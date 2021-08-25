Curriculum Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contamos con amplia experiencia con equipo de profesionales dispuestos a apoyar su proyecto o necesidad de mantenimiento g...
Nace como una respuesta a las necesidades externadas por nuestros clientes, la cual busca satisfacer sus requerimientos, s...
Ofrecer la mejor solución a los proyectos que nos son confiados por nuestros clientes, acompañada de un excelente servicio...
Atender oportunamente las necesidades de mantenimiento en las áreas industrial, comercial e institucional, ofreciendo un s...
Convertirnos en la mejor opción de Mantenimiento para Industrias, Comercios e Instituciones, siendo reconocidos por la cal...
ACTITUD DE SERVICIO •Pasión •Entrega •Compromiso en cada Trabajo a Realizar CALIDAD •Constante Innovación •Búsqueda de los...
Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(...
✓ Plomería ✓ Electricidad ✓ Impermeabilización ✓ Jardinería ✓ Pintura ✓ Mtto. a Albercas ✓ Administrativo ✓ Guardias de Se...
Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(...
Estamos especializados en reparación, colocación y mantenimiento de aires acondicionados chillers, aires lavados, mini Spl...
Mantenimiento y reparación de bandas y rampas de sorteo. • Limpieza. • Lubricación. • Calibración. • Revisión. • Pruebas. ...
• Limpieza de las paredes • Rejillas del suelo • Estado del foso • Recubrimiento de las lámparas • Gomas de las puertas • ...
• Cobranza de morosos, cuidar los bienes comunes, supervisar los servicios generales de conservación, administración y ope...
Reparación e instalaciones de: ✓ Regaderas ✓ Tazas de baño / Mingitorios ✓ Bombas e Hidroneumáticos ✓ Fugas ✓ Lavabos / Fr...
✓ Servicio en alta y baja tensión ✓ Instalaciones de tomas eléctricas nuevas ✓ Mantenimiento eléctrico ✓ Reubicaciones ✓ F...
Servicio de impermeabilización con personal altamente profesional para eliminar en su totalidad las filtraciones. ✓ Cement...
Mantenimiento y fabricación de todo tipo de cortinas: ✓ Industrial ✓ Residencial ✓ Comercial Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El...
Ofrecemos atención de manera inmediata a las necesidades de tu jardín interior o exterior con equipo profesional, haciendo...
• Pintura general interior y exterior, recolección de basura, mantenimiento de inmueble en general. Pintura : ✓ Epoxicas ✓...
✓ Cloración ✓ Limpieza de Alberca ✓ Lavado de filtros ✓ Aspirado ✓ Cepillado de piso y paredes ✓ Incluye Químicos y materi...
Servicio preventivo y correctivo a patines hidráulicos de cualquier marca. ✓ Cambio de empaques en mal estado ✓ Cambio de ...
De 24x24 horas los 365 días del año incluyendo domingos y días festivos, registrará todos los vehículos que entren, se ped...
MAQUINARIA: Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) ...
TERRACERÍAS • En construcciones hemos realizado terracerías y excavaciones para distintas obras. • Limpieza, excavación y ...
Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(...
Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(...
Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(...
✓ Dictamen eléctrico / estructural ✓ Fabricación e Instalacion de canceles ✓ Fabricación de puertas de tambor / aluminio ✓...
❑ FEDEX EXPRESS SERVICIOS DE CAPITAL HUMANO S DE RL DE CV ❑ FEDEX DE MÉXICO ❑ PLAZA MALL 950 ❑ GRUPO CONSULTOR MEXICANO SA...
Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(...
