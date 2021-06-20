Successfully reported this slideshow.
VENAS DE LA FOSA POSTERIOR Julio César López Valdés Residente de primer año de neurocirugía Hospital Central Sur de Alta E...
 Superficial  Profundo  Del tallo  Venas puentes 1. Tentorial 2. Suboccipital 3. Petroso 1. F. Cerebelomesencefálica 2...
CARA TENTORIAL  Venas superiores hemisféricas  Vena vermiana superior G. Anterior / G. Posterior Rhoton, A. L. (2000). T...
 Venas hemisféricas inferiores Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:1...
 Grupo superficial de venas tonsilares  Grupo profundo de venas tonsilares Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Vei...
VENA VERMIANA INFERIOR Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00...
VENAS HEMISFÉRICAS INFERIORES  Superomedial  Inferomedial  superolateral  inferolateral Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Post...
Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
VENAS RETROTONSILLARES Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00...
CARA PETROSA Y CARA ANTERIOR DEL TALLO Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92...
VENAS PROFUNDAS  Fisura cerebelomesencefalica  Fisura cerebelo medular  Fisura pontina Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Poster...
VENAS DE LA FISURA CEREBELO MESENCEFALICA  Vena del pedúnculo cerebelar superior  Vena de la fisura cerebelo mesencefali...
Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
VENA PONTOTRIGEMINAL Y TECTAL
FISURA CEREBELO-MEDULAR
V. PEDUNCULO CEREBELAR INFERIOR  Drena la porción posterior y lateral medula, tela coroidea, plexo coroideo
VENA SUPRATONSILAR  Se origina de los nucleos profundos de la materia blanca del cerebelo  Drena la mitad inferior del t...
FISURA CEREBELO PONTINA Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/0...
VENA DEL PEDÚNCULO CEREBELOSO MEDIO  vein of the pontomedullary sulcus with  the lateral medullary vein or the vein of t...
VENAS DEL TALLO: VENAS LONGITUDINALES  Vena pontomesencefalica anterior, vena medular anterior, vena pontomesencefalica l...
VENAS TRANSVERSALES  V peduncular  V. comunicante posterior  V. del surco pontomesencefálico  V. Pontino transversas ...
GRUPOS DE DRENAJE MAYORES 1. Grupo de drenaje Galeno 2. Grupo de drenaje petroso 3. Grupo de drenaje tentorial (torcula) R...
  1. 1. VENAS DE LA FOSA POSTERIOR Julio César López Valdés Residente de primer año de neurocirugía Hospital Central Sur de Alta Especialidad. PEMEX MAYO 27, 2021
  2. 2.  Superficial  Profundo  Del tallo  Venas puentes 1. Tentorial 2. Suboccipital 3. Petroso 1. F. Cerebelomesencefálica 2. F. cerebelomedular 3. Cerebelo pontina 1. V. longitudinales 2. Venas transversas 1. Grupo Galenico 2. Grupo tentorial 3. Grupo Petroso 4. Otras venas puente Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  3. 3. CARA TENTORIAL  Venas superiores hemisféricas  Vena vermiana superior G. Anterior / G. Posterior Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  4. 4.  Venas hemisféricas inferiores Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  5. 5.  Grupo superficial de venas tonsilares  Grupo profundo de venas tonsilares Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  6. 6. VENA VERMIANA INFERIOR Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  7. 7. VENAS HEMISFÉRICAS INFERIORES  Superomedial  Inferomedial  superolateral  inferolateral Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  8. 8. Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  9. 9. VENAS RETROTONSILLARES Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  10. 10. CARA PETROSA Y CARA ANTERIOR DEL TALLO Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  11. 11. VENAS PROFUNDAS  Fisura cerebelomesencefalica  Fisura cerebelo medular  Fisura pontina Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  12. 12. VENAS DE LA FISURA CEREBELO MESENCEFALICA  Vena del pedúnculo cerebelar superior  Vena de la fisura cerebelo mesencefalica Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  13. 13. Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  14. 14. VENA PONTOTRIGEMINAL Y TECTAL
  15. 15. FISURA CEREBELO-MEDULAR
  16. 16. V. PEDUNCULO CEREBELAR INFERIOR  Drena la porción posterior y lateral medula, tela coroidea, plexo coroideo
  17. 17. VENA SUPRATONSILAR  Se origina de los nucleos profundos de la materia blanca del cerebelo  Drena la mitad inferior del techo del cuarto ventriculo Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  18. 18. FISURA CEREBELO PONTINA Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  19. 19. VENA DEL PEDÚNCULO CEREBELOSO MEDIO  vein of the pontomedullary sulcus with  the lateral medullary vein or the vein of the inferior cerebellar  peduncle Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  20. 20. VENAS DEL TALLO: VENAS LONGITUDINALES  Vena pontomesencefalica anterior, vena medular anterior, vena pontomesencefalica lateral anterior mesenfalica lateral lateral medular y retroolivar
  21. 21. VENAS TRANSVERSALES  V peduncular  V. comunicante posterior  V. del surco pontomesencefálico  V. Pontino transversas  V. del surco pontino medular  V. Transversa medular Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012
  22. 22. GRUPOS DE DRENAJE MAYORES 1. Grupo de drenaje Galeno 2. Grupo de drenaje petroso 3. Grupo de drenaje tentorial (torcula) Rhoton, A. L. (2000). The Posterior Fossa Veins. Neurosurgery, 47(suppl_3), S69–S92. doi:10.1097/00006123-200009001-00012

