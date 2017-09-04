Monica roque

Ministerio de Desarrollo Social Dra. Alicia Kirchner Secretaría de Niñez, Adolescencia y Familia Dr. Gabriel Lerner Direcc...
Panel: Planning for End of Life Care Los Servicios de Cuidados entendidos como un Derecho Humano
Los sistemas de salud actuales, en particular en los países de ingresos bajos y medianos, están mal diseñados para atender...
Deberán reformularse para dejar de tratar a las poblaciones más jóvenes con intervenciones curativas aisladas y preparase ...
Fuente: Estadísticas Sanitarias Mundiales 2011. Ginebra, Organización Mundial de la Salud, 2011. Esperanza de vida a los 6...
Fuente: OMS 2012 Esperanza de Vida Sana y Esperanza de Vida carente de Buena Salud en años
Años de vida perdidos a causa de la mortalidad por 100 000 adultos de 60 años o más, por países agrupados según los ingres...
Años perdidos por discapacidad (APD) por 100 000 adultos mayores de 60 años, por grupos de países según el nivel de ingres...
El cuidado denota la acción social-Sanitaria dirigida a garantizar la supervivencia social y orgánica de las personas que ...
Sandra Huenchuan
¿Quienes cuidan a las personas mayores?
Hay una crisis del cuidado: que se produce de manera simultánea a la incorporación de la mujer al mercado del trabajo y el...
Tiempo total de trabajo Promedio de horas semanales según tipo de trabajo, población de 15 años y más. Fuente: CEPALSTAT
Los servicios sociales deben abarcar los servicios de ayuda a domicilio, centros de día, programas de adaptación a la vivi...
Fuente: Informe Europeo sobre la Prevención del Maltrato en Personas Mayores realizado por la Organización Mundial de la S...
Cuidados Domiciliarios Centros de Día Residencias para personas mayores dependientes
Cuidados DomiciliariosCuidados Domiciliarios TeleasistenciaTeleasistencia
Durante el año siguiente a una fractura de cadera como consecuencia de una caída, fallece el 20% de las personas mayores. ...
El Centro de DíaCentro de Día es un dispositivo socio-sanitario ambulatorio. Esta pensado para atender a adultos mayores q...
RESIDENCIAS DE CUIDADOS DE LARGO PLAZORESIDENCIAS DE CUIDADOS DE LARGO PLAZO Centros sociales especializados para adultos ...
Derechos de las Personas Mayores en RCLDerechos de las Personas Mayores en RCL
Impacto de las DemenciasImpacto de las Demencias
Impacto de las DemenciasImpacto de las Demencias
Australia: “The dementia initiative: Making dementia a National Health Priority” (2005-2013) Canadá: “Alzheimer Strategy...
 Reino Unido: Escocia: “Scotland’s National Strategy” (2010-2013) Gales: “National Dementia Vision for Wales” (2011- sin ...
 Países Bajos: “Caring for People with Dementia” (2008- 2011)  Suiza: “Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders” (2010-...
Muchas de las causas de fallecimiento en la vejez pueden acompañarse de dolor y sufrimiento. Debemos asegurar que todas la...
En la actualidad, la mala salud, los estereotipos negativos y los obstáculos a la participación de todos son elementos que...
Para muchas Regiones del mundo, la familia es percibida como la principal fuente de soporte a la vejez. Sin embargo, la pr...
Sin duda, la posibilidad de vivir más años ha sido una de las conquistas sociales más importantes del siglo XX. Ahora el d...