Aug. 25, 2021
Curriculum Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV

Aug. 25, 2021
Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV

Curriculum Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV

  1. 1. Contamos con amplia experiencia con equipo de profesionales dispuestos a apoyar su proyecto o necesidad de mantenimiento general. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 administracion@profesionalservice.com.mx http://www.profesionalservice.com.mx/ Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV Profesional.service
  2. 2. Nace como una respuesta a las necesidades externadas por nuestros clientes, la cual busca satisfacer sus requerimientos, satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes, brindándoles la atención y servicios que requieran para el logro de sus proyectos, metas y objetivos, con el compromiso de velar por sus intereses y bienes. Nos comprometemos que al contratar a nuestra empresa con cualquiera de sus servicios, así sea por separado, tendrá la supervisión constante para que se cumpla con lo contratado. PROFESIONAL SERVICE E&M S DE RL DE CV Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  3. 3. Ofrecer la mejor solución a los proyectos que nos son confiados por nuestros clientes, acompañada de un excelente servicio, calidad de precios altamente competitivos de acuerdo a sus necesidades personales y/o profesionales garantizando así su satisfacción total y contribuir al mejoramiento continuo de sistemas productivos de bienes y servicios. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  4. 4. Atender oportunamente las necesidades de mantenimiento en las áreas industrial, comercial e institucional, ofreciendo un servicio rápido y de calidad, cubriendo cada área y servicio que tu empresa necesite. El conocimiento, la experiencia y las competencias de nuestro equipo de profesionales es nuestra garantía de satisfacción a beneficio de nuestros clientes. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  5. 5. Convertirnos en la mejor opción de Mantenimiento para Industrias, Comercios e Instituciones, siendo reconocidos por la calidad ética, humana y profesional, así como por la rapidez de respuesta en cada servicio solicitado por nuestros clientes. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  6. 6. ACTITUD DE SERVICIO •Pasión •Entrega •Compromiso en cada Trabajo a Realizar CALIDAD •Constante Innovación •Búsqueda de los mejores servicios •Soluciones de Mantenimiento HONESTIDAD •Comunicación abierta y Honesta INTEGRIDAD •Nuestro Personal Técnico cuenta con todas las aptitudes necesarias para brindar un buen servicio. RESPONSABILIDAD •Ética Profesional •Cordialidad hacia nuestros clientes •Cuidamos a nuestra gente y al medio ambiente. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  7. 7. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 Director General Víctor Manuel Valencia G. Representante Legal • Gestión y Control de Cada una de las Áreas • Permisos y Autorizaciones Gte. Operativo Nelson Alan Valencia G. Gte. Operativo Edgar Jehu Valencia G. • Coordinación y supervisión de los Trabajos en Campo • Proyectos en Obra • Planificación de actividades • Asignación de actividades • Coordinación y supervisión de los Trabajos en Campo • Proyectos en Obra • Planificación de actividades • Asignación de actividades • Negociación Proveedores • Contabilidad • Tesorería • Gestión de cuentas por cobrar • Dirección y Control Depto. Finanzas y Compras Elba Gutiérrez Ruiz Depto. Administrativo Lic. Georgina Reséndiz M Aux. Admón. Irwin Favila Galván • Cotizaciones • Facturación • Gestión de Pagos • Elaboración de Formatos • Organización (RH) • Reportes Fotográficos • Atención al Cliente • Archivo • Compras de Activos ORGANIGRAMA ADMÓN.
  8. 8. ✓ Plomería ✓ Electricidad ✓ Impermeabilización ✓ Jardinería ✓ Pintura ✓ Mtto. a Albercas ✓ Administrativo ✓ Guardias de Seguridad ✓ Aires Acondicionados ✓ Bandas de Sorteo ✓ Rampas ✓ Cortinas Metálicas (Automáticas y Manuales) ✓ Dictámenes Eléctricos / Estructurales ✓ Patín Hidráulico ✓ Construcción civil ✓ Fabricación de piezas metalmecánicas ✓ Cabinas de pintura Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  9. 9. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 Nuestras Oficinas en el Estado de Querétaro .
