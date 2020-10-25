Successfully reported this slideshow.
POR JULIO VERAMENDI TALLER DE GUITARRA ELÉCTRICA
Al terminar el taller deberás poder tocar: 1. Ejercicios técnicos de picking alterno (semicorcheas a 90bpm) 2. Ejercicios ...
NOTASENELMÁSTIL RECONOCE LAS NOTAS EN EL MÁSTIL
PICKINGALTERNO • Cada fila contiene 6 combinaciones de dedos. El fin de trabajar en estas combinaciones es desarrollar ind...
HAMMERON Estas tres notas se tocan en una sola cuerda. Solo debes golpear la primera nota con el pick, el resto de notas t...
PULLOFF Estas tres notas se tocan en una misma cuerda. Solo debes golpear la primera nota con el pick, la otras dos notas ...
GRACIAS
Técnicas y ejercicios para guitarra eléctrica.

Taller de Guitarra Eléctrica por Julio Veramendi

