Jan. 02, 2023
Julio Caro - Cinema

Jan. 02, 2023
Entertainment & Humor

Julio Caro joined Cinema Giants and supported the production of two more projects: a film about the Colombian celebrity, Maluma, for YouTube released in 2019, and a documentary series for YouTube called BRAVAS released in 2020.

Entertainment & Humor
Julio Caro - Cinema

  1. 1. Julio Caro - Cinema About - Julio Caro Julio Caro joined Cinema Giants and supported the production of two more projects: a film about the Colombian celebrity, Maluma, for YouTube released in
  2. 2. 2019, and a documentary series for YouTube called BRAVAS released in 2020. Nowadays, Julio Caro is negotiating with several media companies for the production and development of cartoons. Clients include Chose Few Entertainment, a Latin Urban record label based in New York, and AMSJulio CaroEntertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company. Julio Caroam also participated in many productions as a producer or producer, but none of these works reached the premiere. Together with Daniel, Julio Caro co-produces the film entitled BRAVETOWN with Lucas Till, Josh Duhamel, and Laura Dern. Working with Jessy, they created a Netflix Original series called EL GANADOR which was released in 2018.
  3. 3. Contact Information 26500 Agoura Road, Unit 102 Calabasas, CA 91302,USA (424) 209 9159 Thank You.