  10. 10. Estamos especializados en reparación, colocación y mantenimiento de aires acondicionados chillers, aires lavados, mini Split, ventana, etc. ✓ Limpieza y desinfección ✓ Verificación de Medidas ✓ Revisión de cuadro eléctrico ✓ Inspección de carga de refrigerante ✓ Comprobación de los desagües ✓ Verificación de la inexistencia de ruidos extraños ✓ Lubricación de rodamientos y artes móviles ✓ Pintura y restauración Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  11. 11. Mantenimiento y reparación de bandas y rampas de sorteo. • Limpieza. • Lubricación. • Calibración. • Revisión. • Pruebas. Mantenimiento y reparación de bandas y rampas de sorteo . • Limpieza de la fosa de la rampa. • Lubricación de todas las bisagras. • Ajuste de los resortes. • Inspección y reporte completo de las condiciones de la unidad. • Mantenimiento de la unidad Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  12. 12. • Limpieza de las paredes • Rejillas del suelo • Estado del foso • Recubrimiento de las lámparas • Gomas de las puertas • Gomas de las Turbinas de extracción • Sustitución de filtros • Filtros del suelo • Sistema de extracción e Inyección de aire Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  13. 13. • Cobranza de morosos, cuidar los bienes comunes, supervisar los servicios generales de conservación, administración y operación del condominio, plaza, fraccionamiento, escuelas, etc. Entre las cuales se encuentra la atención y supervisión de los trabajos que se lleve a cabo en los bienes comunes, supervisar la conducta del personal y hacer cumplir las disposiciones legales y administrativas. • Conciliar acuerdos con las diferentes autoridades, acuerdos con los oficios correspondientes, depósitos bancarios, proporcionar los implementos necesarios a el personal ya sea de limpieza, mantenimiento, jardinería, compras y pagos. • • Cobros de mantenimiento, entrega de correspondencia, funciones secretariales, recepción de documentos para su pago, control de expedientes y comprobantes en general. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  14. 14. Reparación e instalaciones de: ✓ Regaderas ✓ Tazas de baño / Mingitorios ✓ Bombas e Hidroneumáticos ✓ Fugas ✓ Lavabos / Fregaderos ✓ Tuberías ✓ Calentadores ✓ Estufas Limpieza de: ✓ Cisternas ✓ Trampas de grasa ✓ Tinacos ✓ Embobinado de Bombas ✓ Desazolves Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  15. 15. ✓ Servicio en alta y baja tensión ✓ Instalaciones de tomas eléctricas nuevas ✓ Mantenimiento eléctrico ✓ Reubicaciones ✓ Fibra óptica ✓ Instalaciones de calefacción ✓ Diagrama unifilar ✓ Libranzas ✓ Proyectos electrificación. ✓ Mantenimiento a tableros eléctricos ✓ Mantenimiento a transformadores ✓ Suministro e instalación de reflectores, lámparas focos, etc. ✓ Mantenimiento a plantas de emergencia ✓ Renta de plantas de emergencia Desarrollamos todo tipo de instalaciones eléctricas: residenciales, comerciales e industriales. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  16. 16. Servicio de impermeabilización con personal altamente profesional para eliminar en su totalidad las filtraciones. ✓ Cemento ✓ Membra liquida ✓ Recubrimiento con materiales bituanosos ✓ Membranas bituminosas ✓ Membrana liquida de poliuretano ✓ Acritón Impermeable ✓ Asfaltico ✓ Acrílicos ✓ Cementoso ✓ Prefabricados ✓ Ecológico ✓ Elásticos Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  17. 17. Mantenimiento y fabricación de todo tipo de cortinas: ✓ Industrial ✓ Residencial ✓ Comercial Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  18. 18. Ofrecemos atención de manera inmediata a las necesidades de tu jardín interior o exterior con equipo profesional, haciendo un enfoque en la calidad de vida y sus alrededores: ✓Poda de árboles ✓Fumigación de plagas en plantas suministro de abono para pastos y plantas Toda maquinaria que se requiera la proporcionara la empresa tales como desbrozadoras, tijeras de corte, corta setos. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  19. 19. • Pintura general interior y exterior, recolección de basura, mantenimiento de inmueble en general. Pintura : ✓ Epoxicas ✓ Antigraffiti ✓ Albercas ✓ Señalización vial ✓ Canchas deportivas ✓ Preparación de superficie y acabados ✓ Tablaroca / pasta ✓ Instalación de vinil /papel tapiz Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  20. 