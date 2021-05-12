Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEFINICIÓN • “ES UNA PROTUSIÓN ANORMAL DE TEJIDO INTRAABDOMINAL A TRAVÉS DE UN DEFECTO PARCIAL EN LA PARED ABDOMINAL” • “P...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • HERNIAS UNILATERALES SE ORIGINAN EN EL LADO DERECHO • 33% DE LOS PACIENTES SOMETIDOS A REPARACIÓN DE HERNI...
PREVALENCIA DE LAS HERNIAS ABDOMINALES EN ADULTOS INGUINAL 80% UMBILICAL 14% INCISIONAL 10% FEMORAL 3-5% EPIGÁSTRICA MENOS...
COMPONENTES DE UNA HERNIA • 1. ANILLO: FORMADO POR LOS BORDES MUSCULO APONEUROTICO DE LA PARED ABDOMINAL POR DONDE HACE PR...
SEGÚN SU COMPORTAMIENTO • HERNIA REDUCTIBLE: ES AQUELLA EN LA QUE EL CONTENIDO DEL SACO REGRESA AL ABDOMEN DE MANERA ESPON...
Hernias
May. 12, 2021

Hernias

Anatomía de hernias

Hernias

  1. 1. DEFINICIÓN • “ES UNA PROTUSIÓN ANORMAL DE TEJIDO INTRAABDOMINAL A TRAVÉS DE UN DEFECTO PARCIAL EN LA PARED ABDOMINAL” • “PROTUSIÓN ANORMAL DE CUALQUIERESTRUCTURA ANATÓMICA POR UN ORIFICIO CONGÉNITO O ADQUIRIDO, EN EL CUAL HAY DESPLAZAMIENTO DE SU SITIO HABITUAL” • POR LO GENERAL UNA MASA HERNIARIA ESTA COMPUESTA DE TEJIDOS DE CUBIERTA , UN SACO PERITONEAL Y ALGUNA VISCERA CONTENIDA
  2. 2. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • HERNIAS UNILATERALES SE ORIGINAN EN EL LADO DERECHO • 33% DE LOS PACIENTES SOMETIDOS A REPARACIÓN DE HERNIA INGUINAL UNILATERAL DESARROLLA UNA HERNIA INGUINAL CONTRALATERAL 10% del total de la población desarrollará hernias en algún momento de su vida 75% de las hernias ocurre en la ingle. El riesgo de por vida de hernia inguinal es de 27% para varones (90%) y de 3% para mujeres (10%) Casi 70% de las reparaciones de hernia femoral se realizan en mujeres
  3. 3. PREVALENCIA DE LAS HERNIAS ABDOMINALES EN ADULTOS INGUINAL 80% UMBILICAL 14% INCISIONAL 10% FEMORAL 3-5% EPIGÁSTRICA MENOS 1% OTRAS MENOS 1% CAUSAS OBESIDAD EMBARAZO ASCITIS TRASTORNOS CONGENITOS DEL TEJIDO CONECTIVO TABAQUISMO INCISIONES PREVIAS
  4. 4. COMPONENTES DE UNA HERNIA • 1. ANILLO: FORMADO POR LOS BORDES MUSCULO APONEUROTICO DE LA PARED ABDOMINAL POR DONDE HACE PROMINENCIA LA HERNIA • 2. CONTINENTE: SACO HERNIARIO ESTA FORMADO POR LA EVAGINACIÓN DEL PERITONEO QUE SALE A TRAVÉS DEL ANILLO • 3. CONTENIDO: ESTRUCTURAS ANATOMICAS (EPIPLÓN, COLON, YEYUNO, ETC.)
  5. 5. SEGÚN SU COMPORTAMIENTO • HERNIA REDUCTIBLE: ES AQUELLA EN LA QUE EL CONTENIDO DEL SACO REGRESA AL ABDOMEN DE MANERA ESPONTANEA, O CON MANIOBRAS MANUALES CUANDO EL PACIENTE SE ENCUENTRA EN DECUBITO SUPINE • HERNIA NO REDUCTIBLE O INCARCERADA: CUYO CONTENIDO NO PUEDE RETRONAR AL ABDOMEN DE MANERA HABITUAL DEBIDO A UN ANILLO ESTRECHO

