66520 67086 67658 68237 68823 BALANCE OFERTA DEMANDA Brecha de mercado para la ciudad de huamanga (Incluido distrito de San Juan Bautista, Carmen Alto, Jesús Nazareno y Ayacucho) AÑO CANTIDAD DEMANDADA CANTIDAD OFERTADA BRECHA DE MERCADO 2001 127888 64666 63233 2002 129423 65409 64014 2003 130976 65961 65015 2004 132548 66520 66028 2005 134138 67086 67053 2006 135748 67658 68090 2007 137377 63237 69140 2008 139025 68823 70202
  Considerando una tasa de costo de oportunidad del 19%, un tipo de cambio de 3.42 a agosto del 2004. Teniendo como principal insumo el Flujo de Caja Económico ( sin financiamiento) de una hectárea de cultivo de alcachofas se ha obtenido los siguientes resultados.

VAN = S/. 7,204 soles TIR = 40% de rentabilidad promedio anual B/C = 1.69 soles de beneficio por 1 sol invertido

Por lo tanto, el proyecto es rentable y se recomienda su implementación y ejecución

AÑOS Año 0 Año 1 Año 2 Año 3 Año 4 Año 5 EGRESO -4453 4148 4148 4148 4148 4148 INGRESO 6400 6400 6400 6400 6400 UTILIDAD -4453 -2201 51 2303 4555 6807 Costo de oportunidad del capital 10% VAN: 6658.07 TIR: 44% B/C: 2.15
  31. 31. estos últimos, el 84% es destinado al autoconsumo, entonces la diferencia (16%) destinan al mercado, lo que equivale a 3789 cuyes ofertados por mes. De otro lado, instituciones como INIA, La Beneficencia, El Convento Santa Teresa, otros productores locales y los procedentes de Huancayo, proveen al mercado no menos de 1600 cuyes por mes; que sumados a la producción de las familias domesticas resulta una oferta total de 5389 cuyes mensuales. Lo que equivale a 64666 cuyes ofertados por año. B. Proyección “Sin proyecto” (Oferta actual optimizada) AÑOS Unidades 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 Población total 10765 10894 11025 11157 11291 11427 11564 11702 Población que crían cuyes 3552 3595 3638 3682 3726 3771 3816 3862 N° de cuyes por familia 71040 71902 72764 73638 74521 75415 76320 77236 N°de madres reproductoras 28416 28761 29106 29455 29808 30166 30528 30894 5 Producción bruta 28416 0 287606 291058 294550 298085 301662 305282 30894 5 Destinado al mercado 64666 65409 65961 66520 67086 67658 68237 68823 BALANCE OFERTA DEMANDA Brecha de mercado para la ciudad de huamanga (Incluido distrito de San Juan Bautista, Carmen Alto, Jesús Nazareno y Ayacucho) AÑO CANTIDAD DEMANDADA CANTIDAD OFERTADA BRECHA DE MERCADO 2001 127888 64666 63233 2002 129423 65409 64014 2003 130976 65961 65015 2004 132548 66520 66028 2005 134138 67086 67053 2006 135748 67658 68090 2007 137377 63237 69140 2008 139025 68823 70202 AÑOS Año 0 Año 1 Año 2 Año 3 Año 4 Año 5 EGRESO -4453 4148 4148 4148 4148 4148 INGRESO 6400 6400 6400 6400 6400 UTILIDAD -4453 -2201 51 2303 4555 6807 Costo de oportunidad del capital 10% VAN: 6658.07 TIR: 44% B/C: 2.15
  32. 32. VI. ANÁLISIS DE COSTOS UNITARIOS Área de galpón : 100 m2 Capacidad de galpón: 100 hembras y 10 machos Cuyes comerciables por año: 800 Unidades Piso forrajero (Alfalfa-Raygras): 027 Ha. Tiempo: 2.0 Años ACTIVIDADES UNIDAD CANTIDA D COSTO UNITARIO S/. COSTO PARCIAL S/. COSTO TOTAL S/. INSTALACION DE FORRAJE MANO DE OBRA 590 Barb echo h.maq. 1 40 40 Nivelado (rastra) h.maq. 1 40 40 Preparación de acequias jorn. 2 15 30 Siembra de pastos jorn. 2 15 30 Riego jorn. 24 15 360 Deshierbo jorn. 6 15 90 INSUMOS 695 Semilla alfalfa Kg 5 25 125 Semilla ray grass Kg 5 10 50 Ciperclin Lt 0.25 80 20 Estiércol sacos 100 5 500 CONSTRUCCION DE GALPON 795 Mano de obra Elaboración de adobes jorn. 20 15 300 Limpieza, nivel. Y trazado jorn. 2 15 30 Apertura de zanja jorn. 3 15 45 Cimiento y sobrecimiento jorn. 8 15 120 Pared.dintel, viga y techado jorn. 12 15 180 Coloc. De puertas y ventanas jorn. 2 15 30 Limpieza y prepar. De pozas jorn. 5 15 75 Prepar. De camas, inst.cuyes jorn. 1 15 15 Materiales 2473 Calamina unid 90 12 1080 Calamina transparente unid 6 30 180 Viga (13 m.) unid 1 50 50 Tijerales (6 m.) unid 24 5 120 Listones (6.5 m.) unid 12 3.5 42 Clavos Kg. 3 5 45 Alambres Kg. 2 3 6 Puertas (1X1.8) Unid 1 80 80 Ventanas (1.5X0.9) Unid 2 35 70 Madera para pozas Total 1 200 200 Adquis. Reproductores unid 30 20 600 MANEJO DE GALPON Mano de obra 1950 Empadre jorn. 2 15 30 Gestación, parto y lactancia jorn. 1 15 15 Destete, sexaje y recría jorn. 12 15 180 Aliment. Agua/galpon jorn. 91 15 1365 Limpieza de galpón y pozas jorn. 24 15 360 Herramientas, insumos y med. 2198
  33. 33. Escoba Unid 2 2.5 5 Lampa unid 1 25 25 Pico unid 1 25 25 Hoz unid 2 5 10 Espátula unid 1 4 4 Comederos unid 150 1.5 225 gazaperas unid 12 20 240 Balanza reloj unid 1 30 30 Baldes 12 lt. unid 3 5 15 Costales unid 12 1 12 Yodo lt 2 50 100 Creso lt 1 20 20 Antibiot. (Poderoxin, Clorafen) sobre 15 10 150 Antiparas. (Sevín) sobre 15 6 90 Jeringas descart. unid 50 0.5 25 Detergente (1 Kg.) Kg. 6 2 12 Alim. Balanceado. Kg. 2420 0.5 1210

×