Monica roque
Monica roque
Monica roque

  1. 1. Ministerio de Desarrollo Social Dra. Alicia Kirchner Secretaría de Niñez, Adolescencia y Familia Dr. Gabriel Lerner Dirección Nacional de Políticas para Adultos Mayores Dra. Mónica Roqué
  2. 2. Panel: Planning for End of Life Care Los Servicios de Cuidados entendidos como un Derecho Humano
  3. 3. Los sistemas de salud actuales, en particular en los países de ingresos bajos y medianos, están mal diseñados para atender las necesidades sanitarias de los personas con afecciones crónicas Transición Epidemiológica Las cardiopatía isquémica y los accidentes cerebrovasculares son las principales causas de la pérdida de años de vida, y son consecuencia de la hipertensión arterial, sin embargo solo entre el 4% y el 14% de las personas mayores recibe tratamiento antihipertensivo eficaz en los países de ingresos bajos y
  4. 4. Deberán reformularse para dejar de tratar a las poblaciones más jóvenes con intervenciones curativas aisladas y preparase para la atención de la población mayor que a menudo padece varias enfermedades crónicas y discapacidades. Muchas de estas acciones hay que desarrollarlas fuera del ámbito hospitalario Por lo tanto losPor lo tanto los Sistemas de SaludSistemas de Salud
  5. 5. Fuente: Estadísticas Sanitarias Mundiales 2011. Ginebra, Organización Mundial de la Salud, 2011. Esperanza de vida a los 60 años
  6. 6. Fuente: OMS 2012 Esperanza de Vida Sana y Esperanza de Vida carente de Buena Salud en años
  7. 7. Años de vida perdidos a causa de la mortalidad por 100 000 adultos de 60 años o más, por países agrupados según los ingresos
  8. 8. Años perdidos por discapacidad (APD) por 100 000 adultos mayores de 60 años, por grupos de países según el nivel de ingresos 46% de las personas de 60 años o más tienen discapacidades
  9. 9. El cuidado denota la acción social-Sanitaria dirigida a garantizar la supervivencia social y orgánica de las personas que carecen o han perdido la autonomía personal, y que necesitan ayuda de otros para realizar los actos esenciales de la vida diaria (Sandra Huenchuan). ¿Qué es el cuidado?
  10. 10. Sandra Huenchuan
  11. 11. ¿Quienes cuidan a las personas mayores?
  12. 12. Hay una crisis del cuidado: que se produce de manera simultánea a la incorporación de la mujer al mercado del trabajo y el del aumento de población que precisa de cuidados. La ausencia de servicios sociales genera una alta demanda hacia la familia para cumplirfunciones de seguridad y protección. Por ello es imprescindible trasladar al Estado, al mercado y a la sociedad parte de las funciones de apoyo y cuidado que están actualmente depositadas, de manera exclusiva, en las familias. Debemos entender al cuidado como un Derecho Social
  13. 13. Tiempo total de trabajo Promedio de horas semanales según tipo de trabajo, población de 15 años y más. Fuente: CEPALSTAT
  14. 14. Los servicios sociales deben abarcar los servicios de ayuda a domicilio, centros de día, programas de adaptación a la vivienda, sistemas alternativos de alojamiento y servicios socio-sanitarios. Servicios Sociales -CuidadosServicios Sociales -Cuidados Los Servicios Sociales debeLos Servicios Sociales debe promover la autonomíapromover la autonomía
  15. 15. Fuente: Informe Europeo sobre la Prevención del Maltrato en Personas Mayores realizado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) Las personas que necesitan cuidados están mas expuestas al abuso y maltrato
  16. 16. Cuidados Domiciliarios Centros de Día Residencias para personas mayores dependientes
  17. 17. Cuidados DomiciliariosCuidados Domiciliarios TeleasistenciaTeleasistencia
  18. 18. Durante el año siguiente a una fractura de cadera como consecuencia de una caída, fallece el 20% de las personas mayores. Cada año aproximadamente el 28%-35% de las personas mayores de 65 años sufre caídas, y esta proporción se eleva hasta el 32%-42% en las mayores de 70 años. Caídas
  19. 19. El Centro de DíaCentro de Día es un dispositivo socio-sanitario ambulatorio. Esta pensado para atender a adultos mayores que presenten dificultades en el desarrollo de las Actividades básicas de la vida diaria (ABVD)
  20. 20. RESIDENCIAS DE CUIDADOS DE LARGO PLAZORESIDENCIAS DE CUIDADOS DE LARGO PLAZO Centros sociales especializados para adultos mayores con problemas de autonomía personal, física o psíquica, que les impiden llevar una vida independiente en su hogar. Proporcionan una atención integral y continuada de alojamiento, manutención, cuidado personal, atención gerontológica y rehabilitadora, apoyo personal y social. Destinados a adultos mayores en situación de dependencia.