20. ✓ Cloración ✓ Limpieza de Alberca ✓ Lavado de filtros ✓ Aspirado ✓ Cepillado de piso y paredes ✓ Incluye Químicos y materiales ✓ Revisión del balance de Químicos ✓ Reparación estructural ✓ Cambio de tuberías y equipos de filtrado ✓ Aplicación de cloro Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  21. 21. Servicio preventivo y correctivo a patines hidráulicos de cualquier marca. ✓ Cambio de empaques en mal estado ✓ Cambio de retenes averiados ✓ Reposición de seguros faltantes ✓ Cambio de aceite ✓ Cambio de bujes averiados ✓ Cambio de rodamientos en mal estado ✓ Reposición de pernos averiados ✓ Pintura general ✓ Cambio de llantas ✓ Soldar y enderezar estructura ✓ Cambio de Retenes hidráulicos ✓ Reparación y ajuste de sistema de descenso Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  22. 22. De 24x24 horas los 365 días del año incluyendo domingos y días festivos, registrará todos los vehículos que entren, se pedirá identificación a toda persona ajena, llevará control de vehículos, visitas, empleados, se reportará cada hora a la base para notificar que no hay ninguna novedad y avisar de cualquier anomalía. • Con turnos de 12x12, 24x24, 24x48 • Elementos bilingües • Los elementos cuentan con radio de comunicación, bastón policial pr-24 y gas lacrimógeno. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  23. 23. MAQUINARIA: Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 Nuestra experiencia en diseño arquitectónico y estructura nos permite desarrollar y ejecutar cualquier tipo de obra civil de aplicación industrial. Terraceria Cimentación Albañileria Acabados Diseño Estructural Diseño Arquitectónico OBRACIVIL (CONSTRUCCIONESINDUSTRIALES)
  24. 24. TERRACERÍAS • En construcciones hemos realizado terracerías y excavaciones para distintas obras. • Limpieza, excavación y acarreos de terrenos habitacionales y vialidades. • Conformación de plataformas para vialidades, parques y casas, habitación. • Plataformas para construcción de Bodegas Industriales y Comerciales. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 INGENIERÍASESPECIALIZADAS Diseño y desarrollo Equiposde inyección yextracción Maquinados T roqueles
  25. 25. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 Sabemos que el desarrollo de cualquier proyecto requiere herramientas especializadas y hechas a la medida, por estarazón tenemos un amplio catálogo de soluciones en estructuras metálicas de diferente aplicación principalmente:
  26. 26. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 Contenedores metálicos Dollies Racks de proceso Escaleras metálicas Puertas industriales Tuberías Soluciones Modulares • Reparación y M.P de sistemas hidráulicos, mecánicos y neumáticos. • Rectificación de maquinarias en general • Fabricación e Instalación de guardas y todo tipo de piezas
  27. 27. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 Implementar procesos de seguridad durante un proyecto aumentan los estándares de protección y calidad en cada una de las actividades. Nuestro personal está capacitado para coordinar un sitio de trabajo seguro, libre de riesgos, lesiones y daños materiales.
  28. 28. ✓ Dictamen eléctrico / estructural ✓ Fabricación e Instalacion de canceles ✓ Fabricación de puertas de tambor / aluminio ✓ Reparación de anuncios luminosos ✓ Suministro e instalación de losetas ✓ Suministro e instalación de toldos ✓ Mtto. a extractores Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 PAILERÍA Y SOLDADURA OBRACIVIL INGENIERÍA ESPECIALIZADA PROYECTOS ELECTROMECÁNICOS
  29. 29. ❑ FEDEX EXPRESS SERVICIOS DE CAPITAL HUMANO S DE RL DE CV ❑ FEDEX DE MÉXICO ❑ PLAZA MALL 950 ❑ GRUPO CONSULTOR MEXICANO SA DE CV ❑ FRACC. LA LOMA ❑ RIPESA CONSTRUCCIONES Y SERVICIOS SA DE CV ❑ RESIDENCIAL ARCANGEL 1 ❑ FERROMEX ❑ KANSAS CITY SOUTHERNS MEXICO ❑ QUARDES DE MÉXICO SA DE CV ❑ THERME SA DE CV ❑ ENTREGAS PUNTUALES S DE RL DE CV ❑ METALSA SA DE CV ❑ RESTAURANTE BAR LA GAMBA ❑ GRUPO MÉXICO MMSDRL ❑ CN TECNOLOGÍA Y SERVICIOS ❑ RCM SERVICIOS Y MAQUINARIA ❑ YOMAR BODY COLOR S.A. DE C.V ❑ HOPITAL ÁNGELES QUERETARO ❑ FUJITA ❑ ISME Instalaciones y Servicios Metalmecánicos. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986
  30. 30. Av. Cerro Sombrerete 1301, El Vergel, 76148 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro. Tel. Oficina : (442) 186 8366 / (442) 219 96 35 /(442) 721 2986 administracion@profesionalservice.com.mx http://www.profesionalservice.com.mx/ Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV Profesional.service

Profesional Service E&M S de RL de CV

×