  21. 21. Derechos de las Personas Mayores en RCLDerechos de las Personas Mayores en RCL
  22. 22. Impacto de las DemenciasImpacto de las Demencias
  23. 23. Impacto de las DemenciasImpacto de las Demencias
  24. 24. Australia: “The dementia initiative: Making dementia a National Health Priority” (2005-2013) Canadá: “Alzheimer Strategy-Preparing for our future” (1999- 2004) República de Corea: “War on Dementia” (2008-2013) Dinamarca: “Nacional Dementia Action Plan” (2011-2015) Estados Unidos: Subnational plans Francia: “French Alzheimer’s Disease Plan” (2008-2012) 15 países presentan Plan15 países presentan Plan Nacional de AlzheimerNacional de Alzheimer
  25. 25.  Reino Unido: Escocia: “Scotland’s National Strategy” (2010-2013) Gales: “National Dementia Vision for Wales” (2011- sin fecha de finalización) Inglaterra: “Living well with dementia: A National Dementia Strategy” (2009-2014) Irlanda del Norte: “Improving Dementia Services in Northern Ireland” (2011-2015)  Japón: “Emergency Project for Improvement of Medical Care and Quality of Life for People with Dementia” (2008- sin fecha de finalización)  Noruega: “Dementia Plan 2015” (2007-2015)
  26. 26.  Países Bajos: “Caring for People with Dementia” (2008- 2011)  Suiza: “Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders” (2010- 2013)  Perú: Plan Nacional para prevención y tratamiento del Alzheimer. 2013 Además, China, República Checa, Bélgica, Luxemburgo, Chipre, Portugal, India y Malta están en la labor de elaborar planes específicos para luchar contra las demencias. http://alzheimeriberoamerica.org
  27. 27. Muchas de las causas de fallecimiento en la vejez pueden acompañarse de dolor y sufrimiento. Debemos asegurar que todas las personas puedan vivir con dignidad hasta el final de su vida. Sin embargo, en muchos países el acceso a un alivio eficaz del dolor es sumamente limitado, y millones de personas carecen de acceso a cualquier forma de cuidado paliativo. Cuidados paliativos
  28. 28. En la actualidad, la mala salud, los estereotipos negativos y los obstáculos a la participación de todos son elementos que contribuyen a marginar a las personas mayores, socavan su contribución a la sociedad e incrementan el costo del envejecimiento demográfico. Invertir en cuidados y servicios sociosanitarios disminuye la carga de morbilidad, ayuda a prevenir el aislamiento y aporta grandes beneficios a la sociedad, pues permite mantener la independencia y la productividad de las personas mayores. En conclusión:
  29. 29. Para muchas Regiones del mundo, la familia es percibida como la principal fuente de soporte a la vejez. Sin embargo, la progresiva incorporación de las mujeres al mercado de trabajo sumado al creciente envejecimiento demográfico debilita la participación de las familias en la atención de los adultos mayores. Por este motivo se plantea la necesidad de incluir los cuidados a la fragilidad y dependencia en los sistemas de protección social como un Derecho Humano que promueva la
  30. 30. Sin duda, la posibilidad de vivir más años ha sido una de las conquistas sociales más importantes del siglo XX. Ahora el desafío será conseguir que estos años se puedan vivir en las mejores condiciones de autonomía posible, libres de discapacidad y con el ejercicio pleno de todos sus derechos humanos y libertades fundamentales

